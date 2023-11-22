Weekly Rankings: Week 12 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Thanksgiving Games: GB @ DET, WAS @ DAL, SF @ SEA; Friday Game: MIA @ NYJ
No Byes This Week
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are
Thanksgiving Games: GB @ DET, WAS @ DAL, SF @ SEA; Friday Game: MIA @ NYJ
No Byes This Week
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. BUF
|2.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. WAS
|3.
|Josh Allen BUF at PHI
|4.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at LAC
|5.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. JAX
Note: Stroud had a monster first half, throwing for two touchdowns, but later left for one play after taking a huge hit and ultimately threw three interceptions against the Cardinals.
|6.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at LV
Note: MVS had a terrible drop, and Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone, but Mahomes also threw a terrible INT in the end zone in Monday night's loss.
|7.
|*Jared Goff DET vs. GB
Note: Goff is coming off of perhaps his worst home game of the year, where he threw three interceptions but then was able to lead the Lions to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the comeback win over the Bears.
|8.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU
Note: Lawrence had his first two rushing touchdowns of the year in the win over Tennessee.
|9.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. BAL
|10.
|*Brock Purdy SF at SEA
Note: Purdy was nearly perfect in the win over the Bucs. It'll be a tougher draw Thursday night in Seattle, but he and the Niners are rolling.
|11.
|*Justin Fields CHI at MIN
Note: Fields had over 100 rushing yards in the loss to the Lions.
|12.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAR
|13.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NYJ
|14.
|Gardner Minshew IND vs. TB
|15.
|Joshua Dobbs MIN vs. CHI
|16.
|Baker Mayfield TB at IND
|17.
|Jordan Love GB at DET
|18.
|Jameis Winston NO at ATL
|19.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. NO
Note: Ridder has reclaimed the starting job ahead of Taylor Heinicke, and the Falcons intend to stick with Ridder for the rest of the season. It's a bit of a moot point this week, as Heinicke is out with a hamstring injury and can't practice this week.
|20.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at ARI
Note: Stafford might be limited in practice this week after taking a couple of big hits against the Seahawks.
|21.
|*Sam Howell WAS at DAL
Note: Howell once again got the fantasy production (one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown), while still playing poorly in the loss to the Giants. It could get ugly on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.
|22.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. CLE
|23.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. CAR
Note: The Titans scored twice after falling behind 27-0, making Levis's line look palatable.
|24.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at CIN
Note: Pickett will have a new offensive coordinator this week after the Steelers fired Matt Canada.
|25.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. SF
Note: Smith (elbow) returned for the Seahawks last drive on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism that Smith could play Thursday night, though Smith might not be able to fully practice until Wednesday.
|26.
|Jake Browning CIN vs. PIT
|27.
|*Bryce Young CAR at TEN
Note: It turns out that Frank Reich calling the plays didn't help matters for Young.
|28.
|Aidan O'Connell LV vs. KC
|29.
|Taysom Hill NO at ATL
|30.
|*Mac Jones NE at NYG
Note: The Pats won't yet name a starter for this week, and all three quarterbacks have taken first-team reps.
|31.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE at DEN
Note: Thompson-Robinson will get another start this week against Denver. DTR was 24-for-43 for 165 yards, but had just one turnover (an interception) and was sacked just once.
|32.
|*Tommy DeVito NYG vs. NE
Note: DeVito played well last week against the Commanders despite getting sacked a whopping nine times. It'll be more difficult this week against the Pats.
|33.
|*Tim Boyle NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Boyle will start Friday ahead of both Trevor Siemian and Zach Wilson, who has been demoted to third-string.
|34.
|*Derek Carr NO at ATL
Note: Carr remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday, following the Saints' bye week. Jameis Winston replaced him in the second of their loss to the Vikings.
|35.
|*Bailey Zappe NE at NYG
Note: The Pats haven't named a starter yet this week, but all three of Mac Jones, Zappe and Will Greer have taken first-team reps.
|36.
|*Drew Lock SEA vs. SF
Note: Lock would get pressed into service on Thursday night if Geno Smith (elbow) can't go. Lock was 2-for-6 for 3 yards and an interception when he entered for Smith last week.
|37.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Wilson has finally been benched and will be the emergency third quarterback Friday, behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.
|38.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. PIT
Note: Out for the season with a torn wrist ligament.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
|2.
|David Montgomery DET vs. GB
|3.
|Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
|4.
|Alvin Kamara NO at ATL
|5.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. BAL
|6.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. KC
|7.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. NE
|8.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. WAS
|9.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
|10.
|Rachaad White TB at IND
|11.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN
|12.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at LV
|13.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. CAR
Note: If Henry can't get it done this week ... well, it's not all on him, but it would portend a pretty grim finish to the season.
|14.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. BUF
|15.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. PIT
|16.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA
|17.
|Brian Robinson WAS at DAL
|18.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. JAX
|19.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NO
|20.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYG
|21.
|*James Cook BUF at PHI
Note: Cook had 20 touches last week for the first time since Week 2.
|22.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TB
|23.
|Jerome Ford CLE at DEN
|24.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at NYJ
Note: Mostert (ankle/knee) was limited on Tuesday's injury report.
|25.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at DEN
|26.
|Gus Edwards BAL at LAC
|27.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. CLE
|28.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI at MIN
Note: Herbert (ankle) had 18 touches in his first game but struggled to produce. He could see a similar workload this week, with D'Onta Foreman nursing a sore ankle.
|29.
|*AJ Dillon GB at DET
Note: Dillon was limited in practice Tuesday with a groin injury. But he still might have a heavy workload Thursday, because Aaron Jones (MCL) is highly unlikely to play, and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) is also hurt.
|30.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
|31.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. SF
Note: Charbonnet is in line for a lot of work on Thursday night with Ken Walker (oblique) hurt, but it's a bad matchup against the Niners, followed by games against Dallas and the Niners again.
|32.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. CHI
|33.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TEN
|34.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. CHI
|35.
|Najee Harris PIT at CIN
|36.
|Royce Freeman LA at ARI
|37.
|Latavius Murray BUF at PHI
|38.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL at LAC
|39.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. CAR
|40.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. CLE
|41.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. CLE
|42.
|Miles Sanders CAR at TEN
|43.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at NYG
|44.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at LV
Note: McKinnon did get more snaps, but still had just one carry and three targets in the loss to the Eagles.
|45.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. BUF
|46.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at NYJ
Note: Wilson was a healthy scratch last week, but he could be the top backup this week with Salvon Ahmed (foot) out for the season and De'Von Achane (knee) questionable.
|47.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at SEA
|48.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. NO
|49.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS at DAL
|50.
|*Patrick Taylor GB at DET
Note: Taylor could be active on Thursday as the backup to AJ Dillon if Aaron Jones (MCL) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) can't play.
|51.
|Justice Hill BAL at LAC
|52.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. BAL
|53.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI at MIN
Note: Johnson got back in the picture due to D'Onta Foreman hurting his ankle.
|54.
|Trayveon Williams CIN vs. PIT
|55.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. GB
|56.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. MIA
|57.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC at HOU
|58.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. NE
|59.
|Zamir White LV vs. KC
|60.
|Zack Moss IND vs. TB
|61.
|Mike Boone HOU vs. JAX
|62.
|Michael Carter ARZ vs. LAR
|63.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at HOU
|64.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at NYJ
Note: Achane (knee) was limited Tuesday after being pulled early last week as a precaution. He's day-to-day, and has a chance to play Friday.
|65.
|*Kyren Williams LA at ARI
Note: Williams (ankle) could return from the IR this week - the Rams waiving Darrell Henderson this week is a good indicator it's likely.
|66.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at DAL
Note: Gibson sat out last week with a toe injury and has been limited with it this week.
|67.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
Note: Walker suffered a 'legit' oblique injury in the loss to the Rams and has missed both practices so far this week.
|68.
|*D'Onta Foreman CHI at MIN
Note: Foreman (ankle) left early in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
|69.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL vs. WAS
Note: Dowdle (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
|70.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. JAX
|71.
|Emari Demercado ARZ vs. LAR
|72.
|Aaron Jones GB at DET
|73.
|*Darrell Henderson at
Note: Henderson was waived by the Rams on Tuesday.
|74.
|*Salvon Ahmed MIA at NYJ
Note: Ahmed is out for the season with a foot injury suffered against the Raiders.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at NYJ
Note: Hill briefly left Sunday's game with a hand injury, but later returned. He was limited during Tuesday's walkthrough.
|2.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS
Note: Lamb (ankle) was limited Monday but was a full-go on Tuesday.
|3.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. BUF
Note: Brown had just one catch on four targets Monday night, thanks to the Chiefs dedicating their coverage towards him. He should bounce back this week against Buffalo.
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
|5.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. BAL
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at PHI
|7.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
|8.
|Mike Evans TB at IND
|9.
|Davante Adams LV vs. KC
|10.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. JAX
|11.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CLE
Note: Sutton seemingly makes a highlight-reel catch each week. But the volume isn't necessarily there - he's reached double-digit targets just twice this season.
|12.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT
|13.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. TB
|14.
|DJ Moore CHI at MIN
|15.
|*Puka Nacua LA at ARI
Note: Nacua sustained a shoulder injury in the win over the Seahawks. Meanwhile, teammate Cooper Kupp is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
|16.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf (toe) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday - this is similar to his progression in normal-length weeks.
|17.
|*Calvin Ridley JAC at HOU
Note: Welcome back to the land of the living! Can repeat this week in this huge game against the Texans?
|18.
|Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
|19.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. CAR
|20.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. BUF
|21.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. JAX
|22.
|Chris Olave NO at ATL
|23.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Wilson is still dealing with an elbow issue and was limited on Tuesday, with the Jets playing on Friday. He's also dealing with a QB change from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle. I'm not convinced that this is an upgrade.
|24.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ
|25.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL
|26.
|Adam Thielen CAR at TEN
|27.
|Chris Godwin TB at IND
|28.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at DET
Note: Teammates Jayden Reed (chest), Christian Watson (shoulder) and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee) are dealing with injuries, with Watson looking the least serious and Wicks the most serious.
|29.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CIN
|30.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. CHI
|31.
|Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
|32.
|Drake London ATL vs. NO
|33.
|Zay Flowers BAL at LAC
|34.
|George Pickens PIT at CIN
|35.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
Note: For the sixth week in a row, Lockett is dealing with a hamstring issue at the start of the week.
|36.
|Amari Cooper CLE at DEN
|37.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. JAX
|38.
|Demario Douglas NE at NYG
|39.
|*Jayden Reed GB at DET
Note: Reed was added to the injury report Tuesday with chest soreness. He dealt with it during Sunday's game, but it was a bigger issue on Tuesday.
|40.
|Tutu Atwell LA at ARI
|41.
|Odell Beckham BAL at LAC
|42.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at ATL
|43.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. PIT
|44.
|Rashee Rice KC at LV
|45.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. WAS
|46.
|Elijah Moore CLE at DEN
|47.
|Gabe Davis BUF at PHI
|48.
|*Christian Watson GB at DET
Note: Watson (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.
|49.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at DAL
|50.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at PHI
|51.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. SF
|52.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. LAR
|53.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. KC
|54.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at LAC
|55.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. LAR
|56.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. BAL
Note: Oh no! (Part I)
|57.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. CLE
|58.
|*Zay Jones JAC at HOU
Note: Jones (knee) played 63 percent of the snaps in his return from the knee injury.
|59.
|*Justin Watson KC at LV
Note: Watson led the Chiefs in targets Monday night with 11, hauling in five of them for 53 yards and a touchdown.
|60.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. NE
|61.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. WAS
|62.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. CHI
|63.
|Trenton Irwin CIN vs. PIT
|64.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. GB
|65.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at TEN
|66.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. MIA
|67.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. CAR
|68.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. WAS
|69.
|*Curtis Samuel WAS at DAL
Note: Samuel was ejected for his role in a fight stemming from a hit during teammate Sam Howell's touchdown run.
|70.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. GB
|71.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at LAC
|72.
|Brandon Powell MIN vs. CHI
|73.
|Marvin Mims DEN vs. CLE
|74.
|*Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LV
Note: Oh no! (Part II)
|75.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at MIN
|76.
|Skyy Moore KC at LV
|77.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
Note: Kupp (ankle) has a low right-ankle sprain and has a chance to play Sunday at Arizona. I'll move him back up if that classification improves to more than just a chance.
|78.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. LAR
|79.
|*Noah Brown HOU vs. JAX
Note: Brown's knee injury kept him out of last week's win over the Cardinals. Aaron Wilson reported that Brown could have a 1-2 week absence.
|80.
|Jalen Guyton LAC vs. BAL
|81.
|Josh Downs IND vs. TB
|82.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. PIT
|83.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
Note: Jefferson (hamstring) is questionable to return from IR this week - the Vikings have their bye next week.
|84.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at NYG
|85.
|DeVante Parker NE at NYG
|86.
|*Michael Thomas NO at ATL
Note: Thomas was placed on IR due to the knee injury suffered during the Week 10 loss to the Vikings.
Tight Ends
|1.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CHI
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC at LV
|3.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at PHI
Note: Teammate Dawson Knox (wrist) won't resume practicing this week, so we could be looking for another couple of weeks with Kincaid as a high-volume target.
|4.
|George Kittle SF at SEA
|5.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS
|6.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
|7.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. JAX
|8.
|*David Njoku CLE at DEN
Note: Njoku had a whopping 15 targets against the Steelers last week, though that translated into only 56 yards. Some of that was due to his drops, but it's clear that he's a favorite of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
|9.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
|10.
|Evan Engram JAC at HOU
|11.
|Cole Kmet CHI at MIN
|12.
|Cade Otton TB at IND
|13.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at LAC
|14.
|Donald Parham LAC vs. BAL
|15.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. NO
|16.
|Logan Thomas WAS at DAL
|17.
|Hunter Henry NE at NYG
|18.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. KC
|19.
|*Tucker Kraft GB at DET
Note: With Luke Musgrave (kidney) and Josiah Segura (hip) hurting, Kraft could be the main tight end target on Thursday against the Lions.
|20.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. MIA
|21.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. SF
|22.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at CIN
|23.
|Juwan Johnson NO at ATL
|24.
|Jonnu Smith ATL vs. NO
|25.
|Tyler Higbee LA at ARI
|26.
|Adam Trautman DEN vs. CLE
|27.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. NE
|28.
|Tanner Hudson CIN vs. PIT
|29.
|Mike Gesicki NE at NYG
|30.
|Irv Smith CIN vs. PIT
|31.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. CAR
|32.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. BAL
|33.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at TEN
|34.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. BUF
|35.
|*Luke Musgrave GB at DET
Note: Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney against the Chargers and was hospitalized Monday. An IR trip is a possibility.
|36.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at LAC
Note: Andrews suffered a fibula and ankle injury against the Bengals and originally was declared out for the season. Coach John Harbaugh amended that statement to say there's an outside chance that Andrews returns this season.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
|2.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at NYJ
Note: Hill briefly left Sunday's game with a hand injury, but later returned. He was limited during Tuesday's walkthrough.
|3.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS
Note: Lamb (ankle) was limited Monday but was a full-go on Tuesday.
|4.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. BUF
Note: Brown had just one catch on four targets Monday night, thanks to the Chiefs dedicating their coverage towards him. He should bounce back this week against Buffalo.
|5.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
|6.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. BAL
|7.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at PHI
|8.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
|9.
|David Montgomery DET vs. GB
|10.
|Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
|11.
|Alvin Kamara NO at ATL
|12.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. BAL
|13.
|Mike Evans TB at IND
|14.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CHI
|15.
|Travis Kelce KC at LV
|16.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. KC
|17.
|Davante Adams LV vs. KC
|18.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. JAX
|19.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. NE
|20.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CLE
Note: Sutton seemingly makes a highlight-reel catch each week. But the volume isn't necessarily there - he's reached double-digit targets just twice this season.
|21.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. WAS
|22.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PIT
|23.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. TB
|24.
|DJ Moore CHI at MIN
|25.
|*Puka Nacua LA at ARI
Note: Nacua sustained a shoulder injury in the win over the Seahawks. Meanwhile, teammate Cooper Kupp is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
|26.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. GB
|27.
|Rachaad White TB at IND
|28.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf (toe) was listed as a non-participant Tuesday - this is similar to his progression in normal-length weeks.
|29.
|*Calvin Ridley JAC at HOU
Note: Welcome back to the land of the living! Can repeat this week in this huge game against the Texans?
|30.
|Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
|31.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. CAR
|32.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at PHI
Note: Teammate Dawson Knox (wrist) won't resume practicing this week, so we could be looking for another couple of weeks with Kincaid as a high-volume target.
|33.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. BUF
|34.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. JAX
|35.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at CIN
|36.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at LV
|37.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. CAR
Note: If Henry can't get it done this week ... well, it's not all on him, but it would portend a pretty grim finish to the season.
|38.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. BUF
|39.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. PIT
|40.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA
|41.
|Brian Robinson WAS at DAL
|42.
|Chris Olave NO at ATL
|43.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
Note: Wilson is still dealing with an elbow issue and was limited on Tuesday, with the Jets playing on Friday. He's also dealing with a QB change from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle. I'm not convinced that this is an upgrade.
|44.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ
|45.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. JAX
|46.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. NO
|47.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYG
|48.
|*James Cook BUF at PHI
Note: Cook had 20 touches last week for the first time since Week 2.
|49.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TB
|50.
|Jerome Ford CLE at DEN
|51.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at NYJ
Note: Mostert (ankle/knee) was limited on Tuesday's injury report.
|52.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at DEN
|53.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL
|54.
|Adam Thielen CAR at TEN
|55.
|George Kittle SF at SEA
|56.
|Chris Godwin TB at IND
|57.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at DET
Note: Teammates Jayden Reed (chest), Christian Watson (shoulder) and Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee) are dealing with injuries, with Watson looking the least serious and Wicks the most serious.
|58.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CIN
|59.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. CHI
|60.
|Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
|61.
|Gus Edwards BAL at LAC
|62.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. CLE
|63.
|Drake London ATL vs. NO
|64.
|Zay Flowers BAL at LAC
|65.
|George Pickens PIT at CIN
|66.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
Note: For the sixth week in a row, Lockett is dealing with a hamstring issue at the start of the week.
|67.
|Amari Cooper CLE at DEN
|68.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI at MIN
Note: Herbert (ankle) had 18 touches in his first game but struggled to produce. He could see a similar workload this week, with D'Onta Foreman nursing a sore ankle.
|69.
|*AJ Dillon GB at DET
Note: Dillon was limited in practice Tuesday with a groin injury. But he still might have a heavy workload Thursday, because Aaron Jones (MCL) is highly unlikely to play, and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) is also hurt.
|70.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
|71.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. SF
Note: Charbonnet is in line for a lot of work on Thursday night with Ken Walker (oblique) hurt, but it's a bad matchup against the Niners, followed by games against Dallas and the Niners again.
|72.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. CHI
|73.
|Royce Freeman LA at ARI
|74.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TEN
|75.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. CHI
|76.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. WAS
|77.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB
|78.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. JAX
|79.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. JAX
|80.
|Demario Douglas NE at NYG
|81.
|*Jayden Reed GB at DET
Note: Reed was added to the injury report Tuesday with chest soreness. He dealt with it during Sunday's game, but it was a bigger issue on Tuesday.
|82.
|Tutu Atwell LA at ARI
|83.
|Odell Beckham BAL at LAC
|84.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at ATL
|85.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. PIT
|86.
|Najee Harris PIT at CIN
|87.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL at LAC
|88.
|Rashee Rice KC at LV
|89.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. WAS
|90.
|Elijah Moore CLE at DEN
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at LAC
|2.
|*Harrison Butker KC at LV
Note: Butker hasn't missed a kick yet this season - 19/19 on field goals, and 24/24 on extra points.
|3.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. WAS
|4.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. BUF
|5.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. BAL
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF at PHI
|7.
|Riley Patterson DET vs. GB
|8.
|Jake Moody SF at SEA
|9.
|*Jason Sanders MIA at NYJ
Note: Sanders missed a 50-yard attempt in the win over the Raiders.
|10.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NO
|11.
|Brandon McManus JAC at HOU
|12.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at DEN
|13.
|Matt Gay IND vs. TB
|14.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAR
|15.
|*Jason Myers SEA vs. SF
Note: Myers missed a potential game-winning 55-yard kick on Sunday - after the Seahawks mismanaged the time at the end of the game.
|16.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. CLE
|17.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. KC
|18.
|Matt Ammendola HOU vs. JAX
|19.
|Chris Boswell PIT at CIN
|20.
|Blake Grupe NO at ATL
|21.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT
|22.
|*Anders Carlson GB at DET
Note: Carlson has struggled recently, missing a field goal and an extra point in the win over the Chargers.
|23.
|Joey Slye WAS at DAL
|24.
|Cairo Santos CHI at MIN
|25.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at IND
|26.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. MIA
|27.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. CAR
|28.
|Chad Ryland NE at NYG
|29.
|Lucas Havrisik LA at ARI
|30.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. CHI
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at TEN
|32.
|Randy Bullock NYG vs. NE
|33.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. JAX
Defenses
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers at SEA
|3.
|Cleveland Browns at DEN
|4.
|Kansas City Chiefs at LV
|5.
|*Miami Dolphins at NYJ
Note: The Dolphins get to face Tim Boyle taking over as the starter at QB.
|6.
|New England Patriots at NYG
|7.
|Tennessee Titans vs. CAR
|8.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN
|9.
|Detroit Lions vs. GB
|10.
|New York Giants vs. NE
|11.
|Denver Broncos vs. CLE
|12.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT
|13.
|Baltimore Ravens at LAC
|14.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. BUF
|15.
|New York Jets vs. MIA
|16.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI
|17.
|New Orleans Saints at ATL
|18.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. TB
|19.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR
|20.
|Houston Texans vs. JAX
|21.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. NO
|22.
|Carolina Panthers at TEN
|23.
|Los Angeles Rams at ARI
|24.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU
|25.
|Buffalo Bills at PHI
|26.
|Chicago Bears at MIN
|27.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. SF
|28.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND
|29.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC
|30.
|Green Bay Packers at DET
|31.
|*Los Angeles Chargers vs. BAL
Note: The Chargers just gave up a 300-yard passing day to Jordan Love.
|32.
|Washington Commanders at DAL