Weekly Rankings: Week 5 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 5 Byes: Detroit, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate
Week 5 Byes: Detroit, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF at HOU
Note: After clear sailing through the first three games, Allen got stymied by the Ravens and briefly was looked at by the team trainers after taking a big hit.
|3.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CLE
Note: Daniels finally threw his first interception against the Cardinals, but otherwise was remarkably accurate, going 26-30-233-1 along with 47 rush yards and another touchdown. He draws a tougher assignment this week at home against the Browns.
|4.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at SF
Note: I did not have Murray getting flummoxed by the Commanders on my dance card last week, to be sure.
|5.
|*Justin Fields PIT vs. DAL
Note: Teammate Russell Wilson is upgrading to participating in team drills this week, but the Steelers are preparing Fields for another start against the Cowboys this week.
|6.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI
|7.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BUF
|8.
|*Jordan Love GB at LAR
Note: Love looked a little hobbled at times against the Vikings last week. His matchup against the Rams might prove to be a little less challenging.
|9.
|Dak Prescott DAL at PIT
|10.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
|11.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. NO
Note: Mahomes just lost Rashee Rice (knee), making the roster very similar to last year's regular season mess.
|12.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. NYG
|13.
|*Baker Mayfield TB at ATL
Note: Big bounceback against the Eagles. Can Mayfield continue to operate with a clean pocket against the Falcons on Thursday night?
|14.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. NYJ
|15.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND
|16.
|Andy Dalton CAR at CHI
|17.
|*Joe Flacco IND at JAX
Note: Flacco might be in line to start against the Jaguars this week, with Anthony Richardson (oblique, abdomen) day-to-day.
|18.
|Kirk Cousins ATL vs. TB
|19.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. GB
|20.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at MIN
Note: Rodgers said his knee feels swollen in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
|21.
|Derek Carr NO at KC
|22.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at WAS
Note: Both of Watson's starting tackles have been out for all but 40 plays this season.
|23.
|Daniel Jones NYG at SEA
|24.
|*Caleb Williams CHI vs. CAR
Note: It appeared that the Bears dialed back some of the offense against the Rams, and focused more on the running game. That could continue this week against Carolina.
|25.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. LV
|26.
|*Tyler Huntley MIA at NE
Note: I was of the opinion that Huntley was at worst an upgrade over Skylar Thompson and maybe enough to salvage the values of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but I was wrong. Nevertheless, he'll start again this week at New England.
|27.
|Gardner Minshew LV at DEN
|28.
|*Jacoby Brissett NE vs. MIA
Note: The Patriots will start Brissett for another week over Drake Maye, though coach Jerod Mayo said that he '...reserves the right to do something else....'
|29.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at JAX
Note: Richardson is day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains. Joe Flacco could be in line to start this week at Jacksonville.
|30.
|*Russell Wilson PIT vs. DAL
Note: Wilson (calf) is upgrading to participating in team drills this week, and will have a 'strong work day' at practice. Still, Justin Fields will start again Sunday night.
|31.
|Jared Goff DET at
|32.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at
|33.
|Will Levis TEN at
|34.
|Mason Rudolph TEN at
Running Backs
|1.
|Derrick Henry BAL at CIN
|2.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. ARI
Note: Mason's day could have been even bigger, but for a marginal holding call on George Kittle that wiped out a touchdown.
|3.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. GB
|4.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYG
|5.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at MIN
Note: Nightmare game against the Broncos, netting just four yards on just 10 carries.
|6.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
Note: Robinson (hamstring) has been limited in practice Monday and Tuesday after getting out-carried by Tyler Allgeier last week, with the Falcons playing Thursday against the Bucs.
|7.
|James Cook BUF at HOU
|8.
|Alvin Kamara NO at KC
|9.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. NYJ
|10.
|Josh Jacobs GB at LAR
|11.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
|12.
|James Conner ARZ at SF
|13.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at CHI
Note: Teammate Jonathon Brooks (knee) won't have his practice window opened yet this week.
|14.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. DAL
|15.
|Rachaad White TB at ATL
|16.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
Note: Etienne was marginalized early due to a shoulder issue, though he later returned and managed 50 rushing yards and a catch for 10 yards.
|17.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. NO
|18.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at NE
Note: Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, a hole in the ship sinks every fantasy player aboard. Achane was held to 15 yards on 10 attempts on Monday night.
|19.
|Devin Singletary NYG at SEA
|20.
|*Chase Brown CIN vs. BAL
Note: Brown's snap share increased last week and he produced, with 92 total yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals step up in class this week against the Ravens.
|21.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at WAS
Note: Ford's role could get diminished soon, with Nick Chubb (knee) returning to practice likely this week.
|22.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
|23.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. BAL
|24.
|*Trey Sermon IND at JAX
Note: Sermon could be in line for a start this week if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out. Tyler Goodson would be the backup behind him.
|25.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson lost a fumble for the second week in a row.
|26.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. CAR
|27.
|*Alexander Mattison LV at DEN
Note: Mattison's play has 'earned him more work' over Zamir White in the future.
|28.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at PIT
|29.
|Cam Akers HOU vs. BUF
|30.
|*Justice Hill BAL at CIN
Note: Hill is getting targets that on other teams might be saved for tight ends or wide receivers.
|31.
|Bucky Irving TB at ATL
|32.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
|33.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. IND
Note: Bigsby had two big runs and got early snaps, with teammate Travis Etienne managing a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
|34.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at MIN
|35.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. CAR
|36.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. NYG
Note: Charbonnet returned to a traditional backup role (two carries, five catches) with the return of Kenneth Walker.
|37.
|*Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. CLE
Note: McNichols scored twice in a backup role last week, but Austin Ekeler (concussion) is expected back this week.
|38.
|*Zamir White LV at DEN
Note: White was outplayed by Alexander Mattison, who it appears will play more than he did this past week.
|39.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE at WAS
|40.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. NYJ
|41.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. LV
|42.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. MIA
|43.
|Miles Sanders CAR at CHI
|44.
|Samaje Perine KC vs. NO
|45.
|Emanuel Wilson GB at LAR
|46.
|*Carson Steele KC vs. NO
Note: Steele lost a fumble against the Chargers and ceded carries to Kareem Hunt, who might be in line to be the starter going forward.
|47.
|*Jaylen Wright MIA at NE
Note: Wright had nine carries in the loss Monday night after Jeff Wilson (quad) and Raheem Mostert (chest) were held out.
|48.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PIT
|49.
|Ray Davis BUF at HOU
|50.
|Jamaal Williams NO at KC
|51.
|Tyler Goodson IND at JAX
|52.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. BUF
|53.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. CAR
|54.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at SF
|55.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at SEA
|56.
|*Trey Benson ARZ at SF
Note: Benson's nine carries weren't a harbinger of more to come - eight of them came in the fourth quarter to finish the game with the Cardinals trailing 42-14.
|57.
|Isaac Guerendo SF vs. ARI
|58.
|*Ronnie Rivers LA vs. GB
Note: Rivers is the clear backup behind Kyren Williams right now, ahead of Blake Corum.
|59.
|*Joe Mixon HOU vs. BUF
Note: Mixon is day-to-day with the ankle injury that has kept him out of the last two games.
|60.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at JAX
Note: Taylor suffered a 'mild' high-ankle sprain against the Steelers. The Colts have said that they are not considering an IR move for Taylor, but it doesn't seem good for this week.
|61.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT vs. DAL
Note: Patterson left Sunday's loss to the Colts with an ankle injury.
|62.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. DAL
|63.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
Note: Mostert once again was inactive Monday night.
|64.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. BUF
|65.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at NE
Note: Wilson suffered a knee injury in warmups and was scratched.
|66.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CLE
Note: Ekeler (concussion) expects to return this week, but we'll wait until he actually practices before moving him up in the rankings.
|67.
|*Tyler Badie DEN vs. LV
Note: Badie suffered a back injury against the Jets and is a candidate to go on IR.
|68.
|*Nick Chubb CLE at WAS
Note: The Browns will start the 21-day practice window for Chubb (knee) this week. It's possible he could return from the PUP list at any point in that 21-day window.
|69.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
Note: McCaffrey has tendinitis in his Achilles tendons in both legs. The Niners are hoping that he can return in early November.
|70.
|Saquon Barkley PHI at
|71.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at
|72.
|Tony Pollard TEN at
|73.
|David Montgomery DET at
|74.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at
|75.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at PIT
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYJ
|3.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. BUF
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|5.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at SF
|6.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYG
|7.
|Chris Olave NO at KC
|8.
|Chris Godwin TB at ATL
|9.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. CAR
|10.
|Drake London ATL vs. TB
|11.
|*Mike Evans TB at ATL
Note: Evans (knee/calf) sat out Monday's walk-through and then upgraded to a limited practice Tuesday.
|12.
|Jayden Reed GB at LAR
|13.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. BUF
|14.
|Michael Pittman IND at JAX
|15.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIN
|16.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
|17.
|*Diontae Johnson CAR at CHI
Note: Johnson appeared to aggravate his groin injury in the loss to the Bengals but later returned.
|18.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
|19.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
|20.
|George Pickens PIT vs. DAL
|21.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
|22.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
|23.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at CIN
Note: The Ravens' heavy RB usage has also hurt Flowers, not just Mark Andrews.
|24.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. NO
|25.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. NYJ
|26.
|Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
|27.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
|28.
|Keon Coleman BUF at HOU
|29.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV at DEN
Note: Meyers had 10 targets last week with Davante Adams out.
|30.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. NYG
|31.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
|32.
|*Dontayvion Wicks GB at LAR
Note: Wicks garnered 13 targets in the loss to the Vikings - a good number of them after Christian Watson's ankle injury. Watson won't need a trip to the IR, but he'll probably be out for at least one week, giving Wicks a golden opportunity against the Rams this week.
|33.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. IND
|34.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at KC
|35.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF at HOU
Note: Shakir suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens.
|36.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
|37.
|*Josh Downs IND at JAX
Note: Downs was probably the biggest beneficiary of Joe Flacco coming in for the injured Anthony Richardson last week.
|38.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
|39.
|Romeo Doubs GB at LAR
|40.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at SEA
|41.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at WAS
|42.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. TB
|43.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at MIN
|44.
|*Xavier Legette CAR at CHI
Note: Legette had 10 targets with Adam Thielen out, and had six catches, but also had a really bad drop.
|45.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG
|46.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. CAR
|47.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. CAR
|48.
|*Jordan Whittington LA vs. GB
Note: Whittington led the Rams in receptions and targets last week.
|49.
|Mike Williams NYJ at MIN
|50.
|Tre Tucker LV at DEN
|51.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at SF
|52.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. GB
|53.
|Gabe Davis JAC vs. IND
|54.
|Alec Pierce IND at JAX
|55.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. CLE
|56.
|*Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. TB
Note: McCloud (ankle) has been limited for the first two practices of the week.
|57.
|Jalen Nailor MIN vs. NYJ
|58.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at PIT
|59.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at SF
|60.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. BAL
|61.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. MIA
|62.
|Josh Reynolds DEN vs. LV
|63.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. MIA
|64.
|Curtis Samuel BUF at HOU
|65.
|Justin Watson KC vs. NO
|66.
|Noah Brown WAS vs. CLE
|67.
|*Adonai Mitchell IND at JAX
Note: Fourth-string now that Josh Downs is back.
|68.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR at CHI
|69.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. NO
|70.
|Troy Franklin DEN vs. LV
|71.
|*Malik Nabers NYG at SEA
Note: Suffered a concussion in the loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. If he's cleared from the protocol, I'll likely put him in the 10-15 range.
|72.
|*Demarcus Robinson LA vs. GB
Note: Robinson suffered a groin injury and will be limited in practice this week.
|73.
|*Tank Dell HOU vs. BUF
Note: Dell (chest) is expected to return this week after sitting out Week 4. I'll move him up once he resumes practicing.
|74.
|*Davante Adams LV at DEN
Note: Adams (hamstring) has requested a trade, and the Raiders seem willing to trade him.
|75.
|*Christian Watson GB at LAR
Note: Watson, much like the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, suffered a 'mild' high-ankle sprain against the Vikings. The Packers don't think he needs an IR trip.
|76.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. NO
Note: Rice suffered a knee injury in the win over the Chargers. It hasn't yet been confirmed that he has a torn ACL. Rice is definitely out for Week 5 but his long-term prognosis unclear.
|77.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. GB
Note: Kupp (ankle) has already been ruled out for Week 5.
|78.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at
|79.
|A.J. Brown PHI at
|80.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at
|81.
|Jameson Williams DET at
|82.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at
|83.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at
|84.
|Jahan Dotson PHI at
|85.
|Tim Patrick DET at
Tight Ends
|1.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. NO
Note: Started to recover some of his value last week against the Chargers.
|2.
|*George Kittle SF vs. ARI
Note: Kittle added a rib injury to his hamstring issues last week, and will be day-to-day in practice this week.
|3.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at PIT
|4.
|Brock Bowers LV at DEN
|5.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at HOU
|6.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. DAL
|7.
|*Taysom Hill NO at KC
Note: Hill scored two early touchdowns and then left with a rib injury. Given that the Saints play on Monday night, we might not know Hill's status until very late in the week.
|8.
|Colby Parkinson LA vs. GB
|9.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. BUF
|10.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. CAR
|11.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA
|12.
|Zach Ertz WAS vs. CLE
|13.
|Tucker Kraft GB at LAR
|14.
|*Cade Otton TB at ATL
Note: If you're looking for a replacement for Sam LaPorta or Dallas Goedert on bye this week, check to see if Otton is available - he had nine targets last week.
|15.
|*Kyle Pitts ATL vs. TB
Note: I'm not yet willing to drop Pitts or Mark Andrews yet, but the list of tight ends I'm willing to start ahead of them is growing.
|16.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
|17.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN
|18.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIN
|19.
|Mike Gesicki CIN vs. BAL
|20.
|Brenton Strange JAC vs. IND
|21.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. NYG
|22.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at CHI
|23.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL at PIT
|24.
|Jordan Akins CLE at WAS
|25.
|Noah Gray KC vs. NO
|26.
|Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV
|27.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at NE
|28.
|Luke Musgrave GB at LAR
|29.
|Dawson Knox BUF at HOU
|30.
|*Trey McBride ARZ at SF
Note: McBride remains in the concussion protocol, but his recovery is 'looking good,' according to coach Jonathan Gannon.
|31.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. IND
|32.
|*David Njoku CLE at WAS
Note: Njoku (ankle) is expected to resume practicing this week.
|33.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYJ
Note: It's possible that Hockenson (knee) could begin his three-week practice window soon.
|34.
|Sam LaPorta DET at
|35.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at
|36.
|Brock Wright DET at
|37.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Derrick Henry BAL at CIN
|2.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at PIT
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYJ
|4.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. BUF
|5.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. ARI
Note: Mason's day could have been even bigger, but for a marginal holding call on George Kittle that wiped out a touchdown.
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|7.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. GB
|8.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYG
|9.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at MIN
Note: Nightmare game against the Broncos, netting just four yards on just 10 carries.
|10.
|*Bijan Robinson ATL vs. TB
Note: Robinson (hamstring) has been limited in practice Monday and Tuesday after getting out-carried by Tyler Allgeier last week, with the Falcons playing Thursday against the Bucs.
|11.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at SF
|12.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYG
|13.
|James Cook BUF at HOU
|14.
|Alvin Kamara NO at KC
|15.
|Chris Olave NO at KC
|16.
|Chris Godwin TB at ATL
|17.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. NYJ
|18.
|Josh Jacobs GB at LAR
|19.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
|20.
|James Conner ARZ at SF
|21.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. NO
Note: Started to recover some of his value last week against the Chargers.
|22.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. CAR
|23.
|Drake London ATL vs. TB
|24.
|*Mike Evans TB at ATL
Note: Evans (knee/calf) sat out Monday's walk-through and then upgraded to a limited practice Tuesday.
|25.
|Jayden Reed GB at LAR
|26.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. BUF
|27.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at CHI
Note: Teammate Jonathon Brooks (knee) won't have his practice window opened yet this week.
|28.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. DAL
|29.
|*George Kittle SF vs. ARI
Note: Kittle added a rib injury to his hamstring issues last week, and will be day-to-day in practice this week.
|30.
|Michael Pittman IND at JAX
|31.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIN
|32.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
|33.
|*Diontae Johnson CAR at CHI
Note: Johnson appeared to aggravate his groin injury in the loss to the Bengals but later returned.
|34.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. IND
Note: Etienne was marginalized early due to a shoulder issue, though he later returned and managed 50 rushing yards and a catch for 10 yards.
|35.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. NO
|36.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at NE
Note: Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, a hole in the ship sinks every fantasy player aboard. Achane was held to 15 yards on 10 attempts on Monday night.
|37.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
|38.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
|39.
|George Pickens PIT vs. DAL
|40.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
|41.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
|42.
|Devin Singletary NYG at SEA
|43.
|Rachaad White TB at ATL
|44.
|*Chase Brown CIN vs. BAL
Note: Brown's snap share increased last week and he produced, with 92 total yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals step up in class this week against the Ravens.
|45.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at WAS
Note: Ford's role could get diminished soon, with Nick Chubb (knee) returning to practice likely this week.
|46.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at CIN
Note: The Ravens' heavy RB usage has also hurt Flowers, not just Mark Andrews.
|47.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. NO
|48.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. NYJ
|49.
|Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
|50.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
|51.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. LV
|52.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. BAL
|53.
|*Trey Sermon IND at JAX
Note: Sermon could be in line for a start this week if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out. Tyler Goodson would be the backup behind him.
|54.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson lost a fumble for the second week in a row.
|55.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at PIT
|56.
|Brock Bowers LV at DEN
|57.
|Keon Coleman BUF at HOU
|58.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV at DEN
Note: Meyers had 10 targets last week with Davante Adams out.
|59.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. NYG
|60.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. IND
|61.
|*Dontayvion Wicks GB at LAR
Note: Wicks garnered 13 targets in the loss to the Vikings - a good number of them after Christian Watson's ankle injury. Watson won't need a trip to the IR, but he'll probably be out for at least one week, giving Wicks a golden opportunity against the Rams this week.
|62.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. CAR
|63.
|*Alexander Mattison LV at DEN
Note: Mattison's play has 'earned him more work' over Zamir White in the future.
|64.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at PIT
|65.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. IND
|66.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at KC
|67.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF at HOU
Note: Shakir suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens.
|68.
|Bucky Irving TB at ATL
|69.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
|70.
|*Josh Downs IND at JAX
Note: Downs was probably the biggest beneficiary of Joe Flacco coming in for the injured Anthony Richardson last week.
|71.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
|72.
|Romeo Doubs GB at LAR
|73.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at SEA
|74.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at WAS
|75.
|*Justice Hill BAL at CIN
Note: Hill is getting targets that on other teams might be saved for tight ends or wide receivers.
|76.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
|77.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. IND
Note: Bigsby had two big runs and got early snaps, with teammate Travis Etienne managing a shoulder injury in the first quarter.
|78.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. TB
|79.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at MIN
|80.
|*Xavier Legette CAR at CHI
Note: Legette had 10 targets with Adam Thielen out, and had six catches, but also had a really bad drop.
|81.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at MIN
|82.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. CAR
|83.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG
|84.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at HOU
|85.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. DAL
|86.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. CAR
|87.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. CAR
|88.
|*Jordan Whittington LA vs. GB
Note: Whittington led the Rams in receptions and targets last week.
|89.
|Mike Williams NYJ at MIN
|90.
|Tre Tucker LV at DEN
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at PIT
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. NO
|3.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BUF
|4.
|Jake Moody SF vs. ARI
|5.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
|6.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB
Note: Just a casual 58-yard game-winner.
|7.
|*Joshua Karty LA vs. GB
Note: Karty had a wind-blown miss in the loss to the Bears, but made four other attempts.
|8.
|Tyler Bass BUF at HOU
|9.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. DAL
|10.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
|11.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. NYJ
|12.
|Daniel Carlson LV at DEN
|13.
|Blake Grupe NO at KC
|14.
|*Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIN
Note: 50-yard kicks used to be near-miraculous, now a miss of one of that length seems massively disappointing, such as Zuerlein's against the Broncos last week.
|15.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at ATL
|16.
|Austin Seibert WAS vs. CLE
|17.
|Matt Prater ARZ at SF
|18.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. CAR
|19.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. NYG
|20.
|Cam Little JAC vs. IND
|21.
|*Brayden Narveson GB at LAR
Note: The whole league is nailing long-distance field goals each week, yet the Packers have a kicker problem for the second year in a row, with Narveson missing from 37 and 49 yards last week.
|22.
|*Joey Slye NE vs. MIA
Note: In yet another crazy kicker week, Slye *easily* made field goals from 63 and 54 yards out.
|23.
|Matt Gay IND at JAX
|24.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE at WAS
Note: Hopkins' missed extra point was costly in the loss to the Raiders.
|25.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV
|26.
|Jason Sanders MIA at NE
|27.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at CHI
|28.
|Greg Joseph NYG at SEA
|29.
|Jake Elliott PHI at
|30.
|Jake Bates DET at
|31.
|Nick Folk TEN at
Defenses
|1.
|*Denver Broncos vs. LV
Note: Two awesome performances in a row, and now the Broncos get home and face the Raiders, without Davante Adams.
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI
|3.
|Chicago Bears vs. CAR
|4.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ
|5.
|New York Jets at MIN
|6.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DAL
|7.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. NO
|8.
|New England Patriots vs. MIA
|9.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG
|10.
|*Miami Dolphins at NE
Note: The Dolphins and Pats game is tied for the lowest under for the week.
|11.
|Baltimore Ravens at CIN
|12.
|Washington Commanders vs. CLE
|13.
|Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
|14.
|*Dallas Cowboys at PIT
Note: The Cowboys will be without DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and likely also Micah Parsons (ankle).
|15.
|Green Bay Packers at LAR
|16.
|Houston Texans vs. BUF
|17.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. TB
|18.
|Cleveland Browns at WAS
|19.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL
|20.
|Buffalo Bills at HOU
|21.
|Indianapolis Colts at JAX
|22.
|New Orleans Saints at KC
|23.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND
|24.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
|25.
|Carolina Panthers at CHI
|26.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. GB
|27.
|New York Giants at SEA
|28.
|Arizona Cardinals at SF