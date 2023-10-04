Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
October 4, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Bye Weeks Begin: CLE, LAC, SEA, TB

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. JAX
2.Patrick Mahomes KC at MIN
3.Jalen Hurts PHI at LAR
4.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYG
5.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. KC
6.Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT
7.Anthony Richardson IND vs. TEN
8.Justin Fields CHI at WAS
9.Jared Goff DET vs. CAR
10.Trevor Lawrence JAC at BUF
11.*Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL
Note: Purdy nearly threw a perfect game in the win over the Cardinals.
12.*Matthew Stafford LA vs. PHI
Note: Stafford suffered a hip contusion in the win over the Colts but never left the game, though he was clearly favoring it.
13.C.J. Stroud HOU at ATL
14.Dak Prescott DAL at SF
15.Sam Howell WAS vs. CHI
16.Jordan Love GB at LV
17.*Joe Burrow CIN at ARI
Note: Burrow will continue to play through the pain of his calf injury, and he likely won't have Tee Higgins to throw to this week.
18.Russell Wilson DEN vs. NYJ
19.Bryce Young CAR at DET
20.*Daniel Jones NYG at MIA
Note: Jones was sacked a whopping 10 times in the loss Monday night
21.Zach Wilson NYJ at DEN
22.Aidan O'Connell LV vs. GB
23.Joshua Dobbs ARZ vs. CIN
24.*Derek Carr NO at NE
Note: Carr (shoulder) averaged a mere 3.4 yards per attempt in the loss to the Bucs. Much like the Bengals with Joe Burrow, the Saints need to ask the hard question whether they'd be better off giving Carr a game off to recover. At least they have a veteran backup in Jameis Winston.
25.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. BAL
Note: Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee and was forced to leave the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that he expects Pickett to practice in some capacity on Wednesday.
26.Ryan Tannehill TEN at IND
27.*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. HOU
Note: Falcons coach Arthur Smith reiterated Monday that Ridder will remain the starting quarterback of Taylor Heinicke. That he has to answer the question is a sign of Ridder's struggles.
28.*Mac Jones NE vs. NO
Note: Jones got the dreaded vote of confidence as the starter after getting benched last week in the loss to the Cowboys.
29.Taysom Hill NO at NE
30.Jameis Winston NO at NE
31.*Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. GB
Note: Garoppolo remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday.
32.*Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. BAL
Note: Trubisky replaced Kenny Pickett (knee) in the second of Sunday's loss to the Texans. The Steelers expect that Pickett should be able to practice Wednesday.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DAL
2.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. HOU
3.D'Andre Swift PHI at LAR
4.Derrick Henry TEN at IND
5.Travis Etienne JAC at BUF
6.Tony Pollard DAL at SF
7.Brian Robinson WAS vs. CHI
8.Josh Jacobs LV vs. GB
9.David Montgomery DET vs. CAR
10.*Zack Moss IND vs. TEN
Note: Moss's teammate Jonathan Taylor could come off the PUP list as early as this week - he'll begin practicing on Wednesday.
11.Breece Hall NYJ at DEN
12.Aaron Jones GB at LV
13.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYG
14.James Conner ARZ vs. CIN
15.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. KC
16.Isiah Pacheco KC at MIN
17.James Cook BUF vs. JAX
18.Joe Mixon CIN at ARI
19.Alvin Kamara NO at NE
20.*Kyren Williams LA vs. PHI
Note: Williams suffered a bruised hip in the win over the Colts, but played 57 snaps.
21.De'Von Achane MIA vs. NYG
22.*Miles Sanders CAR at DET
Note: Sanders was able to play through his groin injury, though he played fewer snaps than Chuba Hubbard and didn't run as well.
23.Dameon Pierce HOU at ATL
24.Najee Harris PIT vs. BAL
25.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NO
Note: What's your panic level on Stevenson? I think mine is pretty high.
26.Khalil Herbert CHI at WAS
27.*Matt Breida NYG at MIA
Note: Breida got 19 touches with Barkley out and could get a similar workload this week against Miami.
28.Gus Edwards BAL at PIT
29.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. BAL
30.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. NYJ
31.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at LAR
32.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. HOU
33.Tyjae Spears TEN at IND
34.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. CAR
35.Roschon Johnson CHI at WAS
36.Samaje Perine DEN vs. NYJ
37.Chuba Hubbard CAR at DET
38.Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. NO
39.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. CHI
40.AJ Dillon GB at LV
41.Damien Harris BUF vs. JAX
42.Cam Akers MIN vs. KC
43.Devin Singletary HOU at ATL
44.Latavius Murray BUF vs. JAX
45.Jerick McKinnon KC at MIN
46.Dalvin Cook NYJ at DEN
47.Tank Bigsby JAC at BUF
48.Gary Brightwell NYG at MIA
49.Justice Hill BAL at PIT
50.Michael Carter NYJ at DEN
51.Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
52.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at MIN
53.Ronnie Rivers LA vs. PHI
54.Melvin Gordon BAL at PIT
55.Zamir White LV vs. GB
56.Boston Scott PHI at LAR
57.Deuce Vaughn DAL at SF
58.Tony Jones NO at NE
59.Emanuel Wilson GB at LV
60.Kendre Miller NO at NE
61.*Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
Note: Taylor (ankle) will resume practicing with the Colts on Wednesday. That doesn't mean that he's off the PUP list yet - but it starts the Colts' 21-day window to decide on him. It's possible that he plays as early as this weekend, though.
62.*Javonte Williams DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Williams suffered a hip flexor injury against the Bears and left in the first half. He's not expected to miss much time - for whatever that phrase is worth.
63.*Rico Dowdle DAL at SF
Note: Dowdle suffered a hip contusion in the win over the Patriots.
64.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. HOU
65.Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. NYG
66.*Saquon Barkley NYG at MIA
Note: Barkley was inactive Monday night despite making progress throughout the week.
67.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. DAL
Note: Mitchell (knee) is day-to-day for this week.
68.Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. CIN

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. KC
2.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYG
3.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. JAX
4.*Davante Adams LV vs. GB
Note: Adams briefly left with a shoulder issue last week, but was able to return.
5.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN at ARI
Note: This feels like a squeaky wheel gets the grease type of game coming up for Chase.
6.A.J. Brown PHI at LAR
7.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CAR
8.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. DAL
9.Puka Nacua LA vs. PHI
10.CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
11.Calvin Ridley JAC at BUF
12.*Chris Olave NO at NE
Note: Olave nearly connected with Derek Carr on a deep ball, but the pass was slightly under thrown and the defender caught up to get a hand on it. It led to Olave having a terrible day.
13.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYG
14.Nico Collins HOU at ATL
15.Garrett Wilson NYJ at DEN
16.George Pickens PIT vs. BAL
17.DeVonta Smith PHI at LAR
18.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at IND
19.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
20.Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
21.Gabe Davis BUF vs. JAX
22.DJ Moore CHI at WAS
23.Christian Kirk JAC at BUF
24.Christian Watson GB at LV
25.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYJ
26.Zay Flowers BAL at PIT
27.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. CIN
28.Romeo Doubs GB at LV
29.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. DAL
Note: While he wasn't targeted in the win over the Cardinals, Samuel still played 48 snaps. Still, it sounds as if he'll have his practice reps managed this week.
30.Tank Dell HOU at ATL
31.Adam Thielen CAR at DET
32.*Tyler Boyd CIN at ARI
Note: Even if Tee Higgins (rib) is able to play this week, you have to think Boyd would be taking some of Higgins's targets.
33.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NYJ
34.Tutu Atwell LA vs. PHI
35.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. GB
36.*Michael Wilson ARZ vs. CIN
Note: Wilson scored twice against the Niners and seems to be moving in as the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver over Rondale Moore.
37.Jordan Addison MIN vs. KC
38.Michael Thomas NO at NE
39.Drake London ATL vs. HOU
40.*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. CHI
Note: Dotson (ankle) was limited in practice on Tuesday.
41.Rashid Shaheed NO at NE
42.Kendrick Bourne NE vs. NO
43.Robert Woods HOU at ATL
44.Rashee Rice KC at MIN
45.Nelson Agholor BAL at PIT
46.Marvin Mims DEN vs. NYJ
47.Skyy Moore KC at MIN
48.*Curtis Samuel WAS vs. CHI
Note: Samuel (quadriceps) was limited in practice on Tuesday.
49.Allen Lazard NYJ at DEN
50.DJ Chark CAR at DET
51.Josh Reynolds DET vs. CAR
52.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. CIN
53.Josh Downs IND vs. TEN
54.Darnell Mooney CHI at WAS
55.Calvin Austin PIT vs. BAL
56.Brandin Cooks DAL at SF
57.Jayden Reed GB at LV
58.Kadarius Toney KC at MIN
59.DeVante Parker NE vs. NO
60.Jalin Hyatt NYG at MIA
61.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at IND
62.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. NO
63.Van Jefferson LA vs. PHI
64.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIA
65.Chris Moore TEN at IND
66.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at MIN
67.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. KC
68.*Jameson Williams DET vs. CAR
Note: Williams's suspension was shortened by two games, making him eligible for this week. It sounds as if he'll only get a smattering of plays.
69.Allen Robinson PIT vs. BAL
70.Devin Duvernay BAL at PIT
71.Alec Pierce IND vs. TEN
72.Michael Gallup DAL at SF
73.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. GB
74.Mack Hollins ATL vs. HOU
75.Parris Campbell NYG at MIA
76.Jalen Tolbert DAL at SF
77.*Tee Higgins CIN at ARI
Note: Higgins suffered a fractured rib in the loss to the Titans. He said that he's not ruling himself out for the week, but I'm going to wait until he's actually practicing or we get an official clearing by the Bengals before moving him back up.
78.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. PHI
Note: Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return, but will he?
79.Treylon Burks TEN at IND
80.*Jauan Jennings SF vs. DAL
Note: Jennings (shin) will be considered day-to-day this week.
81.Rashod Bateman BAL at PIT
82.Jonathan Mingo CAR at DET
83.Zay Jones JAC at BUF
84.Odell Beckham BAL at PIT

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at MIN
2.Mark Andrews BAL at PIT
3.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. KC
4.Sam LaPorta DET vs. CAR
5.George Kittle SF vs. DAL
6.Evan Engram JAC at BUF
7.Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
8.*Darren Waller NYG at MIA
Note: Waller garnered only three targets in the loss to the Seahawks on Monday.
9.Dallas Goedert PHI at LAR
10.*Tyler Higbee LA vs. PHI
Note: Higbee is playing through a knee injury.
11.Hunter Henry NE vs. NO
12.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. CIN
13.*Kyle Pitts ATL vs. HOU
Note: There's been some suggestion that Pitts (knee) is less than 100 percent, which Arthur Smith didn't shoot down.
14.Tyler Conklin NYJ at DEN
15.Dalton Schultz HOU at ATL
16.Cole Kmet CHI at WAS
17.Logan Thomas WAS vs. CHI
18.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. JAX
19.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at IND
20.Hayden Hurst CAR at DET
21.Durham Smythe MIA vs. NYG
22.Kylen Granson IND vs. TEN
23.Cole Turner WAS vs. CHI
24.Adam Trautman DEN vs. NYJ
25.Dawson Knox BUF vs. JAX
26.Darnell Washington PIT vs. BAL
27.Isaiah Likely BAL at PIT
28.Jonnu Smith ATL vs. HOU
29.Mike Gesicki NE vs. NO
30.Drew Sample CIN at ARI
31.Michael Mayer LV vs. GB
32.Noah Gray KC at MIN
33.*Luke Musgrave GB at LV
Note: Musgrave (concussion) was spotted at Green Bay's unofficial practice Tuesday.
34.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. BAL
Note: Freiermuth is 'very doubtful' for this week due to the hamstring injury suffered against the Texans.
35.*Juwan Johnson NO at NE
Note: Johnson (calf) was ruled out shortly after kickoff last week.
36.Irv Smith CIN at ARI
37.*Daniel Bellinger NYG at MIA
Note: Bellinger left with a knee injury on Monday night.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. KC

Kickers

1.Tyler Bass BUF vs. JAX
2.Harrison Butker KC at MIN
3.Daniel Carlson LV vs. GB
4.Brandon Aubrey DAL at SF
5.Justin Tucker BAL at PIT
6.Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYG
7.Matt Gay IND vs. TEN
8.Jake Moody SF vs. DAL
9.Wil Lutz DEN vs. NYJ
10.Riley Patterson DET vs. CAR
11.Evan McPherson CIN at ARI
12.Jake Elliott PHI at LAR
13.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. HOU
14.Eddy Pineiro CAR at DET
15.Brandon McManus JAC at BUF
16.Chris Boswell PIT vs. BAL
17.Greg Joseph MIN vs. KC
18.Matt Prater ARZ vs. CIN
19.Anders Carlson GB at LV
20.Joey Slye WAS vs. CHI
21.*Brett Maher LA vs. PHI
Note: Maher made three field goals against the Colts, but also missed two and has been somewhat shaky all year.
22.Blake Grupe NO at NE
23.Graham Gano NYG at MIA
24.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at ATL
25.Chad Ryland NE vs. NO
26.Nick Folk TEN at IND
27.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at DEN
28.Cairo Santos CHI at WAS

Defenses

1.Baltimore Ravens at PIT
2.Detroit Lions vs. CAR
3.Miami Dolphins vs. NYG
4.Washington Commanders vs. CHI
5.San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL
6.Buffalo Bills vs. JAX
7.New England Patriots vs. NO
8.Cincinnati Bengals at ARI
9.New Orleans Saints at NE
10.Philadelphia Eagles at LAR
11.Dallas Cowboys at SF
12.Green Bay Packers at LV
13.New York Jets at DEN
14.Atlanta Falcons vs. HOU
15.Kansas City Chiefs at MIN
16.Houston Texans at ATL
17.*Chicago Bears at WAS
Note: The Bears are terrible, but the Commanders have allowed the most sacks in the NFL. They could be useful for one week in a pinch.
18.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
19.Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN
20.Denver Broncos vs. NYJ
21.Tennessee Titans at IND
22.Arizona Cardinals vs. CIN
23.Carolina Panthers at DET
24.Minnesota Vikings vs. KC
25.Jacksonville Jaguars at BUF
26.Los Angeles Rams vs. PHI
27.New York Giants at MIA
28.Las Vegas Raiders vs. GB
