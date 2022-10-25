Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Denver vs. Jacksonville is in London
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. GB
Denver vs. Jacksonville is in London
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. GB
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. PIT
|3.
|Joe Burrow CIN at CLE
|4.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at TB
Note: Jackson is coming off of his worst game of the year and might not have Mark Andrews or Rashod Bateman on Thursday night.
|5.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. ARI
|6.
|Derek Carr LV at NO
|7.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at MIN
|8.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at DET
Note: Tagovailoa made it through his first game unscathed, but the Dolphins' offense went into the muck after a great first quarter. The good news is that he gets the Lions this week.
|9.
|*Tom Brady TB vs. BAL
Note: Brady should have had an early touchdown but for a Mike Evans drop. Following that, the game against Carolina was a never-ending series of checkdowns and coming up short at or near the red zone.
|10.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at SEA
Note: For the second week in a row, Jones is a decent bye-week pivot if you have either Mahomes or Herbert.
|11.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. CHI
|12.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. NYG
|13.
|*Andy Dalton NO vs. LV
Note: Saints coach Dennis Allen hasn't yet made a decision on who will start at QB this week. Dalton threw six touchdown passes last week - four to his own team, even.
|14.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at BUF
|15.
|Justin Fields CHI at DAL
|16.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo SF at LAR
Note: Garoppolo threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, but threw a really bad interception before halftime and then suffered against the Chiefs' pass rush in the second half.
|17.
|Jared Goff DET vs. MIA
|18.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. SF
|19.
|*Sam Ehlinger IND vs. WAS
Note: Ehlinger has been named the starter ahead of Matt Ryan for the rest of the season. It's interesting to see he jumped over Nick Foles for the nod - I think that the Colts are looking to see whether he could be a longer-term solution, rather than the next recycled veteran quarterback.
|20.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN at HOU
Note: Tannehill injured his right ankle in the win over the Colts. He hopes to be available against the Texans this week.
|21.
|*PJ Walker CAR at ATL
Note: Walker earned another start after playing well in the upset win over the Bucs.
|22.
|Davis Mills HOU vs. TEN
|23.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. DEN
Note: Lawrence has three rushing touchdowns over the last two weeks, but now has a brutal matchup against the Broncos in London.
|24.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL vs. CAR
Note: Even after Atlanta fell behind big early against the Bengals, Mariota only managed 13 pass attempts. They're sheltering him to a fault now.
|25.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE vs. CIN
|26.
|Zach Wilson NYJ vs. NE
|27.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS at IND
Note: Heinicke overcame a really rocky start in the Commanders' win over the Packers. He's still a volatile quarterback - some upside to be sure, but the floor is also the ocean.
|28.
|*Mac Jones NE at NYJ
Note: Jones was pulled after the third offensive series in favor of Bailey Zappe, after that drive ended in an interception. Obviously nothing is clear for next week yet after the Monday night loss.
|29.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at PHI
Note: Pickett had some good moments Sunday night, but threw two really bad interceptions late when the Steelers had a chance to steal the game against the Dolphins.
|30.
|*Brett Rypien DEN at JAX
Note: Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in his spot start for Russell Wilson - if it's just a spot start.
|31.
|*Jameis Winston NO vs. LV
Note: Saints coach Dennis Allen hasn't yet made a decision on who will start at QB this week.
|32.
|*Bailey Zappe NE at NYJ
Note: Zappe relieved a struggling Mac Jones and the Pats immediately scored two touchdowns, but then were shut out over the entirety of the second half. It should be a fun talk-radio week in Boston.
|33.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at JAX
Note: Wilson (hamstring, shoulder) is optimistic that he'll be able to return this week against the Jaguars in London.
|34.
|*Malik Willis TEN at HOU
Note: Willis played three offensive snaps after Ryan Tannehill injured his ankle, though Tannehill later returned.
|35.
|*Sam Darnold CAR at ATL
Note: Even if Darnold (ankle) is activated from IR, PJ Walker will get the start this week.
|36.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR at ATL
Note: Mayfield will not start this week, even if his ankle is fully recovered.
|37.
|*Matt Ryan IND vs. WAS
Note: Injury and insult - Ryan suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Tennessee, but he will also be benched behind Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season.
|38.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at
|39.
|Justin Herbert LAC at
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at SEA
|2.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
|3.
|Derrick Henry TEN at HOU
|4.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at LAR
Note: McCaffrey's workload presumably will increase this week against the Rams.
|5.
|Josh Jacobs LV at NO
|6.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. ARI
|7.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. WAS
|8.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYG
|9.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. LV
|10.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TEN
|11.
|Aaron Jones GB at BUF
|12.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. BAL
Note: Fournette couldn't get in gear in the loss to the Panthers.
|13.
|Joe Mixon CIN at CLE
|14.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
|15.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. DEN
Note: Etienne played 57 of 71 snaps last week, even before James Robinson was traded. JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner are now the backups behind him.
|16.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CHI
Note: Elliott had a contusion on his right knee but only missed a few plays.
|17.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at TB
Note: Edwards (knee) took over as the lead back last week in his first game back. He's been limited in practice so far this week.
|18.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at DET
|19.
|*Jamaal Williams DET vs. MIA
Note: Williams fumbled at the goal line with a chance to put the Lions ahead early in the fourth quarter.
|20.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. PIT
|21.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ at MIN
|22.
|Brian Robinson WAS at IND
|23.
|*Darrell Henderson LA vs. SF
Note: Once again it appears unlikely that Cam Akers will be active this week, and Kyren Williams won't be ready to start practicing this week. So be prepared for Malcolm Brown to be the top backup and goal-line vulture.
|24.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. GB
|25.
|Najee Harris PIT at PHI
|26.
|*David Montgomery CHI at DAL
Note: Montgomery and Khalil Herbert had a near-even split on Monday night, with Montgomery's production coming late.
|27.
|*D'Onta Foreman CAR at ATL
Note: Hubbard got the touchdown one play after Foreman's 60-yard run, but Foreman still managed 118 rushing yards and two catches for 27 yards.
|28.
|*Tony Pollard DAL vs. CHI
Note: Pollard did most of the work between the 20's, only to see Elliott get the touchdowns. This is not a recording.
|29.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
Note: Allgeier took on a bigger role last week, logging 16 of the team's 23 running back carries, scoring his first touchdown in the process.
|30.
|*Michael Carter NYJ vs. NE
Note: Carter will *probably* be the lead back this week, as James Robinson gets acclimated to the Jets' offense, with Ty Johnson also factoring in.
|31.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. CIN
|32.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at DAL
|33.
|*James Robinson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Robinson was traded to the Jets on Monday in the wake of Breece Hall's injury. Earlier in the day the Jaguars mentioned that he has been dealing with knee soreness, despite not being on the injury report.
|34.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at JAX
|35.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at IND
|36.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at ATL
Note: Hubbard suffered a minor ankle injury in the fourth quarter last week, but could have come back if needed.
|37.
|Nyheim Hines IND vs. WAS
|38.
|Latavius Murray DEN at JAX
|39.
|Jeff Wilson SF at LAR
|40.
|*AJ Dillon GB at BUF
Note: Dillon has slipped into the 'too good to cut but can't start' category.
|41.
|Damien Harris NE at NYJ
|42.
|J.D. McKissic WAS at IND
|43.
|Rachaad White TB vs. BAL
|44.
|James Cook BUF vs. GB
|45.
|Rex Burkhead HOU vs. TEN
|46.
|*JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. DEN
Note: Hasty moves up a notch on the Jacksonville ladder following the James Robinson trade.
|47.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at MIN
|48.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. NYG
|49.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. ARI
|50.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. PIT
|51.
|*Justice Hill BAL at TB
Note: Hill returned to action and was getting work as the 'closer' again, only to lose a fumble late in the win over the Browns.
|52.
|Mark Ingram NO vs. LV
|53.
|*Ty Johnson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Johnson will likely remain third string for the Jets after they traded for James Robinson, though he might get more work this particular week.
|54.
|Malcolm Brown LA vs. SF
|55.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. PIT
|56.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL at TB
Note: Drake had just five yards on 11 carries, and he's clearly behind Gus Edwards at this point.
|57.
|*Deon Jackson IND vs. WAS
Note: Jackson played just five snaps last week now that Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are both back.
|58.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at PHI
|59.
|Chase Edmonds MIA at DET
|60.
|Samaje Perine CIN at CLE
|61.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at HOU
|62.
|James Conner ARZ at MIN
|63.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. MIA
Note: Sat out due to the ankle and shoulder injuries that have limited him for a month now.
|64.
|*Zack Moss BUF vs. GB
Note: Healthy scratch in Week 6 against the Chiefs - could that signal the end of his tenure in Buffalo?
|65.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. SF
Note: Akers is unlikely to be active again this week, as the Rams have made it clear that they'd prefer to trade him before next week's deadline.
|66.
|*Mike Boone DEN at JAX
Note: Heading to the IR after injuring his ankle against the Jets.
|67.
|*Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
Note: Out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his left knee.
|68.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at
|69.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at
|70.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at
|71.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at
|72.
|Sony Michel LAC at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. SF
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ARI
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at DET
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. GB
|5.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
|6.
|Davante Adams LV at NO
|7.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. PIT
|8.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. BAL
Note: It's been a weird week for Evans, between his hideous drop against Carolina, an ankle injury, and autograph/not-really-an-autograph-gate. He was limited Tuesday.
|9.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. WAS
|10.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at MIN
|11.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. GB
|12.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at DET
|13.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. BAL
|14.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CHI
|15.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at LAR
Note: Samuel is day-to-day due a hamstring injury and looked affected late in the loss to the Chiefs.
|16.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
|17.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIA
Note: St. Brown is still in the concussion protocol, though it looks as if he didn't actually suffer a concussion on the play that took him out of the game in the first quarter on Sunday.
|18.
|Chris Olave NO vs. LV
|19.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at IND
|20.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at JAX
|21.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG
|22.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at NYJ
|23.
|*DJ Moore CAR at ATL
Note: The Falcons will probably be without A.J. Terrell (hamstring) along with Casey Hayward this week, so it's lining up well for Moore.
|24.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. CIN
|25.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at PHI
|26.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. PIT
|27.
|*Christian Kirk JAC vs. DEN
Note: Will Kirk draw Patrick Surtain this week?
|28.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. ARI
|29.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at CLE
|30.
|Chase Claypool PIT at PHI
|31.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at JAX
|32.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at DAL
|33.
|George Pickens PIT at PHI
|34.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. DEN
|35.
|*Drake London ATL vs. CAR
Note: Unless the knee injury that limited him in practice earlier in the week was more serious than divulged, it's inexcusable that London was targeted just once in the loss to the Bengals.
|36.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR
|37.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. SF
|38.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at IND
|39.
|*Brandin Cooks HOU vs. TEN
Note: Possible trade threat? It's happened before.
|40.
|Robert Woods TEN at HOU
|41.
|*Marquise Goodwin SEA vs. NYG
Note: Scored twice on Sunday and could be in for a decent role in the ensuing weeks due to DK Metcalf's injury.
|42.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. GB
|43.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. CIN
|44.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at ATL
|45.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at MIN
|46.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. WAS
|47.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at NO
|48.
|Darius Slayton NYG at SEA
|49.
|Marquez Callaway NO vs. LV
|50.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. WAS
|51.
|*Noah Brown DAL vs. CHI
Note: Brown appears ahead of Michael Gallup in the pecking order right now, but that might also be a function of the type of throws that Prescott attempted in his first game back.
|52.
|*Michael Gallup DAL vs. CHI
Note: Gallup had only two targets in the win over the Lions, as the Cowboys didn't want to overexpose Dak in his first game back.
|53.
|DeVante Parker NE at NYJ
|54.
|Mack Hollins LV at NO
|55.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at SEA
Note: Robinson had six catches in the first half against the Jaguars, but limped off late in the first half and wasn't targeted after halftime.
|56.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. GB
|57.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. MIA
|58.
|Tre'Quan Smith NO vs. LV
|59.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at HOU
|60.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
|61.
|Sammy Watkins GB at BUF
|62.
|Tyquan Thornton NE at NYJ
|63.
|*Greg Dortch ARZ at MIN
Note: Dortch was limited to 35 snaps upon DeAndre Hopkins' return.
|64.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. MIA
|65.
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs. CAR
|66.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at BUF
Note: Getting buried on the Packers' depth chart despite multiple injuries at his position - he had a bad fourth-down drop in the loss to the Commanders.
|67.
|Robbie Anderson ARZ at MIN
|68.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at TB
|69.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. DEN
|70.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. ARI
|71.
|KJ Hamler DEN at JAX
|72.
|*Allen Lazard GB at BUF
Note: Lazard injured his left shoulder in the second half and was wearing a sling in the loss to Washington. The Packers play on Sunday night, so you might need to be prepared to have a late pivot for him if it comes down to a game-time decision.
|73.
|*Julio Jones TB vs. BAL
Note: Jones (knee) was listed as limited Tuesday, whereas Russell Gage was out. Is it possible that Jones returns this week?
|74.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at TB
Note: Bateman (foot) has not yet practiced this week, with the Ravens playing on Thursday. He played 35 snaps Sunday after missing two games with the injury.
|75.
|*Russell Gage TB vs. BAL
Note: Gage (hamstring) didn't practice Monday or Tuesday.
|76.
|*Nico Collins HOU vs. TEN
Note: Collins left Sunday's loss to the Raiders with a groin injury.
|77.
|*Dyami Brown WAS at IND
|78.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at IND
|79.
|*Corey Davis NYJ vs. NE
Note: Davis is day-to-day with an MCL sprain.
|80.
|*Christian Watson GB at BUF
|81.
|*Nelson Agholor NE at NYJ
|82.
|*Kadarius Toney NYG at SEA
|83.
|*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. NE
Note: Moore is expected to play on Sunday against the Jets after being held out last week. Teammate Corey Davis might have to miss the game with an MCL sprain.
|84.
|*Michael Thomas NO vs. LV
|85.
|*Jarvis Landry NO vs. LV
|86.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. DEN
|87.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYG
Note: Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury in the win over the Chargers. The timetable on him is unclear, with Pete Carroll saying that Metcalf does not need surgery.
|88.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
|89.
|Mecole Hardman KC at
|90.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at
|91.
|Keenan Allen LAC at
|92.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at
|93.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at
|94.
|Mike Williams LAC at
Tight Ends
|1.
|George Kittle SF at LAR
|2.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. PIT
|3.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT at PHI
Note: Freiermuth had nine targets in the loss to the Dolphins.
|4.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. SF
|5.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at MIN
|6.
|*T.J. Hockenson DET vs. MIA
Note: With all of Detroit's offensive injuries, Hockenson is commanding the attention of opposing defenses, limiting his production.
|7.
|Robert Tonyan GB at BUF
|8.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. LV
|9.
|*Greg Dulcich DEN at JAX
Note: Dulcich had a whopping nine targets in the loss against the Jets.
|10.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CAR
|11.
|Irv Smith MIN vs. ARI
|12.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at CLE
|13.
|Dalton Schultz DAL vs. CHI
|14.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. GB
|15.
|Cade Otton TB vs. BAL
|16.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL at TB
Note: Likely will descend back into the 30's if Mark Andrews is cleared from the injury report.
|17.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. LV
|18.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. DEN
|19.
|*Harrison Bryant CLE vs. CIN
Note: Bryant will start at tight end for the Browns with David Njoku out.
|20.
|Hunter Henry NE at NYJ
|21.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at DET
|22.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. NE
|23.
|Foster Moreau LV at NO
|24.
|Cole Kmet CHI at DAL
|25.
|Kylen Granson IND vs. WAS
|26.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. NYG
|27.
|*Austin Hooper TEN at HOU
Note: Hooper showed signs of fantasy life by catching three balls for 56 yards last week.
|28.
|Jonnu Smith NE at NYJ
|29.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at ATL
|30.
|Will Dissly SEA vs. NYG
|31.
|Jelani Woods IND vs. WAS
|32.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at TB
Note: Andrews (knee) was shut out last week and didn't practice Monday or Tuesday. I'll move him back up with a full practice on Wednesday, but the Thursday game presents the possibility that he won't play.
|33.
|*Logan Thomas WAS at IND
|34.
|*Cameron Brate TB vs. BAL
Note: Brate (neck) did not practice Tuesday after sitting out Week 7.
|35.
|*Adam Trautman NO vs. LV
|36.
|*Darren Waller LV at NO
|37.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. CIN
Note: Nook is out two-to-five weeks with a left high-ankle sprain.
|38.
|*Daniel Bellinger NYG at SEA
Note: Bellinger is out indefinitely after suffering an eye socket injury.
|39.
|Travis Kelce KC at
|40.
|Gerald Everett LAC at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at SEA
|2.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
|3.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. SF
|4.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. ARI
|5.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at DET
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. GB
|7.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
|8.
|Derrick Henry TEN at HOU
|9.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at LAR
Note: McCaffrey's workload presumably will increase this week against the Rams.
|10.
|Josh Jacobs LV at NO
|11.
|Davante Adams LV at NO
|12.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. PIT
|13.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. BAL
Note: It's been a weird week for Evans, between his hideous drop against Carolina, an ankle injury, and autograph/not-really-an-autograph-gate. He was limited Tuesday.
|14.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. ARI
|15.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYG
|16.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. WAS
|17.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at MIN
|18.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. LV
|19.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TEN
|20.
|Aaron Jones GB at BUF
|21.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. BAL
Note: Fournette couldn't get in gear in the loss to the Panthers.
|22.
|Joe Mixon CIN at CLE
|23.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
|24.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. GB
|25.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. CHI
Note: Elliott had a contusion on his right knee but only missed a few plays.
|26.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at DET
|27.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. BAL
|28.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. CHI
|29.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. DEN
Note: Etienne played 57 of 71 snaps last week, even before James Robinson was traded. JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner are now the backups behind him.
|30.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at LAR
Note: Samuel is day-to-day due a hamstring injury and looked affected late in the loss to the Chiefs.
|31.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
|32.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIA
Note: St. Brown is still in the concussion protocol, though it looks as if he didn't actually suffer a concussion on the play that took him out of the game in the first quarter on Sunday.
|33.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at TB
Note: Edwards (knee) took over as the lead back last week in his first game back. He's been limited in practice so far this week.
|34.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at DET
|35.
|Chris Olave NO vs. LV
|36.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at IND
|37.
|*Jamaal Williams DET vs. MIA
Note: Williams fumbled at the goal line with a chance to put the Lions ahead early in the fourth quarter.
|38.
|George Kittle SF at LAR
|39.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. PIT
|40.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ at MIN
|41.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at JAX
|42.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYG
|43.
|Jakobi Meyers NE at NYJ
|44.
|*DJ Moore CAR at ATL
Note: The Falcons will probably be without A.J. Terrell (hamstring) along with Casey Hayward this week, so it's lining up well for Moore.
|45.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. CIN
|46.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at PHI
|47.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. PIT
|48.
|Brian Robinson WAS at IND
|49.
|*Darrell Henderson LA vs. SF
Note: Once again it appears unlikely that Cam Akers will be active this week, and Kyren Williams won't be ready to start practicing this week. So be prepared for Malcolm Brown to be the top backup and goal-line vulture.
|50.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. GB
|51.
|Najee Harris PIT at PHI
|52.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. PIT
|53.
|*David Montgomery CHI at DAL
Note: Montgomery and Khalil Herbert had a near-even split on Monday night, with Montgomery's production coming late.
|54.
|*D'Onta Foreman CAR at ATL
Note: Hubbard got the touchdown one play after Foreman's 60-yard run, but Foreman still managed 118 rushing yards and two catches for 27 yards.
|55.
|*Christian Kirk JAC vs. DEN
Note: Will Kirk draw Patrick Surtain this week?
|56.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. ARI
|57.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at CLE
|58.
|Chase Claypool PIT at PHI
|59.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at JAX
|60.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at DAL
|61.
|George Pickens PIT at PHI
|62.
|*Tony Pollard DAL vs. CHI
Note: Pollard did most of the work between the 20's, only to see Elliott get the touchdowns. This is not a recording.
|63.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR
Note: Allgeier took on a bigger role last week, logging 16 of the team's 23 running back carries, scoring his first touchdown in the process.
|64.
|*Michael Carter NYJ vs. NE
Note: Carter will *probably* be the lead back this week, as James Robinson gets acclimated to the Jets' offense, with Ty Johnson also factoring in.
|65.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. CIN
|66.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at DAL
|67.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT at PHI
Note: Freiermuth had nine targets in the loss to the Dolphins.
|68.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. SF
|69.
|*James Robinson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Robinson was traded to the Jets on Monday in the wake of Breece Hall's injury. Earlier in the day the Jaguars mentioned that he has been dealing with knee soreness, despite not being on the injury report.
|70.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at JAX
|71.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. DEN
|72.
|*Drake London ATL vs. CAR
Note: Unless the knee injury that limited him in practice earlier in the week was more serious than divulged, it's inexcusable that London was targeted just once in the loss to the Bengals.
|73.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR
|74.
|Allen Robinson LA vs. SF
|75.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at IND
|76.
|*Brandin Cooks HOU vs. TEN
Note: Possible trade threat? It's happened before.
|77.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at ATL
Note: Hubbard suffered a minor ankle injury in the fourth quarter last week, but could have come back if needed.
|78.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at MIN
|79.
|*T.J. Hockenson DET vs. MIA
Note: With all of Detroit's offensive injuries, Hockenson is commanding the attention of opposing defenses, limiting his production.
|80.
|Robert Woods TEN at HOU
|81.
|*Marquise Goodwin SEA vs. NYG
Note: Scored twice on Sunday and could be in for a decent role in the ensuing weeks due to DK Metcalf's injury.
|82.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. GB
|83.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. CIN
|84.
|Jeff Wilson SF at LAR
|85.
|*AJ Dillon GB at BUF
Note: Dillon has slipped into the 'too good to cut but can't start' category.
|86.
|Robert Tonyan GB at BUF
|87.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at ATL
Kickers
|1.
|Daniel Carlson LV at NO
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL at TB
|3.
|Evan McPherson CIN at CLE
|4.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. GB
|5.
|Graham Gano NYG at SEA
|6.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. BAL
|7.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. CHI
|8.
|Nick Folk NE at NYJ
|9.
|Matt Gay LA vs. SF
|10.
|Jason Sanders MIA at DET
|11.
|*Cairo Santos CHI at DAL
Note: Santos has made at least three field goals in three of his last four games.
|12.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. ARI
|13.
|Robbie Gould SF at LAR
|14.
|Cade York CLE vs. CIN
|15.
|Brandon McManus DEN at JAX
|16.
|Randy Bullock TEN at HOU
|17.
|Chris Boswell PIT at PHI
|18.
|Chase McLaughlin IND vs. WAS
|19.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. NE
|20.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. LV
|21.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. PIT
|22.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TEN
|23.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. DEN
|24.
|Mason Crosby GB at BUF
|25.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CAR
|26.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. NYG
|27.
|Joey Slye WAS at IND
|28.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at ATL
|29.
|Matt Prater ARZ at MIN
|30.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. MIA
|31.
|Rodrigo Blankenship at
|32.
|Harrison Butker KC at
|33.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC at
|34.
|Taylor Bertolet at
Defenses
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT
|2.
|Buffalo Bills vs. GB
|3.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. CHI
|4.
|*Denver Broncos at JAX
Note: I've said it before but it bears repeating - no under seems too low right now for a Denver game. Their defense is elite, and so is any defense playing against their offense.
|5.
|*Washington Commanders at IND
Note: Sam Ehrlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke = an over/under of 40 and possibly lots of sacks.
|6.
|*New England Patriots at NYJ
Note: Kyle Dugger left with an ankle injury Monday night, and the Pats' defense suffered as a result.
|7.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at CLE
Note: Trey Hendrickson left late in the win over Atlanta with a neck stinger. The Bengals might get Logan Wilson back, but they'll still be without D.J. Reader.
|8.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL
|9.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. WAS
|10.
|Miami Dolphins at DET
|11.
|Tennessee Titans at HOU
|12.
|New York Jets vs. NE
|13.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. SF
|14.
|Chicago Bears at DAL
|15.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. ARI
|16.
|Carolina Panthers at ATL
|17.
|*Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DEN
Note: It's hard to trust the Jaguars defense after they've come up short in other good matchups recently, but this is another good matchup.
|18.
|New York Giants at SEA
|19.
|Arizona Cardinals at MIN
|20.
|San Francisco 49ers at LAR
|21.
|Baltimore Ravens at TB
|22.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG
|23.
|New Orleans Saints vs. LV
|24.
|Green Bay Packers at BUF
|25.
|Las Vegas Raiders at NO
|26.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI
|27.
|Houston Texans vs. TEN
|28.
|*Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR
Note: A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward were the best players on the Falcons' defense, and now both are out.
|29.
|Cleveland Browns vs. CIN
|30.
|Detroit Lions vs. MIA