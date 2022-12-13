Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
December 13, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

No more byes! Three Saturday games this week, in addition to the Thursday game.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI at CHI
2.Patrick Mahomes KC at HOU
3.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. TEN
Note: Herbert was fantastic in the win over the Dolphins, even though his efforts resulted in just one touchdown pass.
4.Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
5.*Joe Burrow CIN at TB
Note: Burrow might be without both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd this week - both are officially 'day-to-day.'
6.*Justin Fields CHI vs. PHI
Note: Fields didn't have many designed runs in the GB game, his first back from the shoulder injury. We'll see after the bye whether that's changed.
7.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. IND
8.Dak Prescott DAL at JAX
9.Geno Smith SEA vs. SF
10.Aaron Rodgers GB vs. LAR
11.*Jared Goff DET at NYJ
Note: Goff and the Lions are on a roll, but a road game against the Jets will really put this run to the test.
12.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF
13.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. DAL
Note: Aside from the Lions game, which was more on the defense than on him, Lawrence has been on a roll.
14.*Mike White NYJ vs. DET
Note: White twice left Sunday's game with rib injuries, and was examined at a local hospital after the game. It's possible that Zach Wilson could be the No. 2 behind him this week, ahead of Joe Flacco.
15.Derek Carr LV vs. NE
16.Daniel Jones NYG at WAS
17.Ryan Tannehill TEN at LAC
18.*Brock Purdy SF at SEA
Note: Purdy (oblique/ribs) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate. The Niners play on Thursday night, and Josh Johnson is next in line. Purdy was also limited Tuesday.
19.*Tom Brady TB vs. CIN
Note: Brady had a long touchdown pass to Mike Evans called back early on due to a holding penalty, and then failed to get anything going downfield the rest of the game against the Niners. It's also worth noting that he banged his thumb on a pass-rusher's helmet late in the game.
20.*Matt Ryan IND at MIN
Note: Ryan will remain the Colts' starter coming out of their bye week.
21.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL
Note: Watson was better in his second game than his first, though most of his production game after the Browns were already behind 20-3.
22.*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. NYG
Note: Teammate Carson Wentz (finger) has been activated from the IR, but Heinicke will remain the starter for the Commanders.
23.Mac Jones NE at LV
24.*Andy Dalton NO vs. ATL
Note: Dalton will remain the starter for the Saints coming out of their bye week.
25.Sam Darnold CAR vs. PIT
26.*Baker Mayfield LA at GB
Note: Mayfield has been named the Rams' starter for the rest of the season.
27.*Mitch Trubisky PIT at CAR
Note: Trubisky took over for the concussed Kenny Pickett last week and Pickett is iffy for this week.
28.*Brett Rypien DEN vs. ARI
Note: Rypien took over for the concussed Russell Wilson late last week and could start this week.
29.*Desmond Ridder ATL at NO
Note: Ridder has been named the starter, and the Falcons claimed Logan Woodside from the Titans' practice squad to be the backup, with Marcus Mariota going on IR with a knee issue.
30.*Anthony Brown BAL at CLE
Note: Brown was pressed into action last week after Tyler Huntley's concussion. By rule he reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, but it's possible that he could be in the mix to start this week.
31.*Colt McCoy ARZ at DEN
Note: McCoy will take over as the Cardinals' starter with Kyler Murray out with a torn ACL.
32.*Jeff Driskel HOU vs. KC
Note: Driskel reverted back to the practice squad after Week 14, but he'll almost certainly get elevated again this week after splitting time with Davis Mills last week.
33.*Davis Mills HOU vs. KC
Note: Mills split time with Jeff Driskel last week and will almost certainly do the same this week. Making it tougher even still on Mills is that Driskel got most of the red zone snaps.
34.*Tyler Huntley BAL at CLE
Note: Huntley suffered a concussion in the win over the Ravens and is in the concussion protocol. He was on the field throwing some passes during Tuesday's practice.
35.Josh Johnson SF at SEA
36.*Russell Wilson DEN vs. ARI
Note: Wilson suffered a concussion late in the loss to the Chiefs and is in the concussion protocol to begin the week.
37.*Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE
Note: Prior to the Week 14 win over the Steelers, it was suggested that Jackson (PCL tear) could be out until Week 16. We'll see if Tyler Huntley's concussion changes that timeframe. Jackson wasn't present for Tuesday's walk-through practice.
38.*Kenny Pickett PIT at CAR
Note: Pickett left Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a concussion, his second of the year, and is currently in the concussion protocol.
39.*Marcus Mariota ATL at NO
Note: Mariota left the team after being informed he was being benched in favor of Desmond Ridder to get a second opinion on his knee. It now appears he'll go on IR.
40.*Kyler Murray ARZ at DEN
Note: Murray suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play on Monday night and is out for the season.

Running Backs

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
Note: McCaffrey (knee) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday's practice estimate.
2.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. TEN
3.Derrick Henry TEN at LAC
4.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. IND
5.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
Note: Jacobs played through a hand injury in the second half of Thursday's loss to the Rams.
6.Tony Pollard DAL at JAX
7.*Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
Note: Jones (shin) was limited in the Packers' game prior to the bye week, but he was back on the field for Tuesday's unofficial practice session.
8.Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN
9.Miles Sanders PHI at CHI
10.*J.K. Dobbins BAL at CLE
Note: Dobbins might not have breakaway speed, as demonstrated when he got run down on his 44-yard run, but he breaks tackles and the BAL OL was rolling last week, and now they face the Browns.
11.Joe Mixon CIN at TB
12.Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
13.Najee Harris PIT at CAR
14.*Saquon Barkley NYG at WAS
Note: Barkley's usage was limited in Sunday's blowout loss to the Eagles, in part due to a neck injury that led him to be a game-time decision.
15.James Conner ARZ at DEN
16.Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
17.Isiah Pacheco KC at HOU
18.David Montgomery CHI vs. PHI
19.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at JAX
20.*Jamaal Williams DET at NYJ
Note: Williams might be the most touchdown-dependent back in the top 25 each week. Usually he gets there, but you're not getting anything at all in the passing game.
21.Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
22.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NO
23.Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. DET
24.D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. PIT
25.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. DAL
Note: Where have the targets gone?
26.*Rachaad White TB vs. CIN
Note: The Bucs are using White more frequently than Fournette at this point, and getting greater returns.
27.Cam Akers LA at GB
28.*Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
Note: Mostert could be busier than usual Saturday night if Jeff Wilson (hip) has to sit out.
29.Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
30.Leonard Fournette TB vs. CIN
31.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
Note: Walker (ankle) was limited on Monday but had a full practice on Tuesday. This makes it likely that he'll return on Thursday against the Niners.
32.*D'Andre Swift DET at NYJ
Note: Swift's usage backslid last week against the Vikings, not great.
33.*Jerick McKinnon KC at HOU
Note: Since the Chiefs returned from the bye, McKinnon has had six or more targets in four of the Chiefs' six games.
34.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. PIT
35.AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
36.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. KC
37.Samaje Perine CIN at TB
38.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG
39.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL
40.*Gus Edwards BAL at CLE
Note: Even though J.K. Dobbins was more involved than Edwards, Edwards still had 21 snaps and 13 carries.
41.Latavius Murray DEN vs. ARI
42.Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO
43.Marlon Mack DEN vs. ARI
44.James Cook BUF vs. MIA
45.Michael Carter NYJ vs. DET
46.*Jordan Mason SF at SEA
Note: The Niners might have to use their backs more on Thursday given the short rest, Deebo Samuel being out and Brock Purdy banged up.
47.*Pierre Strong NE at LV
Note: Strong had fewer carries than Kevin Harris after Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt, but looked really good in spots against the Cardinals.
48.Travis Homer SEA vs. SF
49.Boston Scott PHI at CHI
50.*Kevin Harris NE at LV
Note: Harris filled in after Rhamondre Stevenson left, though he shared the carries with Pierre Strong.
51.Rex Burkhead HOU vs. KC
52.Justin Jackson DET at NYJ
53.Kyren Williams LA at GB
54.Zamir White LV vs. NE
55.Matt Breida NYG at WAS
56.JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. DAL
57.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at CHI
58.Jaylen Warren PIT at CAR
59.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. IND
60.Kenyan Drake BAL at CLE
61.Justice Hill BAL at CLE
62.Benny Snell PIT at CAR
63.Malik Davis DAL at JAX
64.Zack Moss IND at MIN
65.Nyheim Hines BUF vs. MIA
66.*Tony Jones SEA vs. SF
Note: Even with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) inactive, Jones managed just two touches in the loss to Carolina.
67.Anthony McFarland PIT at CAR
68.*DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. SF
Note: Dallas did not participate in Monday's estimated practice/walk-through.
69.Ameer Abdullah LV vs. NE
70.*Damien Harris NE at LV
Note: (Thigh)
71.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LV
Note: Stevenson tried to come back from the ankle injury he suffered early on Monday night, but left again after a few plays. With Damien Harris also out, the Pats still had two more RBs in Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong, who finished out the game.
72.*Jeff Wilson MIA at BUF
Note: Wilson (hip) left in the second quarter of Sunday night's loss to the Chargers. He was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. The Dolphins play Saturday night in Buffalo. That said, the Dolphins said that Wilson avoided the worst-case scenario.
73.*Dontrell Hilliard TEN at LAC
Note: Hilliard left Sunday's loss to the Jags with a neck injury and won't play this week. The Titans will have to turn to Julius Chestnut to back up Derrick Henry, as Hassan Haskins was out with a hip injury last week.
74.*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. KC
Note: Pierce (ankle) is expected to miss at least this week and up to three weeks.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND
2.Davante Adams LV vs. NE
3.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
4.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TB
5.*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday. He sat out much of the Dolphins' final drive Sunday night when they were down two scores.
6.A.J. Brown PHI at CHI
7.Keenan Allen LAC vs. TEN
8.CeeDee Lamb DAL at JAX
9.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
10.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at DEN
11.*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
Note: Lockett has scored in six consecutive games.
12.Mike Williams LAC vs. TEN
13.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DET
14.Michael Pittman IND at MIN
15.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYJ
16.Chris Godwin TB vs. CIN
17.Christian Kirk JAC vs. DAL
18.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf played through a hip injury last week.
19.Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
20.DeVonta Smith PHI at CHI
21.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. ARI
22.Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
23.*Marquise Brown ARZ at DEN
Note: Brown had a bad fourth-down drop in the loss Monday night.
24.*Mike Evans TB vs. CIN
Note: Evans had a touchdown called back early in the loss due to a holding penalty at the line.
25.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL
26.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: That's two quiet weeks in a row for Waddle, who was banged up in the San Francisco game.
27.Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
28.Allen Lazard GB vs. LAR
29.Darius Slayton NYG at WAS
30.*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. DET
Note: Moore had 10 targets and could be in line for a lot of work if Corey Davis (concussion) is out again.
31.Michael Gallup DAL at JAX
32.Parris Campbell IND at MIN
33.George Pickens PIT at CAR
34.Zay Jones JAC vs. DAL
35.Drake London ATL at NO
36.Diontae Johnson PIT at CAR
37.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
38.DJ Chark DET at NYJ
39.*Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
Note: Cooper (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
40.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TEN
41.Chris Moore HOU vs. KC
42.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. NYG
43.Adam Thielen MIN vs. IND
44.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at HOU
45.*Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
Note: With Deebo Samuel out, Jennings should get a lot more snaps on Thursday night.
46.Terrace Marshall CAR vs. PIT
47.Van Jefferson LA at GB
48.*Nelson Agholor NE at LV
Note: Agholor had 10 targets Monday night, netting just 32 yards - they were seemingly all screen passes.
49.Julio Jones TB vs. CIN
50.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at HOU
51.Mack Hollins LV vs. NE
52.*Demarcus Robinson BAL at CLE
Note: Robinson missed Tuesday's walk-through with an illness.
53.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. MIA
54.Devin Duvernay BAL at CLE
55.Robert Woods TEN at LAC
56.*Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAR
Note: Doubs is expected to return to action on Monday night, but what sort of role will he have after the emergence of Christian Watson?
57.Jarvis Landry NO vs. ATL
58.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. NYG
59.Marvin Jones JAC vs. DAL
60.*Josh Reynolds DET at NYJ
Note: Reynolds dropped to a 60 percent snap share against the Vikings with Jameson Williams getting more involved, but he still managed three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
61.Randall Cobb GB vs. LAR
62.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC
63.Ben Skowronek LA at GB
64.Jameson Williams DET at NYJ
65.Quez Watkins PHI at CHI
66.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. ATL
67.Tutu Atwell LA at GB
68.Noah Brown DAL at JAX
69.*Isaiah Hodgins NYG at WAS
Note: Hodgins has scored two weeks in a row and had six targets last week. That role might increase this week with Richie James in the concussion protocol.
70.Chase Claypool CHI vs. PHI
71.*Tee Higgins CIN at TB
Note: Higgins is officially day-to-day with the hamstring injury that essentially sidelined him last week. Given the injury report shenanigans that the Bengals played with him last week, it'll be hard to trust them and coach Zac Taylor this week.
72.*DJ Moore CAR vs. PIT
Note: Moore is day-to-day with a knee sprain, though originally it was reported that it was an ankle injury that required imaging.
73.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. ARI
74.Brandin Cooks HOU vs. KC
75.Treylon Burks TEN at LAC
76.*Tyler Boyd CIN at TB
Note: Boyd is 'day-to-day' with a dislocated finger, suffered on the first pass attempt of the game last week.
77.Jakobi Meyers NE at LV
78.*DeVante Parker NE at LV
Note: Parker left after six snaps with a concussion Monday night.
79.Nico Collins HOU vs. KC
80.Kadarius Toney KC at HOU
81.*Corey Davis NYJ vs. DET
Note: Davis is in the concussion protocol for an injury suffered last week against the Bills.
82.*Richie James NYG at WAS
Note: James is in the concussion protocol, for an injury suffered I think on the play where he scored his touchdown. This is not his first injury of the season, so watch this one carefully.
83.*Kendall Hinton DEN vs. ARI
Note: Hinton suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Chiefs.
84.Rondale Moore ARZ at DEN
85.*Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
Note: Samuel (knee/ankle) will be out this week for sure and probably in Week 16 as well. Given how ugly the injury looked, I'm surprised any part of the regular season is in play.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at HOU
2.Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
3.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. IND
4.Dalton Schultz DAL at JAX
5.*Evan Engram JAC vs. DAL
Note: Engram had a career day (11-15-162-2) in the win over the Titans.
6.*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku (knee) was listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimate.
7.*Pat Freiermuth PIT at CAR
Note: Freiermuth played through a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, netting only 57 percent of the offensive snaps.
8.*George Kittle SF at SEA
Note: Kittle had four catches for 28 yards, with two of those catches coming on the first drive.
9.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at LAC
10.Cole Kmet CHI vs. PHI
11.Greg Dulcich DEN vs. ARI
12.Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
13.Hunter Henry NE at LV
14.Gerald Everett LAC vs. TEN
15.Austin Hooper TEN at LAC
16.Robert Tonyan GB vs. LAR
17.Tyler Higbee LA at GB
18.Trey McBride ARZ at DEN
19.*Foster Moreau LV vs. NE
Note: Moreau was shut out in Thursday's loss to the Rams. The Raiders took the air out of the ball after getting a lead and ultimately paid the price.
20.Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL
21.Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL
22.Noah Fant SEA vs. SF
23.Cade Otton TB vs. CIN
24.Logan Thomas WAS vs. NYG
25.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. DET
26.Jordan Akins HOU vs. KC
27.Jelani Woods IND at MIN
28.Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE
29.Harrison Bryant CLE vs. BAL
30.Mo Alie-Cox IND at MIN
31.MyCole Pruitt ATL at NO
32.Jonnu Smith NE at LV
33.Will Dissly SEA vs. SF
34.*Daniel Bellinger NYG at WAS
Note: Bellinger left in the fourth quarter with a rib injury suffered in the second quarter last week.
35.Tommy Tremble CAR vs. PIT
36.Brock Wright DET at NYJ
37.Mike Gesicki MIA at BUF
38.Mitchell Wilcox CIN at TB
39.Cameron Brate TB vs. CIN
40.*Hayden Hurst CIN at TB
Note: Hurst (calf) remains 'week-to-week' after sitting out last week.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND
2.*Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
Note: McCaffrey (knee) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday's practice estimate.
3.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. TEN
4.Davante Adams LV vs. NE
5.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TB
7.Travis Kelce KC at HOU
8.*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday. He sat out much of the Dolphins' final drive Sunday night when they were down two scores.
9.A.J. Brown PHI at CHI
10.Derrick Henry TEN at LAC
11.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. IND
12.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
Note: Jacobs played through a hand injury in the second half of Thursday's loss to the Rams.
13.Tony Pollard DAL at JAX
14.Keenan Allen LAC vs. TEN
15.CeeDee Lamb DAL at JAX
16.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
17.*Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
Note: Jones (shin) was limited in the Packers' game prior to the bye week, but he was back on the field for Tuesday's unofficial practice session.
18.Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN
19.Miles Sanders PHI at CHI
20.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at DEN
21.*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
Note: Lockett has scored in six consecutive games.
22.Mike Williams LAC vs. TEN
23.*J.K. Dobbins BAL at CLE
Note: Dobbins might not have breakaway speed, as demonstrated when he got run down on his 44-yard run, but he breaks tackles and the BAL OL was rolling last week, and now they face the Browns.
24.Joe Mixon CIN at TB
25.Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
26.Najee Harris PIT at CAR
27.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DET
28.Michael Pittman IND at MIN
29.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYJ
30.Chris Godwin TB vs. CIN
31.Christian Kirk JAC vs. DAL
32.*Saquon Barkley NYG at WAS
Note: Barkley's usage was limited in Sunday's blowout loss to the Eagles, in part due to a neck injury that led him to be a game-time decision.
33.James Conner ARZ at DEN
34.Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
35.Isiah Pacheco KC at HOU
36.David Montgomery CHI vs. PHI
37.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf played through a hip injury last week.
38.Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
39.DeVonta Smith PHI at CHI
40.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at JAX
41.*Jamaal Williams DET at NYJ
Note: Williams might be the most touchdown-dependent back in the top 25 each week. Usually he gets there, but you're not getting anything at all in the passing game.
42.Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
43.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NO
44.Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. DET
45.D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. PIT
46.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. ARI
47.Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
48.*Marquise Brown ARZ at DEN
Note: Brown had a bad fourth-down drop in the loss Monday night.
49.*Mike Evans TB vs. CIN
Note: Evans had a touchdown called back early in the loss due to a holding penalty at the line.
50.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL
51.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: That's two quiet weeks in a row for Waddle, who was banged up in the San Francisco game.
52.Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
53.Allen Lazard GB vs. LAR
54.Darius Slayton NYG at WAS
55.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. DAL
Note: Where have the targets gone?
56.*Rachaad White TB vs. CIN
Note: The Bucs are using White more frequently than Fournette at this point, and getting greater returns.
57.*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. DET
Note: Moore had 10 targets and could be in line for a lot of work if Corey Davis (concussion) is out again.
58.Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
59.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. IND
60.Cam Akers LA at GB
61.*Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
Note: Mostert could be busier than usual Saturday night if Jeff Wilson (hip) has to sit out.
62.Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
63.Leonard Fournette TB vs. CIN
64.Michael Gallup DAL at JAX
65.Parris Campbell IND at MIN
66.George Pickens PIT at CAR
67.Zay Jones JAC vs. DAL
68.Drake London ATL at NO
69.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
Note: Walker (ankle) was limited on Monday but had a full practice on Tuesday. This makes it likely that he'll return on Thursday against the Niners.
70.*D'Andre Swift DET at NYJ
Note: Swift's usage backslid last week against the Vikings, not great.
71.*Jerick McKinnon KC at HOU
Note: Since the Chiefs returned from the bye, McKinnon has had six or more targets in four of the Chiefs' six games.
72.Dalton Schultz DAL at JAX
73.*Evan Engram JAC vs. DAL
Note: Engram had a career day (11-15-162-2) in the win over the Titans.
74.Diontae Johnson PIT at CAR
75.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
76.DJ Chark DET at NYJ
77.*Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
Note: Cooper (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
78.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. PIT
79.AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
80.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. KC
81.Samaje Perine CIN at TB
82.*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku (knee) was listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimate.
83.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TEN
84.Chris Moore HOU vs. KC
85.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. NYG
86.Adam Thielen MIN vs. IND
87.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at HOU
88.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG
89.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL
90.*Gus Edwards BAL at CLE
Note: Even though J.K. Dobbins was more involved than Edwards, Edwards still had 21 snaps and 13 carries.

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL at CLE
2.Brett Maher DAL at JAX
3.Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
4.Evan McPherson CIN at TB
5.Jason Myers SEA vs. SF
6.Harrison Butker KC at HOU
7.*Daniel Carlson LV vs. NE
Note: Carlson ended a streak of games with a miss in the loss to the Rams last week. So at least that went right for the Raiders.
8.Nick Folk NE at LV
9.Greg Joseph MIN vs. IND
10.Graham Gano NYG at WAS
11.Michael Badgley DET at NYJ
12.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. TEN
13.Ryan Succop TB vs. CIN
14.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. DET
15.Robbie Gould SF at SEA
16.Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
17.Riley Patterson JAC vs. DAL
18.Chris Boswell PIT at CAR
19.Jake Elliott PHI at CHI
20.Randy Bullock TEN at LAC
21.Cade York CLE vs. BAL
22.Matt Gay LA at GB
23.Brandon McManus DEN vs. ARI
24.Matt Prater ARZ at DEN
25.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. PIT
26.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. KC
27.Cairo Santos CHI vs. PHI
28.Joey Slye WAS vs. NYG
29.Mason Crosby GB vs. LAR
30.Younghoe Koo ATL at NO
31.Wil Lutz NO vs. ATL
32.Chase McLaughlin IND at MIN

Defenses

1.Kansas City Chiefs at HOU
2.*Green Bay Packers vs. LAR
Note: The Packers should make hay against the Rams' patchwork offensive line, especially in Lambeau.
3.*Denver Broncos vs. ARI
Note: Denver already has a good defense, and now they'll be facing Colt McCoy instead of Kyler Murray against a bad OL.
4.*Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
Note: The Dolphins have struggled mightily the last two weeks, are banged up, and are on the third leg of their three-game road trip, on short rest. This could get ugly.
5.San Francisco 49ers at SEA
6.Dallas Cowboys at JAX
7.Philadelphia Eagles at CHI
8.Baltimore Ravens at CLE
9.Washington Commanders vs. NYG
10.*Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
Note: The Browns could be facing undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at QB on Saturday.
11.New England Patriots at LV
12.Carolina Panthers vs. PIT
13.Cincinnati Bengals at TB
14.New York Jets vs. DET
15.Arizona Cardinals at DEN
16.Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN
17.Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR
18.Minnesota Vikings vs. IND
19.New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
20.Detroit Lions at NYJ
21.Los Angeles Rams at GB
22.New York Giants at WAS
23.Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE
24.Atlanta Falcons at NO
25.Tennessee Titans at LAC
26.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL
27.Seattle Seahawks vs. SF
28.Indianapolis Colts at MIN
29.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN
30.Miami Dolphins at BUF
31.Houston Texans vs. KC
32.Chicago Bears vs. PHI
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
