RotoWire Partners
Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
October 4, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Flex Players will be posted shortly.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. PIT

Flex Players will be posted shortly.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. PIT
2.Jalen Hurts PHI at ARI
3.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LV
4.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN
5.Joe Burrow CIN at BAL
6.Justin Herbert LAC at CLE
7.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. PHI
8.*Tom Brady TB vs. ATL
Note: Brady appeared to injure his shoulder in the loss to the Chiefs, but he pressed on and had good numbers in a losing effort.
9.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU
10.Jared Goff DET at NE
11.*Russell Wilson DEN vs. IND
Note: Wilson (shoulder) has been a limited participant in practice both days so far in this short week.
12.Derek Carr LV at KC
13.Aaron Rodgers GB vs. NYG
14.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. CHI
15.*Teddy Bridgewater MIA at NYJ
Note: Bridgewater will start this week, with Tua already ruled out. Skylar Thompson will be the backup.
16.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. DAL
Note: The Rams offensive line woes continued in a big way Monday night, and then Stafford threw a back-breaking pick-six.
17.*Marcus Mariota ATL at TB
Note: The Falcons won despite Mariota's performance, not because of it.
18.Ryan Tannehill TEN at WAS
19.Andy Dalton NO vs. SEA
20.Jimmy Garoppolo SF at CAR
21.Carson Wentz WAS vs. TEN
22.Geno Smith SEA at NO
23.Davis Mills HOU at JAX
24.Zach Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
25.*Bailey Zappe NE vs. DET
Note: Zappe might be in line for a start against the Lions - are you brave enough to use him? Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) are uncertain, and the Pats added Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad just in case.
26.*Cooper Rush DAL at LAR
Note: Rush is in line for another start this week, though it's not yet completely official.
27.*Matt Ryan IND at DEN
Note: Ryan produced credible stats due to volume, but ball-security remains a huge issue.
28.Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. LAC
29.Justin Fields CHI at MIN
30.*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. SF
Note: Teammate Sam Darnold (ankle) is 'not close' to returning from IR. Sadly, this has become a relevant question.
31.*Kenny Pickett PIT at BUF
Note: Getting the start this week after subbing in for Trubisky last week.
32.*Daniel Jones NYG at GB
Note: The Giants are optimistic that Jones (ankle) will be able to play on Sunday, in London.
33.Jameis Winston NO vs. SEA
34.*Mac Jones NE vs. DET
Note: (Ankle)
35.*Mitch Trubisky PIT at BUF
Note: Demoted to second string at halftime in the loss to the Jets.
36.*Brian Hoyer NE vs. DET
Note: In the concussion protocol.
37.*Tyrod Taylor NYG at GB
Note: Taylor suffered a concussion in the win over the Bears, continuing his bad luck whenever he's gotten an opportunity to play.
38.*Dak Prescott DAL at LAR
Note: Prescott (thumb) can't yet fully grip a football, and though he's not officially ruled out, it doesn't look like he'll play this week.
39.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NYJ
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) has already been ruled out for Week 5.
40.*Davis Webb at
Note: Webb is currently on the Giants' practice squad, and it's possible that he gets called up to the active roster and maybe even starts this week. The team did work out other QBs this week, however.

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley NYG at GB
2.Derrick Henry TEN at WAS
3.Nick Chubb CLE vs. LAC
4.Austin Ekeler LAC at CLE
5.*Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. SF
Note: So much for McCaffrey being limited due to his thigh issue last week - he actually played more than usual. Shame on me.
6.Leonard Fournette TB vs. ATL
7.James Robinson JAC vs. HOU
8.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. CHI
9.Aaron Jones GB vs. NYG
10.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. DET
11.Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
12.Jamaal Williams DET at NE
13.Miles Sanders PHI at ARI
14.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LV
15.*Jeff Wilson SF at CAR
Note: Wilson has the workhorse role for the Niners, and scored a touchdown Monday night, but he also wasn't targeted in the passing game. That might change if the Niners are trailing in a game.
16.Najee Harris PIT at BUF
17.*Joe Mixon CIN at BAL
Note: Mixon (and the Bengals) once again struggled in short-yardage situations, both at the goal line and on fourth down earlier in the game.
18.Josh Jacobs LV at KC
19.Khalil Herbert CHI at MIN
20.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at LAR
21.Rashaad Penny SEA at NO
22.*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. IND
Note: Gordon will be the Broncos' 'featured back' with Javonte Williams out for the season, according to their OC Justin Outten. Meanwhile, he was limited in Tuesday's walk-through with a neck issue.
23.Damien Harris NE vs. DET
24.AJ Dillon GB vs. NYG
25.Breece Hall NYJ vs. MIA
26.J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. CIN
27.Mark Ingram NO vs. SEA
28.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. LAC
29.Chase Edmonds MIA at NYJ
30.*Antonio Gibson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Gibson could lose work beginning as early as this week, with the potential return of Brian Robinson.
31.*Nyheim Hines IND at DEN
Note: Hines could be the lead back for the Colts Thursday night if Jonathan Taylor cannot play. I suspect Deon Jackson will also be part of the mix.
32.James Conner ARZ vs. PHI
33.Devin Singletary BUF vs. PIT
34.*Cam Akers LA vs. DAL
Note: The ratio of touches for the Rams backs won't matter if they don't get their OL issues fixed.
35.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at TB
Note: Allgeier will likely split the backfield snaps with Caleb Huntley now that Cordarrelle Patterson is on the IR for at least the next four weeks.
36.Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
37.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. CHI
38.Darrell Henderson LA vs. DAL
39.Kenneth Walker SEA at NO
40.Tony Pollard DAL at LAR
41.Raheem Mostert MIA at NYJ
42.J.D. McKissic WAS vs. TEN
43.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at ARI
44.*Caleb Huntley ATL at TB
Note: Huntley seems more likely to take the red zone carries than Tyler Allgeier while Patterson is out.
45.Rex Burkhead HOU at JAX
46.Michael Carter NYJ vs. MIA
47.*Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
Note: The Bucs gave White more snaps despite him losing the opening kickoff, and he converted one touchdown run and had five receptions for 50 yards.
48.*Mike Boone DEN vs. IND
Note: Melvin Gordon is first in line for the Broncos, but Boone will play a significant part with Javonte Williams out.
49.*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LV
Note: Pacheco took on the role of the change-of-pace back ahead of Jerick McKinnon last week.
50.Craig Reynolds DET at NE
51.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LV
52.Samaje Perine CIN at BAL
53.Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. PHI
54.Zack Moss BUF vs. PIT
55.Brandon Bolden LV at KC
56.Jaylen Warren PIT at BUF
57.Trestan Ebner CHI at MIN
58.Sony Michel LAC at CLE
59.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. SF
60.Darrel Williams ARZ vs. PHI
61.*Deon Jackson IND at DEN
Note: Jackson has been the third back for the Colts, and could be the backup to Nyheim Hines if Taylor can't go this week.
62.Jordan Mason SF at CAR
63.D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. SF
64.*Latavius Murray DEN vs. IND
Note: Murray was signed off the Saints' practice squad, fresh off of getting game action in London last week. He's competing with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone for work in the Broncos' backfield, following Javonte Williams's injury.
65.Dontrell Hilliard TEN at WAS
66.Ameer Abdullah LV at KC
67.James Cook BUF vs. PIT
68.Hassan Haskins TEN at WAS
69.*Brian Robinson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Commanders coach Ron Rivera said it's 'very promising' that Robinson (knee) could play this week.
70.*Jonathan Taylor IND at DEN
Note: Taylor (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through. The Colts have said that his injury doesn't appear to be serious, but I'm ranking Taylor as if he won't play Thursday night.
71.D'Andre Swift DET at NE
72.David Montgomery CHI at MIN
73.Alvin Kamara NO vs. SEA
74.*Boston Scott PHI at ARI
75.*Gus Edwards BAL vs. CIN
Note: Edwards (knee) could return to practice this week. With Justice Hill likely out, perhaps the Ravens are expediting Edwards' return?
76.Travis Homer SEA at NO
77.*Justice Hill BAL vs. CIN
Note: Hill injured his hamstring late in the loss to the Bills and while it's not a long-term injury, he's expected to miss some time.
78.*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at TB
Note: Patterson was placed on IR after having a procedure done on his knee on Monday.
79.Javonte Williams DEN vs. IND

Wide Receivers

1.Cooper Kupp LA vs. DAL
2.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL
4.A.J. Brown PHI at ARI
5.Tyreek Hill MIA at NYJ
6.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. PIT
7.Deebo Samuel SF at CAR
8.Davante Adams LV at KC
9.Mike Evans TB vs. ATL
10.Christian Kirk JAC vs. HOU
11.Michael Pittman IND at DEN
12.CeeDee Lamb DAL at LAR
13.Tee Higgins CIN at BAL
14.Mike Williams LAC at CLE
15.Jaylen Waddle MIA at NYJ
16.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. IND
17.Diontae Johnson PIT at BUF
18.DK Metcalf SEA at NO
19.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. PHI
20.*Chris Olave NO vs. SEA
Note: Olave was briefly sidelined last week with a bone bruise but was back in on the final drive.
21.Drake London ATL at TB
22.DeVonta Smith PHI at ARI
23.Amari Cooper CLE vs. LAC
24.Brandin Cooks HOU at JAX
25.Allen Lazard GB vs. NYG
26.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. TEN
27.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. IND
28.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. LV
29.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. TEN
30.*Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL
Note: Briefly appeared to be hobbled Sunday night but later returned.
31.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA
32.Brandon Aiyuk SF at CAR
33.Tyler Lockett SEA at NO
34.DJ Moore CAR vs. SF
35.Romeo Doubs GB vs. NYG
36.Tyler Boyd CIN at BAL
37.Adam Thielen MIN vs. CHI
38.Robert Woods TEN at WAS
39.Chase Claypool PIT at BUF
40.Elijah Moore NYJ vs. MIA
41.Joshua Palmer LAC at CLE
42.DeVante Parker NE vs. DET
43.Gabe Davis BUF vs. PIT
44.Jarvis Landry NO vs. SEA
45.Darnell Mooney CHI at MIN
46.Josh Reynolds DET at NE
47.Devin Duvernay BAL vs. CIN
48.Mack Hollins LV at KC
49.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. PHI
50.George Pickens PIT at BUF
51.Corey Davis NYJ vs. MIA
52.*Allen Robinson LA vs. DAL
Note: This season has quickly emulated last season, minus the injuries.
53.Alec Pierce IND at DEN
54.Richie James NYG at GB
55.Nico Collins HOU at JAX
56.*Russell Gage TB vs. ATL
Note: Back to a secondary role now that both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are back.
57.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. LAC
58.Michael Gallup DAL at LAR
59.Robbie Anderson CAR vs. SF
60.*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. HOU
Note: Agnew played a good-sized role with Zay Jones (ankle) out last week, scoring twice.
61.Christian Watson GB vs. NYG
62.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LV
63.*Noah Brown DAL at LAR
Note: Brown should practice this week despite leaving last week's win with a neck injury. He's probably behind Michael Gallup in the pecking order going forward.
64.Nelson Agholor NE vs. DET
65.*Kalif Raymond DET at NE
Note: Raymond had a critical lost fumble in the loss to the Seahawks.
66.*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. PIT
Note: Shakir had just two catches, but both were big last week and he could play a bigger role now that Jamison Crowder is out, and both Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow have injury issues.
67.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. CHI
68.Mecole Hardman KC vs. LV
69.*Julio Jones TB vs. ATL
Note: Jones was 'nicked up' and sat out the second half of Sunday night's loss.
70.*KJ Hamler DEN vs. IND
Note: Only caught one pass last week, but it was for 55 yards, demonstrating his potential.
71.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at WAS
72.Marvin Jones JAC vs. HOU
73.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. PHI
74.DeAndre Carter LAC at CLE
75.David Sills NYG at GB
76.Kyle Philips TEN at WAS
77.*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CIN
Note: Bateman sat out the fourth quarter last week with a foot injury. I'll move him back up if/when he practices.
78.*Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. PIT
Note: McKenzie is in the concussion protocol due to a hit suffered in last week's win over the Ravens.
79.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. DET
80.Breshad Perriman TB vs. ATL
81.Kadarius Toney NYG at GB
82.Michael Thomas NO vs. SEA
83.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NE
84.DJ Chark DET at NE
85.*Keenan Allen LAC at CLE
Note: Allen (hamstring) is day-to-day after sitting out again last week.
86.Hunter Renfrow LV at KC
87.*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. TEN
Note: Dotson suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out a week or two.
88.*Zay Jones JAC vs. HOU
Note: Sat out last week with an ankle injury. He was close to playing last week, and the Jags think that he'll be able to play this week.
89.*Treylon Burks TEN at WAS
Note: Burks suffered a turf toe injury against the Colts and is expected to miss multiple weeks.
90.A.J. Green ARZ vs. PHI

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. LV
2.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN
3.Dallas Goedert PHI at ARI
4.T.J. Hockenson DET at NE
5.Darren Waller LV at KC
6.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. PHI
7.*George Kittle SF at CAR
Note: Kittle had a touchdown overruled when it was determined that he didn't get both feet in bounds.
8.*Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
Note: Caught a pass on the first Falcons drive for 25 yards, and that was it.
9.David Njoku CLE vs. LAC
10.Tyler Higbee LA vs. DAL
11.Gerald Everett LAC at CLE
12.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. MIA
13.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BUF
14.Robert Tonyan GB vs. NYG
15.Dalton Schultz DAL at LAR
16.Hayden Hurst CIN at BAL
17.Logan Thomas WAS vs. TEN
18.*Will Dissly SEA at NO
Note: Dissly only has 12 targets through four games, but that's resulted in 12 catches and three touchdowns.
19.Dawson Knox BUF vs. PIT
20.Mo Alie-Cox IND at DEN
21.Irv Smith MIN vs. CHI
22.Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
23.Cole Kmet CHI at MIN
24.Taysom Hill NO vs. SEA
25.Noah Fant SEA at NO
26.Geoff Swaim TEN at WAS
27.Hunter Henry NE vs. DET
28.Mike Gesicki MIA at NYJ
29.Austin Hooper TEN at WAS
30.Jelani Woods IND at DEN
31.Trey McBride ARZ vs. PHI
32.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CIN
33.*Cameron Brate TB vs. ATL
Note: Brate is in the concussion protocol.
34.Jordan Akins at
35.C.J. Uzomah NYJ vs. MIA

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Kickers

1.Evan McPherson CIN at BAL
2.Daniel Carlson LV at KC
3.Tyler Bass BUF vs. PIT
4.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN
5.Ryan Succop TB vs. ATL
6.Matt Gay LA vs. DAL
7.Robbie Gould SF at CAR
8.Dustin Hopkins LAC at CLE
9.Jason Sanders MIA at NYJ
10.Chris Boswell PIT at BUF
11.Wil Lutz NO vs. SEA
12.Riley Patterson JAC vs. HOU
13.Brandon McManus DEN vs. IND
14.Greg Joseph MIN vs. CHI
15.Cade York CLE vs. LAC
16.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. MIA
17.Graham Gano NYG at GB
18.Nick Folk NE vs. DET
19.Younghoe Koo ATL at TB
20.Randy Bullock TEN at WAS
21.Mason Crosby GB vs. NYG
22.*Chase McLaughlin IND at DEN
Note: Now full-time on the Colts' roster.
23.*Matt Prater ARZ vs. PHI
Note: Prater (hip) is considered day-to-day, even though he was able to play through the injury last week.
24.*Jake Elliott PHI at ARI
Note: Elliott (leg) is questionable this week. Cameron Dicker would be the replacement.
25.Brett Maher DAL at LAR
26.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAX
27.*Cairo Santos CHI at MIN
Note: Santos (personal) should return this week.
28.*Michael Badgley at
Note: Badgley signed with the Lions' practice squad - he made four field goal attempts last week but the Bears' regular kicker, Cairo Santos, is back.
29.*Matthew Wright at
30.Jason Myers SEA at NO
31.Joey Slye WAS vs. TEN
32.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. SF
33.*Harrison Butker KC vs. LV
34.*Cameron Dicker at
Note: Dicker was signed to the Eagles' practice squad in case Jake Elliott (leg) can't go.
35.*Austin Seibert DET at NE
36.*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Ammendola was added to the Cardinals' practice squad in case Matt Prater (hip) can't go this week.
37.*Dominik Eberle at
Note: Cut by the Lions after he missed two extra points and had a kickoff sail out of bounds.

Defenses

1.*Green Bay Packers vs. NYG
Note: The Packers might be facing a practice squad quarterback and a team with no healthy receivers.
2.*San Francisco 49ers at CAR
Note: It's the Niners' turn to feast on Baker Mayfield.
3.Buffalo Bills vs. PIT
4.Dallas Cowboys at LAR
5.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL
6.*Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU
Note: I'd say the Jaguars are a sneaky-good streaming option, but it's no longer sneaky but instead mainstream.
7.Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI
8.Philadelphia Eagles at ARI
9.Denver Broncos vs. IND
10.Los Angeles Rams vs. DAL
11.Miami Dolphins at NYJ
12.Los Angeles Chargers at CLE
13.Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV
14.Tennessee Titans at WAS
15.Cincinnati Bengals at BAL
16.New Orleans Saints vs. SEA
17.Chicago Bears at MIN
18.Indianapolis Colts at DEN
19.Cleveland Browns vs. LAC
20.New York Giants at GB
21.Washington Commanders vs. TEN
22.*Carolina Panthers vs. SF
Note: Back-to-back weeks with defensive touchdowns.
23.Atlanta Falcons at TB
24.Seattle Seahawks at NO
25.Detroit Lions at NE
26.New York Jets vs. MIA
27.Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN
28.Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF
29.Arizona Cardinals vs. PHI
30.New England Patriots vs. DET
31.Las Vegas Raiders at KC
32.Houston Texans at JAX
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets For Every Game
NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets For Every Game
Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks
Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Pickups
NFL Notebook Dump: Stafford Struggles, Broncos in Trouble + More Week 4 Notes
NFL Notebook Dump: Stafford Struggles, Broncos in Trouble + More Week 4 Notes