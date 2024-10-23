Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 8: No byes, no London game.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE
Note: Death, taxes and Lamar Jackson carving up an NFC opponent.
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF at SEA
Note: Adding Amari Cooper appeared to be a difference-maker for Allen, who threw for 323 yards against the Titans.
|3.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at CIN
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. PHI
|5.
|Jared Goff DET vs. TEN
|6.
|Jordan Love GB at JAX
|7.
|Caleb Williams CHI at WAS
|8.
|Dak Prescott DAL at SF
|9.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. IND
Note: Stroud appears lost without Nico Collins. He at least gets a better matchup at home against the Colts.
|10.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL at TB
Note: Cousins had three second-half turnovers against the Seahawks, which were all dreadful for the Falcons.
|11.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at MIA
|12.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at LV
|13.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. GB
|14.
|Sam Darnold MIN at LAR
|15.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. BUF
|16.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL
Note: Purdy was down his top three receivers against the Chiefs by the second quarter, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is definitely out for the rest of the season. We'll see if he gets Deebo Samuel (pneumonia) or JaJuan Jennings (hip) back this week.
|17.
|*Baker Mayfield TB vs. ATL
Note: Big numbers, but two big interceptions, and unfortunately two big injuries for Baker with teammates Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both getting hurt, with Godwin out for the season.
|18.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. ARI
Note: Tagovailoa's practice window will open Wednesday and he is expected to clear the concussion protocol this week and start against Arizona.
|19.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ at NE
|20.
|Bo Nix DEN vs. CAR
|21.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at HOU
Note: Richardson was awful throwing the ball, but at least the Colts were willing to call more designed runs.
|22.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. NO
|23.
|*Marcus Mariota WAS vs. CHI
Note: Mariota was superb against the Panthers, but should he start this upcoming week, he'll find a much tougher opponent in the Bears.
|24.
|*Russell Wilson PIT vs. NYG
Note: Wilson not only played the whole game on Sunday, but led the Steelers' offense to 37 points against the Jets. He'll almost certainly start again Monday night against the Giants.
|25.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. MIN
|26.
|Jameis Winston CLE vs. BAL
|27.
|Drake Maye NE vs. NYJ
|28.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at PIT
Note: Jones was benched for Drew Lock in the loss to the Eagles, but afterward coach Brian Daboll said that Jones will start next week against the Steelers.
|29.
|Mason Rudolph TEN at DET
|30.
|*Spencer Rattler NO at LAC
Note: Rattler was forced out last week with a hip injury, but he will be available to play this week if Derek Carr (oblique) isn't ready to return.
|31.
|*Andy Dalton CAR at DEN
Note: Dalton was involved in a car accident Monday - so far there are no details of an injury.
|32.
|*Gardner Minshew LV vs. KC
Note: Minshew is back as the starter with Aidan O'Connell out with a thumb fracture.
|33.
|*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CHI
Note: Daniels is week-to-week with his rib cartilage injury, though the Commanders are 'hopeful' that he can play this week against the Bears.
|34.
|*Justin Fields PIT vs. NYG
Note: Fields didn't take any snaps after all, including at the goal line when Russell Wilson scored with a quarterback sneak.
|35.
|Joe Flacco IND at HOU
|36.
|*Will Levis TEN at DET
Note: Levis (shoulder) is week-to-week after sitting out last week against the Bills.
|37.
|*Tyler Huntley MIA vs. ARI
Note: Huntley injured his shoulder in the loss to the Colts and had to leave the game. It looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be back this week anyhow.
|38.
|*Derek Carr NO at LAC
Note: Carr (oblique) took part in a throwing session Monday and was scheduled for another session Tuesday. It's possible he returns this week, and if he doesn't then it's a really good bet he'll be back for Week 9.
|39.
|*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. KC
Note: O'Connell suffered a fractured thumb during the loss to the Rams and is expected to land on IR.
|40.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. BAL
Note: Thompson-Robinson was the backup to Deshaun Watson last week ahead of Jameis Winston, but then injured a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand. It's not expected to be a multi-week issue, but it's also noteworthy that the Browns also signed Bailey Zappe.
|41.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL
Note: Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the loss to the Bengals and is out for the season.
Running Backs
|1.
|Derrick Henry BAL at CLE
|2.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
|3.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at CIN
Note: Barkley had a monster revenge game against the Giants and now has another positive matchup against the Bengals.
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at TB
|5.
|Breece Hall NYJ at NE
|6.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. IND
|7.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TEN
|8.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. BUF
|9.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
Note: Mason's game was a bit unlucky - twice the Niners went with QB sneaks at the 1-yard line instead of giving it to him.
|10.
|Alvin Kamara NO at LAC
|11.
|*Kareem Hunt KC at LV
Note: Hunt's usage remains through the roof - he's the one reliable component of the Chiefs' offense right now.
|12.
|*James Conner ARZ at MIA
Note: Conner was involved in two prominent fumble plays in the first half Monday night. On the first drive, Conner forced a fumble on the return after an interception. Later on he had a long reception on a screen play and fumbled at the end of it, but a teammate was able to recover. Without that fumble luck, the Cardinals probably don't win that game.
|13.
|*Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
Note: Jones (hamstring) was estimated as limited on Monday. The Vikings have the short turnaround this week to play the Rams.
|14.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. ARI
|15.
|Josh Jacobs GB at JAX
|16.
|*James Cook BUF at SEA
Note: Cook might have been hurt by the acquisition of Amari Cooper, as he wasn't involved in the passing game last week.
|17.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. TEN
Note: Montgomery took a knee to the back of his knee and had a bad bruise, but it appears that he escaped a long-term injury.
|18.
|*Tony Pollard TEN at DET
Note: Pollard was cruising early, but the Bills tightened up against him over the second half. That might be in small part due to a big hit that briefly had Pollard sidelined as he was checked for a concussion.
|19.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. CAR
|20.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NYG
|21.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. GB
|22.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. NO
|23.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at DEN
|24.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
Note: White played 37 snaps and played a big role in the second half as the Bucs tried to catch up against the Ravens. White should see a bigger role with the Bucs down their top two receivers, with Chris Godwin out for the year.
|25.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at WAS
|26.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. CHI
Note: Robinson managed only 12 carries because the Commanders were blowing out the Panthers.
|27.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. ATL
Note: Irving was solid in his share of the Bucs' three-headed monster, even catching three passes for 54 yards.
|28.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. PHI
|29.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
|30.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
|31.
|Devin Singletary NYG at PIT
|32.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at SF
|33.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at PIT
|34.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. KC
|35.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. ARI
Note: Lost a fumble that led to the Colts' lone touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss.
|36.
|Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CHI
|37.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL at TB
Note: Allgeier played only 16 snaps against the Seahawks due to the Falcons falling far behind in the second half.
|38.
|*Sean Tucker TB vs. ATL
Note: Tucker played a tertiary role in the Bucs' three-headed monster at RB on Monday night, netting 15 snaps and five carries. Though he proved capable in the passing game against the Saints, he wasn't as involved in that role as the Bucs tried to catch up against the Ravens.
|39.
|Justice Hill BAL at CLE
|40.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at WAS
|41.
|*Tyler Goodson IND at HOU
Note: If Taylor doesn't play, Goodson has been the better option over Trey Sermon as of late.
|42.
|Isaac Guerendo SF vs. DAL
|43.
|Ty Chandler MIN at LAR
|44.
|Ray Davis BUF at SEA
|45.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. PHI
|46.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at SF
|47.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NYG
|48.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. CHI
|49.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. IND
|50.
|Trey Sermon IND at HOU
|51.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at NE
|52.
|Jaylen Wright MIA vs. ARI
|53.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. GB
|54.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. BUF
|55.
|Ty Johnson BUF at SEA
|56.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. BAL
|57.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at CIN
|58.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. BAL
|59.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. CAR
|60.
|Kimani Vidal LAC vs. NO
|61.
|Samaje Perine KC at LV
|62.
|Miles Sanders CAR at DEN
|63.
|Blake Corum LA vs. MIN
|64.
|Emanuel Wilson GB at JAX
|65.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. IND
|66.
|*Zamir White LV vs. KC
Note: White (groin) returned to action but was a distant second behind Alexander Mattison.
|67.
|Carson Steele KC at LV
|68.
|Trey Benson ARZ at MIA
|69.
|Jamaal Williams NO at LAC
|70.
|JaMycal Hasty NE vs. NYJ
|71.
|Cam Akers MIN at LAR
|72.
|Emari Demercado ARZ at MIA
|73.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. GB
|74.
|*Antonio Gibson NE vs. NYJ
Note: Gibson left with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter and saw limited usage after that.
|75.
|*Kendre Miller NO at LAC
|76.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN at DET
Note: Spears (hamstring) could potentially return this week.
|77.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. BAL
|78.
|*Jonathan Taylor IND at HOU
Note: The Colts are hopeful that Taylor (ankle) will return to practice this week in advance of their big division game against the Texans.
|79.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT vs. NYG
|80.
|*Raheem Blackshear CAR at DEN
Note: Blackshear suffered a dislocated shoulder on a kickoff return against the Commanders - noteworthy for those of you who play in leagues with kickoff return yards, like the Scott Fish Bowl.
|81.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DAL
Note: The Niners are hopeful that McCaffrey (Achilles) can play after their Week 9 bye.
|82.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR at DEN
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TEN
|3.
|A.J. Brown PHI at CIN
|4.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
|5.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PHI
|6.
|Drake London ATL at TB
|7.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. PHI
|8.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
|9.
|Malik Nabers NYG at PIT
|10.
|Romeo Doubs GB at JAX
|11.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
|12.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at CIN
Note: Smith was targeted just twice in the Eagles' rout of the Giants.
|13.
|DJ Moore CHI at WAS
|14.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. GB
|15.
|Davante Adams NYJ at NE
|16.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. IND
|17.
|*George Pickens PIT vs. NYG
Note: Pickens (five catches, 111 yards and a touchdown) had his best week of the season with Russell Wilson starting at quarterback.
|18.
|Jayden Reed GB at JAX
|19.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. ARI
Note: It's a bit of blind faith in Tua to put Hill even this high.
|20.
|Michael Pittman IND at HOU
|21.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
Note: Flowers appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter Monday night and saw his production limited accordingly. It's worth watching his status in practice this week.
|22.
|Christian Watson GB at JAX
|23.
|Amari Cooper BUF at SEA
|24.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at MIA
|25.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. ARI
Note: The Dolphins barely even tried to get Waddle and Tyreek Hill involved in the loss to the Colts, garnering two targets apiece. Can Tua salvage his value?
|26.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PIT
|27.
|Keenan Allen CHI at WAS
|28.
|Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
|29.
|Xavier Worthy KC at LV
|30.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at TB
|31.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE
|32.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. NO
|33.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. GB
|34.
|Josh Downs IND at HOU
|35.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at SEA
|36.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at NE
|37.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at MIA
|38.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. BUF
|39.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. BAL
Note: Tillman had 12 targets last week, catching eight for 81 yards in the loss to the Bengals.
|40.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. IND
|41.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CAR
|42.
|Rome Odunze CHI at WAS
|43.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at SF
|44.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at JAX
|45.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. BAL
Note: Jeudy managed just one catch on five targets last week despite seeing Amari Cooper getting dealt away.
|46.
|Tre Tucker LV vs. KC
|47.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at DET
|48.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. BUF
|49.
|*DeMario Douglas NE vs. NYJ
Note: Douglas missed most of the second half Sunday with an illness.
|50.
|Troy Franklin DEN vs. CAR
|51.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. MIN
|52.
|Alec Pierce IND at HOU
|53.
|Diontae Johnson CAR at DEN
|54.
|Keon Coleman BUF at SEA
|55.
|*Tim Patrick DET vs. TEN
Note: Patrick could have a bigger role the next two weeks while Jameson Williams serves his suspension.
|56.
|*Ricky Pearsall SF vs. DAL
Note: Pearsall might be forced into a bigger role as early as this week, with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season, Deebo Samuel (pneumonia) just getting out of the hospital and Jauan Jennings (hip) being sidelined last week. Jacob Cowings, Ronnie Bell and Chris Conley (hamstring) are other options.
|57.
|*Sterling Shepard TB vs. ATL
Note: Shepard has gone from being on the Bucs' practice squad to possibly being a top-two receiver for them thanks to injuries to Chris Godwin (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring).
|58.
|Kayshon Boutte NE vs. NYJ
|59.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at TB
|60.
|*Jalen McMillan TB vs. ATL
Note: McMillan will be asked to do a lot more with both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out.
|61.
|Bub Means NO at LAC
|62.
|Gabe Davis JAC vs. GB
|63.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. BAL
|64.
|Darius Slayton NYG at PIT
|65.
|Adonai Mitchell IND at HOU
|66.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. IND
|67.
|Jacob Cowing SF vs. DAL
|68.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. NO
|69.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at MIA
|70.
|Noah Brown WAS vs. CHI
|71.
|DJ Turner LV vs. KC
|72.
|Ronnie Bell SF vs. DAL
|73.
|Jalen Coker CAR at DEN
|74.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. PHI
|75.
|Mike Williams NYJ at NE
|76.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. CHI
|77.
|Cedrick Wilson NO at LAC
|78.
|Devaughn Vele DEN vs. CAR
|79.
|Mason Tipton NO at LAC
|80.
|Dyami Brown WAS vs. CHI
|81.
|Xavier Legette CAR at DEN
|82.
|Zay Jones ARZ at MIA
|83.
|*Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. NYJ
Note: Polk left with a head injury in the loss to the Jaguars.
|84.
|*Curtis Samuel BUF at SEA
Note: Samuel injured his shoulder in the win over the Titans.
|85.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. BUF
Note: Metcalf has a 'minor MCL sprain' and will do everything to try to play Sunday against the Bills.
|86.
|*Jauan Jennings SF vs. DAL
Note: Jennings (hip) should be stepping into a big role once he heals, with Brandon Aiyuk out for the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that he was hopeful that Jennings would be able to return this week - I'll move him up once Jennings begins practicing. I suspect if he's fully cleared I'll have him in my top 30.
|87.
|*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LV
Note: Smith-Schuster (hamstring) played only seven snaps last week and has already been ruled out for Week 8.
|88.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at DET
Note: Hopkins is dealing with lower leg soreness.
|89.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIN
Note: Kupp (ankle) was estimated as a full participant on Monday. He's also been rumored to be shopped around by the Rams in advance of the trade deadline. In a related note, never trust the Rams.
|90.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. DAL
Note: Samuel (pneumonia) was hospitalized Sunday with a buildup of fluid in his lungs and was released from the hospital on Tuesday. The Niners don't currently have a timetable for his return to practice and games.
|91.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. NO
Note: Johnston (ankle) sat out Monday night's loss to the Cardinals.
|92.
|*Chris Olave NO at LAC
Note: Olave was still in the concussion protocol as of Monday.
|93.
|Jakobi Meyers LV vs. KC
|94.
|*Jordan Whittington LA vs. MIN
Note: Whittington (shoulder) played only nine offensive snaps and didn't have a target in the win over the Raiders. He sat out Monday's walk-through and was listed as limited Tuesday.
|95.
|*Puka Nacua LA vs. MIN
Note: Nacua (knee) has been designated to return from the IR this week, which clears him to begin practicing.
|96.
|*Adam Thielen CAR at DEN
Note: Thielen (hamstring) will have his practice window open up on Wednesday.
|97.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. TEN
Note: Suspended for two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.
|98.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. ATL
Note: Evans suffered a moderate right hamstring injury Monday night and will be out through the Bucs' Week 11 bye.
|99.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. DAL
Note: Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL and is out for the season.
|100.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL
Note: Godwin suffered a dislocated left ankle late in the Monday night loss to the Ravens and is likely out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Trey McBride ARZ at MIA
|2.
|*George Kittle SF vs. DAL
Note: Kittle has a foot sprain and is day-to-day.
|3.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. KC
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. GB
|5.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
|6.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. ATL
Note: Otton was heavily targeted Monday night, with most of his action coming in the second half when the Bucs were trailing and while Mike Evans (hamstring) was out.
|7.
|Travis Kelce KC at LV
|8.
|Cole Kmet CHI at WAS
|9.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. TEN
|10.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at SEA
|11.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
|12.
|Tucker Kraft GB at JAX
|13.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku had a team-leading 14 targets in the loss to the Bengals.
|14.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
Note: Andrews scored twice Monday night on four targets, playing 29 snaps.
|15.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NYG
|16.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ
|17.
|Zach Ertz WAS vs. CHI
|18.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. IND
|19.
|*Noah Fant SEA vs. BUF
Note: Fant could be very busy against the Bills, who struggled to cover the Titans' tight ends early on last week.
|20.
|Colby Parkinson LA vs. MIN
|21.
|*Will Dissly LAC vs. NO
Note: Dissly had a near-career game Monday night, catching eight balls on 11 targets for 81 yards against the Cardinals.
|22.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE
|23.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. ARI
|24.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND at HOU
|25.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at NE
|26.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI at CIN
|27.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at DET
|28.
|Foster Moreau NO at LAC
|29.
|Mike Gesicki CIN vs. PHI
|30.
|Brenton Strange JAC vs. GB
|31.
|Lucas Krull DEN vs. CAR
|32.
|Juwan Johnson NO at LAC
|33.
|Noah Gray KC at LV
|34.
|Dawson Knox BUF at SEA
|35.
|Erick All CIN vs. PHI
|36.
|Charlie Kolar BAL at CLE
|37.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at CIN
|38.
|*Taysom Hill NO at LAC
|39.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAR
Note: Hockenson (knee) was estimated as limited on Monday.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Derrick Henry BAL at CLE
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TEN
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at CIN
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
|6.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
|7.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at CIN
Note: Barkley had a monster revenge game against the Giants and now has another positive matchup against the Bengals.
|8.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PHI
|9.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at TB
|10.
|Breece Hall NYJ at NE
|11.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. IND
|12.
|Drake London ATL at TB
|13.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. PHI
|14.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
|15.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TEN
|16.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. BUF
|17.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
Note: Mason's game was a bit unlucky - twice the Niners went with QB sneaks at the 1-yard line instead of giving it to him.
|18.
|Malik Nabers NYG at PIT
|19.
|Alvin Kamara NO at LAC
|20.
|*Kareem Hunt KC at LV
Note: Hunt's usage remains through the roof - he's the one reliable component of the Chiefs' offense right now.
|21.
|*James Conner ARZ at MIA
Note: Conner was involved in two prominent fumble plays in the first half Monday night. On the first drive, Conner forced a fumble on the return after an interception. Later on he had a long reception on a screen play and fumbled at the end of it, but a teammate was able to recover. Without that fumble luck, the Cardinals probably don't win that game.
|22.
|*Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
Note: Jones (hamstring) was estimated as limited on Monday. The Vikings have the short turnaround this week to play the Rams.
|23.
|Romeo Doubs GB at JAX
|24.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
|25.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at CIN
Note: Smith was targeted just twice in the Eagles' rout of the Giants.
|26.
|Josh Jacobs GB at JAX
|27.
|*James Cook BUF at SEA
Note: Cook might have been hurt by the acquisition of Amari Cooper, as he wasn't involved in the passing game last week.
|28.
|DJ Moore CHI at WAS
|29.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. GB
|30.
|Davante Adams NYJ at NE
|31.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. ARI
|32.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. IND
|33.
|Trey McBride ARZ at MIA
|34.
|*George Kittle SF vs. DAL
Note: Kittle has a foot sprain and is day-to-day.
|35.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. TEN
Note: Montgomery took a knee to the back of his knee and had a bad bruise, but it appears that he escaped a long-term injury.
|36.
|*Tony Pollard TEN at DET
Note: Pollard was cruising early, but the Bills tightened up against him over the second half. That might be in small part due to a big hit that briefly had Pollard sidelined as he was checked for a concussion.
|37.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. CAR
|38.
|*George Pickens PIT vs. NYG
Note: Pickens (five catches, 111 yards and a touchdown) had his best week of the season with Russell Wilson starting at quarterback.
|39.
|Jayden Reed GB at JAX
|40.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. ARI
Note: It's a bit of blind faith in Tua to put Hill even this high.
|41.
|Brock Bowers LV vs. KC
|42.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. GB
|43.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NYG
|44.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. GB
|45.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. NO
|46.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at DEN
|47.
|Michael Pittman IND at HOU
|48.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
Note: Flowers appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter Monday night and saw his production limited accordingly. It's worth watching his status in practice this week.
|49.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. CHI
Note: Robinson managed only 12 carries because the Commanders were blowing out the Panthers.
|50.
|*Bucky Irving TB vs. ATL
Note: Irving was solid in his share of the Bucs' three-headed monster, even catching three passes for 54 yards.
|51.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. PHI
|52.
|Christian Watson GB at JAX
|53.
|Amari Cooper BUF at SEA
|54.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at MIA
|55.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
|56.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. ATL
Note: Otton was heavily targeted Monday night, with most of his action coming in the second half when the Bucs were trailing and while Mike Evans (hamstring) was out.
|57.
|Travis Kelce KC at LV
|58.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at WAS
|59.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
|60.
|Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
|61.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. ARI
Note: The Dolphins barely even tried to get Waddle and Tyreek Hill involved in the loss to the Colts, garnering two targets apiece. Can Tua salvage his value?
|62.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PIT
|63.
|Cole Kmet CHI at WAS
|64.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
Note: White played 37 snaps and played a big role in the second half as the Bucs tried to catch up against the Ravens. White should see a bigger role with the Bucs down their top two receivers, with Chris Godwin out for the year.
|65.
|Devin Singletary NYG at PIT
|66.
|Keenan Allen CHI at WAS
|67.
|Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
|68.
|Xavier Worthy KC at LV
|69.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at TB
|70.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE
|71.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at SF
|72.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at PIT
|73.
|Alexander Mattison LV vs. KC
|74.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. TEN
|75.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at SEA
|76.
|Tucker Kraft GB at JAX
|77.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
|78.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku had a team-leading 14 targets in the loss to the Bengals.
|79.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
Note: Andrews scored twice Monday night on four targets, playing 29 snaps.
|80.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. ARI
Note: Lost a fumble that led to the Colts' lone touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss.
|81.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. NO
|82.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. GB
|83.
|Josh Downs IND at HOU
|84.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at SEA
|85.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at NE
|86.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at MIA
|87.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. BUF
|88.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. BAL
Note: Tillman had 12 targets last week, catching eight for 81 yards in the loss to the Bengals.
|89.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. IND
|90.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CAR
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at SF
|2.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND
|3.
|*Will Reichard MIN at LAR
Note: Reichard is now 12-for-12 on field goal attempts.
|4.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CLE
|5.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at TB
|6.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. NYG
|7.
|Harrison Butker KC at LV
|8.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. NO
|9.
|Jake Bates DET vs. TEN
|10.
|Tyler Bass BUF at SEA
|11.
|Austin Seibert WAS vs. CHI
|12.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. BUF
|13.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. PHI
|14.
|*Joshua Karty LA vs. MIN
Note: Karty had a rough game coming out of the bye, missing a 35-yard field goal and an extra point.
|15.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. ATL
|16.
|Jake Elliott PHI at CIN
|17.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NE
|18.
|Brandon McManus GB at JAX
|19.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. KC
|20.
|Cam Little JAC vs. GB
|21.
|Chad Ryland ARZ at MIA
|22.
|Matt Gay IND at HOU
|23.
|Cairo Santos CHI at WAS
|24.
|*Anders Carlson SF vs. DAL
Note: Carlson will likely kick again this week, as Jake Moody (ankle) won't be available again this week.
|25.
|Joey Slye NE vs. NYJ
|26.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. BAL
|27.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. CAR
|28.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. ARI
|29.
|Blake Grupe NO at LAC
|30.
|Nick Folk TEN at DET
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at DEN
|32.
|Greg Joseph NYG at PIT
|33.
|Graham Gano NYG at PIT
|34.
|Matt Prater ARZ at MIA
|35.
|Jake Moody SF vs. DAL
Defenses
|1.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYG
Note: The Steelers get to tee off on Daniel Jones, minus Andrew Thomas trying to protect him. Seems like a pretty good formula.
|2.
|Denver Broncos vs. CAR
|3.
|Kansas City Chiefs at LV
|4.
|Baltimore Ravens at CLE
|5.
|*Los Angeles Chargers vs. NO
Note: Joey Bosa (hip) has missed three games in a row. But even without him, this is a great matchup.
|6.
|New York Jets at NE
|7.
|Detroit Lions vs. TEN
|8.
|Houston Texans vs. IND
|9.
|Minnesota Vikings at LAR
|10.
|Buffalo Bills at SEA
|11.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN
|12.
|Miami Dolphins vs. ARI
|13.
|Green Bay Packers at JAX
|14.
|*Philadelphia Eagles at CIN
Note: The Bengals will likely be without LT Andrew Thomas.
|15.
|*Atlanta Falcons at TB
Note: Baker Mayfield won't have his top two receivers, but can Atlanta do anything about it?
|16.
|*Arizona Cardinals at MIA
Note: I'm not sure that Tua's return will fix all of Miami's offensive woes.
|17.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL
|18.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. PHI
|19.
|New Orleans Saints at LAC
|20.
|Chicago Bears at WAS
|21.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL
|22.
|Washington Commanders vs. CHI
|23.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. GB
|24.
|New York Giants at PIT
|25.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC
|26.
|Indianapolis Colts at HOU
|27.
|Dallas Cowboys at SF
|28.
|Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
|29.
|Tennessee Titans at DET
|30.
|New England Patriots vs. NYJ
|31.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. BUF
|32.
|Carolina Panthers at DEN