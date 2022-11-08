Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 8, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Four Teams on Bye - BAL, CIN, NE, NYJ

SEA vs. TB is in Germany.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. JAX
2.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS
3.*Josh Allen BUF vs. MIN
Note: Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury (UCL) along with possible related nerve damage. His status for this week is uncertain. Case Keenum is the backup.
4.*Justin Fields CHI vs. DET
Note: It might be an overreaction to put Fields this high, but it's hard to put him any lower after his record-breaking rushing day, considering that he gets the Lions this week.
5.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. CLE
6.*Kyler Murray ARZ at LAR
Note: Murray was sacked five times and pressured many more in the loss to the Seahawks.
7.Geno Smith SEA at TB
8.*Justin Herbert LAC at SF
Note: Herbert was able to get through Sunday's game without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but it's a completely different Chargers offense right now.
9.Dak Prescott DAL at GB
10.Tom Brady TB vs. SEA
11.Kirk Cousins MIN at BUF
12.Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. LAC
13.*Trevor Lawrence JAC at KC
Note: Lawrence had another successful 'game-manager' performance in the win over the Raiders, completing 25-of-31, albeit for only 235 yards and a touchdown.
14.Daniel Jones NYG vs. HOU
15.*Derek Carr LV vs. IND
Note: Carr had 259 passing yards against the Jaguars, but only 36 in the second half as the Raiders collapsed.
16.Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DAL
17.*Taylor Heinicke WAS at PHI
Note: The Heinicke Era of Good Feelings crashed to a halt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings upon an awful interception which has been so typical of his professional career.
18.Jared Goff DET at CHI
19.Russell Wilson DEN at TEN
20.Marcus Mariota ATL at CAR
21.Jacoby Brissett CLE at MIA
22.Matthew Stafford LA vs. ARI
23.*PJ Walker CAR vs. ATL
Note: Walker will start Thursday against the Falcons despite getting benched at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
24.*Andy Dalton NO at PIT
Note: Prime Time Dalton struck again Monday night against the Ravens. Only a late, fluky touchdown semi-salvaged his day.
25.Davis Mills HOU at NYG
26.Kenny Pickett PIT vs. NO
27.*Malik Willis TEN vs. DEN
Note: Willis completed just five of his 16 passing attempts in Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs. He did have eight carries for 40 yards.
28.*Sam Ehlinger IND at LV
Note: Ehlinger will remain the starting quarterback under new coach Jeff Saturday, which is probably reflective of owner Jim Irsay's plans all along.
29.*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. DEN
Note: Tannehill (ankle) went down to a game-time decision before not being able to go Sunday night.
30.*Case Keenum BUF vs. MIN
Note: Keenum is the backup in case Josh Allen (elbow) can't go.
31.*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. ATL
Note: Mayfield came in after halftime and led the Panthers to three scoring drives in their blowout loss to the Bengals, but PJ Walker will start again this week.
32.Lamar Jackson BAL at
33.Mac Jones NE at
34.Zach Wilson NYJ at

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAC
2.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. HOU
3.Nick Chubb CLE at MIA
4.Austin Ekeler LAC at SF
5.Dalvin Cook MIN at BUF
6.Derrick Henry TEN vs. DEN
7.Kenneth Walker SEA at TB
8.*Tony Pollard DAL at GB
Note: Teammate Ezekiel Elliott (knee) didn't practice Monday.
9.Josh Jacobs LV vs. IND
10.Alvin Kamara NO at PIT
11.*Travis Etienne JAC at KC
Note: Etienne had a whopping 28 carries against the Raiders, though he was less involved in the passing game than usual.
12.Dameon Pierce HOU at NYG
13.Jamaal Williams DET at CHI
14.Miles Sanders PHI vs. WAS
15.Antonio Gibson WAS at PHI
16.*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CAR
Note: Patterson split the workload with Tyler Allgeier, but got the goal line love.
17.*Leonard Fournette TB vs. SEA
Note: Fournette really struggled on the ground, though he was more productive (5-7-41) in the passing game.
18.*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. ATL
Note: A negative came script crushed Foreman's value last week. This week's game on Thursday should prove to be better.
19.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CLE
20.Najee Harris PIT vs. NO
21.David Montgomery CHI vs. DET
22.AJ Dillon GB vs. DAL
23.Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIN
24.*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: Conner had 12 touches in his return to action, though the returns were underwhelming.
25.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. JAX
26.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
27.*Deon Jackson IND at LV
Note: Jackson briefly left with what appeared to be a knee injury but later returned. Of as much concern was the total ineptitude of the Colts' offense.
28.*D'Andre Swift DET at CHI
Note: Swift 'did not suffer any setbacks' in Sunday's win over the Packers, but he had fewer snaps than Justin Jackson in a close game.
29.Kareem Hunt CLE at MIA
30.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
Note: Allgeier still saw a decent workload after Cordarrelle Patterson returned, though Patterson got the touchdown carries.
31.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. CLE
32.Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
33.Melvin Gordon DEN at TEN
34.Darrell Henderson LA vs. ARI
35.Alexander Mattison MIN at BUF
36.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. JAX
37.*Eno Benjamin ARZ at LAR
Note: Benjamin was limited to four carries with James Conner returning.
38.Nyheim Hines BUF vs. MIN
39.*Rachaad White TB vs. SEA
Note: Starting to cut into Leonard Fournette's time - he had eight carries and three catches in the win over the Rams.
40.Boston Scott PHI vs. WAS
41.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NO
42.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. JAX
43.*Cam Akers LA vs. ARI
Note: Akers had five carries for two yards against the Bucs, while teammate Darrell Henderson reclaimed the lead back role.
44.Caleb Huntley ATL at CAR
45.JaMycal Hasty JAC at KC
46.Chase Edmonds DEN at TEN
47.*Isaiah Spiller LAC at SF
Note: Spiller saw more work than Sony Michel last week - sneakily becoming an example of a rookie getting a bump after the bye week.
48.Rex Burkhead HOU at NYG
49.Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. DEN
50.Latavius Murray DEN at TEN
51.James Cook BUF vs. MIN
52.Keaontay Ingram ARZ at LAR
53.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
54.Zack Moss IND at LV
55.DeeJay Dallas SEA at TB
56.Malcolm Brown LA vs. ARI
57.Dwayne Washington NO at PIT
58.Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. ATL
59.Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
60.*Kylin Hill GB vs. DAL
Note: Hill had his first carry of the season late against the Lions. Teammate Aaron Jones is uncertain for this week.
61.D'Ernest Johnson CLE at MIA
62.*Sony Michel LAC at SF
Note: Losing snaps and carries to Isaiah Spiller.
63.*Aaron Jones GB vs. DAL
Note: Jones was seen with a walking boot to protect his ankle after the loss to the Lions, but x-rays were negative and he 'should be able to play this week.'
64.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at GB
Note: Elliott (knee) did not practice Monday. He said that the swelling in his knee went down during the bye week.
65.*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
Note: Hubbard (ankle) sat out last week, but he practiced fully on Tuesday.
66.Jonathan Taylor IND at LV
67.J.D. McKissic WAS at PHI
68.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. LAC
Note: Mitchell (knee) was designated to return from the IR on Monday by the 49ers, which allows him to return to practice.
69.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at
70.Kenyan Drake BAL at
71.Michael Carter NYJ at
72.James Robinson NYJ at
73.Justice Hill BAL at
74.Ty Johnson NYJ at
75.Damien Harris NE at
76.Gus Edwards BAL at

Wide Receivers

1.Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
2.A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
3.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CLE
4.Justin Jefferson MIN at BUF
5.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIN
6.Davante Adams LV vs. IND
7.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CLE
8.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at LAR
9.Mike Evans TB vs. SEA
10.CeeDee Lamb DAL at GB
11.Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
12.Chris Olave NO at PIT
13.*Allen Lazard GB vs. DAL
Note: Lazard (shoulder) not only played but had 10 targets in the loss to the Lions.
14.DK Metcalf SEA at TB
15.Chris Godwin TB vs. SEA
16.Amari Cooper CLE at MIA
17.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAC
Note: Still awaiting word on Samuel (hamstring), who missed the Niners' game before the bye.
18.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIN
19.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. JAX
20.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
21.Jerry Jeudy DEN at TEN
22.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAC
23.Christian Kirk JAC at KC
24.Tyler Lockett SEA at TB
25.*Joshua Palmer LAC at SF
Note: Palmer went for 106 yards in the win over the Falcons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out.
26.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NO
27.DJ Moore CAR vs. ATL
28.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DET
29.George Pickens PIT vs. NO
30.*Mecole Hardman KC vs. JAX
Note: Hardman stayed hot (6-9-79-1) despite the addition of Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs' WR corps.
31.*Michael Pittman IND at LV
Note: Pittman's value is getting destroyed by the move to Sam Ehlinger.
32.Adam Thielen MIN at BUF
33.*Terrace Marshall CAR vs. ATL
Note: Marshall had three catches on six targets for 53 yards and his first career touchdown.
34.Courtland Sutton DEN at TEN
35.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at MIA
36.Rondale Moore ARZ at LAR
37.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
38.Zay Jones JAC at KC
39.Chase Claypool CHI vs. DET
40.Curtis Samuel WAS at PHI
41.Parris Campbell IND at LV
42.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. JAX
43.Darius Slayton NYG vs. HOU
44.Allen Robinson LA vs. ARI
45.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. HOU
46.Drake London ATL at CAR
47.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. IND
48.Robert Woods TEN vs. DEN
49.Michael Gallup DAL at GB
50.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. MIN
51.Phillip Dorsett HOU at NYG
52.Marquez Callaway NO at PIT
53.Alec Pierce IND at LV
54.Julio Jones TB vs. SEA
55.*Kadarius Toney KC vs. JAX
Note: The Chiefs worked him in slowly, giving him just two targets in a game where Mahomes threw it over 60 times.
56.Chris Moore HOU at NYG
57.DeAndre Carter LAC at SF
58.Mack Hollins LV vs. IND
59.Dyami Brown WAS at PHI
60.Tre'Quan Smith NO at PIT
61.Sammy Watkins GB vs. DAL
62.Tyquan Thornton NE at
63.*Samori Toure GB vs. DAL
Note: Toure could be in line for more work with Romeo Doubs (ankle) out.
64.Greg Dortch ARZ at LAR
65.Kalif Raymond DET at CHI
66.Olamide Zaccheaus ATL at CAR
67.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIN
68.*Van Jefferson LA vs. ARI
Note: Jefferson was shut out on five targets against the Bucs, including one ugly drop.
69.Marvin Jones JAC at KC
70.Ray-Ray McCloud SF vs. LAC
71.KJ Hamler DEN at TEN
72.K.J. Osborn MIN at BUF
73.Jamal Agnew JAC at KC
74.*Jarvis Landry NO at PIT
Note: Landry (ankle) remained inactive last week, and the Saints will monitor his progress closely during practice this week.
75.*Christian Watson GB vs. DAL
Note: Watson was checked for a concussion but was cleared. However he did take a shot to the chest and 'lost his breath' briefly.
76.Josh Reynolds DET at CHI
77.Keenan Allen LAC at SF
78.Russell Gage TB vs. SEA
79.Marquise Goodwin SEA at TB
80.*Nico Collins HOU at NYG
Note: The Texans are hopeful that Collins (groin) will be able to return to practice this week.
81.Brandin Cooks HOU at NYG
82.Jahan Dotson WAS at PHI
83.Noah Brown DAL at GB
84.*Romeo Doubs GB vs. DAL
Note: Doubs has a high-ankle sprain and is likely out 4-to-6 weeks.
85.Garrett Wilson NYJ at
86.Jakobi Meyers NE at
87.Devin Duvernay BAL at
88.Denzel Mims NYJ at
89.Nelson Agholor NE at
90.Corey Davis NYJ at
91.Demarcus Robinson BAL at
92.DeVante Parker NE at

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. JAX
2.George Kittle SF vs. LAC
3.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
4.Zach Ertz ARZ at LAR
5.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at BUF
Note: So much for easing Hockenson in slowly - he managed nine targets in the win over the Commanders.
6.Dalton Schultz DAL at GB
7.Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
8.Greg Dulcich DEN at TEN
9.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NO
10.*Tyler Higbee LA vs. ARI
Note: Higbee only had one target last week, but the Cardinals have been vulnerable to tight end production all year.
11.Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
12.Gerald Everett LAC at SF
13.*Taysom Hill NO at PIT
Note: Hill fell out of the Saints gameplan once they fell behind two scores against the Ravens.
14.Cade Otton TB vs. SEA
15.Noah Fant SEA at TB
16.Juwan Johnson NO at PIT
17.Robert Tonyan GB vs. DAL
18.*Evan Engram JAC at KC
Note: Engram briefly left with a back injury but is considered day-to-day and expected to play this week against the Chiefs.
19.Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIN
20.Mike Gesicki MIA vs. CLE
21.Foster Moreau LV vs. IND
22.Tommy Tremble CAR vs. ATL
23.Logan Thomas WAS at PHI
24.Harrison Bryant CLE at MIA
25.Will Dissly SEA at TB
26.James Mitchell DET at CHI
27.Austin Hooper TEN vs. DEN
28.*Jelani Woods IND at LV
Note: Woods injured his shoulder in the loss to the Pats.
29.Brock Wright DET at CHI
30.*Darren Waller LV vs. IND
Note: Twice in a row now Waller (hamstring) has been a game-time decision and has been unable to play.
31.Cameron Brate TB vs. SEA
32.*David Njoku CLE at MIA
Note: Njoku (ankle) plans on playing this week after missing the Browns' game before the bye. I'll move him up once he practices.
33.Mark Andrews BAL at
34.Isaiah Likely BAL at
35.Hunter Henry NE at
36.Tyler Conklin NYJ at
37.Jonnu Smith NE at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAC
2.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. HOU
3.Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
4.Nick Chubb CLE at MIA
5.A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
6.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CLE
7.Austin Ekeler LAC at SF
8.Travis Kelce KC vs. JAX
9.Dalvin Cook MIN at BUF
10.Derrick Henry TEN vs. DEN
11.Kenneth Walker SEA at TB
12.Justin Jefferson MIN at BUF
13.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIN
14.Davante Adams LV vs. IND
15.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CLE
16.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at LAR
17.Mike Evans TB vs. SEA
18.CeeDee Lamb DAL at GB
19.*Tony Pollard DAL at GB
Note: Teammate Ezekiel Elliott (knee) didn't practice Monday.
20.Josh Jacobs LV vs. IND
21.Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
22.Chris Olave NO at PIT
23.*Allen Lazard GB vs. DAL
Note: Lazard (shoulder) not only played but had 10 targets in the loss to the Lions.
24.George Kittle SF vs. LAC
25.Alvin Kamara NO at PIT
26.*Travis Etienne JAC at KC
Note: Etienne had a whopping 28 carries against the Raiders, though he was less involved in the passing game than usual.
27.Dameon Pierce HOU at NYG
28.DK Metcalf SEA at TB
29.Chris Godwin TB vs. SEA
30.Amari Cooper CLE at MIA
31.Jamaal Williams DET at CHI
32.Miles Sanders PHI vs. WAS
33.Antonio Gibson WAS at PHI
34.*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CAR
Note: Patterson split the workload with Tyler Allgeier, but got the goal line love.
35.*Leonard Fournette TB vs. SEA
Note: Fournette really struggled on the ground, though he was more productive (5-7-41) in the passing game.
36.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIN
37.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
38.*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. ATL
Note: A negative came script crushed Foreman's value last week. This week's game on Thursday should prove to be better.
39.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. JAX
40.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
41.Jerry Jeudy DEN at TEN
42.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAC
43.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CLE
44.Najee Harris PIT vs. NO
45.David Montgomery CHI vs. DET
46.AJ Dillon GB vs. DAL
47.Christian Kirk JAC at KC
48.Tyler Lockett SEA at TB
49.*Joshua Palmer LAC at SF
Note: Palmer went for 106 yards in the win over the Falcons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out.
50.Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIN
51.*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: Conner had 12 touches in his return to action, though the returns were underwhelming.
52.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NO
53.DJ Moore CAR vs. ATL
54.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. JAX
55.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DET
56.George Pickens PIT vs. NO
57.*Mecole Hardman KC vs. JAX
Note: Hardman stayed hot (6-9-79-1) despite the addition of Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs' WR corps.
58.Zach Ertz ARZ at LAR
59.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at BUF
Note: So much for easing Hockenson in slowly - he managed nine targets in the win over the Commanders.
60.*Michael Pittman IND at LV
Note: Pittman's value is getting destroyed by the move to Sam Ehlinger.
61.Adam Thielen MIN at BUF
62.*Terrace Marshall CAR vs. ATL
Note: Marshall had three catches on six targets for 53 yards and his first career touchdown.
63.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at MIA
64.Courtland Sutton DEN at TEN
65.Rondale Moore ARZ at LAR
66.Zay Jones JAC at KC
67.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
68.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
69.*Deon Jackson IND at LV
Note: Jackson briefly left with what appeared to be a knee injury but later returned. Of as much concern was the total ineptitude of the Colts' offense.
70.*D'Andre Swift DET at CHI
Note: Swift 'did not suffer any setbacks' in Sunday's win over the Packers, but he had fewer snaps than Justin Jackson in a close game.
71.Kareem Hunt CLE at MIA
72.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
Note: Allgeier still saw a decent workload after Cordarrelle Patterson returned, though Patterson got the touchdown carries.
73.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. CLE
74.Dalton Schultz DAL at GB
75.Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
76.Greg Dulcich DEN at TEN
77.Chase Claypool CHI vs. DET
78.Curtis Samuel WAS at PHI
79.Parris Campbell IND at LV
80.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. JAX
81.Darius Slayton NYG vs. HOU
82.Allen Robinson LA vs. ARI

Kickers

1.Graham Gano NYG vs. HOU
2.Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIN
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. JAX
4.Jason Myers SEA at TB
5.Daniel Carlson LV vs. IND
6.Ryan Succop TB vs. SEA
7.Brett Maher DAL at GB
8.Robbie Gould SF vs. LAC
9.*Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET
Note: Santos has made all 13 field goal attempts this year.
10.Greg Joseph MIN at BUF
11.Chase McLaughlin IND at LV
12.*Jason Sanders MIA vs. CLE
Note: Sanders missed a chippie right before halftime last week, and that might have encouraged the Dolphins to go for it on fourth down twice in the second half, failing both times.
13.Michael Badgley DET at CHI
14.Matt Gay LA vs. ARI
15.Matt Prater ARZ at LAR
16.Randy Bullock TEN vs. DEN
17.Younghoe Koo ATL at CAR
18.*Chris Boswell PIT vs. NO
Note: The Steelers cut Nick Sciba from their practice squad, which suggests that Boswell (groin) is ready to return.
19.Mason Crosby GB vs. DAL
20.Wil Lutz NO at PIT
21.Brandon McManus DEN at TEN
22.Cade York CLE at MIA
23.Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS
24.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ATL
25.*Cameron Dicker at
Note: Dicker reverted to the Chargers' practice squad after nailing the game-winner against the Falcons on Sunday. He'll be back if Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) can't go.
26.Joey Slye WAS at PHI
27.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NYG
28.Riley Patterson JAC at KC
29.Dustin Hopkins LAC at SF
30.Justin Tucker BAL at
31.Nick Folk NE at
32.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at

Defenses

1.Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS
2.*New York Giants vs. HOU
Note: Great matchup against the Texans, though they'll play them without Xavier McKinney, who injured his hand on an ATV during the bye week.
3.San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC
4.Tennessee Titans vs. DEN
5.Buffalo Bills vs. MIN
6.Dallas Cowboys at GB
7.Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX
8.*Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND
Note: It's hard to trust the Raiders defense, but if there's ever a week when they can be valuable, it's this week against the Colts.
9.Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
10.Seattle Seahawks at TB
11.Indianapolis Colts at LV
12.*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO
Note: The Steelers might get T.J. Watt back this week.
13.Arizona Cardinals at LAR
14.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA
15.New Orleans Saints at PIT
16.Green Bay Packers vs. DAL
17.Denver Broncos at TEN
18.Miami Dolphins vs. CLE
19.Atlanta Falcons at CAR
20.Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
21.Cleveland Browns at MIA
22.Detroit Lions at CHI
23.Los Angeles Chargers at SF
24.Minnesota Vikings at BUF
25.Houston Texans at NYG
26.Chicago Bears vs. DET
27.Jacksonville Jaguars at KC
28.Washington Commanders at PHI
