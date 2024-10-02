Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on October 2, 2024 3:41AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 5 Byes: Detroit, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate

Quarterbacks

1.Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN
2.*Josh Allen BUF at HOU
Note: After clear sailing through the first three games, Allen got stymied by the Ravens and briefly was looked at by the team trainers after taking a big hit.
3.*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CLE
Note: Daniels finally threw his first interception against the Cardinals, but otherwise was remarkably accurate, going 26-30-233-1 along with 47 rush yards and another touchdown. He draws a tougher assignment this week at home against the Browns.
4.*Kyler Murray ARZ at SF
Note: I did not have Murray getting flummoxed by the Commanders on my dance card last week, to be sure.
5.*Justin Fields PIT vs. DAL
Note: Teammate Russell Wilson is upgrading to participating in team drills this week, but the Steelers are preparing Fields for another start against the Cowboys this week.
6.Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI
7.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BUF
8.*Jordan Love GB at LAR
Note: Love looked a little hobbled at times against the Vikings last week. His matchup against the Rams might prove to be a little less challenging.
9.Dak Prescott DAL at PIT
10.Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
11.*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. NO
Note: Mahomes just lost Rashee Rice (knee), making the roster very similar to last year's regular season mess.
12.Geno Smith SEA vs. NYG
13.*Baker Mayfield TB at ATL
Note: Big bounceback against the Eagles. Can Mayfield continue to operate with a clean pocket against the Falcons on Thursday night?
14.Sam Darnold MIN vs. NYJ
15.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND
16.Andy Dalton CAR at CHI
17.*Joe Flacco IND at JAX
Note: Flacco might be in line to start against the Jaguars this week, with Anthony Richardson (oblique, abdomen) day-to-day.
18.Kirk Cousins ATL vs. TB
19.Matthew Stafford LA vs. GB
20.*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at MIN
Note: Rodgers said his knee feels swollen in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
21.Derek Carr NO at KC
22.*Deshaun Watson CLE at WAS
Note: Both of Watson's starting tackles have been out for all but 40 plays this season.
23.Daniel Jones NYG at SEA
24.*Caleb Williams CHI vs. CAR
Note: It appeared that the Bears dialed back some of the offense against the Rams, and focused more on the running game. That could continue this week against Carolina.
25.Bo Nix DEN vs. LV
26.*Tyler Huntley MIA at NE
Note: I was of the opinion that Huntley was at worst an upgrade over Skylar Thompson and maybe enough to salvage the values of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but I was wrong. Nevertheless, he'll start again this week at New England.
27.Gardner Minshew LV at DEN
28.*Jacoby Brissett NE vs. MIA
Note: The Patriots will start Brissett for another week over Drake Maye, though coach Jerod Mayo said that he '...reserves the right to do something else....'
29.*Anthony Richardson IND at JAX
Note: Richardson is day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains. Joe Flacco could be in line to start this week at Jacksonville.
30.*Russell Wilson PIT vs. DAL
Note: Wilson (calf) is upgrading to participating in team drills this week, and will have a 'strong work day' at practice. Still, Justin Fields will start again Sunday night.
31.Jared Goff DET at
32.Jalen Hurts PHI at
33.Will Levis TEN at
34.Mason Rudolph TEN at

Running Backs

1.Derrick Henry BAL at CIN
2.*Jordan Mason SF vs. ARI
Note: Mason's day could have been even bigger, but for a marginal holding call on George Kittle that wiped out a touchdown.
3.Kyren Williams LA vs. GB
4.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYG
5.*Breece Hall NYJ at MIN
Note: Nightmare game against the Broncos, netting just four yards on just 10 carries.
6.*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
Note: Robinson (hamstring) has been limited in practice Monday and Tuesday after getting out-carried by Tyler Allgeier last week, with the Falcons playing Thursday against the Bucs.
7.James Cook BUF at HOU
8.Alvin Kamara NO at KC
9.Aaron Jones MIN vs. NYJ
10.Josh Jacobs GB at LAR
11.Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
12.James Conner ARZ at SF
13.*Chuba Hubbard CAR at CHI
Note: Teammate Jonathon Brooks (knee) won't have his practice window opened yet this week.
14.Najee Harris PIT vs. DAL
15.Rachaad White TB at ATL
16.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
Note: Etienne was marginalized early due to a shoulder issue, though he later returned and managed 50 rushing yards and a catch for 10 yards.
17.Kareem Hunt KC vs. NO
18.*De'Von Achane MIA at NE
Note: Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, a hole in the ship sinks every fantasy player aboard. Achane was held to 15 yards on 10 attempts on Monday night.
19.Devin Singletary NYG at SEA
20.*Chase Brown CIN vs. BAL
Note: Brown's snap share increased last week and he produced, with 92 total yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals step up in class this week against the Ravens.
21.*Jerome Ford CLE at WAS
Note: Ford's role could get diminished soon, with Nick Chubb (knee) returning to practice likely this week.
22.Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
23.Zack Moss CIN vs. BAL
24.*Trey Sermon IND at JAX
Note: Sermon could be in line for a start this week if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out. Tyler Goodson would be the backup behind him.
25.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson lost a fumble for the second week in a row.
26.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. CAR
27.*Alexander Mattison LV at DEN
Note: Mattison's play has 'earned him more work' over Zamir White in the future.
28.Rico Dowdle DAL at PIT
29.Cam Akers HOU vs. BUF
30.*Justice Hill BAL at CIN
Note: Hill is getting targets that on other teams might be saved for tight ends or wide receivers.
31.Bucky Irving TB at ATL
32.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
33.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. IND
Note: Bigsby had two big runs and got early snaps, with teammate Travis Etienne managing a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
34.Braelon Allen NYJ at MIN
35.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. CAR
36.*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. NYG
Note: Charbonnet returned to a traditional backup role (two carries, five catches) with the return of Kenneth Walker.
37.*Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. CLE
Note: McNichols scored twice in a backup role last week, but Austin Ekeler (concussion) is expected back this week.
38.*Zamir White LV at DEN
Note: White was outplayed by Alexander Mattison, who it appears will play more than he did this past week.
39.D'Onta Foreman CLE at WAS
40.Ty Chandler MIN vs. NYJ
41.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. LV
42.Antonio Gibson NE vs. MIA
43.Miles Sanders CAR at CHI
44.Samaje Perine KC vs. NO
45.Emanuel Wilson GB at LAR
46.*Carson Steele KC vs. NO
Note: Steele lost a fumble against the Chargers and ceded carries to Kareem Hunt, who might be in line to be the starter going forward.
47.*Jaylen Wright MIA at NE
Note: Wright had nine carries in the loss Monday night after Jeff Wilson (quad) and Raheem Mostert (chest) were held out.
48.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PIT
49.Ray Davis BUF at HOU
50.Jamaal Williams NO at KC
51.Tyler Goodson IND at JAX
52.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. BUF
53.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. CAR
54.Emari Demercado ARZ at SF
55.Tyrone Tracy NYG at SEA
56.*Trey Benson ARZ at SF
Note: Benson's nine carries weren't a harbinger of more to come - eight of them came in the fourth quarter to finish the game with the Cardinals trailing 42-14.
57.Isaac Guerendo SF vs. ARI
58.*Ronnie Rivers LA vs. GB
Note: Rivers is the clear backup behind Kyren Williams right now, ahead of Blake Corum.
59.*Joe Mixon HOU vs. BUF
Note: Mixon is day-to-day with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games.
60.*Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
Note: Taylor suffered a 'mild' high-ankle sprain against the Steelers. The Colts have said that they are not considering an IR move for Taylor, but it doesn't seem good for this week.
61.*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT vs. DAL
Note: Patterson left Sunday's loss to the Colts with an ankle injury.
62.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. DAL
63.*Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
Note: Mostert once again was inactive Monday night.
64.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. BUF
65.*Jeff Wilson MIA at NE
Note: Wilson suffered a knee injury in warmups and was scratched.
66.*Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CLE
Note: Ekeler (concussion) expects to return this week, but we'll wait until he actually practices before moving him up in the rankings.
67.*Tyler Badie DEN vs. LV
Note: Badie suffered a back injury against the Jets and is a candidate to go on IR.
68.*Nick Chubb CLE at WAS
Note: The Browns will start the 21-day practice window for Chubb (knee) this week. It's possible he could return from the PUP list at any point in that 21-day window.
69.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
Note: McCaffrey has tendinitis in his Achilles tendons in both legs. The Niners are hoping that he can return in early November.
70.Saquon Barkley PHI at
71.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at
72.Tony Pollard TEN at
73.David Montgomery DET at
74.Tyjae Spears TEN at
75.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at

Wide Receivers

1.CeeDee Lamb DAL at PIT
2.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYJ
3.Nico Collins HOU vs. BUF
4.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
5.Marvin Harrison ARZ at SF
6.DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYG
7.Chris Olave NO at KC
8.Chris Godwin TB at ATL
9.DJ Moore CHI vs. CAR
10.Drake London ATL vs. TB
11.*Mike Evans TB at ATL
Note: Evans (knee/calf) sat out Monday's walk-through and then upgraded to a limited practice Tuesday.
12.Jayden Reed GB at LAR
13.Stefon Diggs HOU vs. BUF
14.Michael Pittman IND at JAX
15.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIN
16.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
17.*Diontae Johnson CAR at CHI
Note: Johnson appeared to aggravate his groin injury in the loss to the Bengals but later returned.
18.Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
19.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
20.George Pickens PIT vs. DAL
21.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
22.Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
23.*Zay Flowers BAL at CIN
Note: The Ravens' heavy RB usage has also hurt Flowers, not just Mark Andrews.
24.Xavier Worthy KC vs. NO
25.Jordan Addison MIN vs. NYJ
26.Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
27.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
28.Keon Coleman BUF at HOU
29.*Jakobi Meyers LV at DEN
Note: Meyers had 10 targets last week with Davante Adams out.
30.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. NYG
31.Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
32.*Dontayvion Wicks GB at LAR
Note: Wicks garnered 13 targets in the loss to the Vikings - a good number of them after Christian Watson's ankle injury. Watson won't need a trip to the IR, but he'll probably be out for at least one week, giving Wicks a golden opportunity against the Rams this week.
33.Brian Thomas JAC vs. IND
34.Rashid Shaheed NO at KC
35.*Khalil Shakir BUF at HOU
Note: Shakir suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens.
36.Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
37.*Josh Downs IND at JAX
Note: Downs was probably the biggest beneficiary of Joe Flacco coming in for the injured Anthony Richardson last week.
38.Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
39.Romeo Doubs GB at LAR
40.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at SEA
41.Jerry Jeudy CLE at WAS
42.Darnell Mooney ATL vs. TB
43.Allen Lazard NYJ at MIN
44.*Xavier Legette CAR at CHI
Note: Legette had 10 targets with Adam Thielen out, and had six catches, but also had a really bad drop.
45.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG
46.Keenan Allen CHI vs. CAR
47.Rome Odunze CHI vs. CAR
48.*Jordan Whittington LA vs. GB
Note: Whittington led the Rams in receptions and targets last week.
49.Mike Williams NYJ at MIN
50.Tre Tucker LV at DEN
51.Michael Wilson ARZ at SF
52.Tutu Atwell LA vs. GB
53.Gabe Davis JAC vs. IND
54.Alec Pierce IND at JAX
55.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. CLE
56.*Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. TB
Note: McCloud (ankle) has been limited for the first two practices of the week.
57.Jalen Nailor MIN vs. NYJ
58.Brandin Cooks DAL at PIT
59.Greg Dortch ARZ at SF
60.Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. BAL
61.DeMario Douglas NE vs. MIA
62.Josh Reynolds DEN vs. LV
63.Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. MIA
64.Curtis Samuel BUF at HOU
65.Justin Watson KC vs. NO
66.Noah Brown WAS vs. CLE
67.*Adonai Mitchell IND at JAX
Note: Fourth-string now that Josh Downs is back.
68.Jonathan Mingo CAR at CHI
69.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. NO
70.Troy Franklin DEN vs. LV
71.*Malik Nabers NYG at SEA
Note: Suffered a concussion in the loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. If he's cleared from the protocol, I'll likely put him in the 10-15 range.
72.*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. GB
Note: Robinson suffered a groin injury and will be limited in practice this week.
73.*Tank Dell HOU vs. BUF
Note: Dell (chest) is expected to return this week after sitting out Week 4. I'll move him up once he resumes practicing.
74.*Davante Adams LV at DEN
Note: Adams (hamstring) has requested a trade, and the Raiders seem willing to trade him.
75.*Christian Watson GB at LAR
Note: Watson, much like the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, suffered a 'mild' high-ankle sprain against the Vikings. The Packers don't think he needs an IR trip.
76.*Rashee Rice KC vs. NO
Note: Rice suffered a knee injury in the win over the Chargers. It hasn't yet been confirmed that he has a torn ACL. Rice is definitely out for Week 5 but his long-term prognosis unclear.
77.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. GB
Note: Kupp (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 5.
78.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at
79.A.J. Brown PHI at
80.DeVonta Smith PHI at
81.Jameson Williams DET at
82.Calvin Ridley TEN at
83.DeAndre Hopkins TEN at
84.Jahan Dotson PHI at
85.Tim Patrick DET at

Tight Ends

1.*Travis Kelce KC vs. NO
Note: Started to recover some of his value last week against the Chargers.
2.*George Kittle SF vs. ARI
Note: Kittle added a rib injury to his hamstring issues last week, and will be day-to-day in practice this week.
3.Jake Ferguson DAL at PIT
4.Brock Bowers LV at DEN
5.Dalton Kincaid BUF at HOU
6.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. DAL
7.*Taysom Hill NO at KC
Note: Hill scored two early touchdowns and then left with a rib injury. Given that the Saints play on Monday night, we might not know Hill's status until very late in the week.
8.Colby Parkinson LA vs. GB
9.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. BUF
10.Cole Kmet CHI vs. CAR
11.Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA
12.Zach Ertz WAS vs. CLE
13.Tucker Kraft GB at LAR
14.*Cade Otton TB at ATL
Note: If you're looking for a replacement for Sam LaPorta or Dallas Goedert on bye this week, check to see if Otton is available - he had nine targets last week.
15.*Kyle Pitts ATL vs. TB
Note: I'm not yet willing to drop Pitts or Mark Andrews yet, but the list of tight ends I'm willing to start ahead of them is growing.
16.Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
17.Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN
18.Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIN
19.Mike Gesicki CIN vs. BAL
20.Brenton Strange JAC vs. IND
21.Noah Fant SEA vs. NYG
22.Tommy Tremble CAR at CHI
23.Luke Schoonmaker DAL at PIT
24.Jordan Akins CLE at WAS
25.Noah Gray KC vs. NO
26.Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV
27.Jonnu Smith MIA at NE
28.Luke Musgrave GB at LAR
29.Dawson Knox BUF at HOU
30.*Trey McBride ARZ at SF
Note: McBride remains in the concussion protocol, but his recovery is 'looking good,' according to coach Jonathan Gannon.
31.Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
32.*David Njoku CLE at WAS
Note: Njoku (ankle) is expected to resume practicing this week.
33.*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYJ
Note: It's possible that Hockenson (knee) could begin his three-week practice window soon.
34.Sam LaPorta DET at
35.Dallas Goedert PHI at
36.Brock Wright DET at
37.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Derrick Henry BAL at CIN
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL at PIT
3.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYJ
4.Nico Collins HOU vs. BUF
5.*Jordan Mason SF vs. ARI
Note: Mason's day could have been even bigger, but for a marginal holding call on George Kittle that wiped out a touchdown.
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
7.Kyren Williams LA vs. GB
8.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYG
9.*Breece Hall NYJ at MIN
Note: Nightmare game against the Broncos, netting just four yards on just 10 carries.
10.*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
Note: Robinson (hamstring) has been limited in practice Monday and Tuesday after getting out-carried by Tyler Allgeier last week, with the Falcons playing Thursday against the Bucs.
11.Marvin Harrison ARZ at SF
12.DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYG
13.James Cook BUF at HOU
14.Alvin Kamara NO at KC
15.Chris Olave NO at KC
16.Chris Godwin TB at ATL
17.Aaron Jones MIN vs. NYJ
18.Josh Jacobs GB at LAR
19.Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
20.James Conner ARZ at SF
21.*Travis Kelce KC vs. NO
Note: Started to recover some of his value last week against the Chargers.
22.DJ Moore CHI vs. CAR
23.Drake London ATL vs. TB
24.*Mike Evans TB at ATL
Note: Evans (knee/calf) sat out Monday's walk-through and then upgraded to a limited practice Tuesday.
25.Jayden Reed GB at LAR
26.Stefon Diggs HOU vs. BUF
27.*Chuba Hubbard CAR at CHI
Note: Teammate Jonathon Brooks (knee) won't have his practice window opened yet this week.
28.Najee Harris PIT vs. DAL
29.*George Kittle SF vs. ARI
Note: Kittle added a rib injury to his hamstring issues last week, and will be day-to-day in practice this week.
30.Michael Pittman IND at JAX
31.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIN
32.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
33.*Diontae Johnson CAR at CHI
Note: Johnson appeared to aggravate his groin injury in the loss to the Bengals but later returned.
34.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
Note: Etienne was marginalized early due to a shoulder issue, though he later returned and managed 50 rushing yards and a catch for 10 yards.
35.Kareem Hunt KC vs. NO
36.*De'Von Achane MIA at NE
Note: Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, a hole in the ship sinks every fantasy player aboard. Achane was held to 15 yards on 10 attempts on Monday night.
37.Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
38.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
39.George Pickens PIT vs. DAL
40.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
41.Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
42.Devin Singletary NYG at SEA
43.Rachaad White TB at ATL
44.*Chase Brown CIN vs. BAL
Note: Brown's snap share increased last week and he produced, with 92 total yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals step up in class this week against the Ravens.
45.*Jerome Ford CLE at WAS
Note: Ford's role could get diminished soon, with Nick Chubb (knee) returning to practice likely this week.
46.*Zay Flowers BAL at CIN
Note: The Ravens' heavy RB usage has also hurt Flowers, not just Mark Andrews.
47.Xavier Worthy KC vs. NO
48.Jordan Addison MIN vs. NYJ
49.Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
50.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
51.Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
52.Zack Moss CIN vs. BAL
53.*Trey Sermon IND at JAX
Note: Sermon could be in line for a start this week if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out. Tyler Goodson would be the backup behind him.
54.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson lost a fumble for the second week in a row.
55.Jake Ferguson DAL at PIT
56.Brock Bowers LV at DEN
57.Keon Coleman BUF at HOU
58.*Jakobi Meyers LV at DEN
Note: Meyers had 10 targets last week with Davante Adams out.
59.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. NYG
60.Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
61.*Dontayvion Wicks GB at LAR
Note: Wicks garnered 13 targets in the loss to the Vikings - a good number of them after Christian Watson's ankle injury. Watson won't need a trip to the IR, but he'll probably be out for at least one week, giving Wicks a golden opportunity against the Rams this week.
62.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. CAR
63.*Alexander Mattison LV at DEN
Note: Mattison's play has 'earned him more work' over Zamir White in the future.
64.Rico Dowdle DAL at PIT
65.Brian Thomas JAC vs. IND
66.Rashid Shaheed NO at KC
67.*Khalil Shakir BUF at HOU
Note: Shakir suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens.
68.Bucky Irving TB at ATL
69.Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
70.*Josh Downs IND at JAX
Note: Downs was probably the biggest beneficiary of Joe Flacco coming in for the injured Anthony Richardson last week.
71.Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
72.Romeo Doubs GB at LAR
73.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at SEA
74.Jerry Jeudy CLE at WAS
75.*Justice Hill BAL at CIN
Note: Hill is getting targets that on other teams might be saved for tight ends or wide receivers.
76.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
77.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. IND
Note: Bigsby had two big runs and got early snaps, with teammate Travis Etienne managing a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
78.Darnell Mooney ATL vs. TB
79.Allen Lazard NYJ at MIN
80.*Xavier Legette CAR at CHI
Note: Legette had 10 targets with Adam Thielen out, and had six catches, but also had a really bad drop.
81.Braelon Allen NYJ at MIN
82.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. CAR
83.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG
84.Dalton Kincaid BUF at HOU
85.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. DAL
86.Keenan Allen CHI vs. CAR
87.Rome Odunze CHI vs. CAR
88.*Jordan Whittington LA vs. GB
Note: Whittington led the Rams in receptions and targets last week.
89.Mike Williams NYJ at MIN
90.Tre Tucker LV at DEN

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL at PIT
2.Harrison Butker KC vs. NO
3.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BUF
4.Jake Moody SF vs. ARI
5.Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
6.*Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB
Note: Just a casual 58-yard game-winner.
7.*Joshua Karty LA vs. GB
Note: Karty had a wind-blown miss in the loss to the Bears, but made four other attempts.
8.Tyler Bass BUF at HOU
9.Chris Boswell PIT vs. DAL
10.Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
11.Will Reichard MIN vs. NYJ
12.Daniel Carlson LV at DEN
13.Blake Grupe NO at KC
14.*Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIN
Note: 50-yard kicks used to be near-miraculous, now a miss of one of that length seems massively disappointing, such as Zuerlein's against the Broncos last week.
15.Chase McLaughlin TB at ATL
16.Austin Seibert WAS vs. CLE
17.Matt Prater ARZ at SF
18.Cairo Santos CHI vs. CAR
19.Jason Myers SEA vs. NYG
20.Cam Little JAC vs. IND
21.*Brayden Narveson GB at LAR
Note: The whole league is nailing long-distance field goals each week, yet the Packers have a kicker problem for the second year in a row, with Narveson missing from 37 and 49 yards last week.
22.*Joey Slye NE vs. MIA
Note: In yet another crazy kicker week, Slye *easily* made field goals from 63 and 54 yards out.
23.Matt Gay IND at JAX
24.*Dustin Hopkins CLE at WAS
Note: Hopkins' missed extra point was costly in the loss to the Raiders.
25.Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV
26.Jason Sanders MIA at NE
27.Eddy Pineiro CAR at CHI
28.Greg Joseph NYG at SEA
29.Jake Elliott PHI at
30.Jake Bates DET at
31.Nick Folk TEN at

Defenses

1.*Denver Broncos vs. LV
Note: Two awesome performances in a row, and now the Broncos get home and face the Raiders, without Davante Adams.
2.San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI
3.Chicago Bears vs. CAR
4.Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ
5.New York Jets at MIN
6.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DAL
7.Kansas City Chiefs vs. NO
8.New England Patriots vs. MIA
9.Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG
10.*Miami Dolphins at NE
Note: The Dolphins and Pats game is tied for the lowest under for the week.
11.Baltimore Ravens at CIN
12.Washington Commanders vs. CLE
13.Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
14.*Dallas Cowboys at PIT
Note: The Cowboys will be without DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and likely also Micah Parsons (ankle).
15.Green Bay Packers at LAR
16.Houston Texans vs. BUF
17.Atlanta Falcons vs. TB
18.Cleveland Browns at WAS
19.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL
20.Buffalo Bills at HOU
21.Indianapolis Colts at JAX
22.New Orleans Saints at KC
23.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
24.Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
25.Carolina Panthers at CHI
26.Los Angeles Rams vs. GB
27.New York Giants at SEA
28.Arizona Cardinals at SF
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
