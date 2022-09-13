RotoWire Partners
Weekly Rankings: Week 2 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 2 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
September 13, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. TEN
2.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC
Note: Mahomes hurt his left (non-throwing, at least 99 percent of the time) wrist in the win over the Cardinals, but it shouldn't affect his availability.
3.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. MIN
4.*Justin Herbert LAC at KC
Note: It looks as if Herbert will be without Keenan Allen on Thursday night.
5.Kyler Murray ARZ at LV
6.*Russell Wilson DEN vs. HOU
Note: Apparently the Broncos only let Russ be a short-order cook.
7.*Derek Carr LV vs. ARI
Note: The yardage was there for Carr, but he was under siege from the Chargers pass rush all day. That OL could be a big problem.
8.*Tom Brady TB at NO
Note: Had some red zone struggles and only ended up with 212 yards and one TD. They probably won't have Godwin this week, and they lost LT Donovan Smith due to a hyperextended elbow.
9.*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. MIA
Note: Jackson really struggled in the slop against the Dolphins in a Thursday night game last year.
10.*Joe Burrow CIN at DAL
Note: The new-and-improved offensive line didn't look so improved, though the Bengals made some key adjustments after halftime.
11.Matthew Stafford LA vs. ATL
12.*Matt Ryan IND at JAX
Note: Ryan put the ball on the ground four times and had multiple errant throws, but then led the Colts to a big fourth quarter comeback to at least get them to overtime.
13.Kirk Cousins MIN at PHI
14.Jameis Winston NO vs. TB
15.*Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CHI
Note: Rodgers had a really rough opener, and it didn't help that Christian Watson's drop set the tone for the game.
16.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND
Note: Lawrence was under pressure frequently early in the loss to the Commanders, but seemed to find his rhythm later on ... alas only to lose his composure under pressure on his final throw of the game, a duck that was intercepted on 3-and-11. It's the sort of throw he should not be making in his second year in the league.
17.Trey Lance SF vs. SEA
18.*Marcus Mariota ATL at LAR
Note: Trey Lance without the high draft cost.
19.*Carson Wentz WAS at DET
Note: Wentz had a big debut, though it didn't come without mistakes, as he threw two interceptions, one of which put the Commanders behind in the second half against the Jaguars.
20.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BAL
Note: Tua's stats look good enough, but some of his decision-making was questionable down the stretch. He was fortunate on multiple occasions to not turn the ball over.
21.*Daniel Jones NYG vs. CAR
Note: Jones was shaky at times, as was his pass protection - they got the win despite that though, in part because of Jones on the game-winning drive.
22.*Ryan Tannehill TEN at BUF
Note: Most of Tannehill's production in the air went with Kyle Phillips and Dontrell Hilliard, and not to Robert Woods or Treylon Burks.
23.*Justin Fields CHI at GB
Note: The Bears essentially had two drives where Fields contributed anything, though they played in a monsoon.
24.Jared Goff DET vs. WAS
25.Davis Mills HOU at DEN
26.*Geno Smith SEA at SF
Note: Dynamite first half (17/18, two touchdowns), moribund second half (6/10, no scores).
27.Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. NE
28.Baker Mayfield CAR at NYG
29.*Mac Jones NE at PIT
Note: Jones was suffering from back spasms late in the Week 1 loss, but he's been showing improvement and x-rays were negative.
30.*Joe Flacco NYJ at CLE
Note: Zach Wilson won't do any work this week, so more Flacco this week. Hopefully not another 59 more throws from Flacco, though.
31.*Cooper Rush DAL vs. CIN
Note: Next man up with Prescott out.
32.Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. NYJ
33.*Dak Prescott DAL vs. CIN
Note: Prescott injured his throwing thumb late in the loss to the Bucs and immediately had surgery. Initial reports suggest that he'll be out 6-to-8 weeks, though Jerry Jones on Tuesday announced that Dak would not go on the IR, because Jones has some hope of him playing within four weeks.

Running Backs

1.Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
2.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. CAR
3.Dalvin Cook MIN at PHI
4.*Christian McCaffrey CAR at NYG
Note: McCaffrey had modest production on the ground and was also a victim of a game pace that saw the Panthers run very few offensive plays.
5.Austin Ekeler LAC at KC
6.D'Andre Swift DET vs. WAS
7.*Javonte Williams DEN vs. HOU
Note: Williams had a brutal fumble at the goal line (which unfortunately also happened last year). He also looked great in stretches and had 11 targets.
8.Nick Chubb CLE vs. NYJ
9.Joe Mixon CIN at DAL
10.Leonard Fournette TB at NO
11.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara suffered a rib injury in the win over the Falcons, but didn't appear to lose snaps. Coach Dennis Allen said 'I think he's going to be fine.'
12.Derrick Henry TEN at BUF
13.*Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI
Note: Jones ceded a lot of usage to AJ Dillon despite a game-script where the Packers were trailing most of the game.
14.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LAC
15.AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI
16.*Antonio Gibson WAS at DET
Note: Gibson was frequently targeted in the passing game, and not just in check downs, but in a few really well-run routes.
17.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CIN
Note: With Prescott out, you have to figure Elliott is going to have a heavy workload.
18.*Miles Sanders PHI vs. MIN
Note: Sanders was the lead back for the Eagles and looked fantastic, though he still had to share with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, both who also scored.
19.*James Robinson JAC vs. IND
Note: Robinson looked great running between the tackles and outsnapped Travis Etienne.
20.James Conner ARZ at LV
21.Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
22.Darrell Henderson LA vs. ATL
23.*Jeff Wilson SF vs. SEA
Note: Wilson becomes the Niners' starter with Elijah Mitchell out with a sprained MCL.
24.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. ARI
Note: Jacobs was efficient (10 carries, 57 yards) but used lightly with the Raiders trailing for much of the game.
25.*Michael Carter NYJ at CLE
Note: Carter was the starter over Breece Hall and for the most part looked good, except he dropped what would have been a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, Hall also had a drop and lost a fumble.
26.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at LAR
27.Chase Edmonds MIA at BAL
28.*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris hurt his foot during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but tests for a high-ankle sprain came back negative and he told reporters that 'he will be playing this weekend' against the Pats. Nonetheless, you'd have to think he's going to be limited, and that there's a chance this bothers him for an extended portion of the season.
29.*Rashaad Penny SEA at SF
Note: Despite playing with a lead and not having Walker to share touches with, Penny still had just 14 touches Monday night. That'll likely decline with Walker back this week.
30.Damien Harris NE at PIT
31.Devin Singletary BUF vs. TEN
32.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NYJ
33.David Montgomery CHI at GB
34.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at PIT
Note: Stevenson's production was disappointing, but his role might increase with Ty Montgomery out for four weeks.
35.Breece Hall NYJ at CLE
36.*Dameon Pierce HOU at DEN
Note: Pierce played fewer snaps than Rex Burkhead and looked unsteady in pass protection.
37.Melvin Gordon DEN vs. HOU
38.Raheem Mostert MIA at BAL
39.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIN
40.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
Note: Najee Harris (foot) said that he'll be able to play this week, but one should pick Warren up just in case that's not true.
41.Khalil Herbert CHI at GB
42.Jamaal Williams DET vs. WAS
43.*Nyheim Hines IND at JAX
Note: Hines might be the answer to the question '...Who is the Colts' No. 2 receiver?' He had six targets in the tie against the Texans.
44.Tony Pollard DAL vs. CIN
45.*Rex Burkhead HOU at DEN
Note: Played a lot more than expected, as the Texans trust him more in the passing game.
46.Zack Moss BUF vs. TEN
47.Cam Akers LA vs. ATL
48.Alexander Mattison MIN at PHI
49.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
50.J.D. McKissic WAS at DET
51.Rachaad White TB at NO
52.Dontrell Hilliard TEN at BUF
53.Mark Ingram NO vs. TB
54.*Jordan Mason SF vs. SEA
Note: Mason could be a bigger factor now that Elijah Mitchell is out at least eight weeks with a sprained MCL.
55.Samaje Perine CIN at DAL
56.Boston Scott PHI vs. MIN
57.Ameer Abdullah LV vs. ARI
58.James Cook BUF vs. TEN
59.D'Onta Foreman CAR at NYG
60.Kenyan Drake BAL vs. MIA
61.Darrel Williams ARZ at LV
62.*Mike Davis BAL vs. MIA
Note: Davis couldn't get untracked against the Jets and took a backseat to Kenyan Drake. Dobbins is coming back soon.
63.Sony Michel LAC at KC
64.*Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LAC
Note: McKinnon had eight touches, but at least seven of them were when the starters were on the field.
65.*Brandon Bolden LV vs. ARI
Note: Bolden scored on a receiving touchdown, but later left with a hamstring injury.
66.Eno Benjamin ARZ at LV
67.*Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. SEA
Note: A healthy scratch last week, but probably will be activated this week with Mitchell out.
68.Chuba Hubbard CAR at NYG
69.*Pierre Strong NE at PIT
Note: Strong will probably be the third option with Ty Montgomery (knee) heading to the IR for at least four weeks.
70.*Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
Note: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he expects to have Walker out there for this week's game against San Francisco.
71.*Zamir White LV vs. ARI
Note: White had zero offensive snaps - both Brandon Bolden (who hurt his hamstring) and Amber Abdullah are ahead of him.
72.*Damien Williams ATL at LAR
Note: Williams picked up an early rib injury after playing 10 snaps early in the loss to the Saints in Week 1.
73.*Isaiah Spiller LAC at KC
Note: Healthy scratch in Week 1.
74.J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. MIA
75.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
Note: Mitchell was placed on IR with a sprained knee and could miss eight weeks. Jeff Wilson moves up a step, as does Jordan Mason and probably Tyrion Davis-Price, the latter of which was a healthy scratch last week. The Niners also added Marlon Mack to their practice squad.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at PHI
2.Cooper Kupp LA vs. ATL
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
4.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. TEN
5.Davante Adams LV vs. ARI
6.A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIN
7.Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
8.Michael Pittman IND at JAX
9.Tyreek Hill MIA at BAL
10.*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: Evans traditionally has struggled against Marshon Lattimore.
11.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. HOU
12.Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
13.Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
14.DJ Moore CAR at NYG
15.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
16.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: Really crushed by the lack of other playmakers around him, and now doesn't have his starting quarterback.
17.Mike Williams LAC at KC
18.Gabe Davis BUF vs. TEN
19.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. HOU
20.Brandin Cooks HOU at DEN
21.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
22.Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
23.Jaylen Waddle MIA at BAL
24.Marquise Brown ARZ at LV
25.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. MIA
26.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC
Note: Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was a full participant Tuesday after being listed as limited Monday.
27.DK Metcalf SEA at SF
28.Chase Claypool PIT vs. NE
29.Allen Robinson LA vs. ATL
30.Elijah Moore NYJ at CLE
31.Darnell Mooney CHI at GB
32.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
33.Tyler Boyd CIN at DAL
34.Curtis Samuel WAS at DET
35.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LAC
36.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYJ
37.Jarvis Landry NO vs. TB
38.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. ARI
39.DJ Chark DET vs. WAS
40.Adam Thielen MIN at PHI
41.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIN
Note: Blanked on four targets by the Lions.
42.Julio Jones TB at NO
43.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
44.Jahan Dotson WAS at DET
45.Chris Olave NO vs. TB
46.Drake London ATL at LAR
47.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. TEN
48.*Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
Note: Palmer could be in line for a big opportunity if Keenan Allen rests on Thursday night. He only had four targets last week, as the Chargers completely spread the ball around, but I suspect the game-script will be different in KC.
49.*Mecole Hardman KC vs. LAC
Note: Hardman had a touchdown on three catches (six targets), playing the third-most snaps among the Chiefs wideouts.
50.Robert Woods TEN at BUF
51.Robbie Anderson CAR at NYG
52.*Skyy Moore KC vs. LAC
Note: Moore had just 13 offensive snaps in the Week 1 win over Arizona, fourth among the Chiefs' wideouts.
53.Garrett Wilson NYJ at CLE
54.Devin Duvernay BAL vs. MIA
55.Zay Jones JAC vs. IND
56.DeVante Parker NE at PIT
57.George Pickens PIT vs. NE
58.Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI
59.Kyle Philips TEN at BUF
60.Kenny Golladay NYG vs. CAR
61.Sammy Watkins GB vs. CHI
62.*Kadarius Toney NYG vs. CAR
Note: Toney played only seven snaps even with Wan'Dale Robinson leaving with a knee injury.
63.DeAndre Carter LAC at KC
64.K.J. Osborn MIN at PHI
65.Russell Gage TB at NO
66.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NYJ
67.Nico Collins HOU at DEN
68.*Alec Pierce IND at JAX
Note: Pierce had a bad drop in the end zone in the first quarter against the Texans.
69.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at BUF
70.Jakobi Meyers NE at PIT
71.Marvin Jones JAC vs. IND
72.Treylon Burks TEN at BUF
73.Bryan Edwards ATL at LAR
74.A.J. Green ARZ at LV
75.*Christian Watson GB vs. CHI
Note: Watson's bad drop to start the game really set the tone against the Vikings.
76.Corey Davis NYJ at CLE
77.KJ Hamler DEN vs. HOU
78.*Tee Higgins CIN at DAL
Note: Higgins suffered a concussion in the loss to the Steelers.
79.*Keenan Allen LAC at KC
Note: Allen (hamstring) isn't looking great for Thursday night's game after missing the first two practices of the week for the Chargers. The good news is that an MRI for the injury didn't reveal any major damage.
80.*Chris Godwin TB at NO
Note: Godwin's hamstring injury 'isn't as severe as the Bucs initially feared.' All of that is well and good, but I'd be surprised if he plays this week.
81.*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CAR
Note: Robinson is day-to-day with a knee injury that knocked him out early in Week 1.
82.*Allen Lazard GB vs. CHI
Note: (Ankle)
83.*Rondale Moore ARZ at LV
Note: Sat out Week 1 with a hamstring injury and is 'pretty much day-to-day' with it this week.
84.*Van Jefferson LA vs. ATL
Note: (Knee)
85.*Michael Gallup DAL vs. CIN
Note: (Knee)

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
2.Mark Andrews BAL vs. MIA
3.Darren Waller LV vs. ARI
4.Kyle Pitts ATL at LAR
5.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIN
6.Dalton Schultz DAL vs. CIN
7.T.J. Hockenson DET vs. WAS
8.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NE
9.Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
10.Dawson Knox BUF vs. TEN
11.*Gerald Everett LAC at KC
Note: Donald Parham will sit out once again this week.
12.Logan Thomas WAS at DET
13.Tyler Higbee LA vs. ATL
14.Robert Tonyan GB vs. CHI
15.Hayden Hurst CIN at DAL
16.Noah Fant SEA at SF
17.Hunter Henry NE at PIT
18.Cole Kmet CHI at GB
19.Tyler Conklin NYJ at CLE
20.David Njoku CLE vs. NYJ
21.Austin Hooper TEN at BUF
22.*Irv Smith MIN at PHI
Note: Smith (thumb) played only 19 snaps and was targeted twice without a catch last week.
23.O.J. Howard HOU at DEN
24.Zach Ertz ARZ at LV
25.Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs. HOU
26.Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
27.Mo Alie-Cox IND at JAX
28.Cameron Brate TB at NO
29.C.J. Uzomah NYJ at CLE
30.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. MIA
31.Trey McBride ARZ at LV
32.Brevin Jordan HOU at DEN
33.*Mike Gesicki MIA at BAL
Note: Gesicki was targeted just once on Sunday and wasn't frequently on the field.
34.*George Kittle SF vs. SEA
Note: Kittle (groin) might be able to return to practice Wednesday.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
2.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. CAR
3.Justin Jefferson MIN at PHI
4.Cooper Kupp LA vs. ATL
5.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
6.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. TEN
7.Davante Adams LV vs. ARI
8.Dalvin Cook MIN at PHI
9.*Christian McCaffrey CAR at NYG
Note: McCaffrey had modest production on the ground and was also a victim of a game pace that saw the Panthers run very few offensive plays.
10.Austin Ekeler LAC at KC
11.A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIN
12.Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
13.Michael Pittman IND at JAX
14.Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
15.D'Andre Swift DET vs. WAS
16.*Javonte Williams DEN vs. HOU
Note: Williams had a brutal fumble at the goal line (which unfortunately also happened last year). He also looked great in stretches and had 11 targets.
17.Tyreek Hill MIA at BAL
18.Nick Chubb CLE vs. NYJ
19.Joe Mixon CIN at DAL
20.Leonard Fournette TB at NO
21.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara suffered a rib injury in the win over the Falcons, but didn't appear to lose snaps. Coach Dennis Allen said 'I think he's going to be fine.'
22.Derrick Henry TEN at BUF
23.Mark Andrews BAL vs. MIA
24.*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: Evans traditionally has struggled against Marshon Lattimore.
25.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. HOU
26.Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
27.Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
28.*Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI
Note: Jones ceded a lot of usage to AJ Dillon despite a game-script where the Packers were trailing most of the game.
29.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LAC
30.AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI
31.*Antonio Gibson WAS at DET
Note: Gibson was frequently targeted in the passing game, and not just in check downs, but in a few really well-run routes.
32.DJ Moore CAR at NYG
33.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
34.*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: Really crushed by the lack of other playmakers around him, and now doesn't have his starting quarterback.
35.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CIN
Note: With Prescott out, you have to figure Elliott is going to have a heavy workload.
36.*Miles Sanders PHI vs. MIN
Note: Sanders was the lead back for the Eagles and looked fantastic, though he still had to share with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, both who also scored.
37.*James Robinson JAC vs. IND
Note: Robinson looked great running between the tackles and outsnapped Travis Etienne.
38.James Conner ARZ at LV
39.Mike Williams LAC at KC
40.Gabe Davis BUF vs. TEN
41.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. HOU
42.Brandin Cooks HOU at DEN
43.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
44.Darrell Henderson LA vs. ATL
45.*Jeff Wilson SF vs. SEA
Note: Wilson becomes the Niners' starter with Elijah Mitchell out with a sprained MCL.
46.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. ARI
Note: Jacobs was efficient (10 carries, 57 yards) but used lightly with the Raiders trailing for much of the game.
47.Darren Waller LV vs. ARI
48.Kyle Pitts ATL at LAR
49.Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
50.Jaylen Waddle MIA at BAL
51.Marquise Brown ARZ at LV
52.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. MIA
53.Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
54.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC
Note: Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was a full participant Tuesday after being listed as limited Monday.
55.DK Metcalf SEA at SF
56.Chase Claypool PIT vs. NE
57.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at LAR
58.*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris hurt his foot during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but tests for a high-ankle sprain came back negative and he told reporters that 'he will be playing this weekend' against the Pats. Nonetheless, you'd have to think he's going to be limited, and that there's a chance this bothers him for an extended portion of the season.
59.*Rashaad Penny SEA at SF
Note: Despite playing with a lead and not having Walker to share touches with, Penny still had just 14 touches Monday night. That'll likely decline with Walker back this week.
60.Devin Singletary BUF vs. TEN
61.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NYJ
62.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIN
63.Dalton Schultz DAL vs. CIN
64.Allen Robinson LA vs. ATL
65.Elijah Moore NYJ at CLE
66.Darnell Mooney CHI at GB
67.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
68.Tyler Boyd CIN at DAL
69.Curtis Samuel WAS at DET
70.*Michael Carter NYJ at CLE
Note: Carter was the starter over Breece Hall and for the most part looked good, except he dropped what would have been a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, Hall also had a drop and lost a fumble.
71.Chase Edmonds MIA at BAL
72.Damien Harris NE at PIT
73.David Montgomery CHI at GB
74.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LAC
75.Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYJ
76.Jarvis Landry NO vs. TB
77.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. ARI
78.DJ Chark DET vs. WAS
79.Adam Thielen MIN at PHI
80.*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIN
Note: Blanked on four targets by the Lions.
81.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at PIT
Note: Stevenson's production was disappointing, but his role might increase with Ty Montgomery out for four weeks.
82.Breece Hall NYJ at CLE
83.*Dameon Pierce HOU at DEN
Note: Pierce played fewer snaps than Rex Burkhead and looked unsteady in pass protection.
84.Melvin Gordon DEN vs. HOU
85.Raheem Mostert MIA at BAL
86.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIN
87.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
Note: Najee Harris (foot) said that he'll be able to play this week, but one should pick Warren up just in case that's not true.
88.Khalil Herbert CHI at GB
89.Julio Jones TB at NO
90.Jahan Dotson WAS at DET
91.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
92.Jamaal Williams DET vs. WAS
93.Chris Olave NO vs. TB
94.Drake London ATL at LAR
95.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. TEN
96.*Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
Note: Palmer could be in line for a big opportunity if Keenan Allen rests on Thursday night. He only had four targets last week, as the Chargers completely spread the ball around, but I suspect the game-script will be different in KC.
97.T.J. Hockenson DET vs. WAS
98.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NE
99.Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
100.*Mecole Hardman KC vs. LAC
Note: Hardman had a touchdown on three catches (six targets), playing the third-most snaps among the Chiefs wideouts.
101.*Rex Burkhead HOU at DEN
Note: Played a lot more than expected, as the Texans trust him more in the passing game.

Kickers

1.*Evan McPherson CIN at DAL
Note: Had the game-winning extra point blocked and then missed a game-winning field goal in overtime, both because there were bad snaps after the starting long-snapper got hurt.
2.Daniel Carlson LV vs. ARI
3.Ryan Succop TB at NO
4.Tyler Bass BUF vs. TEN
5.Justin Tucker BAL vs. MIA
6.Matt Gay LA vs. ATL
7.Chris Boswell PIT vs. NE
8.Dustin Hopkins LAC at KC
9.*Brandon McManus DEN vs. HOU
Note: Next time, don't tell your coach you're good from the second-longest field goal spot in NFL history. He might call your bluff.
10.Matt Prater ARZ at LV
11.Jason Sanders MIA at BAL
12.*Cade York CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Folk-hero now just a regular hero after his game-winning 58-yard kick.
13.Robbie Gould SF vs. SEA
14.Wil Lutz NO vs. TB
15.Younghoe Koo ATL at LAR
16.Nick Folk NE at PIT
17.Jake Elliott PHI vs. MIN
18.Austin Seibert DET vs. WAS
19.*Randy Bullock TEN at BUF
Note: Missed a potential game-winning field goal from 47 yards as time expired.
20.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at CLE
21.Graham Gano NYG vs. CAR
22.Brett Maher DAL vs. CIN
23.Greg Joseph MIN at PHI
24.Jason Myers SEA at SF
25.*Riley Patterson JAC vs. IND
Note: Missed from 37 yards before halftime, but nailed three other attempts.
26.Joey Slye WAS at DET
27.Mason Crosby GB vs. CHI
28.Cairo Santos CHI at GB
29.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at DEN
30.Eddy Pineiro CAR at NYG
31.*Harrison Butker KC vs. LAC
Note: Butter had to be carted off the field with an ankle sprain yet still nailed a field goal after the injury. However, he couldn't handle kickoffs and hasn't been able to practice yet this week. Matt Ammendola has been signed to the Chiefs' practice squad just in case.
32.Lucas Havrisik at
33.Chase McLaughlin at
34.Matt Ammendola at
35.*Rodrigo Blankenship at
Note: Blankenship was waived by the Colts after he missed a potential game-winning kick in overtime. He also had two kickoffs go out-of-bounds.

Defenses

1.San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
2.Green Bay Packers vs. CHI
3.Buffalo Bills vs. TEN
4.*Cincinnati Bengals at DAL
Note: Gets to face Cooper Rush instead of Dak Prescott.
5.Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ
6.Denver Broncos vs. HOU
7.Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL
8.*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE
Note: T.J. Watt is out with a pectoral muscle injury, but could return after six weeks, which is a positive development.
9.Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA
10.Indianapolis Colts at JAX
11.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO
12.Miami Dolphins at BAL
13.Washington Commanders at DET
14.New England Patriots at PIT
15.New York Giants vs. CAR
16.Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN
17.New Orleans Saints vs. TB
18.Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN
19.Carolina Panthers at NYG
20.Chicago Bears at GB
21.Seattle Seahawks at SF
22.Minnesota Vikings at PHI
23.Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC
24.Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI
25.Los Angeles Chargers at KC
26.Arizona Cardinals at LV
27.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
28.Tennessee Titans at BUF
29.Detroit Lions vs. WAS
30.New York Jets at CLE
31.Atlanta Falcons at LAR
32.Houston Texans at DEN
