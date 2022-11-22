Weekly Rankings: Week 12 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Flex Rankings up soon.
Happy Thanksgiving! BUF, DET, NYG, DAL, NE and MIN play on Thursday.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set
Flex Rankings up soon.
Happy Thanksgiving! BUF, DET, NYG, DAL, NE and MIN play on Thursday.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAR
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF at DET
Note: Allen (elbow) practiced without a brace Tuesday for the first time since suffering the UCL injury, and made more throws during the portion of practice open to the media than he had the previous two weeks.
|3.
|Justin Herbert LAC at ARI
|4.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. HOU
|5.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. GB
|6.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. NYG
|7.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at JAX
Note: How much did Jackson's illness contribute to his modest offensive output? It was also very windy in the game against the Panthers.
|8.
|Joe Burrow CIN at TEN
|9.
|Tom Brady TB at CLE
|10.
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. NO
|11.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. LV
|12.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at DAL
Note: Jones actually had another productive fantasy day (341 passing yards and a touchdown, plus 50 rushing yards and another TD), but his two interceptions were costly in the loss to the Lions.
|13.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NE
Note: Cousins was sacked seven times on 30 drop backs against the Cowboys, and lost LT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) for at least this week as well.
|14.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. BAL
|15.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at PHI
|16.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. CIN
|17.
|Matt Ryan IND vs. PIT
|18.
|Marcus Mariota ATL at WAS
|19.
|Russell Wilson DEN at CAR
|20.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. TB
|21.
|Derek Carr LV at SEA
|22.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. ATL
Note: For the second week in a row, Heinicke didn't have any touchdown passes in a winning effort.
|23.
|Jared Goff DET vs. BUF
|24.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at KC
Note: Stafford left last week's game with a possible concussion, though he's not yet in the concussion protocol.
|25.
|*Sam Darnold CAR vs. DEN
Note: Darnold has been named the starter this week for the Panthers.
|26.
|Andy Dalton NO at SF
|27.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at IND
Note: Pickett actually looked pretty good for a significant portion of last week's loss to the Bengals, and he's establishing a rapport with fellow rookie George Pickens.
|28.
|Colt McCoy ARZ vs. LAC
|29.
|*Mac Jones NE at MIN
Note: Jones was incredibly efficient (23-for-27 for 246 yards) but only could lead the offense to three points, in part because he was sacked six times.
|30.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. CHI
Note: Jets coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal whether Wilson would start this week after the disaster in Foxboro. Mike White was ahead of Joe Flacco on the depth chart last week.
|31.
|Trevor Siemian CHI at NYJ
|32.
|*Davis Mills HOU at MIA
Note: Mills could be replaced by Kyle Allen this week after another disastrous first half.
|33.
|*Kyle Allen HOU at MIA
Note: Allen might replace Davis Mills this week, though coach Louie Smith said that he needed to inform players first before there's any given changes - at quarterback or elsewhere.
|34.
|*Justin Fields CHI at NYJ
Note: Fields suffered a shoulder dislocation to his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He's currently listed as day-to-day, and Trevor Siemian is the backup. There's a good chance he does not play this week.
|35.
|*Mike White NYJ vs. CHI
Note: The Jets' starting QB has not yet been determined this week. It could still be Zach Wilson, or it could be Mike White or Joe Flacco.
|36.
|*Bryce Perkins LA at KC
Note: Perkins came in to replace Matthew Stafford last week, with John Wolford inactive due to a neck injury. Any one of the three might start this week.
|37.
|*Joe Flacco NYJ vs. CHI
Note: The Jets' starting QB has not yet been determined this week. It could still be Zach Wilson, or it could be Mike White or Joe Flacco.
|38.
|*John Wolford LA at KC
Note: Wolford (neck) is trending in the right direction - there's three possible starters for the Rams at QB this week.
|39.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Murray (hamstring) has missed two games in a row, but has made 'quite a bit of progress' in his recovery. The team wants him at 'full throttle' when he returns, which could mean that he also misses this week, with the Cardinals on their bye in Week 13.
|40.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. DEN
Note: Mayfield has been benched in favor of Sam Darnold this week, with PJ Walker still sidelined.
|41.
|*PJ Walker CAR vs. DEN
Note: Walker is still sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.
Running Backs
|1.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. CIN
|2.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NO
|3.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at ARI
|4.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at DAL
Note: I didn't see Barkley getting stymied by the Lions of all teams last week, but here we are.
|5.
|*Tony Pollard DAL vs. NYG
Note: If you're searching for negatives, Pollard twice had goal line carries and didn't get in, only to see Zeke get the vulture touchdowns.
|6.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NE
|7.
|Josh Jacobs LV at SEA
|8.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. TB
|9.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LV
|10.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PIT
Note: Taylor ran for more than half of his 84 yards on the Colts' opening drive, and was limited to under 20 yards in the second half.
|11.
|Aaron Jones GB at PHI
|12.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. BAL
|13.
|Najee Harris PIT at IND
|14.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. HOU
|15.
|Alvin Kamara NO at SF
|16.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIN
|17.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at MIA
|18.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. BUF
|19.
|David Montgomery CHI at NYJ
|20.
|*Leonard Fournette TB at CLE
Note: Fournette left his most recent game before the bye with a hip injury, but initial reports suggested that the injury wasn't too serious.
|21.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAR
Note: Clyde Edwards-Helaire was already falling out of favor, but now he's out with a high-ankle sprain.
|22.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAC
|23.
|Devin Singletary BUF at DET
|24.
|*Samaje Perine CIN at TEN
Note: Perine could be in line for lead back duties this week, pending Joe Mixon's recovery from a concussion.
|25.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at WAS
|26.
|*Latavius Murray DEN at CAR
Note: Murray could be in line for a heavy workload this week, with Melvin Gordon gone and Chase Edmonds hurt.
|27.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at JAX
|28.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. HOU
|29.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. DEN
|30.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. ATL
|31.
|*Rachaad White TB at CLE
Note: If Leonard Fournette (hip) can't go, White becomes a priority start against a Browns run defense that's pretty vulnerable.
|32.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. BUF
Note: Swift scored, but saw less work than both Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson once again.
|33.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. GB
|34.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NYG
Note: Elliott (knee) was limited in practice both Monday and Tuesday. He played 30 percent of the snaps against the Vikings, albeit in a blowout, and had the two goal line touchdowns.
|35.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. ATL
|36.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. NO
Note: The Niners' offense was too efficient on Monday night - Jordan Mason was getting fourth quarter carries with all the key players resting.
|37.
|*Cam Akers LA at KC
Note: Some clarity with the Rams following their release of Darrell Henderson. Akers will probably carry the ball more, and Kyren Williams will be the pass-catching back.
|38.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. CHI
|39.
|AJ Dillon GB at PHI
|40.
|Kyren Williams LA at KC
|41.
|Damien Harris NE at MIN
|42.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. TB
|43.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at WAS
|44.
|*James Cook BUF at DET
Note: Cook had 11 carries for 86 yards in the win over the Browns, most of them while the game was still contested.
|45.
|James Robinson NYJ vs. CHI
|46.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LAR
Note: McKinnon might get a few extra snaps this week with CEH recovering from a high-ankle sprain.
|47.
|Justice Hill BAL at JAX
|48.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NE
|49.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DEN
|50.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. GB
|51.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. CIN
|52.
|Deon Jackson IND vs. PIT
|53.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. LAC
|54.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. BAL
|55.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. GB
|56.
|Isaiah Spiller LAC at ARI
|57.
|*Marlon Mack DEN at CAR
Note: Mack and Devine Ozigbo will be the backups behind Latavius Murray with both Melvin Gordon and Chase Edmonds out of the picture.
|58.
|Trestan Ebner CHI at NYJ
|59.
|Trayveon Williams CIN at TEN
|60.
|Caleb Huntley ATL at WAS
|61.
|Malik Davis DAL vs. NYG
|62.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at MIA
|63.
|Nyheim Hines BUF at DET
|64.
|Devine Ozigbo at
|65.
|Eno Benjamin HOU at MIA
|66.
|Zack Moss IND vs. PIT
|67.
|*Joe Mixon CIN at TEN
Note: Mixon left Sunday's win over the Steelers with a concussion.
|68.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at JAX
|69.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at IND
Note: Warren left Sunday's loss to the Bengals early with a hamstring injury. It's not considered 'significant,' but his status for Monday night is up in the air.
|70.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LAR
Note: Edwards-Helaire suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over the Chargers.
|71.
|*Darrell Henderson at
Note: Henderson 'felt a tweak in his knee' before the Week 11 loss, which is why he had only two carries. But the Rams released him on Tuesday.
|72.
|*Melvin Gordon at
Note: Gordon was waived by the Broncos and cleared waivers on Tuesday.
|73.
|*Chase Edmonds DEN at CAR
Note: Edmonds (ankle) went on injured reserve on Tuesday, so he'll be out until at least Week 16.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NE
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at DET
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. HOU
|4.
|Davante Adams LV at SEA
|5.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. LAC
|6.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYG
|7.
|Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
|8.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. ATL
|9.
|Mike Evans TB at CLE
|10.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. HOU
|11.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. BUF
|12.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. LV
|13.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
|14.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. NO
Note: Samuel looked shaken up after one catch but later returned to the game. He doesn't have the volume that he had prior to the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey.
|15.
|*Keenan Allen LAC at ARI
Note: Allen (hamstring) made it through Sunday night's game unscathed, catching five of eight targets for 94 yards, albeit with a costly lost fumble.
|16.
|Gabe Davis BUF at DET
|17.
|Chris Godwin TB at CLE
|18.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. PIT
|19.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. TB
|20.
|Chris Olave NO at SF
|21.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NO
|22.
|Allen Lazard GB at PHI
|23.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at CAR
|24.
|Christian Watson GB at PHI
|25.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. BAL
|26.
|*George Pickens PIT at IND
Note: A good day (4-83-1) could have been a lot better but for a bad drop in the fourth quarter.
|27.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. PIT
|28.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
|29.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CHI
|30.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LV
|31.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at TEN
|32.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at NYJ
|33.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at IND
|34.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. TB
|35.
|Darius Slayton NYG at DAL
|36.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LAR
|37.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL at JAX
|38.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at ARI
Note: Palmer remained a big factor in the Chargers offense and could do so again this week if Mike Williams (ankle) can't play.
|39.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. NE
|40.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. BAL
|41.
|Julio Jones TB at CLE
|42.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. DEN
|43.
|Terrace Marshall CAR vs. DEN
|44.
|*Treylon Burks TEN vs. CIN
Note: Burks topped 100 yards with a 51-yard reception at the end of the game on Thursday night that iced the win for the Titans.
|45.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at MIA
|46.
|Nico Collins HOU at MIA
|47.
|Randall Cobb GB at PHI
|48.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at MIN
|49.
|Allen Robinson LA at KC
|50.
|Drake London ATL at WAS
|51.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. BAL
|52.
|Mack Hollins LV at SEA
|53.
|*Curtis Samuel WAS vs. ATL
Note: With the Commanders running the ball so often, there wasn't much in the passing game for Samuel, but he salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown.
|54.
|Jarvis Landry NO at SF
|55.
|*Justin Watson KC vs. LAR
Note: With Hardman, Smith-Schuster and then Kadarius Toney all out, Watson played 57 snaps against the Chargers last week.
|56.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at ARI
|57.
|*Skyy Moore KC vs. LAR
Note: Moore caught five of six targets Sunday night, taking advantage of injuries to Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.
|58.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. CIN
|59.
|Quez Watkins PHI vs. GB
|60.
|Denzel Mims NYJ vs. CHI
|61.
|Van Jefferson LA at KC
|62.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at JAX
|63.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at DET
|64.
|Marquise Goodwin SEA vs. LV
|65.
|Ben Skowronek LA at KC
|66.
|*Chase Claypool CHI at NYJ
Note: In Claypool's three games with the Bears, he's had 25, 17 and 28 offensive snaps respectively. The Bears parted with an early second-round pick for that?
|67.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. ATL
|68.
|Noah Brown DAL vs. NYG
|69.
|*DeVante Parker NE at MIN
Note: Parker (knee) had just a limited practice Tuesday - he returned to action last week and had two targets.
|70.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. CIN
|71.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. NYG
|72.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NE
|73.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. PIT
|74.
|Nelson Agholor NE at MIN
|75.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. BUF
|76.
|*Greg Dortch ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Dortch had a big game Monday night in relief of Rondale Moore, but then needed an MRI for his thumb on Tuesday.
|77.
|Sammy Watkins GB at PHI
|78.
|Trenton Irwin CIN at TEN
|79.
|*DJ Chark DET vs. BUF
Note: Chark (ankle) had just one target in his return last week, and was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|80.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Moore suffered a groin injury on the first play from scrimmage on Monday night and didn't return.
|81.
|*KJ Hamler DEN at CAR
Note: Hamler (hamstring) is day-to-day, with the Broncos hopeful that he can return this week.
|82.
|*Josh Reynolds DET vs. BUF
Note: Reynolds (back) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through practice after missing last week's game.
|83.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAR
|84.
|*Mike Williams LAC at ARI
Note: Williams aggravated his ankle injury, but coach Brandon Staley said it was not a 'significant re-injury,' for whatever that means.
|85.
|*Kadarius Toney KC vs. LAR
Note: Toney left in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return.
|86.
|*Corey Davis NYJ vs. CHI
Note: Davis (knee) is day-to-day - coach Robert Saleh expressed hope that he could return.
|87.
|*Jerry Jeudy DEN at CAR
Note: Jeudy (ankle) remains day-to-day after missing Week 11 against the Raiders.
|88.
|*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Brown (foot) wasn't activated before Monday night's game, and it's uncertain if he will be this week either, with the Cardinals on bye in Week 13.
|89.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
Note: Chase (hip) will resume practicing this week, but his availability for the game against the Titans remains uncertain.
|90.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. BUF
Note: Williams (knee) has been designated for return from the IR, in order to begin practicing this week.
|91.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at DAL
Note: Robinson suffered a torn ACL on Sunday and is out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LAR
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at JAX
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NE
|4.
|George Kittle SF vs. NO
|5.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at IND
|6.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. NYG
|7.
|*Juwan Johnson NO at SF
Note: Is Johnson this year's TE touchdown lottery winner? He has five touchdowns over the last five weeks.
|8.
|Tyler Higbee LA at KC
|9.
|Dawson Knox BUF at DET
|10.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. BAL
|11.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at NYJ
Note: Kmet is a downgrade as long as Justin Fields is out or compromised.
|12.
|David Njoku CLE vs. TB
|13.
|Foster Moreau LV at SEA
|14.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. LV
|15.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at CAR
|16.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at TEN
|17.
|Taysom Hill NO at SF
|18.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. CIN
|19.
|*Jonnu Smith NE at MIN
Note: Smith had fewer snaps than Hunter Henry last week, but four targets compared to just one for Henry.
|20.
|*Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAC
Note: McBride had four targets and a 76 percent snap share in Monday's loss to the Niners.
|21.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. CHI
|22.
|Cade Otton TB at CLE
|23.
|Robert Tonyan GB at PHI
|24.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. ATL
|25.
|Hunter Henry NE at MIN
|26.
|*MyCole Pruitt ATL at WAS
Note: Pruitt could see an increase in targets with Kyle Pitts out.
|27.
|*Lawrence Cager NYG at DAL
Note: Cager was signed from the Giants' practice squad for the rest of the season.
|28.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL at JAX
Note: I thought that the Ravens offense could support two tight ends with Mark Andrews back, but for at least one week, I was wrong.
|29.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. HOU
|30.
|Tommy Tremble CAR vs. DEN
|31.
|*Harrison Bryant CLE vs. TB
Note: Bryant had more targets and snaps than David Njoku, but I'd expect to see that ratio flip-flop in Njoku's second week back.
|32.
|Cameron Brate TB at CLE
|33.
|Will Dissly SEA vs. LV
|34.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. PIT
|35.
|Brock Wright DET vs. BUF
|36.
|*Gerald Everett LAC at ARI
Note: Everett (groin) was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
|37.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL at WAS
Note: Pitts has a Grade 2 MCL sprain and was placed on IR by the Falcons.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at JAX
|2.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. NYG
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at DET
|4.
|Evan McPherson CIN at TEN
|5.
|*Graham Gano NYG at DAL
Note: Gano won't have to ride this wind on Thursday in Dallas.
|6.
|*Nick Folk NE at MIN
Note: Folk gets to kick in a dome this week after falling short last week due to the high winds in Foxboro.
|7.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. LV
|8.
|Ryan Succop TB at CLE
|9.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. NO
|10.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. LAR
|11.
|Daniel Carlson LV at SEA
|12.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAC
|13.
|Cairo Santos CHI at NYJ
|14.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. NE
|15.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. ATL
|16.
|Chase McLaughlin IND vs. PIT
|17.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. BUF
|18.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. CHI
|19.
|Mason Crosby GB at PHI
|20.
|Matt Gay LA at KC
|21.
|*Cameron Dicker LAC at ARI
Note: Dicker was signed from the Chargers' practice squad, while Dustin Hopkins was placed on IR.
|22.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. HOU
|23.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at WAS
|24.
|Wil Lutz NO at SF
|25.
|Brandon McManus DEN at CAR
|26.
|Cade York CLE vs. TB
|27.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. BAL
|28.
|Matthew Wright PIT at IND
|29.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. GB
|30.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. DEN
|31.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at MIA
|32.
|Caleb Shudak TEN vs. CIN
|33.
|*Randy Bullock TEN vs. CIN
Note: Bullock (calf) is questionable for this week after missing last Thursday's win over the Packers. Caleb Shuck is the likely pivot for the Titans.
|34.
|*Dustin Hopkins LAC at ARI
Note: The Chargers placed Hopkins (hamstring) on IR on Tuesday.
Defenses
|1.
|*New York Jets vs. CHI
Note: This ranking presumes that Justin Fields won't play this week. If Fields plays, I'd move the Jets back down around 10.
|2.
|*Denver Broncos at CAR
Note: Maybe Sam Darnold is an upgrade over Baker Mayfield, but I'm still salivating over using the Broncos defense against him.
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. NO
|4.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG
|5.
|Buffalo Bills at DET
|6.
|*Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAR
Note: Gets to face the chaos that is the Rams offense right now.
|7.
|Baltimore Ravens at JAX
|8.
|Washington Commanders vs. ATL
|9.
|*Miami Dolphins vs. HOU
Note: Facing the Texans, and I don't think it matters if it's Davis Mills or Kyle Allen starting.
|10.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
|11.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CLE
|12.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT
|13.
|Carolina Panthers vs. DEN
|14.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. NE
|15.
|New England Patriots at MIN
|16.
|Tennessee Titans vs. CIN
|17.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. LV
|18.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. LAC
|19.
|Cincinnati Bengals at TEN
|20.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at IND
|21.
|Chicago Bears at NYJ
|22.
|Los Angeles Chargers at ARI
|23.
|Green Bay Packers at PHI
|24.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL
|25.
|New York Giants at DAL
|26.
|*Cleveland Browns vs. TB
Note: The Browns' ineptitude against the run is one of the big disappointments of the year.
|27.
|Los Angeles Rams at KC
|28.
|New Orleans Saints at SF
|29.
|Las Vegas Raiders at SEA
|30.
|Atlanta Falcons at WAS
|31.
|Houston Texans at MIA
|32.
|Detroit Lions vs. BUF