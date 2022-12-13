Weekly Rankings: Week 15 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
No more byes! Three Saturday games this week, in addition to the Thursday game.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at CHI
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at HOU
|3.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. TEN
Note: Herbert was fantastic in the win over the Dolphins, even though his efforts resulted in just one touchdown pass.
|4.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
|5.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at TB
Note: Burrow might be without both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd this week - both are officially 'day-to-day.'
|6.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. PHI
Note: Fields didn't have many designed runs in the GB game, his first back from the shoulder injury. We'll see after the bye whether that's changed.
|7.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. IND
|8.
|Dak Prescott DAL at JAX
|9.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. SF
|10.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. LAR
|11.
|*Jared Goff DET at NYJ
Note: Goff and the Lions are on a roll, but a road game against the Jets will really put this run to the test.
|12.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF
|13.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. DAL
Note: Aside from the Lions game, which was more on the defense than on him, Lawrence has been on a roll.
|14.
|*Mike White NYJ vs. DET
Note: White twice left Sunday's game with rib injuries, and was examined at a local hospital after the game. It's possible that Zach Wilson could be the No. 2 behind him this week, ahead of Joe Flacco.
|15.
|Derek Carr LV vs. NE
|16.
|Daniel Jones NYG at WAS
|17.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at LAC
|18.
|*Brock Purdy SF at SEA
Note: Purdy (oblique/ribs) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate. The Niners play on Thursday night, and Josh Johnson is next in line. Purdy was also limited Tuesday.
|19.
|*Tom Brady TB vs. CIN
Note: Brady had a long touchdown pass to Mike Evans called back early on due to a holding penalty, and then failed to get anything going downfield the rest of the game against the Niners. It's also worth noting that he banged his thumb on a pass-rusher's helmet late in the game.
|20.
|*Matt Ryan IND at MIN
Note: Ryan will remain the Colts' starter coming out of their bye week.
|21.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL
Note: Watson was better in his second game than his first, though most of his production game after the Browns were already behind 20-3.
|22.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. NYG
Note: Teammate Carson Wentz (finger) has been activated from the IR, but Heinicke will remain the starter for the Commanders.
|23.
|Mac Jones NE at LV
|24.
|*Andy Dalton NO vs. ATL
Note: Dalton will remain the starter for the Saints coming out of their bye week.
|25.
|Sam Darnold CAR vs. PIT
|26.
|*Baker Mayfield LA at GB
Note: Mayfield has been named the Rams' starter for the rest of the season.
|27.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT at CAR
Note: Trubisky took over for the concussed Kenny Pickett last week and Pickett is iffy for this week.
|28.
|*Brett Rypien DEN vs. ARI
Note: Rypien took over for the concussed Russell Wilson late last week and could start this week.
|29.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL at NO
Note: Ridder has been named the starter, and the Falcons claimed Logan Woodside from the Titans' practice squad to be the backup, with Marcus Mariota going on IR with a knee issue.
|30.
|*Anthony Brown BAL at CLE
Note: Brown was pressed into action last week after Tyler Huntley's concussion. By rule he reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, but it's possible that he could be in the mix to start this week.
|31.
|*Colt McCoy ARZ at DEN
Note: McCoy will take over as the Cardinals' starter with Kyler Murray out with a torn ACL.
|32.
|*Jeff Driskel HOU vs. KC
Note: Driskel reverted back to the practice squad after Week 14, but he'll almost certainly get elevated again this week after splitting time with Davis Mills last week.
|33.
|*Davis Mills HOU vs. KC
Note: Mills split time with Jeff Driskel last week and will almost certainly do the same this week. Making it tougher even still on Mills is that Driskel got most of the red zone snaps.
|34.
|*Tyler Huntley BAL at CLE
Note: Huntley suffered a concussion in the win over the Ravens and is in the concussion protocol. He was on the field throwing some passes during Tuesday's practice.
|35.
|Josh Johnson SF at SEA
|36.
|*Russell Wilson DEN vs. ARI
Note: Wilson suffered a concussion late in the loss to the Chiefs and is in the concussion protocol to begin the week.
|37.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE
Note: Prior to the Week 14 win over the Steelers, it was suggested that Jackson (PCL tear) could be out until Week 16. We'll see if Tyler Huntley's concussion changes that timeframe. Jackson wasn't present for Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|38.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at CAR
Note: Pickett left Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a concussion, his second of the year, and is currently in the concussion protocol.
|39.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL at NO
Note: Mariota left the team after being informed he was being benched in favor of Desmond Ridder to get a second opinion on his knee. It now appears he'll go on IR.
|40.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at DEN
Note: Murray suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play on Monday night and is out for the season.
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
Note: McCaffrey (knee) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday's practice estimate.
|2.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. TEN
|3.
|Derrick Henry TEN at LAC
|4.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. IND
|5.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
Note: Jacobs played through a hand injury in the second half of Thursday's loss to the Rams.
|6.
|Tony Pollard DAL at JAX
|7.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
Note: Jones (shin) was limited in the Packers' game prior to the bye week, but he was back on the field for Tuesday's unofficial practice session.
|8.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN
|9.
|Miles Sanders PHI at CHI
|10.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL at CLE
Note: Dobbins might not have breakaway speed, as demonstrated when he got run down on his 44-yard run, but he breaks tackles and the BAL OL was rolling last week, and now they face the Browns.
|11.
|Joe Mixon CIN at TB
|12.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
|13.
|Najee Harris PIT at CAR
|14.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at WAS
Note: Barkley's usage was limited in Sunday's blowout loss to the Eagles, in part due to a neck injury that led him to be a game-time decision.
|15.
|James Conner ARZ at DEN
|16.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
|17.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at HOU
|18.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. PHI
|19.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at JAX
|20.
|*Jamaal Williams DET at NYJ
Note: Williams might be the most touchdown-dependent back in the top 25 each week. Usually he gets there, but you're not getting anything at all in the passing game.
|21.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
|22.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NO
|23.
|Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. DET
|24.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. PIT
|25.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. DAL
Note: Where have the targets gone?
|26.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. CIN
Note: The Bucs are using White more frequently than Fournette at this point, and getting greater returns.
|27.
|Cam Akers LA at GB
|28.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
Note: Mostert could be busier than usual Saturday night if Jeff Wilson (hip) has to sit out.
|29.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
|30.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. CIN
|31.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
Note: Walker (ankle) was limited on Monday but had a full practice on Tuesday. This makes it likely that he'll return on Thursday against the Niners.
|32.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at NYJ
Note: Swift's usage backslid last week against the Vikings, not great.
|33.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at HOU
Note: Since the Chiefs returned from the bye, McKinnon has had six or more targets in four of the Chiefs' six games.
|34.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. PIT
|35.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
|36.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. KC
|37.
|Samaje Perine CIN at TB
|38.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG
|39.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL
|40.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CLE
Note: Even though J.K. Dobbins was more involved than Edwards, Edwards still had 21 snaps and 13 carries.
|41.
|Latavius Murray DEN vs. ARI
|42.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at NO
|43.
|Marlon Mack DEN vs. ARI
|44.
|James Cook BUF vs. MIA
|45.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. DET
|46.
|*Jordan Mason SF at SEA
Note: The Niners might have to use their backs more on Thursday given the short rest, Deebo Samuel being out and Brock Purdy banged up.
|47.
|*Pierre Strong NE at LV
Note: Strong had fewer carries than Kevin Harris after Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt, but looked really good in spots against the Cardinals.
|48.
|Travis Homer SEA vs. SF
|49.
|Boston Scott PHI at CHI
|50.
|*Kevin Harris NE at LV
Note: Harris filled in after Rhamondre Stevenson left, though he shared the carries with Pierre Strong.
|51.
|Rex Burkhead HOU vs. KC
|52.
|Justin Jackson DET at NYJ
|53.
|Kyren Williams LA at GB
|54.
|Zamir White LV vs. NE
|55.
|Matt Breida NYG at WAS
|56.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. DAL
|57.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at CHI
|58.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at CAR
|59.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. IND
|60.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at CLE
|61.
|Justice Hill BAL at CLE
|62.
|Benny Snell PIT at CAR
|63.
|Malik Davis DAL at JAX
|64.
|Zack Moss IND at MIN
|65.
|Nyheim Hines BUF vs. MIA
|66.
|*Tony Jones SEA vs. SF
Note: Even with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) inactive, Jones managed just two touches in the loss to Carolina.
|67.
|Anthony McFarland PIT at CAR
|68.
|*DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. SF
Note: Dallas did not participate in Monday's estimated practice/walk-through.
|69.
|Ameer Abdullah LV vs. NE
|70.
|*Damien Harris NE at LV
Note: (Thigh)
|71.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at LV
Note: Stevenson tried to come back from the ankle injury he suffered early on Monday night, but left again after a few plays. With Damien Harris also out, the Pats still had two more RBs in Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong, who finished out the game.
|72.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at BUF
Note: Wilson (hip) left in the second quarter of Sunday night's loss to the Chargers. He was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. The Dolphins play Saturday night in Buffalo. That said, the Dolphins said that Wilson avoided the worst-case scenario.
|73.
|*Dontrell Hilliard TEN at LAC
Note: Hilliard left Sunday's loss to the Jags with a neck injury and won't play this week. The Titans will have to turn to Julius Chestnut to back up Derrick Henry, as Hassan Haskins was out with a hip injury last week.
|74.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. KC
Note: Pierce (ankle) is expected to miss at least this week and up to three weeks.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND
|2.
|Davante Adams LV vs. NE
|3.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TB
|5.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday. He sat out much of the Dolphins' final drive Sunday night when they were down two scores.
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI at CHI
|7.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. TEN
|8.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at JAX
|9.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
|10.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at DEN
|11.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
Note: Lockett has scored in six consecutive games.
|12.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. TEN
|13.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DET
|14.
|Michael Pittman IND at MIN
|15.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYJ
|16.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CIN
|17.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. DAL
|18.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf played through a hip injury last week.
|19.
|Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
|20.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at CHI
|21.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. ARI
|22.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
|23.
|*Marquise Brown ARZ at DEN
Note: Brown had a bad fourth-down drop in the loss Monday night.
|24.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. CIN
Note: Evans had a touchdown called back early in the loss due to a holding penalty at the line.
|25.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL
|26.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: That's two quiet weeks in a row for Waddle, who was banged up in the San Francisco game.
|27.
|Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
|28.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. LAR
|29.
|Darius Slayton NYG at WAS
|30.
|*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. DET
Note: Moore had 10 targets and could be in line for a lot of work if Corey Davis (concussion) is out again.
|31.
|Michael Gallup DAL at JAX
|32.
|Parris Campbell IND at MIN
|33.
|George Pickens PIT at CAR
|34.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. DAL
|35.
|Drake London ATL at NO
|36.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CAR
|37.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
|38.
|DJ Chark DET at NYJ
|39.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
Note: Cooper (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|40.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TEN
|41.
|Chris Moore HOU vs. KC
|42.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. NYG
|43.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. IND
|44.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at HOU
|45.
|*Jauan Jennings SF at SEA
Note: With Deebo Samuel out, Jennings should get a lot more snaps on Thursday night.
|46.
|Terrace Marshall CAR vs. PIT
|47.
|Van Jefferson LA at GB
|48.
|*Nelson Agholor NE at LV
Note: Agholor had 10 targets Monday night, netting just 32 yards - they were seemingly all screen passes.
|49.
|Julio Jones TB vs. CIN
|50.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at HOU
|51.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. NE
|52.
|*Demarcus Robinson BAL at CLE
Note: Robinson missed Tuesday's walk-through with an illness.
|53.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. MIA
|54.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at CLE
|55.
|Robert Woods TEN at LAC
|56.
|*Romeo Doubs GB vs. LAR
Note: Doubs is expected to return to action on Monday night, but what sort of role will he have after the emergence of Christian Watson?
|57.
|Jarvis Landry NO vs. ATL
|58.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. NYG
|59.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. DAL
|60.
|*Josh Reynolds DET at NYJ
Note: Reynolds dropped to a 60 percent snap share against the Vikings with Jameson Williams getting more involved, but he still managed three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.
|61.
|Randall Cobb GB vs. LAR
|62.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC
|63.
|Ben Skowronek LA at GB
|64.
|Jameson Williams DET at NYJ
|65.
|Quez Watkins PHI at CHI
|66.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. ATL
|67.
|Tutu Atwell LA at GB
|68.
|Noah Brown DAL at JAX
|69.
|*Isaiah Hodgins NYG at WAS
Note: Hodgins has scored two weeks in a row and had six targets last week. That role might increase this week with Richie James in the concussion protocol.
|70.
|Chase Claypool CHI vs. PHI
|71.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at TB
Note: Higgins is officially day-to-day with the hamstring injury that essentially sidelined him last week. Given the injury report shenanigans that the Bengals played with him last week, it'll be hard to trust them and coach Zac Taylor this week.
|72.
|*DJ Moore CAR vs. PIT
Note: Moore is day-to-day with a knee sprain, though originally it was reported that it was an ankle injury that required imaging.
|73.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. ARI
|74.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. KC
|75.
|Treylon Burks TEN at LAC
|76.
|*Tyler Boyd CIN at TB
Note: Boyd is 'day-to-day' with a dislocated finger, suffered on the first pass attempt of the game last week.
|77.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at LV
|78.
|*DeVante Parker NE at LV
Note: Parker left after six snaps with a concussion Monday night.
|79.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. KC
|80.
|Kadarius Toney KC at HOU
|81.
|*Corey Davis NYJ vs. DET
Note: Davis is in the concussion protocol for an injury suffered last week against the Bills.
|82.
|*Richie James NYG at WAS
Note: James is in the concussion protocol, for an injury suffered I think on the play where he scored his touchdown. This is not his first injury of the season, so watch this one carefully.
|83.
|*Kendall Hinton DEN vs. ARI
Note: Hinton suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to the Chiefs.
|84.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at DEN
|85.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at SEA
Note: Samuel (knee/ankle) will be out this week for sure and probably in Week 16 as well. Given how ugly the injury looked, I'm surprised any part of the regular season is in play.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at HOU
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. IND
|4.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at JAX
|5.
|*Evan Engram JAC vs. DAL
Note: Engram had a career day (11-15-162-2) in the win over the Titans.
|6.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku (knee) was listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimate.
|7.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT at CAR
Note: Freiermuth played through a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, netting only 57 percent of the offensive snaps.
|8.
|*George Kittle SF at SEA
Note: Kittle had four catches for 28 yards, with two of those catches coming on the first drive.
|9.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at LAC
|10.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. PHI
|11.
|Greg Dulcich DEN vs. ARI
|12.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE at LV
|14.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. TEN
|15.
|Austin Hooper TEN at LAC
|16.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. LAR
|17.
|Tyler Higbee LA at GB
|18.
|Trey McBride ARZ at DEN
|19.
|*Foster Moreau LV vs. NE
Note: Moreau was shut out in Thursday's loss to the Rams. The Raiders took the air out of the ball after getting a lead and ultimately paid the price.
|20.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. ATL
|21.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. ATL
|22.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. SF
|23.
|Cade Otton TB vs. CIN
|24.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. NYG
|25.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. DET
|26.
|Jordan Akins HOU vs. KC
|27.
|Jelani Woods IND at MIN
|28.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE
|29.
|Harrison Bryant CLE vs. BAL
|30.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at MIN
|31.
|MyCole Pruitt ATL at NO
|32.
|Jonnu Smith NE at LV
|33.
|Will Dissly SEA vs. SF
|34.
|*Daniel Bellinger NYG at WAS
Note: Bellinger left in the fourth quarter with a rib injury suffered in the second quarter last week.
|35.
|Tommy Tremble CAR vs. PIT
|36.
|Brock Wright DET at NYJ
|37.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at BUF
|38.
|Mitchell Wilcox CIN at TB
|39.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. CIN
|40.
|*Hayden Hurst CIN at TB
Note: Hurst (calf) remains 'week-to-week' after sitting out last week.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND
|2.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at SEA
Note: McCaffrey (knee) was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday's practice estimate.
|3.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. TEN
|4.
|Davante Adams LV vs. NE
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TB
|7.
|Travis Kelce KC at HOU
|8.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill (ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday. He sat out much of the Dolphins' final drive Sunday night when they were down two scores.
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI at CHI
|10.
|Derrick Henry TEN at LAC
|11.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. IND
|12.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. NE
Note: Jacobs played through a hand injury in the second half of Thursday's loss to the Rams.
|13.
|Tony Pollard DAL at JAX
|14.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. TEN
|15.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at JAX
|16.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
|17.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. LAR
Note: Jones (shin) was limited in the Packers' game prior to the bye week, but he was back on the field for Tuesday's unofficial practice session.
|18.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at MIN
|19.
|Miles Sanders PHI at CHI
|20.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at DEN
|21.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. SF
Note: Lockett has scored in six consecutive games.
|22.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. TEN
|23.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL at CLE
Note: Dobbins might not have breakaway speed, as demonstrated when he got run down on his 44-yard run, but he breaks tackles and the BAL OL was rolling last week, and now they face the Browns.
|24.
|Joe Mixon CIN at TB
|25.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
|26.
|Najee Harris PIT at CAR
|27.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. DET
|28.
|Michael Pittman IND at MIN
|29.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYJ
|30.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CIN
|31.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. DAL
|32.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at WAS
Note: Barkley's usage was limited in Sunday's blowout loss to the Eagles, in part due to a neck injury that led him to be a game-time decision.
|33.
|James Conner ARZ at DEN
|34.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL
|35.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at HOU
|36.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. PHI
|37.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. SF
Note: Metcalf played through a hip injury last week.
|38.
|Chris Olave NO vs. ATL
|39.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at CHI
|40.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at JAX
|41.
|*Jamaal Williams DET at NYJ
Note: Williams might be the most touchdown-dependent back in the top 25 each week. Usually he gets there, but you're not getting anything at all in the passing game.
|42.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
|43.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at NO
|44.
|Zonovan Knight NYJ vs. DET
|45.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. PIT
|46.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. ARI
|47.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at SEA
|48.
|*Marquise Brown ARZ at DEN
Note: Brown had a bad fourth-down drop in the loss Monday night.
|49.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. CIN
Note: Evans had a touchdown called back early in the loss due to a holding penalty at the line.
|50.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL
|51.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: That's two quiet weeks in a row for Waddle, who was banged up in the San Francisco game.
|52.
|Christian Watson GB vs. LAR
|53.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. LAR
|54.
|Darius Slayton NYG at WAS
|55.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. DAL
Note: Where have the targets gone?
|56.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. CIN
Note: The Bucs are using White more frequently than Fournette at this point, and getting greater returns.
|57.
|*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. DET
Note: Moore had 10 targets and could be in line for a lot of work if Corey Davis (concussion) is out again.
|58.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
|59.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. IND
|60.
|Cam Akers LA at GB
|61.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
Note: Mostert could be busier than usual Saturday night if Jeff Wilson (hip) has to sit out.
|62.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
|63.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. CIN
|64.
|Michael Gallup DAL at JAX
|65.
|Parris Campbell IND at MIN
|66.
|George Pickens PIT at CAR
|67.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. DAL
|68.
|Drake London ATL at NO
|69.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. SF
Note: Walker (ankle) was limited on Monday but had a full practice on Tuesday. This makes it likely that he'll return on Thursday against the Niners.
|70.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at NYJ
Note: Swift's usage backslid last week against the Vikings, not great.
|71.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at HOU
Note: Since the Chiefs returned from the bye, McKinnon has had six or more targets in four of the Chiefs' six games.
|72.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at JAX
|73.
|*Evan Engram JAC vs. DAL
Note: Engram had a career day (11-15-162-2) in the win over the Titans.
|74.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at CAR
|75.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
|76.
|DJ Chark DET at NYJ
|77.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
Note: Cooper (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|78.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. PIT
|79.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. LAR
|80.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. KC
|81.
|Samaje Perine CIN at TB
|82.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku (knee) was listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimate.
|83.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. TEN
|84.
|Chris Moore HOU vs. KC
|85.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. NYG
|86.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. IND
|87.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at HOU
|88.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. NYG
|89.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL
|90.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CLE
Note: Even though J.K. Dobbins was more involved than Edwards, Edwards still had 21 snaps and 13 carries.
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CLE
|2.
|Brett Maher DAL at JAX
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
|4.
|Evan McPherson CIN at TB
|5.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. SF
|6.
|Harrison Butker KC at HOU
|7.
|*Daniel Carlson LV vs. NE
Note: Carlson ended a streak of games with a miss in the loss to the Rams last week. So at least that went right for the Raiders.
|8.
|Nick Folk NE at LV
|9.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. IND
|10.
|Graham Gano NYG at WAS
|11.
|Michael Badgley DET at NYJ
|12.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. TEN
|13.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. CIN
|14.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. DET
|15.
|Robbie Gould SF at SEA
|16.
|Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
|17.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. DAL
|18.
|Chris Boswell PIT at CAR
|19.
|Jake Elliott PHI at CHI
|20.
|Randy Bullock TEN at LAC
|21.
|Cade York CLE vs. BAL
|22.
|Matt Gay LA at GB
|23.
|Brandon McManus DEN vs. ARI
|24.
|Matt Prater ARZ at DEN
|25.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. PIT
|26.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. KC
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. PHI
|28.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. NYG
|29.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. LAR
|30.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at NO
|31.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. ATL
|32.
|Chase McLaughlin IND at MIN
Defenses
|1.
|Kansas City Chiefs at HOU
|2.
|*Green Bay Packers vs. LAR
Note: The Packers should make hay against the Rams' patchwork offensive line, especially in Lambeau.
|3.
|*Denver Broncos vs. ARI
Note: Denver already has a good defense, and now they'll be facing Colt McCoy instead of Kyler Murray against a bad OL.
|4.
|*Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
Note: The Dolphins have struggled mightily the last two weeks, are banged up, and are on the third leg of their three-game road trip, on short rest. This could get ugly.
|5.
|San Francisco 49ers at SEA
|6.
|Dallas Cowboys at JAX
|7.
|Philadelphia Eagles at CHI
|8.
|Baltimore Ravens at CLE
|9.
|Washington Commanders vs. NYG
|10.
|*Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
Note: The Browns could be facing undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at QB on Saturday.
|11.
|New England Patriots at LV
|12.
|Carolina Panthers vs. PIT
|13.
|Cincinnati Bengals at TB
|14.
|New York Jets vs. DET
|15.
|Arizona Cardinals at DEN
|16.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR
|18.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. IND
|19.
|New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
|20.
|Detroit Lions at NYJ
|21.
|Los Angeles Rams at GB
|22.
|New York Giants at WAS
|23.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE
|24.
|Atlanta Falcons at NO
|25.
|Tennessee Titans at LAC
|26.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL
|27.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. SF
|28.
|Indianapolis Colts at MIN
|29.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN
|30.
|Miami Dolphins at BUF
|31.
|Houston Texans vs. KC
|32.
|Chicago Bears vs. PHI