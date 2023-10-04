Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Bye Weeks Begin: CLE, LAC, SEA, TB
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. JAX
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at MIN
|3.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at LAR
|4.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYG
|5.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. KC
|6.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT
|7.
|Anthony Richardson IND vs. TEN
|8.
|Justin Fields CHI at WAS
|9.
|Jared Goff DET vs. CAR
|10.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at BUF
|11.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL
Note: Purdy nearly threw a perfect game in the win over the Cardinals.
|12.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. PHI
Note: Stafford suffered a hip contusion in the win over the Colts but never left the game, though he was clearly favoring it.
|13.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at ATL
|14.
|Dak Prescott DAL at SF
|15.
|Sam Howell WAS vs. CHI
|16.
|Jordan Love GB at LV
|17.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at ARI
Note: Burrow will continue to play through the pain of his calf injury, and he likely won't have Tee Higgins to throw to this week.
|18.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. NYJ
|19.
|Bryce Young CAR at DET
|20.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at MIA
Note: Jones was sacked a whopping 10 times in the loss Monday night
|21.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at DEN
|22.
|Aidan O'Connell LV vs. GB
|23.
|Joshua Dobbs ARZ vs. CIN
|24.
|*Derek Carr NO at NE
Note: Carr (shoulder) averaged a mere 3.4 yards per attempt in the loss to the Bucs. Much like the Bengals with Joe Burrow, the Saints need to ask the hard question whether they'd be better off giving Carr a game off to recover. At least they have a veteran backup in Jameis Winston.
|25.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. BAL
Note: Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee and was forced to leave the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that he expects Pickett to practice in some capacity on Wednesday.
|26.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at IND
|27.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. HOU
Note: Falcons coach Arthur Smith reiterated Monday that Ridder will remain the starting quarterback of Taylor Heinicke. That he has to answer the question is a sign of Ridder's struggles.
|28.
|*Mac Jones NE vs. NO
Note: Jones got the dreaded vote of confidence as the starter after getting benched last week in the loss to the Cowboys.
|29.
|Taysom Hill NO at NE
|30.
|Jameis Winston NO at NE
|31.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. GB
Note: Garoppolo remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday.
|32.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. BAL
Note: Trubisky replaced Kenny Pickett (knee) in the second of Sunday's loss to the Texans. The Steelers expect that Pickett should be able to practice Wednesday.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DAL
|2.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. HOU
|3.
|D'Andre Swift PHI at LAR
|4.
|Derrick Henry TEN at IND
|5.
|Travis Etienne JAC at BUF
|6.
|Tony Pollard DAL at SF
|7.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. CHI
|8.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. GB
|9.
|David Montgomery DET vs. CAR
|10.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. TEN
Note: Moss's teammate Jonathan Taylor could come off the PUP list as early as this week - he'll begin practicing on Wednesday.
|11.
|Breece Hall NYJ at DEN
|12.
|Aaron Jones GB at LV
|13.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYG
|14.
|James Conner ARZ vs. CIN
|15.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. KC
|16.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at MIN
|17.
|James Cook BUF vs. JAX
|18.
|Joe Mixon CIN at ARI
|19.
|Alvin Kamara NO at NE
|20.
|*Kyren Williams LA vs. PHI
Note: Williams suffered a bruised hip in the win over the Colts, but played 57 snaps.
|21.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYG
|22.
|*Miles Sanders CAR at DET
Note: Sanders was able to play through his groin injury, though he played fewer snaps than Chuba Hubbard and didn't run as well.
|23.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at ATL
|24.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
|25.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NO
Note: What's your panic level on Stevenson? I think mine is pretty high.
|26.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at WAS
|27.
|*Matt Breida NYG at MIA
Note: Breida got 19 touches with Barkley out and could get a similar workload this week against Miami.
|28.
|Gus Edwards BAL at PIT
|29.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL
|30.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. NYJ
|31.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at LAR
|32.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. HOU
|33.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at IND
|34.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CAR
|35.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at WAS
|36.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. NYJ
|37.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at DET
|38.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. NO
|39.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. CHI
|40.
|AJ Dillon GB at LV
|41.
|Damien Harris BUF vs. JAX
|42.
|Cam Akers MIN vs. KC
|43.
|Devin Singletary HOU at ATL
|44.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. JAX
|45.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at MIN
|46.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ at DEN
|47.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at BUF
|48.
|Gary Brightwell NYG at MIA
|49.
|Justice Hill BAL at PIT
|50.
|Michael Carter NYJ at DEN
|51.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
|52.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at MIN
|53.
|Ronnie Rivers LA vs. PHI
|54.
|Melvin Gordon BAL at PIT
|55.
|Zamir White LV vs. GB
|56.
|Boston Scott PHI at LAR
|57.
|Deuce Vaughn DAL at SF
|58.
|Tony Jones NO at NE
|59.
|Emanuel Wilson GB at LV
|60.
|Kendre Miller NO at NE
|61.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
Note: Taylor (ankle) will resume practicing with the Colts on Wednesday. That doesn't mean that he's off the PUP list yet - but it starts the Colts' 21-day window to decide on him. It's possible that he plays as early as this weekend, though.
|62.
|*Javonte Williams DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Williams suffered a hip flexor injury against the Bears and left in the first half. He's not expected to miss much time - for whatever that phrase is worth.
|63.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL at SF
Note: Dowdle suffered a hip contusion in the win over the Patriots.
|64.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. HOU
|65.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. NYG
|66.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at MIA
Note: Barkley was inactive Monday night despite making progress throughout the week.
|67.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. DAL
Note: Mitchell (knee) is day-to-day for this week.
|68.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. CIN
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. KC
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYG
|3.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. JAX
|4.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. GB
Note: Adams briefly left with a shoulder issue last week, but was able to return.
|5.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at ARI
Note: This feels like a squeaky wheel gets the grease type of game coming up for Chase.
|6.
|A.J. Brown PHI at LAR
|7.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CAR
|8.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. DAL
|9.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. PHI
|10.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
|11.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at BUF
|12.
|*Chris Olave NO at NE
Note: Olave nearly connected with Derek Carr on a deep ball, but the pass was slightly under thrown and the defender caught up to get a hand on it. It led to Olave having a terrible day.
|13.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYG
|14.
|Nico Collins HOU at ATL
|15.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at DEN
|16.
|George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
|17.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at LAR
|18.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at IND
|19.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
|20.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
|21.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. JAX
|22.
|DJ Moore CHI at WAS
|23.
|Christian Kirk JAC at BUF
|24.
|Christian Watson GB at LV
|25.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYJ
|26.
|Zay Flowers BAL at PIT
|27.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. CIN
|28.
|Romeo Doubs GB at LV
|29.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. DAL
Note: While he wasn't targeted in the win over the Cardinals, Samuel still played 48 snaps. Still, it sounds as if he'll have his practice reps managed this week.
|30.
|Tank Dell HOU at ATL
|31.
|Adam Thielen CAR at DET
|32.
|*Tyler Boyd CIN at ARI
Note: Even if Tee Higgins (rib) is able to play this week, you have to think Boyd would be taking some of Higgins's targets.
|33.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NYJ
|34.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. PHI
|35.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. GB
|36.
|*Michael Wilson ARZ vs. CIN
Note: Wilson scored twice against the Niners and seems to be moving in as the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver over Rondale Moore.
|37.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. KC
|38.
|Michael Thomas NO at NE
|39.
|Drake London ATL vs. HOU
|40.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. CHI
Note: Dotson (ankle) was limited in practice on Tuesday.
|41.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at NE
|42.
|Kendrick Bourne NE vs. NO
|43.
|Robert Woods HOU at ATL
|44.
|Rashee Rice KC at MIN
|45.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at PIT
|46.
|Marvin Mims DEN vs. NYJ
|47.
|Skyy Moore KC at MIN
|48.
|*Curtis Samuel WAS vs. CHI
Note: Samuel (quadriceps) was limited in practice on Tuesday.
|49.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at DEN
|50.
|DJ Chark CAR at DET
|51.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. CAR
|52.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. CIN
|53.
|Josh Downs IND vs. TEN
|54.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at WAS
|55.
|Calvin Austin PIT vs. BAL
|56.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at SF
|57.
|Jayden Reed GB at LV
|58.
|Kadarius Toney KC at MIN
|59.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. NO
|60.
|Jalin Hyatt NYG at MIA
|61.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at IND
|62.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. NO
|63.
|Van Jefferson LA vs. PHI
|64.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIA
|65.
|Chris Moore TEN at IND
|66.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at MIN
|67.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. KC
|68.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. CAR
Note: Williams's suspension was shortened by two games, making him eligible for this week. It sounds as if he'll only get a smattering of plays.
|69.
|Allen Robinson PIT vs. BAL
|70.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at PIT
|71.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. TEN
|72.
|Michael Gallup DAL at SF
|73.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. GB
|74.
|Mack Hollins ATL vs. HOU
|75.
|Parris Campbell NYG at MIA
|76.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at SF
|77.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at ARI
Note: Higgins suffered a fractured rib in the loss to the Titans. He said that he's not ruling himself out for the week, but I'm going to wait until he's actually practicing or we get an official clearing by the Bengals before moving him back up.
|78.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. PHI
Note: Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return, but will he?
|79.
|Treylon Burks TEN at IND
|80.
|*Jauan Jennings SF vs. DAL
Note: Jennings (shin) will be considered day-to-day this week.
|81.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at PIT
|82.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at DET
|83.
|Zay Jones JAC at BUF
|84.
|Odell Beckham BAL at PIT
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at MIN
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
|3.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. KC
|4.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. CAR
|5.
|George Kittle SF vs. DAL
|6.
|Evan Engram JAC at BUF
|7.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
|8.
|*Darren Waller NYG at MIA
Note: Waller garnered only three targets in the loss to the Seahawks on Monday.
|9.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at LAR
|10.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. PHI
Note: Higbee is playing through a knee injury.
|11.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. NO
|12.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. CIN
|13.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL vs. HOU
Note: There's been some suggestion that Pitts (knee) is less than 100 percent, which Arthur Smith didn't shoot down.
|14.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at DEN
|15.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at ATL
|16.
|Cole Kmet CHI at WAS
|17.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. CHI
|18.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. JAX
|19.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at IND
|20.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at DET
|21.
|Durham Smythe MIA vs. NYG
|22.
|Kylen Granson IND vs. TEN
|23.
|Cole Turner WAS vs. CHI
|24.
|Adam Trautman DEN vs. NYJ
|25.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. JAX
|26.
|Darnell Washington PIT vs. BAL
|27.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at PIT
|28.
|Jonnu Smith ATL vs. HOU
|29.
|Mike Gesicki NE vs. NO
|30.
|Drew Sample CIN at ARI
|31.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. GB
|32.
|Noah Gray KC at MIN
|33.
|*Luke Musgrave GB at LV
Note: Musgrave (concussion) was spotted at Green Bay's unofficial practice Tuesday.
|34.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL
Note: Freiermuth is 'very doubtful' for this week due to the hamstring injury suffered against the Texans.
|35.
|*Juwan Johnson NO at NE
Note: Johnson (calf) was ruled out shortly after kickoff last week.
|36.
|Irv Smith CIN at ARI
|37.
|*Daniel Bellinger NYG at MIA
Note: Bellinger left with a knee injury on Monday night.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. KC
Kickers
|1.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. JAX
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC at MIN
|3.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. GB
|4.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at SF
|5.
|Justin Tucker BAL at PIT
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYG
|7.
|Matt Gay IND vs. TEN
|8.
|Jake Moody SF vs. DAL
|9.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. NYJ
|10.
|Riley Patterson DET vs. CAR
|11.
|Evan McPherson CIN at ARI
|12.
|Jake Elliott PHI at LAR
|13.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. HOU
|14.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at DET
|15.
|Brandon McManus JAC at BUF
|16.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. BAL
|17.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. KC
|18.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. CIN
|19.
|Anders Carlson GB at LV
|20.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. CHI
|21.
|*Brett Maher LA vs. PHI
Note: Maher made three field goals against the Colts, but also missed two and has been somewhat shaky all year.
|22.
|Blake Grupe NO at NE
|23.
|Graham Gano NYG at MIA
|24.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at ATL
|25.
|Chad Ryland NE vs. NO
|26.
|Nick Folk TEN at IND
|27.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at DEN
|28.
|Cairo Santos CHI at WAS
Defenses
|1.
|Baltimore Ravens at PIT
|2.
|Detroit Lions vs. CAR
|3.
|Miami Dolphins vs. NYG
|4.
|Washington Commanders vs. CHI
|5.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL
|6.
|Buffalo Bills vs. JAX
|7.
|New England Patriots vs. NO
|8.
|Cincinnati Bengals at ARI
|9.
|New Orleans Saints at NE
|10.
|Philadelphia Eagles at LAR
|11.
|Dallas Cowboys at SF
|12.
|Green Bay Packers at LV
|13.
|New York Jets at DEN
|14.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. HOU
|15.
|Kansas City Chiefs at MIN
|16.
|Houston Texans at ATL
|17.
|*Chicago Bears at WAS
Note: The Bears are terrible, but the Commanders have allowed the most sacks in the NFL. They could be useful for one week in a pinch.
|18.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
|19.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN
|20.
|Denver Broncos vs. NYJ
|21.
|Tennessee Titans at IND
|22.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. CIN
|23.
|Carolina Panthers at DET
|24.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. KC
|25.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at BUF
|26.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. PHI
|27.
|New York Giants at MIA
|28.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. GB