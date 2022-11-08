Weekly Rankings: Week 10 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Four Teams on Bye - BAL, CIN, NE, NYJ
SEA vs. TB is in Germany.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. JAX
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS
|3.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. MIN
Note: Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury (UCL) along with possible related nerve damage. His status for this week is uncertain. Case Keenum is the backup.
|4.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. DET
Note: It might be an overreaction to put Fields this high, but it's hard to put him any lower after his record-breaking rushing day, considering that he gets the Lions this week.
|5.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. CLE
|6.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at LAR
Note: Murray was sacked five times and pressured many more in the loss to the Seahawks.
|7.
|Geno Smith SEA at TB
|8.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at SF
Note: Herbert was able to get through Sunday's game without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but it's a completely different Chargers offense right now.
|9.
|Dak Prescott DAL at GB
|10.
|Tom Brady TB vs. SEA
|11.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at BUF
|12.
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. LAC
|13.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at KC
Note: Lawrence had another successful 'game-manager' performance in the win over the Raiders, completing 25-of-31, albeit for only 235 yards and a touchdown.
|14.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. HOU
|15.
|*Derek Carr LV vs. IND
Note: Carr had 259 passing yards against the Jaguars, but only 36 in the second half as the Raiders collapsed.
|16.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DAL
|17.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS at PHI
Note: The Heinicke Era of Good Feelings crashed to a halt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings upon an awful interception which has been so typical of his professional career.
|18.
|Jared Goff DET at CHI
|19.
|Russell Wilson DEN at TEN
|20.
|Marcus Mariota ATL at CAR
|21.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE at MIA
|22.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. ARI
|23.
|*PJ Walker CAR vs. ATL
Note: Walker will start Thursday against the Falcons despite getting benched at halftime of Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
|24.
|*Andy Dalton NO at PIT
Note: Prime Time Dalton struck again Monday night against the Ravens. Only a late, fluky touchdown semi-salvaged his day.
|25.
|Davis Mills HOU at NYG
|26.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. NO
|27.
|*Malik Willis TEN vs. DEN
Note: Willis completed just five of his 16 passing attempts in Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs. He did have eight carries for 40 yards.
|28.
|*Sam Ehlinger IND at LV
Note: Ehlinger will remain the starting quarterback under new coach Jeff Saturday, which is probably reflective of owner Jim Irsay's plans all along.
|29.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. DEN
Note: Tannehill (ankle) went down to a game-time decision before not being able to go Sunday night.
|30.
|*Case Keenum BUF vs. MIN
Note: Keenum is the backup in case Josh Allen (elbow) can't go.
|31.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. ATL
Note: Mayfield came in after halftime and led the Panthers to three scoring drives in their blowout loss to the Bengals, but PJ Walker will start again this week.
|32.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at
|33.
|Mac Jones NE at
|34.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAC
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. HOU
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE at MIA
|4.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at SF
|5.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at BUF
|6.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. DEN
|7.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at TB
|8.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at GB
Note: Teammate Ezekiel Elliott (knee) didn't practice Monday.
|9.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. IND
|10.
|Alvin Kamara NO at PIT
|11.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at KC
Note: Etienne had a whopping 28 carries against the Raiders, though he was less involved in the passing game than usual.
|12.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at NYG
|13.
|Jamaal Williams DET at CHI
|14.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. WAS
|15.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at PHI
|16.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CAR
Note: Patterson split the workload with Tyler Allgeier, but got the goal line love.
|17.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. SEA
Note: Fournette really struggled on the ground, though he was more productive (5-7-41) in the passing game.
|18.
|*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. ATL
Note: A negative came script crushed Foreman's value last week. This week's game on Thursday should prove to be better.
|19.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CLE
|20.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NO
|21.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. DET
|22.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. DAL
|23.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIN
|24.
|*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: Conner had 12 touches in his return to action, though the returns were underwhelming.
|25.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. JAX
|26.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
|27.
|*Deon Jackson IND at LV
Note: Jackson briefly left with what appeared to be a knee injury but later returned. Of as much concern was the total ineptitude of the Colts' offense.
|28.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at CHI
Note: Swift 'did not suffer any setbacks' in Sunday's win over the Packers, but he had fewer snaps than Justin Jackson in a close game.
|29.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at MIA
|30.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
Note: Allgeier still saw a decent workload after Cordarrelle Patterson returned, though Patterson got the touchdown carries.
|31.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. CLE
|32.
|Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
|33.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at TEN
|34.
|Darrell Henderson LA vs. ARI
|35.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at BUF
|36.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. JAX
|37.
|*Eno Benjamin ARZ at LAR
Note: Benjamin was limited to four carries with James Conner returning.
|38.
|Nyheim Hines BUF vs. MIN
|39.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. SEA
Note: Starting to cut into Leonard Fournette's time - he had eight carries and three catches in the win over the Rams.
|40.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. WAS
|41.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NO
|42.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. JAX
|43.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. ARI
Note: Akers had five carries for two yards against the Bucs, while teammate Darrell Henderson reclaimed the lead back role.
|44.
|Caleb Huntley ATL at CAR
|45.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC at KC
|46.
|Chase Edmonds DEN at TEN
|47.
|*Isaiah Spiller LAC at SF
Note: Spiller saw more work than Sony Michel last week - sneakily becoming an example of a rookie getting a bump after the bye week.
|48.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at NYG
|49.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. DEN
|50.
|Latavius Murray DEN at TEN
|51.
|James Cook BUF vs. MIN
|52.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at LAR
|53.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
|54.
|Zack Moss IND at LV
|55.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA at TB
|56.
|Malcolm Brown LA vs. ARI
|57.
|Dwayne Washington NO at PIT
|58.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR vs. ATL
|59.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
|60.
|*Kylin Hill GB vs. DAL
Note: Hill had his first carry of the season late against the Lions. Teammate Aaron Jones is uncertain for this week.
|61.
|D'Ernest Johnson CLE at MIA
|62.
|*Sony Michel LAC at SF
Note: Losing snaps and carries to Isaiah Spiller.
|63.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. DAL
Note: Jones was seen with a walking boot to protect his ankle after the loss to the Lions, but x-rays were negative and he 'should be able to play this week.'
|64.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at GB
Note: Elliott (knee) did not practice Monday. He said that the swelling in his knee went down during the bye week.
|65.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. ATL
Note: Hubbard (ankle) sat out last week, but he practiced fully on Tuesday.
|66.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at LV
|67.
|J.D. McKissic WAS at PHI
|68.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. LAC
Note: Mitchell (knee) was designated to return from the IR on Monday by the 49ers, which allows him to return to practice.
|69.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at
|70.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at
|71.
|Michael Carter NYJ at
|72.
|James Robinson NYJ at
|73.
|Justice Hill BAL at
|74.
|Ty Johnson NYJ at
|75.
|Damien Harris NE at
|76.
|Gus Edwards BAL at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
|2.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CLE
|4.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at BUF
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIN
|6.
|Davante Adams LV vs. IND
|7.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CLE
|8.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at LAR
|9.
|Mike Evans TB vs. SEA
|10.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at GB
|11.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
|12.
|Chris Olave NO at PIT
|13.
|*Allen Lazard GB vs. DAL
Note: Lazard (shoulder) not only played but had 10 targets in the loss to the Lions.
|14.
|DK Metcalf SEA at TB
|15.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. SEA
|16.
|Amari Cooper CLE at MIA
|17.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAC
Note: Still awaiting word on Samuel (hamstring), who missed the Niners' game before the bye.
|18.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIN
|19.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. JAX
|20.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
|21.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at TEN
|22.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAC
|23.
|Christian Kirk JAC at KC
|24.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at TB
|25.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at SF
Note: Palmer went for 106 yards in the win over the Falcons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out.
|26.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NO
|27.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. ATL
|28.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DET
|29.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NO
|30.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. JAX
Note: Hardman stayed hot (6-9-79-1) despite the addition of Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs' WR corps.
|31.
|*Michael Pittman IND at LV
Note: Pittman's value is getting destroyed by the move to Sam Ehlinger.
|32.
|Adam Thielen MIN at BUF
|33.
|*Terrace Marshall CAR vs. ATL
Note: Marshall had three catches on six targets for 53 yards and his first career touchdown.
|34.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at TEN
|35.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at MIA
|36.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at LAR
|37.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
|38.
|Zay Jones JAC at KC
|39.
|Chase Claypool CHI vs. DET
|40.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at PHI
|41.
|Parris Campbell IND at LV
|42.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. JAX
|43.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. HOU
|44.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. ARI
|45.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. HOU
|46.
|Drake London ATL at CAR
|47.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. IND
|48.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. DEN
|49.
|Michael Gallup DAL at GB
|50.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. MIN
|51.
|Phillip Dorsett HOU at NYG
|52.
|Marquez Callaway NO at PIT
|53.
|Alec Pierce IND at LV
|54.
|Julio Jones TB vs. SEA
|55.
|*Kadarius Toney KC vs. JAX
Note: The Chiefs worked him in slowly, giving him just two targets in a game where Mahomes threw it over 60 times.
|56.
|Chris Moore HOU at NYG
|57.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at SF
|58.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. IND
|59.
|Dyami Brown WAS at PHI
|60.
|Tre'Quan Smith NO at PIT
|61.
|Sammy Watkins GB vs. DAL
|62.
|Tyquan Thornton NE at
|63.
|*Samori Toure GB vs. DAL
Note: Toure could be in line for more work with Romeo Doubs (ankle) out.
|64.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at LAR
|65.
|Kalif Raymond DET at CHI
|66.
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL at CAR
|67.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. MIN
|68.
|*Van Jefferson LA vs. ARI
Note: Jefferson was shut out on five targets against the Bucs, including one ugly drop.
|69.
|Marvin Jones JAC at KC
|70.
|Ray-Ray McCloud SF vs. LAC
|71.
|KJ Hamler DEN at TEN
|72.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at BUF
|73.
|Jamal Agnew JAC at KC
|74.
|*Jarvis Landry NO at PIT
Note: Landry (ankle) remained inactive last week, and the Saints will monitor his progress closely during practice this week.
|75.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. DAL
Note: Watson was checked for a concussion but was cleared. However he did take a shot to the chest and 'lost his breath' briefly.
|76.
|Josh Reynolds DET at CHI
|77.
|Keenan Allen LAC at SF
|78.
|Russell Gage TB vs. SEA
|79.
|Marquise Goodwin SEA at TB
|80.
|*Nico Collins HOU at NYG
Note: The Texans are hopeful that Collins (groin) will be able to return to practice this week.
|81.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at NYG
|82.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at PHI
|83.
|Noah Brown DAL at GB
|84.
|*Romeo Doubs GB vs. DAL
Note: Doubs has a high-ankle sprain and is likely out 4-to-6 weeks.
|85.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at
|86.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at
|87.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at
|88.
|Denzel Mims NYJ at
|89.
|Nelson Agholor NE at
|90.
|Corey Davis NYJ at
|91.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL at
|92.
|DeVante Parker NE at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. JAX
|2.
|George Kittle SF vs. LAC
|3.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
|4.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at LAR
|5.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at BUF
Note: So much for easing Hockenson in slowly - he managed nine targets in the win over the Commanders.
|6.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at GB
|7.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
|8.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at TEN
|9.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NO
|10.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. ARI
Note: Higbee only had one target last week, but the Cardinals have been vulnerable to tight end production all year.
|11.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. DET
|12.
|Gerald Everett LAC at SF
|13.
|*Taysom Hill NO at PIT
Note: Hill fell out of the Saints gameplan once they fell behind two scores against the Ravens.
|14.
|Cade Otton TB vs. SEA
|15.
|Noah Fant SEA at TB
|16.
|Juwan Johnson NO at PIT
|17.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. DAL
|18.
|*Evan Engram JAC at KC
Note: Engram briefly left with a back injury but is considered day-to-day and expected to play this week against the Chiefs.
|19.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIN
|20.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. CLE
|21.
|Foster Moreau LV vs. IND
|22.
|Tommy Tremble CAR vs. ATL
|23.
|Logan Thomas WAS at PHI
|24.
|Harrison Bryant CLE at MIA
|25.
|Will Dissly SEA at TB
|26.
|James Mitchell DET at CHI
|27.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. DEN
|28.
|*Jelani Woods IND at LV
Note: Woods injured his shoulder in the loss to the Pats.
|29.
|Brock Wright DET at CHI
|30.
|*Darren Waller LV vs. IND
Note: Twice in a row now Waller (hamstring) has been a game-time decision and has been unable to play.
|31.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. SEA
|32.
|*David Njoku CLE at MIA
Note: Njoku (ankle) plans on playing this week after missing the Browns' game before the bye. I'll move him up once he practices.
|33.
|Mark Andrews BAL at
|34.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at
|35.
|Hunter Henry NE at
|36.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at
|37.
|Jonnu Smith NE at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. LAC
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. HOU
|3.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
|4.
|Nick Chubb CLE at MIA
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
|6.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. CLE
|7.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at SF
|8.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. JAX
|9.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at BUF
|10.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. DEN
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at TB
|12.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at BUF
|13.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIN
|14.
|Davante Adams LV vs. IND
|15.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. CLE
|16.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at LAR
|17.
|Mike Evans TB vs. SEA
|18.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at GB
|19.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at GB
Note: Teammate Ezekiel Elliott (knee) didn't practice Monday.
|20.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. IND
|21.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
|22.
|Chris Olave NO at PIT
|23.
|*Allen Lazard GB vs. DAL
Note: Lazard (shoulder) not only played but had 10 targets in the loss to the Lions.
|24.
|George Kittle SF vs. LAC
|25.
|Alvin Kamara NO at PIT
|26.
|*Travis Etienne JAC at KC
Note: Etienne had a whopping 28 carries against the Raiders, though he was less involved in the passing game than usual.
|27.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at NYG
|28.
|DK Metcalf SEA at TB
|29.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. SEA
|30.
|Amari Cooper CLE at MIA
|31.
|Jamaal Williams DET at CHI
|32.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. WAS
|33.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at PHI
|34.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at CAR
Note: Patterson split the workload with Tyler Allgeier, but got the goal line love.
|35.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. SEA
Note: Fournette really struggled on the ground, though he was more productive (5-7-41) in the passing game.
|36.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIN
|37.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
|38.
|*D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. ATL
Note: A negative came script crushed Foreman's value last week. This week's game on Thursday should prove to be better.
|39.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. JAX
|40.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at CHI
|41.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at TEN
|42.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAC
|43.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. CLE
|44.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NO
|45.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. DET
|46.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. DAL
|47.
|Christian Kirk JAC at KC
|48.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at TB
|49.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at SF
Note: Palmer went for 106 yards in the win over the Falcons with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out.
|50.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIN
|51.
|*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: Conner had 12 touches in his return to action, though the returns were underwhelming.
|52.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NO
|53.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. ATL
|54.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. JAX
|55.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DET
|56.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NO
|57.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. JAX
Note: Hardman stayed hot (6-9-79-1) despite the addition of Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs' WR corps.
|58.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at LAR
|59.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at BUF
Note: So much for easing Hockenson in slowly - he managed nine targets in the win over the Commanders.
|60.
|*Michael Pittman IND at LV
Note: Pittman's value is getting destroyed by the move to Sam Ehlinger.
|61.
|Adam Thielen MIN at BUF
|62.
|*Terrace Marshall CAR vs. ATL
Note: Marshall had three catches on six targets for 53 yards and his first career touchdown.
|63.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at MIA
|64.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at TEN
|65.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at LAR
|66.
|Zay Jones JAC at KC
|67.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
|68.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DET
|69.
|*Deon Jackson IND at LV
Note: Jackson briefly left with what appeared to be a knee injury but later returned. Of as much concern was the total ineptitude of the Colts' offense.
|70.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at CHI
Note: Swift 'did not suffer any setbacks' in Sunday's win over the Packers, but he had fewer snaps than Justin Jackson in a close game.
|71.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at MIA
|72.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at CAR
Note: Allgeier still saw a decent workload after Cordarrelle Patterson returned, though Patterson got the touchdown carries.
|73.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. CLE
|74.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at GB
|75.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at CAR
|76.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at TEN
|77.
|Chase Claypool CHI vs. DET
|78.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at PHI
|79.
|Parris Campbell IND at LV
|80.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. JAX
|81.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. HOU
|82.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. ARI
Kickers
|1.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. HOU
|2.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIN
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. JAX
|4.
|Jason Myers SEA at TB
|5.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. IND
|6.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. SEA
|7.
|Brett Maher DAL at GB
|8.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. LAC
|9.
|*Cairo Santos CHI vs. DET
Note: Santos has made all 13 field goal attempts this year.
|10.
|Greg Joseph MIN at BUF
|11.
|Chase McLaughlin IND at LV
|12.
|*Jason Sanders MIA vs. CLE
Note: Sanders missed a chippie right before halftime last week, and that might have encouraged the Dolphins to go for it on fourth down twice in the second half, failing both times.
|13.
|Michael Badgley DET at CHI
|14.
|Matt Gay LA vs. ARI
|15.
|Matt Prater ARZ at LAR
|16.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. DEN
|17.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at CAR
|18.
|*Chris Boswell PIT vs. NO
Note: The Steelers cut Nick Sciba from their practice squad, which suggests that Boswell (groin) is ready to return.
|19.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. DAL
|20.
|Wil Lutz NO at PIT
|21.
|Brandon McManus DEN at TEN
|22.
|Cade York CLE at MIA
|23.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS
|24.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ATL
|25.
|*Cameron Dicker at
Note: Dicker reverted to the Chargers' practice squad after nailing the game-winner against the Falcons on Sunday. He'll be back if Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) can't go.
|26.
|Joey Slye WAS at PHI
|27.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at NYG
|28.
|Riley Patterson JAC at KC
|29.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC at SF
|30.
|Justin Tucker BAL at
|31.
|Nick Folk NE at
|32.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at
Defenses
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS
|2.
|*New York Giants vs. HOU
Note: Great matchup against the Texans, though they'll play them without Xavier McKinney, who injured his hand on an ATV during the bye week.
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC
|4.
|Tennessee Titans vs. DEN
|5.
|Buffalo Bills vs. MIN
|6.
|Dallas Cowboys at GB
|7.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX
|8.
|*Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND
Note: It's hard to trust the Raiders defense, but if there's ever a week when they can be valuable, it's this week against the Colts.
|9.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
|10.
|Seattle Seahawks at TB
|11.
|Indianapolis Colts at LV
|12.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO
Note: The Steelers might get T.J. Watt back this week.
|13.
|Arizona Cardinals at LAR
|14.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA
|15.
|New Orleans Saints at PIT
|16.
|Green Bay Packers vs. DAL
|17.
|Denver Broncos at TEN
|18.
|Miami Dolphins vs. CLE
|19.
|Atlanta Falcons at CAR
|20.
|Carolina Panthers vs. ATL
|21.
|Cleveland Browns at MIA
|22.
|Detroit Lions at CHI
|23.
|Los Angeles Chargers at SF
|24.
|Minnesota Vikings at BUF
|25.
|Houston Texans at NYG
|26.
|Chicago Bears vs. DET
|27.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at KC
|28.
|Washington Commanders at PHI