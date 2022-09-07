Weekly Rankings: Week 1 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights - the first set of rankings always take longer. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at ARI
|3.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights - the first set of rankings always take longer. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at ARI
|3.
|Josh Allen BUF at LAR
|4.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at NYJ
|5.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at DET
|6.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. PIT
|7.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. KC
|8.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at SEA
Note: Wilson got a five-year contract contract extension last week.
|9.
|Tom Brady TB at DAL
|10.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. BUF
Note: Stafford has been dealing with right elbow discomfort, but he will have no limitations on Thursday night against the Bills.
|11.
|Derek Carr LV at LAC
|12.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. TB
|13.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. GB
|14.
|*Trey Lance SF at CHI
Note: Lance will have Jimmy Garoppolo back on the team as his backup this year, thus giving him a shorter leash in the event of struggles.
|15.
|Jameis Winston NO at ATL
|16.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at MIN
|17.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NE
|18.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at WAS
|19.
|Matt Ryan IND at HOU
|20.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. NYG
|21.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. SF
|22.
|Daniel Jones NYG at TEN
|23.
|Jared Goff DET vs. PHI
|24.
|Davis Mills HOU vs. IND
|25.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT at CIN
Note: Trubisky was officially named the starter ahead of Kenny Pickett for Week 1.
|26.
|Marcus Mariota ATL vs. NO
|27.
|Mac Jones NE at MIA
|28.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. CLE
Note: Mayfield beat out Sam Darnold for the Panthers' starting job, though from a distance it didn't appear to be much of a job battle.
|29.
|Carson Wentz WAS vs. JAX
|30.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. DEN
Note: Smith won the starting job over Drew Lock in camp, as Lock first was out with COVID and then was his usual erratic self in the preseason.
|31.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. BAL
Note: Jets head coach Robert Sales said it's 'possible' that Wilson (knee) could still start in Week 1 - we'll know more after Wednesday's injury/practice report.
|32.
|*Joe Flacco NYJ vs. BAL
Note: It's not yet a given that Flacco will start in Week 1 - it's still possible that Zach Wilson (knee) will be ready to go.
|33.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE at CAR
|34.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at CIN
Note: Mitch Trubisky will start ahead of Pickett to begin the season, but Pickett has officially moved past Mason Rudolph for the backup job.
Running Backs
|1.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at HOU
|2.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. CLE
|3.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LV
|4.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. PIT
|5.
|Alvin Kamara NO at ATL
|6.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. NYG
Note: I really want to see if Henry has the pre-injury burst now that he's had an entire offseason to rest.
|7.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. GB
|8.
|Nick Chubb CLE at CAR
|9.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at TEN
|10.
|Javonte Williams DEN at SEA
|11.
|Aaron Jones GB at MIN
|12.
|Najee Harris PIT at CIN
|13.
|James Conner ARZ vs. KC
|14.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. PHI
|15.
|Leonard Fournette TB at DAL
|16.
|Travis Etienne JAC at WAS
|17.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at CHI
|18.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. TB
|19.
|AJ Dillon GB at MIN
|20.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS vs. JAX
Note: Gibson was set to lose tons of playing time to Brian Robinson before Robinson was shot. Gibson will now have at least four games where he's sharing the backfield work with J.D. McKissic.
|21.
|Josh Jacobs LV at LAC
|22.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA vs. DEN
Note: Penny will likely get a lot of early-season work with Kenneth Walker III recovering from his hernia surgery.
|23.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. IND
Note: Pierce was finally listed atop the Texans' unofficial depth chart despite earlier versions having him behind Rex Burkhead and the since-released Marlon Mack.
|24.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at ARI
|25.
|Chase Edmonds MIA vs. NE
|26.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIA
|27.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL at NYJ
Note: Dobbins's status for Week 1 returning form his knee injury is still uncertain. He's been seen limping at times, but at other times he's looked more explosive. Gus Edwards is out, so we may see more of Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake early on this season.
|28.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. BAL
|29.
|Cam Akers LA vs. BUF
|30.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. SF
|31.
|*Miles Sanders PHI at DET
Note: Sanders missed two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury before returning last Thursday. His status for Sunday still needs to be monitored, with the Eagles carrying three other backs (Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon) behind him.
|32.
|Devin Singletary BUF at LAR
|33.
|Damien Harris NE at MIA
|34.
|Darrell Henderson LA vs. BUF
|35.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at SEA
|36.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. NO
|37.
|*James Robinson JAC at WAS
Note: Robinson (Achilles) will be active for the Jaguars' Week 1 game against the Commanders.
|38.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at CAR
|39.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. TB
|40.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. BAL
|41.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at DET
|42.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. SF
|43.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. GB
|44.
|*Mike Davis BAL at NYJ
Note: Davis might be a sneaky Week 1 starter against the Jets if Dobbins can't go, though Kenyan Drake might also feature.
|45.
|J.D. McKissic WAS vs. JAX
|46.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. PHI
|47.
|*Jeff Wilson SF at CHI
Note: Wilson is the clear No. 2 back in San Francisco behind Eli Mitchell, with Trey Sermon cut and now in Philly.
|48.
|Rachaad White TB at DAL
|49.
|Mark Ingram NO at ATL
|50.
|*Isaiah Spiller LAC vs. LV
Note: Spiller suffered an ankle injury in training camp and looked behind Joshua Kelley for most of the preseason, plus the Chargers also added Sony Michel.
|51.
|Zamir White LV at LAC
|52.
|Nyheim Hines IND at HOU
|53.
|James Cook BUF at LAR
|54.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. CLE
|55.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at ARI
Note: Pacheco picked up a lot of preseason buzz, but I don't he's the starter and I'm not sure he's going to get any work on passing downs.
|56.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. PIT
|57.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NE
|58.
|Ronald Jones KC at ARI
|59.
|Darrel Williams ARZ vs. KC
|60.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. NYG
|61.
|Boston Scott PHI at DET
|62.
|*Sony Michel LAC vs. LV
Note: Cut by the Dolphins, but resurfaced with the Chargers.
|63.
|Damien Williams ATL vs. NO
|64.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN
Note: Warren is officially listed as Najee Harris's backup on the Steelers depth chart.
|65.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at ARI
|66.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. KC
|67.
|Rex Burkhead HOU vs. IND
|68.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at NYJ
|69.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. CLE
|70.
|Zack Moss BUF at LAR
|71.
|Tyrion Davis-Price SF at CHI
|72.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. NO
Note: Allgeier is buried on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart, behind Damien Williams and Avery Williams as backups to Cordarrelle Patterson.
|73.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. GB
|74.
|Jordan Mason SF at CHI
|75.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. DEN
Note: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that he's uncertain whether Walker (hernia) will play. Walker 'worked some' in Monday's practice. We won't have an official designation for Walker until Thursday, with Seattle playing Monday night.
|76.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. JAX
Note: Robinson (lower body) was placed on the non-football injury list and will miss at least the first four games.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. BUF
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at LAR
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB
|6.
|Davante Adams LV at LAC
|7.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at CHI
Note: Samuel missed roughly a week of practice with a sore knee, but resumed practicing on Monday.
|8.
|A.J. Brown PHI at DET
|9.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE
|10.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT
Note: Higgins missed a decent chunk of time rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder, but he was a full participant on Monday.
|11.
|Mike Evans TB at DAL
|12.
|Michael Pittman IND at HOU
|13.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. LV
|14.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. LV
|15.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA
|16.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. BUF
|17.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. CLE
|18.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CIN
|19.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. JAX
|20.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE
Note: Waddle returned to practice Monday after missing time the last two weeks with a nebulous 'lower-body' injury.
|21.
|Gabe Davis BUF at LAR
|22.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at SEA
|23.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. KC
|24.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at ARI
|25.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN
|26.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. BAL
|27.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. IND
|28.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. SF
|29.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at NYJ
|30.
|*Michael Thomas NO at ATL
Note: Thomas's draft stock has ridden a roller coaster all draft season, with him missing two weeks of practice recently with a hamstring issue. All signs point to him playing this week, however.
|31.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. PHI
|32.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at CHI
|33.
|Amari Cooper CLE at CAR
|34.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at LAC
|35.
|*Allen Lazard GB at MIN
Note: Lazard (undisclosed) was limited to running on the side on Monday and has been sidelined for a week, with coach Matt LaFleur non-committal about Lazard's status for Week 1.
|36.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. GB
|37.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DET
|38.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. DEN
|39.
|*Chris Godwin TB at DAL
Note: Godwin (knee) is now practicing without a brace on his surgically repaired right knee - it's a real possibility that he's available for Week 1.
|40.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at ARI
|41.
|Chris Olave NO at ATL
|42.
|Christian Kirk JAC at WAS
|43.
|Chase Claypool PIT at CIN
|44.
|*Kadarius Toney NYG at TEN
Note: Toney spent most of training camp dealing with what appears to be a hamstring issue, but he's on target to play in Week 1.
|45.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. NYG
|46.
|DJ Chark DET vs. PHI
|47.
|Skyy Moore KC at ARI
|48.
|DeVante Parker NE at MIA
|49.
|George Pickens PIT at CIN
|50.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
|51.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. PIT
|52.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. KC
Note: Moore is listed with an undisclosed injury, but was able to practice Monday.
|53.
|*Isaiah McKenzie BUF at LAR
Note: McKenzie (groin) was a full participant in Monday's practice, likely putting him on track to play Thursday night.
|54.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. GB
|55.
|*Kenny Golladay NYG at TEN
Note: On one hand, Golladay has been healthy in training camp, but on the other, he's had some drops in the preseason and in practice. Health no longer seems to be an issue, but can he still play?
|56.
|Mecole Hardman KC at ARI
|57.
|KJ Hamler DEN at SEA
|58.
|*Russell Gage TB at DAL
Note: Gage (leg) returned to practice last week and should be available to play Week 1 against the Cowboys.
|59.
|Julio Jones TB at DAL
|60.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at CAR
|61.
|Jarvis Landry NO at ATL
|62.
|*Drake London ATL vs. NO
Note: London (knee) has been hurt since Aug. 12 and has been held out of practice since, though he was 'spotted' at practice Monday if not necessarily fully participating.
|63.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. IND
|64.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BAL
|65.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. JAX
|66.
|Romeo Doubs GB at MIN
|67.
|*Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. NYG
Note: Westbrook-Ikhine is listed as the starter opposite Robert Woods, ahead of rookie Treylon Burks, on the Titans' posted depth chart.
|68.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at MIA
|69.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at TEN
|70.
|Robbie Anderson CAR vs. CLE
|71.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. JAX
|72.
|Marvin Jones JAC at WAS
|73.
|Treylon Burks TEN vs. NYG
|74.
|Bryan Edwards ATL vs. NO
|75.
|Alec Pierce IND at HOU
|76.
|Zay Jones JAC at WAS
|77.
|Corey Davis NYJ vs. BAL
|78.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at NYJ
|79.
|*Van Jefferson LA vs. BUF
Note: Jefferson injured his knee in training camp in early August and has been out of practice all week. He's 'day-to-day' but it doesn't appear likely that he'll play.
|80.
|*Christian Watson GB at MIN
Note: The Packers are 'hopeful' that Watson (knee) can play in Week 1 after missing the preseason with his injury.
|81.
|*Michael Gallup DAL vs. TB
Note: Gallup (knee) won't play or practice in Week 1, though 'if it were the Super Bowl he could play' - according to Jerry Jones.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at ARI
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NYJ
|3.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NO
|4.
|George Kittle SF at CHI
|5.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. TB
|6.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at DET
|7.
|*Darren Waller LV at LAC
Note: Waller (hamstring) returned to practice last week after missing another week. He also changed agents and appears to be on the verge of signing a contract extension.
|8.
|Dawson Knox BUF at LAR
|9.
|T.J. Hockenson DET vs. PHI
|10.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at CIN
|11.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. SF
|12.
|David Njoku CLE at CAR
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE at MIA
|14.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. DEN
|15.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. NYG
|16.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. LV
|17.
|*Mike Gesicki MIA vs. NE
Note: The Dolphins shut down rumors that Gesicki was being shopped around, but they also appear to be lessening his impact in the passing game.
|18.
|*Albert Okwuegbunam DEN at SEA
Note: Okwuegbunam (lower body) had a 'little tightness' last week but returned to practice Tuesday.
|19.
|*Irv Smith MIN vs. GB
Note: Smith (thumb) appears likely to be ready for Week 1.
|20.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. KC
Note: Ertz is still day-to-day with a calf injury that's been bothering him for a month.
|21.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. BUF
Note: Higbee (knee) didn't see any action in the preseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's not ready - the Rams almost never play their starters in the preseason.
|22.
|*Brevin Jordan HOU vs. IND
Note: I like Jordan as an endgame/sleeper type, but it's hard to count on starting him off the bat.
|23.
|Evan Engram JAC at WAS
|24.
|Hayden Hurst CIN vs. PIT
|25.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at HOU
|26.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. BAL
|27.
|Cameron Brate TB at DAL
|28.
|*Logan Thomas WAS vs. JAX
Note: Thomas (knee) said he's uncertain whether he'll be ready for Week 1. In my experience, when the player isn't optimistic, that's not a good sign.
|29.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. BAL
|30.
|*Robert Tonyan GB at MIN
Note: It's 'a little too early' to say whether Tonyan (knee) will be available for Week 1.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at HOU
|2.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. BUF
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT
|5.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. CLE
|6.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LV
|7.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at LAR
|8.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. TB
|9.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. PIT
|10.
|Alvin Kamara NO at ATL
|11.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. NYG
Note: I really want to see if Henry has the pre-injury burst now that he's had an entire offseason to rest.
|12.
|Davante Adams LV at LAC
|13.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. GB
|14.
|Travis Kelce KC at ARI
|15.
|Nick Chubb CLE at CAR
|16.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at TEN
|17.
|Javonte Williams DEN at SEA
|18.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at CHI
Note: Samuel missed roughly a week of practice with a sore knee, but resumed practicing on Monday.
|19.
|A.J. Brown PHI at DET
|20.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE
|21.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT
Note: Higgins missed a decent chunk of time rehabbing his surgically repaired shoulder, but he was a full participant on Monday.
|22.
|Aaron Jones GB at MIN
|23.
|Mike Evans TB at DAL
|24.
|Michael Pittman IND at HOU
|25.
|Mark Andrews BAL at NYJ
|26.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NO
|27.
|Najee Harris PIT at CIN
|28.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. LV
|29.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. LV
|30.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA
|31.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. BUF
|32.
|James Conner ARZ vs. KC
|33.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. PHI
|34.
|Leonard Fournette TB at DAL
|35.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. CLE
|36.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CIN
|37.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. JAX
|38.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at CHI
|39.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. TB
|40.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE
Note: Waddle returned to practice Monday after missing time the last two weeks with a nebulous 'lower-body' injury.
|41.
|Gabe Davis BUF at LAR
|42.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at SEA
|43.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. KC
|44.
|Travis Etienne JAC at WAS
|45.
|AJ Dillon GB at MIN
|46.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at ARI
|47.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN
|48.
|George Kittle SF at CHI
|49.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. BAL
|50.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. IND
|51.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. SF
|52.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at NYJ
|53.
|*Michael Thomas NO at ATL
Note: Thomas's draft stock has ridden a roller coaster all draft season, with him missing two weeks of practice recently with a hamstring issue. All signs point to him playing this week, however.
|54.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. PHI
|55.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at CHI
|56.
|Amari Cooper CLE at CAR
|57.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS vs. JAX
Note: Gibson was set to lose tons of playing time to Brian Robinson before Robinson was shot. Gibson will now have at least four games where he's sharing the backfield work with J.D. McKissic.
|58.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. TB
|59.
|Josh Jacobs LV at LAC
|60.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at LAC
|61.
|*Allen Lazard GB at MIN
Note: Lazard (undisclosed) was limited to running on the side on Monday and has been sidelined for a week, with coach Matt LaFleur non-committal about Lazard's status for Week 1.
|62.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. GB
|63.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at DET
|64.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA vs. DEN
Note: Penny will likely get a lot of early-season work with Kenneth Walker III recovering from his hernia surgery.
|65.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. IND
Note: Pierce was finally listed atop the Texans' unofficial depth chart despite earlier versions having him behind Rex Burkhead and the since-released Marlon Mack.
|66.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at ARI
|67.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. DEN
|68.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at DET
|69.
|*Darren Waller LV at LAC
Note: Waller (hamstring) returned to practice last week after missing another week. He also changed agents and appears to be on the verge of signing a contract extension.
|70.
|Chase Edmonds MIA vs. NE
|71.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at ARI
|72.
|Chris Olave NO at ATL
|73.
|Christian Kirk JAC at WAS
|74.
|Damien Harris NE at MIA
|75.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. SF
|76.
|Chase Claypool PIT at CIN
|77.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. BAL
|78.
|Cam Akers LA vs. BUF
|79.
|Devin Singletary BUF at LAR
|80.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIA
|81.
|*Miles Sanders PHI at DET
Note: Sanders missed two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury before returning last Thursday. His status for Sunday still needs to be monitored, with the Eagles carrying three other backs (Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon) behind him.
|82.
|*Kadarius Toney NYG at TEN
Note: Toney spent most of training camp dealing with what appears to be a hamstring issue, but he's on target to play in Week 1.
|83.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. NYG
|84.
|DJ Chark DET vs. PHI
|85.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL at NYJ
Note: Dobbins's status for Week 1 returning form his knee injury is still uncertain. He's been seen limping at times, but at other times he's looked more explosive. Gus Edwards is out, so we may see more of Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake early on this season.
|86.
|Darrell Henderson LA vs. BUF
|87.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at SEA
|88.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. NO
|89.
|Skyy Moore KC at ARI
|90.
|DeVante Parker NE at MIA
|91.
|George Pickens PIT at CIN
|92.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
Kickers
|1.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL at NYJ
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at LAR
|4.
|Daniel Carlson LV at LAC
|5.
|Harrison Butker KC at ARI
|6.
|Matt Gay LA vs. BUF
|7.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. LV
|8.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. KC
|9.
|Ryan Succop TB at DAL
|10.
|*Chris Boswell PIT at CIN
Note: Boswell signed a big contract extension in training camp.
|11.
|Robbie Gould SF at CHI
|12.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. NE
|13.
|Brandon McManus DEN at SEA
|14.
|Nick Folk NE at MIA
|15.
|Jake Elliott PHI at DET
|16.
|Wil Lutz NO at ATL
|17.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. NYG
|18.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NO
|19.
|*Cade York CLE at CAR
Note: York has been impressive in training camp - there's some thought that he could be this year's Evan McPherson.
|20.
|Rodrigo Blankenship IND at HOU
|21.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BAL
|22.
|*Brett Maher DAL vs. TB
Note: Maher was waived by the Cowboys and then added to their practice squad, but that's just the Cowboys playing roster shenanigans. He's expected to be their kicker on Sunday night.
|23.
|*Graham Gano NYG at TEN
Note: Gano suffered a concussion in the Giants' second preseason game, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.
|24.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. GB
|25.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. JAX
|26.
|*Mason Crosby GB at MIN
Note: Crosby (knee) was activated from the PUP list last week.
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. SF
|28.
|Austin Seibert DET vs. PHI
|29.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. DEN
|30.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. CLE
|32.
|*Riley Patterson JAC at WAS
Note: Patterson lost out to Austin Seibert with the Lions, but was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars and will begin the season as their kicker.
Defenses
|1.
|San Francisco 49ers at CHI
|2.
|Baltimore Ravens at NYJ
|3.
|New Orleans Saints at ATL
|4.
|Indianapolis Colts at HOU
|5.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
|6.
|Cleveland Browns at CAR
|7.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL
|8.
|Miami Dolphins vs. NE
|9.
|Green Bay Packers at MIN
|10.
|Philadelphia Eagles at DET
|11.
|Tennessee Titans vs. NYG
|12.
|Denver Broncos at SEA
|13.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. TB
|14.
|New England Patriots at MIA
|15.
|Washington Commanders vs. JAX
|16.
|*Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF
Note: Jordan Fuller (ankle) appears fully ready to go after having surgery on his ankle in the offseason. Likewise, Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) is ready to go.
|17.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
|18.
|Kansas City Chiefs at ARI
|19.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
|20.
|*Buffalo Bills at LAR
Note: The Bills will be missing Tre'Davious White for at least the first four weeks of the season, meaning that rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford will be thrown into the fire right away. At least it looks like Jordan Poyer (elbow) will be ready to go.
|21.
|Carolina Panthers vs. CLE
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
|23.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
|24.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. KC
|25.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at WAS
|26.
|New York Giants at TEN
|27.
|Chicago Bears vs. SF
|28.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
|29.
|Detroit Lions vs. PHI
|30.
|New York Jets vs. BAL
|31.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. NO
|32.
|Houston Texans vs. IND