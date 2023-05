This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jim Coventry gives his animated thoughts on three important rookie pass catchers: Zay Flowers (BAL), Jordan Addison (MIN) and TE Dalton Kincaid (BUF). Let's start with new Raven Zay Flowers:





Now let's go north to Jordan Addison in Minnesota, a strong landing spot:



Finally, what should we look for from TE Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo?