Weekly Rankings: Week 2 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. TEN
|2.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC
Note: Mahomes hurt his left (non-throwing, at least 99 percent of the time) wrist in the win over the Cardinals, but it shouldn't
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. TEN
|2.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC
Note: Mahomes hurt his left (non-throwing, at least 99 percent of the time) wrist in the win over the Cardinals, but it shouldn't affect his availability.
|3.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. MIN
|4.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at KC
Note: It looks as if Herbert will be without Keenan Allen on Thursday night.
|5.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at LV
|6.
|*Russell Wilson DEN vs. HOU
Note: Apparently the Broncos only let Russ be a short-order cook.
|7.
|*Derek Carr LV vs. ARI
Note: The yardage was there for Carr, but he was under siege from the Chargers pass rush all day. That OL could be a big problem.
|8.
|*Tom Brady TB at NO
Note: Had some red zone struggles and only ended up with 212 yards and one TD. They probably won't have Godwin this week, and they lost LT Donovan Smith due to a hyperextended elbow.
|9.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. MIA
Note: Jackson really struggled in the slop against the Dolphins in a Thursday night game last year.
|10.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at DAL
Note: The new-and-improved offensive line didn't look so improved, though the Bengals made some key adjustments after halftime.
|11.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. ATL
|12.
|*Matt Ryan IND at JAX
Note: Ryan put the ball on the ground four times and had multiple errant throws, but then led the Colts to a big fourth quarter comeback to at least get them to overtime.
|13.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at PHI
|14.
|Jameis Winston NO vs. TB
|15.
|*Aaron Rodgers GB vs. CHI
Note: Rodgers had a really rough opener, and it didn't help that Christian Watson's drop set the tone for the game.
|16.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND
Note: Lawrence was under pressure frequently early in the loss to the Commanders, but seemed to find his rhythm later on ... alas only to lose his composure under pressure on his final throw of the game, a duck that was intercepted on 3-and-11. It's the sort of throw he should not be making in his second year in the league.
|17.
|Trey Lance SF vs. SEA
|18.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL at LAR
Note: Trey Lance without the high draft cost.
|19.
|*Carson Wentz WAS at DET
Note: Wentz had a big debut, though it didn't come without mistakes, as he threw two interceptions, one of which put the Commanders behind in the second half against the Jaguars.
|20.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BAL
Note: Tua's stats look good enough, but some of his decision-making was questionable down the stretch. He was fortunate on multiple occasions to not turn the ball over.
|21.
|*Daniel Jones NYG vs. CAR
Note: Jones was shaky at times, as was his pass protection - they got the win despite that though, in part because of Jones on the game-winning drive.
|22.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN at BUF
Note: Most of Tannehill's production in the air went with Kyle Phillips and Dontrell Hilliard, and not to Robert Woods or Treylon Burks.
|23.
|*Justin Fields CHI at GB
Note: The Bears essentially had two drives where Fields contributed anything, though they played in a monsoon.
|24.
|Jared Goff DET vs. WAS
|25.
|Davis Mills HOU at DEN
|26.
|*Geno Smith SEA at SF
Note: Dynamite first half (17/18, two touchdowns), moribund second half (6/10, no scores).
|27.
|Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. NE
|28.
|Baker Mayfield CAR at NYG
|29.
|*Mac Jones NE at PIT
Note: Jones was suffering from back spasms late in the Week 1 loss, but he's been showing improvement and x-rays were negative.
|30.
|*Joe Flacco NYJ at CLE
Note: Zach Wilson won't do any work this week, so more Flacco this week. Hopefully not another 59 more throws from Flacco, though.
|31.
|*Cooper Rush DAL vs. CIN
Note: Next man up with Prescott out.
|32.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. NYJ
|33.
|*Dak Prescott DAL vs. CIN
Note: Prescott injured his throwing thumb late in the loss to the Bucs and immediately had surgery. Initial reports suggest that he'll be out 6-to-8 weeks, though Jerry Jones on Tuesday announced that Dak would not go on the IR, because Jones has some hope of him playing within four weeks.
Running Backs
|1.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. CAR
|3.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at PHI
|4.
|*Christian McCaffrey CAR at NYG
Note: McCaffrey had modest production on the ground and was also a victim of a game pace that saw the Panthers run very few offensive plays.
|5.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at KC
|6.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. WAS
|7.
|*Javonte Williams DEN vs. HOU
Note: Williams had a brutal fumble at the goal line (which unfortunately also happened last year). He also looked great in stretches and had 11 targets.
|8.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. NYJ
|9.
|Joe Mixon CIN at DAL
|10.
|Leonard Fournette TB at NO
|11.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara suffered a rib injury in the win over the Falcons, but didn't appear to lose snaps. Coach Dennis Allen said 'I think he's going to be fine.'
|12.
|Derrick Henry TEN at BUF
|13.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI
Note: Jones ceded a lot of usage to AJ Dillon despite a game-script where the Packers were trailing most of the game.
|14.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LAC
|15.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI
|16.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at DET
Note: Gibson was frequently targeted in the passing game, and not just in check downs, but in a few really well-run routes.
|17.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CIN
Note: With Prescott out, you have to figure Elliott is going to have a heavy workload.
|18.
|*Miles Sanders PHI vs. MIN
Note: Sanders was the lead back for the Eagles and looked fantastic, though he still had to share with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, both who also scored.
|19.
|*James Robinson JAC vs. IND
Note: Robinson looked great running between the tackles and outsnapped Travis Etienne.
|20.
|James Conner ARZ at LV
|21.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
|22.
|Darrell Henderson LA vs. ATL
|23.
|*Jeff Wilson SF vs. SEA
Note: Wilson becomes the Niners' starter with Elijah Mitchell out with a sprained MCL.
|24.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. ARI
Note: Jacobs was efficient (10 carries, 57 yards) but used lightly with the Raiders trailing for much of the game.
|25.
|*Michael Carter NYJ at CLE
Note: Carter was the starter over Breece Hall and for the most part looked good, except he dropped what would have been a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, Hall also had a drop and lost a fumble.
|26.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at LAR
|27.
|Chase Edmonds MIA at BAL
|28.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris hurt his foot during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but tests for a high-ankle sprain came back negative and he told reporters that 'he will be playing this weekend' against the Pats. Nonetheless, you'd have to think he's going to be limited, and that there's a chance this bothers him for an extended portion of the season.
|29.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA at SF
Note: Despite playing with a lead and not having Walker to share touches with, Penny still had just 14 touches Monday night. That'll likely decline with Walker back this week.
|30.
|Damien Harris NE at PIT
|31.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. TEN
|32.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NYJ
|33.
|David Montgomery CHI at GB
|34.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at PIT
Note: Stevenson's production was disappointing, but his role might increase with Ty Montgomery out for four weeks.
|35.
|Breece Hall NYJ at CLE
|36.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at DEN
Note: Pierce played fewer snaps than Rex Burkhead and looked unsteady in pass protection.
|37.
|Melvin Gordon DEN vs. HOU
|38.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at BAL
|39.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIN
|40.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
Note: Najee Harris (foot) said that he'll be able to play this week, but one should pick Warren up just in case that's not true.
|41.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at GB
|42.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. WAS
|43.
|*Nyheim Hines IND at JAX
Note: Hines might be the answer to the question '...Who is the Colts' No. 2 receiver?' He had six targets in the tie against the Texans.
|44.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. CIN
|45.
|*Rex Burkhead HOU at DEN
Note: Played a lot more than expected, as the Texans trust him more in the passing game.
|46.
|Zack Moss BUF vs. TEN
|47.
|Cam Akers LA vs. ATL
|48.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at PHI
|49.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
|50.
|J.D. McKissic WAS at DET
|51.
|Rachaad White TB at NO
|52.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at BUF
|53.
|Mark Ingram NO vs. TB
|54.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. SEA
Note: Mason could be a bigger factor now that Elijah Mitchell is out at least eight weeks with a sprained MCL.
|55.
|Samaje Perine CIN at DAL
|56.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. MIN
|57.
|Ameer Abdullah LV vs. ARI
|58.
|James Cook BUF vs. TEN
|59.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at NYG
|60.
|Kenyan Drake BAL vs. MIA
|61.
|Darrel Williams ARZ at LV
|62.
|*Mike Davis BAL vs. MIA
Note: Davis couldn't get untracked against the Jets and took a backseat to Kenyan Drake. Dobbins is coming back soon.
|63.
|Sony Michel LAC at KC
|64.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LAC
Note: McKinnon had eight touches, but at least seven of them were when the starters were on the field.
|65.
|*Brandon Bolden LV vs. ARI
Note: Bolden scored on a receiving touchdown, but later left with a hamstring injury.
|66.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ at LV
|67.
|*Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. SEA
Note: A healthy scratch last week, but probably will be activated this week with Mitchell out.
|68.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at NYG
|69.
|*Pierre Strong NE at PIT
Note: Strong will probably be the third option with Ty Montgomery (knee) heading to the IR for at least four weeks.
|70.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
Note: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he expects to have Walker out there for this week's game against San Francisco.
|71.
|*Zamir White LV vs. ARI
Note: White had zero offensive snaps - both Brandon Bolden (who hurt his hamstring) and Amber Abdullah are ahead of him.
|72.
|*Damien Williams ATL at LAR
Note: Williams picked up an early rib injury after playing 10 snaps early in the loss to the Saints in Week 1.
|73.
|*Isaiah Spiller LAC at KC
Note: Healthy scratch in Week 1.
|74.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. MIA
|75.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
Note: Mitchell was placed on IR with a sprained knee and could miss eight weeks. Jeff Wilson moves up a step, as does Jordan Mason and probably Tyrion Davis-Price, the latter of which was a healthy scratch last week. The Niners also added Marlon Mack to their practice squad.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at PHI
|2.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. ATL
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. TEN
|5.
|Davante Adams LV vs. ARI
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIN
|7.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
|8.
|Michael Pittman IND at JAX
|9.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BAL
|10.
|*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: Evans traditionally has struggled against Marshon Lattimore.
|11.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. HOU
|12.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
|13.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
|14.
|DJ Moore CAR at NYG
|15.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
|16.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: Really crushed by the lack of other playmakers around him, and now doesn't have his starting quarterback.
|17.
|Mike Williams LAC at KC
|18.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. TEN
|19.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. HOU
|20.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at DEN
|21.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
|22.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
|23.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at BAL
|24.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at LV
|25.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. MIA
|26.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC
Note: Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was a full participant Tuesday after being listed as limited Monday.
|27.
|DK Metcalf SEA at SF
|28.
|Chase Claypool PIT vs. NE
|29.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. ATL
|30.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at CLE
|31.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at GB
|32.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
|33.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at DAL
|34.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at DET
|35.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LAC
|36.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYJ
|37.
|Jarvis Landry NO vs. TB
|38.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. ARI
|39.
|DJ Chark DET vs. WAS
|40.
|Adam Thielen MIN at PHI
|41.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIN
Note: Blanked on four targets by the Lions.
|42.
|Julio Jones TB at NO
|43.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|44.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at DET
|45.
|Chris Olave NO vs. TB
|46.
|Drake London ATL at LAR
|47.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. TEN
|48.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
Note: Palmer could be in line for a big opportunity if Keenan Allen rests on Thursday night. He only had four targets last week, as the Chargers completely spread the ball around, but I suspect the game-script will be different in KC.
|49.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. LAC
Note: Hardman had a touchdown on three catches (six targets), playing the third-most snaps among the Chiefs wideouts.
|50.
|Robert Woods TEN at BUF
|51.
|Robbie Anderson CAR at NYG
|52.
|*Skyy Moore KC vs. LAC
Note: Moore had just 13 offensive snaps in the Week 1 win over Arizona, fourth among the Chiefs' wideouts.
|53.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at CLE
|54.
|Devin Duvernay BAL vs. MIA
|55.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. IND
|56.
|DeVante Parker NE at PIT
|57.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NE
|58.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. CHI
|59.
|Kyle Philips TEN at BUF
|60.
|Kenny Golladay NYG vs. CAR
|61.
|Sammy Watkins GB vs. CHI
|62.
|*Kadarius Toney NYG vs. CAR
Note: Toney played only seven snaps even with Wan'Dale Robinson leaving with a knee injury.
|63.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at KC
|64.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at PHI
|65.
|Russell Gage TB at NO
|66.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. NYJ
|67.
|Nico Collins HOU at DEN
|68.
|*Alec Pierce IND at JAX
Note: Pierce had a bad drop in the end zone in the first quarter against the Texans.
|69.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at BUF
|70.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at PIT
|71.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. IND
|72.
|Treylon Burks TEN at BUF
|73.
|Bryan Edwards ATL at LAR
|74.
|A.J. Green ARZ at LV
|75.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. CHI
Note: Watson's bad drop to start the game really set the tone against the Vikings.
|76.
|Corey Davis NYJ at CLE
|77.
|KJ Hamler DEN vs. HOU
|78.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at DAL
Note: Higgins suffered a concussion in the loss to the Steelers.
|79.
|*Keenan Allen LAC at KC
Note: Allen (hamstring) isn't looking great for Thursday night's game after missing the first two practices of the week for the Chargers. The good news is that an MRI for the injury didn't reveal any major damage.
|80.
|*Chris Godwin TB at NO
Note: Godwin's hamstring injury 'isn't as severe as the Bucs initially feared.' All of that is well and good, but I'd be surprised if he plays this week.
|81.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CAR
Note: Robinson is day-to-day with a knee injury that knocked him out early in Week 1.
|82.
|*Allen Lazard GB vs. CHI
Note: (Ankle)
|83.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ at LV
Note: Sat out Week 1 with a hamstring injury and is 'pretty much day-to-day' with it this week.
|84.
|*Van Jefferson LA vs. ATL
Note: (Knee)
|85.
|*Michael Gallup DAL vs. CIN
Note: (Knee)
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. MIA
|3.
|Darren Waller LV vs. ARI
|4.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at LAR
|5.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIN
|6.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. CIN
|7.
|T.J. Hockenson DET vs. WAS
|8.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NE
|9.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
|10.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. TEN
|11.
|*Gerald Everett LAC at KC
Note: Donald Parham will sit out once again this week.
|12.
|Logan Thomas WAS at DET
|13.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. ATL
|14.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. CHI
|15.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at DAL
|16.
|Noah Fant SEA at SF
|17.
|Hunter Henry NE at PIT
|18.
|Cole Kmet CHI at GB
|19.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at CLE
|20.
|David Njoku CLE vs. NYJ
|21.
|Austin Hooper TEN at BUF
|22.
|*Irv Smith MIN at PHI
Note: Smith (thumb) played only 19 snaps and was targeted twice without a catch last week.
|23.
|O.J. Howard HOU at DEN
|24.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at LV
|25.
|Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs. HOU
|26.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
|27.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at JAX
|28.
|Cameron Brate TB at NO
|29.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ at CLE
|30.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. MIA
|31.
|Trey McBride ARZ at LV
|32.
|Brevin Jordan HOU at DEN
|33.
|*Mike Gesicki MIA at BAL
Note: Gesicki was targeted just once on Sunday and wasn't frequently on the field.
|34.
|*George Kittle SF vs. SEA
Note: Kittle (groin) might be able to return to practice Wednesday.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. CAR
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at PHI
|4.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. ATL
|5.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at DAL
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. TEN
|7.
|Davante Adams LV vs. ARI
|8.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at PHI
|9.
|*Christian McCaffrey CAR at NYG
Note: McCaffrey had modest production on the ground and was also a victim of a game pace that saw the Panthers run very few offensive plays.
|10.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at KC
|11.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIN
|12.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
|13.
|Michael Pittman IND at JAX
|14.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
|15.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. WAS
|16.
|*Javonte Williams DEN vs. HOU
Note: Williams had a brutal fumble at the goal line (which unfortunately also happened last year). He also looked great in stretches and had 11 targets.
|17.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BAL
|18.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. NYJ
|19.
|Joe Mixon CIN at DAL
|20.
|Leonard Fournette TB at NO
|21.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara suffered a rib injury in the win over the Falcons, but didn't appear to lose snaps. Coach Dennis Allen said 'I think he's going to be fine.'
|22.
|Derrick Henry TEN at BUF
|23.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. MIA
|24.
|*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: Evans traditionally has struggled against Marshon Lattimore.
|25.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. HOU
|26.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
|27.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
|28.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI
Note: Jones ceded a lot of usage to AJ Dillon despite a game-script where the Packers were trailing most of the game.
|29.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LAC
|30.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. CHI
|31.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at DET
Note: Gibson was frequently targeted in the passing game, and not just in check downs, but in a few really well-run routes.
|32.
|DJ Moore CAR at NYG
|33.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NE
|34.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CIN
Note: Really crushed by the lack of other playmakers around him, and now doesn't have his starting quarterback.
|35.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CIN
Note: With Prescott out, you have to figure Elliott is going to have a heavy workload.
|36.
|*Miles Sanders PHI vs. MIN
Note: Sanders was the lead back for the Eagles and looked fantastic, though he still had to share with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, both who also scored.
|37.
|*James Robinson JAC vs. IND
Note: Robinson looked great running between the tackles and outsnapped Travis Etienne.
|38.
|James Conner ARZ at LV
|39.
|Mike Williams LAC at KC
|40.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. TEN
|41.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. HOU
|42.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at DEN
|43.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
|44.
|Darrell Henderson LA vs. ATL
|45.
|*Jeff Wilson SF vs. SEA
Note: Wilson becomes the Niners' starter with Elijah Mitchell out with a sprained MCL.
|46.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. ARI
Note: Jacobs was efficient (10 carries, 57 yards) but used lightly with the Raiders trailing for much of the game.
|47.
|Darren Waller LV vs. ARI
|48.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at LAR
|49.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
|50.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at BAL
|51.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at LV
|52.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. MIA
|53.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
|54.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LAC
Note: Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was a full participant Tuesday after being listed as limited Monday.
|55.
|DK Metcalf SEA at SF
|56.
|Chase Claypool PIT vs. NE
|57.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at LAR
|58.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. NE
Note: Harris hurt his foot during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but tests for a high-ankle sprain came back negative and he told reporters that 'he will be playing this weekend' against the Pats. Nonetheless, you'd have to think he's going to be limited, and that there's a chance this bothers him for an extended portion of the season.
|59.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA at SF
Note: Despite playing with a lead and not having Walker to share touches with, Penny still had just 14 touches Monday night. That'll likely decline with Walker back this week.
|60.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. TEN
|61.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. NYJ
|62.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIN
|63.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. CIN
|64.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. ATL
|65.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at CLE
|66.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at GB
|67.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
|68.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at DAL
|69.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at DET
|70.
|*Michael Carter NYJ at CLE
Note: Carter was the starter over Breece Hall and for the most part looked good, except he dropped what would have been a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, Hall also had a drop and lost a fumble.
|71.
|Chase Edmonds MIA at BAL
|72.
|Damien Harris NE at PIT
|73.
|David Montgomery CHI at GB
|74.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LAC
|75.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. NYJ
|76.
|Jarvis Landry NO vs. TB
|77.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. ARI
|78.
|DJ Chark DET vs. WAS
|79.
|Adam Thielen MIN at PHI
|80.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIN
Note: Blanked on four targets by the Lions.
|81.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at PIT
Note: Stevenson's production was disappointing, but his role might increase with Ty Montgomery out for four weeks.
|82.
|Breece Hall NYJ at CLE
|83.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU at DEN
Note: Pierce played fewer snaps than Rex Burkhead and looked unsteady in pass protection.
|84.
|Melvin Gordon DEN vs. HOU
|85.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at BAL
|86.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIN
|87.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NE
Note: Najee Harris (foot) said that he'll be able to play this week, but one should pick Warren up just in case that's not true.
|88.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at GB
|89.
|Julio Jones TB at NO
|90.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at DET
|91.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|92.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. WAS
|93.
|Chris Olave NO vs. TB
|94.
|Drake London ATL at LAR
|95.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. TEN
|96.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
Note: Palmer could be in line for a big opportunity if Keenan Allen rests on Thursday night. He only had four targets last week, as the Chargers completely spread the ball around, but I suspect the game-script will be different in KC.
|97.
|T.J. Hockenson DET vs. WAS
|98.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NE
|99.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
|100.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. LAC
Note: Hardman had a touchdown on three catches (six targets), playing the third-most snaps among the Chiefs wideouts.
|101.
|*Rex Burkhead HOU at DEN
Note: Played a lot more than expected, as the Texans trust him more in the passing game.
Kickers
|1.
|*Evan McPherson CIN at DAL
Note: Had the game-winning extra point blocked and then missed a game-winning field goal in overtime, both because there were bad snaps after the starting long-snapper got hurt.
|2.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. ARI
|3.
|Ryan Succop TB at NO
|4.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. TEN
|5.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. MIA
|6.
|Matt Gay LA vs. ATL
|7.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. NE
|8.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC at KC
|9.
|*Brandon McManus DEN vs. HOU
Note: Next time, don't tell your coach you're good from the second-longest field goal spot in NFL history. He might call your bluff.
|10.
|Matt Prater ARZ at LV
|11.
|Jason Sanders MIA at BAL
|12.
|*Cade York CLE vs. NYJ
Note: Folk-hero now just a regular hero after his game-winning 58-yard kick.
|13.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. SEA
|14.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. TB
|15.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at LAR
|16.
|Nick Folk NE at PIT
|17.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. MIN
|18.
|Austin Seibert DET vs. WAS
|19.
|*Randy Bullock TEN at BUF
Note: Missed a potential game-winning field goal from 47 yards as time expired.
|20.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at CLE
|21.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. CAR
|22.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. CIN
|23.
|Greg Joseph MIN at PHI
|24.
|Jason Myers SEA at SF
|25.
|*Riley Patterson JAC vs. IND
Note: Missed from 37 yards before halftime, but nailed three other attempts.
|26.
|Joey Slye WAS at DET
|27.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. CHI
|28.
|Cairo Santos CHI at GB
|29.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at DEN
|30.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at NYG
|31.
|*Harrison Butker KC vs. LAC
Note: Butter had to be carted off the field with an ankle sprain yet still nailed a field goal after the injury. However, he couldn't handle kickoffs and hasn't been able to practice yet this week. Matt Ammendola has been signed to the Chiefs' practice squad just in case.
|32.
|Lucas Havrisik at
|33.
|Chase McLaughlin at
|34.
|Matt Ammendola at
|35.
|*Rodrigo Blankenship at
Note: Blankenship was waived by the Colts after he missed a potential game-winning kick in overtime. He also had two kickoffs go out-of-bounds.
Defenses
|1.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
|2.
|Green Bay Packers vs. CHI
|3.
|Buffalo Bills vs. TEN
|4.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at DAL
Note: Gets to face Cooper Rush instead of Dak Prescott.
|5.
|Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ
|6.
|Denver Broncos vs. HOU
|7.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL
|8.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE
Note: T.J. Watt is out with a pectoral muscle injury, but could return after six weeks, which is a positive development.
|9.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA
|10.
|Indianapolis Colts at JAX
|11.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO
|12.
|Miami Dolphins at BAL
|13.
|Washington Commanders at DET
|14.
|New England Patriots at PIT
|15.
|New York Giants vs. CAR
|16.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN
|17.
|New Orleans Saints vs. TB
|18.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN
|19.
|Carolina Panthers at NYG
|20.
|Chicago Bears at GB
|21.
|Seattle Seahawks at SF
|22.
|Minnesota Vikings at PHI
|23.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC
|24.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI
|25.
|Los Angeles Chargers at KC
|26.
|Arizona Cardinals at LV
|27.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
|28.
|Tennessee Titans at BUF
|29.
|Detroit Lions vs. WAS
|30.
|New York Jets at CLE
|31.
|Atlanta Falcons at LAR
|32.
|Houston Texans at DEN