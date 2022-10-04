Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. PIT
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. PIT
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at ARI
|3.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV
|4.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN
|5.
|Joe Burrow CIN at BAL
|6.
|Justin Herbert LAC at CLE
|7.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. PHI
|8.
|*Tom Brady TB vs. ATL
Note: Brady appeared to injure his shoulder in the loss to the Chiefs, but he pressed on and had good numbers in a losing effort.
|9.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU
|10.
|Jared Goff DET at NE
|11.
|*Russell Wilson DEN vs. IND
Note: Wilson (shoulder) has been a limited participant in practice both days so far in this short week.
|12.
|Derek Carr LV at KC
|13.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. NYG
|14.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. CHI
|15.
|*Teddy Bridgewater MIA at NYJ
Note: Bridgewater will start this week, with Tua already ruled out. Skylar Thompson will be the backup.
|16.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. DAL
Note: The Rams offensive line woes continued in a big way Monday night, and then Stafford threw a back-breaking pick-six.
|17.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL at TB
Note: The Falcons won despite Mariota's performance, not because of it.
|18.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at WAS
|19.
|Andy Dalton NO vs. SEA
|20.
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF at CAR
|21.
|Carson Wentz WAS vs. TEN
|22.
|Geno Smith SEA at NO
|23.
|Davis Mills HOU at JAX
|24.
|Zach Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
|25.
|*Bailey Zappe NE vs. DET
Note: Zappe might be in line for a start against the Lions - are you brave enough to use him? Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) are uncertain, and the Pats added Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad just in case.
|26.
|*Cooper Rush DAL at LAR
Note: Rush is in line for another start this week, though it's not yet completely official.
|27.
|*Matt Ryan IND at DEN
Note: Ryan produced credible stats due to volume, but ball-security remains a huge issue.
|28.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. LAC
|29.
|Justin Fields CHI at MIN
|30.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. SF
Note: Teammate Sam Darnold (ankle) is 'not close' to returning from IR. Sadly, this has become a relevant question.
|31.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at BUF
Note: Getting the start this week after subbing in for Trubisky last week.
|32.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at GB
Note: The Giants are optimistic that Jones (ankle) will be able to play on Sunday, in London.
|33.
|Jameis Winston NO vs. SEA
|34.
|*Mac Jones NE vs. DET
Note: (Ankle)
|35.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT at BUF
Note: Demoted to second string at halftime in the loss to the Jets.
|36.
|*Brian Hoyer NE vs. DET
Note: In the concussion protocol.
|37.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYG at GB
Note: Taylor suffered a concussion in the win over the Bears, continuing his bad luck whenever he's gotten an opportunity to play.
|38.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at LAR
Note: Prescott (thumb) can't yet fully grip a football, and though he's not officially ruled out, it doesn't look like he'll play this week.
|39.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NYJ
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out for Week 5.
|40.
|*Davis Webb at
Note: Webb is currently on the Giants' practice squad, and it's possible that he gets called up to the active roster and maybe even starts this week. The team did work out other QBs this week, however.
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at GB
|2.
|Derrick Henry TEN at WAS
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. LAC
|4.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at CLE
|5.
|*Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. SF
Note: So much for McCaffrey being limited due to his thigh issue last week - he actually played more than usual. Shame on me.
|6.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. ATL
|7.
|James Robinson JAC vs. HOU
|8.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. CHI
|9.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. NYG
|10.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. DET
|11.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
|12.
|Jamaal Williams DET at NE
|13.
|Miles Sanders PHI at ARI
|14.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LV
|15.
|*Jeff Wilson SF at CAR
Note: Wilson has the workhorse role for the Niners, and scored a touchdown Monday night, but he also wasn't targeted in the passing game. That might change if the Niners are trailing in a game.
|16.
|Najee Harris PIT at BUF
|17.
|*Joe Mixon CIN at BAL
Note: Mixon (and the Bengals) once again struggled in short-yardage situations, both at the goal line and on fourth down earlier in the game.
|18.
|Josh Jacobs LV at KC
|19.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at MIN
|20.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at LAR
|21.
|Rashaad Penny SEA at NO
|22.
|*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. IND
Note: Gordon will be the Broncos' 'featured back' with Javonte Williams out for the season, according to their OC Justin Outten. Meanwhile, he was limited in Tuesday's walk-through with a neck issue.
|23.
|Damien Harris NE vs. DET
|24.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. NYG
|25.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA
|26.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. CIN
|27.
|Mark Ingram NO vs. SEA
|28.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. LAC
|29.
|Chase Edmonds MIA at NYJ
|30.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Gibson could lose work beginning as early as this week, with the potential return of Brian Robinson.
|31.
|*Nyheim Hines IND at DEN
Note: Hines could be the lead back for the Colts Thursday night if Jonathan Taylor cannot play. I suspect Deon Jackson will also be part of the mix.
|32.
|James Conner ARZ vs. PHI
|33.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. PIT
|34.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. DAL
Note: The ratio of touches for the Rams backs won't matter if they don't get their OL issues fixed.
|35.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at TB
Note: Allgeier will likely split the backfield snaps with Caleb Huntley now that Cordarrelle Patterson is on the IR for at least the next four weeks.
|36.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
|37.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. CHI
|38.
|Darrell Henderson LA vs. DAL
|39.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at NO
|40.
|Tony Pollard DAL at LAR
|41.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at NYJ
|42.
|J.D. McKissic WAS vs. TEN
|43.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at ARI
|44.
|*Caleb Huntley ATL at TB
Note: Huntley seems more likely to take the red zone carries than Tyler Allgeier while Patterson is out.
|45.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at JAX
|46.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. MIA
|47.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
Note: The Bucs gave White more snaps despite him losing the opening kickoff, and he converted one touchdown run and had five receptions for 50 yards.
|48.
|*Mike Boone DEN vs. IND
Note: Melvin Gordon is first in line for the Broncos, but Boone will play a significant part with Javonte Williams out.
|49.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco took on the role of the change-of-pace back ahead of Jerick McKinnon last week.
|50.
|Craig Reynolds DET at NE
|51.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LV
|52.
|Samaje Perine CIN at BAL
|53.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. PHI
|54.
|Zack Moss BUF vs. PIT
|55.
|Brandon Bolden LV at KC
|56.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BUF
|57.
|Trestan Ebner CHI at MIN
|58.
|Sony Michel LAC at CLE
|59.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. SF
|60.
|Darrel Williams ARZ vs. PHI
|61.
|*Deon Jackson IND at DEN
Note: Jackson has been the third back for the Colts, and could be the backup to Nyheim Hines if Taylor can't go this week.
|62.
|Jordan Mason SF at CAR
|63.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. SF
|64.
|*Latavius Murray DEN vs. IND
Note: Murray was signed off the Saints' practice squad, fresh off of getting game action in London last week. He's competing with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone for work in the Broncos' backfield, following Javonte Williams's injury.
|65.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at WAS
|66.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at KC
|67.
|James Cook BUF vs. PIT
|68.
|Hassan Haskins TEN at WAS
|69.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Commanders coach Ron Rivera said it's 'very promising' that Robinson (knee) could play this week.
|70.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at DEN
Note: Taylor (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through. The Colts have said that his injury doesn't appear to be serious, but I'm ranking Taylor as if he won't play Thursday night.
|71.
|D'Andre Swift DET at NE
|72.
|David Montgomery CHI at MIN
|73.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. SEA
|74.
|*Boston Scott PHI at ARI
|75.
|*Gus Edwards BAL vs. CIN
Note: Edwards (knee) could return to practice this week. With Justice Hill likely out, perhaps the Ravens are expediting Edwards' return?
|76.
|Travis Homer SEA at NO
|77.
|*Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN
Note: Hill injured his hamstring late in the loss to the Bills and while it's not a long-term injury, he's expected to miss some time.
|78.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at TB
Note: Patterson was placed on IR after having a procedure done on his knee on Monday.
|79.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. IND
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. DAL
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at ARI
|5.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NYJ
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. PIT
|7.
|Deebo Samuel SF at CAR
|8.
|Davante Adams LV at KC
|9.
|Mike Evans TB vs. ATL
|10.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. HOU
|11.
|Michael Pittman IND at DEN
|12.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at LAR
|13.
|Tee Higgins CIN at BAL
|14.
|Mike Williams LAC at CLE
|15.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ
|16.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. IND
|17.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at BUF
|18.
|DK Metcalf SEA at NO
|19.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. PHI
|20.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. SEA
Note: Olave was briefly sidelined last week with a bone bruise but was back in on the final drive.
|21.
|Drake London ATL at TB
|22.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at ARI
|23.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. LAC
|24.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at JAX
|25.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. NYG
|26.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. TEN
|27.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. IND
|28.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LV
|29.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. TEN
|30.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL
Note: Briefly appeared to be hobbled Sunday night but later returned.
|31.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
|32.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at CAR
|33.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at NO
|34.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. SF
|35.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NYG
|36.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at BAL
|37.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. CHI
|38.
|Robert Woods TEN at WAS
|39.
|Chase Claypool PIT at BUF
|40.
|Elijah Moore NYJ vs. MIA
|41.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at CLE
|42.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. DET
|43.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. PIT
|44.
|Jarvis Landry NO vs. SEA
|45.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at MIN
|46.
|Josh Reynolds DET at NE
|47.
|Devin Duvernay BAL vs. CIN
|48.
|Mack Hollins LV at KC
|49.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. PHI
|50.
|George Pickens PIT at BUF
|51.
|Corey Davis NYJ vs. MIA
|52.
|*Allen Robinson LA vs. DAL
Note: This season has quickly emulated last season, minus the injuries.
|53.
|Alec Pierce IND at DEN
|54.
|Richie James NYG at GB
|55.
|Nico Collins HOU at JAX
|56.
|*Russell Gage TB vs. ATL
Note: Back to a secondary role now that both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are back.
|57.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. LAC
|58.
|Michael Gallup DAL at LAR
|59.
|Robbie Anderson CAR vs. SF
|60.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. HOU
Note: Agnew played a good-sized role with Zay Jones (ankle) out last week, scoring twice.
|61.
|Christian Watson GB vs. NYG
|62.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LV
|63.
|*Noah Brown DAL at LAR
Note: Brown should practice this week despite leaving last week's win with a neck injury. He's probably behind Michael Gallup in the pecking order going forward.
|64.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. DET
|65.
|*Kalif Raymond DET at NE
Note: Raymond had a critical lost fumble in the loss to the Seahawks.
|66.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. PIT
Note: Shakir had just two catches, but both were big last week and he could play a bigger role now that Jamison Crowder is out, and both Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow have injury issues.
|67.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. CHI
|68.
|Mecole Hardman KC vs. LV
|69.
|*Julio Jones TB vs. ATL
Note: Jones was 'nicked up' and sat out the second half of Sunday night's loss.
|70.
|*KJ Hamler DEN vs. IND
Note: Only caught one pass last week, but it was for 55 yards, demonstrating his potential.
|71.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at WAS
|72.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. HOU
|73.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. PHI
|74.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at CLE
|75.
|David Sills NYG at GB
|76.
|Kyle Philips TEN at WAS
|77.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CIN
Note: Bateman sat out the fourth quarter last week with a foot injury. I'll move him back up if/when he practices.
|78.
|*Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. PIT
Note: McKenzie is in the concussion protocol due to a hit suffered in last week's win over the Ravens.
|79.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. DET
|80.
|Breshad Perriman TB vs. ATL
|81.
|Kadarius Toney NYG at GB
|82.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. SEA
|83.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NE
|84.
|DJ Chark DET at NE
|85.
|*Keenan Allen LAC at CLE
Note: Allen (hamstring) is day-to-day after sitting out again last week.
|86.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at KC
|87.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Dotson suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out a week or two.
|88.
|*Zay Jones JAC vs. HOU
Note: Sat out last week with an ankle injury. He was close to playing last week, and the Jags think that he'll be able to play this week.
|89.
|*Treylon Burks TEN at WAS
Note: Burks suffered a turf toe injury against the Colts and is expected to miss multiple weeks.
|90.
|A.J. Green ARZ vs. PHI
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
|3.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at ARI
|4.
|T.J. Hockenson DET at NE
|5.
|Darren Waller LV at KC
|6.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. PHI
|7.
|*George Kittle SF at CAR
Note: Kittle had a touchdown overruled when it was determined that he didn't get both feet in bounds.
|8.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
Note: Caught a pass on the first Falcons drive for 25 yards, and that was it.
|9.
|David Njoku CLE vs. LAC
|10.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. DAL
|11.
|Gerald Everett LAC at CLE
|12.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. MIA
|13.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BUF
|14.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. NYG
|15.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at LAR
|16.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at BAL
|17.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. TEN
|18.
|*Will Dissly SEA at NO
Note: Dissly only has 12 targets through four games, but that's resulted in 12 catches and three touchdowns.
|19.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. PIT
|20.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at DEN
|21.
|Irv Smith MIN vs. CHI
|22.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
|23.
|Cole Kmet CHI at MIN
|24.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. SEA
|25.
|Noah Fant SEA at NO
|26.
|Geoff Swaim TEN at WAS
|27.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. DET
|28.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at NYJ
|29.
|Austin Hooper TEN at WAS
|30.
|Jelani Woods IND at DEN
|31.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. PHI
|32.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CIN
|33.
|*Cameron Brate TB vs. ATL
Note: Brate is in the concussion protocol.
|34.
|Jordan Akins at
|35.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. MIA
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
|1.
|Evan McPherson CIN at BAL
|2.
|Daniel Carlson LV at KC
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. PIT
|4.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN
|5.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. ATL
|6.
|Matt Gay LA vs. DAL
|7.
|Robbie Gould SF at CAR
|8.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC at CLE
|9.
|Jason Sanders MIA at NYJ
|10.
|Chris Boswell PIT at BUF
|11.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. SEA
|12.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. HOU
|13.
|Brandon McManus DEN vs. IND
|14.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. CHI
|15.
|Cade York CLE vs. LAC
|16.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. MIA
|17.
|Graham Gano NYG at GB
|18.
|Nick Folk NE vs. DET
|19.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at TB
|20.
|Randy Bullock TEN at WAS
|21.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. NYG
|22.
|*Chase McLaughlin IND at DEN
Note: Now full-time on the Colts' roster.
|23.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. PHI
Note: Prater (hip) is considered day-to-day, even though he was able to play through the injury last week.
|24.
|*Jake Elliott PHI at ARI
Note: Elliott (leg) is questionable this week. Cameron Dicker would be the replacement.
|25.
|Brett Maher DAL at LAR
|26.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAX
|27.
|*Cairo Santos CHI at MIN
Note: Santos (personal) should return this week.
|28.
|*Michael Badgley at
Note: Badgley signed with the Lions' practice squad - he made four field goal attempts last week but the Bears' regular kicker, Cairo Santos, is back.
|29.
|*Matthew Wright at
|30.
|Jason Myers SEA at NO
|31.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. TEN
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. SF
|33.
|*Harrison Butker KC vs. LV
|34.
|*Cameron Dicker at
Note: Dicker was signed to the Eagles' practice squad in case Jake Elliott (leg) can't go.
|35.
|*Austin Seibert DET at NE
|36.
|*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Ammendola was added to the Cardinals' practice squad in case Matt Prater (hip) can't go this week.
|37.
|*Dominik Eberle at
Note: Cut by the Lions after he missed two extra points and had a kickoff sail out of bounds.
Defenses
|1.
|*Green Bay Packers vs. NYG
Note: The Packers might be facing a practice squad quarterback and a team with no healthy receivers.
|2.
|*San Francisco 49ers at CAR
Note: It's the Niners' turn to feast on Baker Mayfield.
|3.
|Buffalo Bills vs. PIT
|4.
|Dallas Cowboys at LAR
|5.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL
|6.
|*Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU
Note: I'd say the Jaguars are a sneaky-good streaming option, but it's no longer sneaky but instead mainstream.
|7.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI
|8.
|Philadelphia Eagles at ARI
|9.
|Denver Broncos vs. IND
|10.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL
|11.
|Miami Dolphins at NYJ
|12.
|Los Angeles Chargers at CLE
|13.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV
|14.
|Tennessee Titans at WAS
|15.
|Cincinnati Bengals at BAL
|16.
|New Orleans Saints vs. SEA
|17.
|Chicago Bears at MIN
|18.
|Indianapolis Colts at DEN
|19.
|Cleveland Browns vs. LAC
|20.
|New York Giants at GB
|21.
|Washington Commanders vs. TEN
|22.
|*Carolina Panthers vs. SF
Note: Back-to-back weeks with defensive touchdowns.
|23.
|Atlanta Falcons at TB
|24.
|Seattle Seahawks at NO
|25.
|Detroit Lions at NE
|26.
|New York Jets vs. MIA
|27.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN
|28.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF
|29.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI
|30.
|New England Patriots vs. DET
|31.
|Las Vegas Raiders at KC
|32.
|Houston Texans at JAX