Week 14 NFL Injury Analysis: Jackson Injury Timeline Unclear

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The foot is complex, as it is made up of more than 20 bones, 33 different joints and countless stabilizing ligaments. The midfoot region of the foot comprises five tarsometatarsal joints with the second joint serving as the linchpin of the foot. Here the second metatarsal articulates with the medial cuneiform forming the

Jackson isn't the only quarterback managing an ambiguous injury. Garoppolo was injured in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. He was carted off the field, and the 49ers revealed postgame that he had suffered a season-ending broken foot. However, upon further testing there is the belief the injury may not be as serious as believed.

The Ravens quarterback is expected to miss time with an undisclosed knee injury. Jackson was injured during the first quarter of Baltimore's win over Denver. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper tackled Jackson, driving his left knee into the ground. This mechanism of injury has a wide range of outcomes varying from a bone bruise to a ligament sprain. The team continues to evaluate the injury but has not provided specifics regarding the issue. The Ravens have said the injury is not season-ending, though a definitive timeline has not been provided. Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson's time lost is "going to be a number [of] days to week." The uncertainty and vagueness are maddening for those invested in Jackson, though Harbaugh did say they should know more specifics by Wednesday. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback if Jackson is unable to play.

Lamar Jackson

Jimmy Garoppolo

The foot is complex, as it is made up of more than 20 bones, 33 different joints and countless stabilizing ligaments. The midfoot region of the foot comprises five tarsometatarsal joints with the second joint serving as the linchpin of the foot. Here the second metatarsal articulates with the medial cuneiform forming the Lisfranc joint. The joint is stabilized by a strong ligament known as Lisfranc's ligament. A fracture to this area can be very difficult to manage, especially for football players. Several quarterbacks, including Matt Schaub and Ben Roethlisberger, missed substantial time following a Lisfranc injury.

It sounds like the 49ers initially believed Garoppolo's injury was here, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism on Monday that the injury does not involve the Lisfranc joint. Isolated metatarsal fracture(s) are possible, and followups with foot specialists should provide clarity on the break and the subsequent treatment. A return in the postseason may be possible, but it appears as though Jimmy G's fantasy value for the remainder of the season is gone. Look for more details to emerge over the next few days to get a better idea on how the injury may impact his 2023 season. Brock Purdy will start at quarterback for San Francisco for the immediate future.

Turf Burns

Michael Carter: A low-grade lateral ankle sprain kept Carter off the field against the Vikings, but he is expected back for Week 14. Carter was unable to practice last week, paving the way for Zonovan Knight's second straight big outing. Carter will likely return to practice this week but could see his role reduced with the emergence of Knight. It's looking like New York will utilize a running back by committee approach, creating fantasy volatility for those involved.

Hayden Hurst: The Bengals tight end is unlikely to play in Week 14 after suffering a right calf strain. Coach Zac Taylor called Hurst doubtful for the game, setting up Mitchell Wilcox for a bigger role. Wilcox played in a season-high 47 offensive snaps against the Chiefs and could easily best those numbers with Hurst sidelined. Calf injuries tend to linger, so don't be surprised if this remains an issue entering Week 15.

Josh Jacobs: The Raiders running back has been an elite fantasy option over the last two weeks, amassing 453 yards on 67 touches while chipping in three touchdowns. However, he was a limited participant in Monday's practice due to calf and quad injuries. The move appears to be precautionary in nature as the Raiders play in this week's Thursday Night contest. The calf injury hasn't been a major limiting factor since it first surfaced in Week 4, and the quadriceps injury appears minor. His inherent level of risk should be elevated for the time being, but Jacobs remains a must start against the Rams.

Joe Mixon: Mixon is expected back at practice this week after missing Cincinnati's last two games while in the concussion protocol. The team has called the decision to sit him against the Chiefs "precautionary," though he would not be eligible to play if he has yet to clear the protocol. Mixon will return with a favorable matchup, as the Bengals face a Browns defense currently surrendering 23.0 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Look for Mixon to be eased back into the mix with Samaje Perine remaining apart of the Bengals ground game.

Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins quarterback will not miss time after an ankle injury caused him to miss the final drive of Miami's loss to San Francisco. Keeping with this week's theme, the decision to hold out Tua was deemed precautionary. As a result, Tagovailoa should be ready to roll for Sunday, even if he sees limited practice time throughout the week ahead.

Kenneth Walker: Like Tagovailoa, the Seahawks running back is dealing with an ankle injury. However, the injury isn't what you expect. Normally when we discuss ankle injuries, we are talking about sprained ankles. A sprain occurs when a ligament that stabilizes the joint sustains damage. Walker's injury is an ankle strain, meaning it involves a muscle or tendon, NOT a ligament. The injury has been described as a strain on the inside aspect of his foot and ankle. The tendons here belong to muscles located higher up in the lower leg that are responsible for plantar flexion, inversion, and toe movement. Any limitation here could leave Walker susceptible to future injury such as an ankle sprain. The Seattle medical team will look to manage Walker's symptoms and ensure the integrity of the muscle involved. He has not been ruled out this week and should be considered day-to-day. It is unclear who would start in the Seahawks backfield if Walker cannot play, as Travis Homer is managing a sprained knee, and DeeJay Dallas is nursing a high-ankle sprain.