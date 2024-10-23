Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 8 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on October 23, 2024 4:16AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 8: No byes, no London game.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the

Week 8: No byes, no London game.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.*Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE
Note: Death, taxes and Lamar Jackson carving up an NFC opponent.
2.*Josh Allen BUF at SEA
Note: Adding Amari Cooper appeared to be a difference-maker for Allen, who threw for 323 yards against the Titans.
3.Jalen Hurts PHI at CIN
4.Joe Burrow CIN vs. PHI
5.Jared Goff DET vs. TEN
6.Jordan Love GB at JAX
7.Caleb Williams CHI at WAS
8.Dak Prescott DAL at SF
9.*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. IND
Note: Stroud appears lost without Nico Collins. He at least gets a better matchup at home against the Colts.
10.*Kirk Cousins ATL at TB
Note: Cousins had three second-half turnovers against the Seahawks, which were all dreadful for the Falcons.
11.Kyler Murray ARZ at MIA
12.Patrick Mahomes KC at LV
13.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. GB
14.Sam Darnold MIN at LAR
15.Geno Smith SEA vs. BUF
16.*Brock Purdy SF vs. DAL
Note: Purdy was down his top three receivers against the Chiefs by the second quarter, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is definitely out for the rest of the season. We'll see if he gets Deebo Samuel (pneumonia) or JaJuan Jennings (hip) back this week.
17.*Baker Mayfield TB vs. ATL
Note: Big numbers, but two big interceptions, and unfortunately two big injuries for Baker with teammates Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both getting hurt, with Godwin out for the season.
18.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. ARI
Note: Tagovailoa's practice window will open Wednesday and he is expected to clear the concussion protocol this week and start against Arizona.
19.Aaron Rodgers NYJ at NE
20.Bo Nix DEN vs. CAR
21.*Anthony Richardson IND at HOU
Note: Richardson was awful throwing the ball, but at least the Colts were willing to call more designed runs.
22.Justin Herbert LAC vs. NO
23.*Marcus Mariota WAS vs. CHI
Note: Mariota was superb against the Panthers, but should he start this upcoming week, he'll find a much tougher opponent in the Bears.
24.*Russell Wilson PIT vs. NYG
Note: Wilson not only played the whole game on Sunday, but led the Steelers' offense to 37 points against the Jets. He'll almost certainly start again Monday night against the Giants.
25.Matthew Stafford LA vs. MIN
26.Jameis Winston CLE vs. BAL
27.Drake Maye NE vs. NYJ
28.*Daniel Jones NYG at PIT
Note: Jones was benched for Drew Lock in the loss to the Eagles, but afterward coach Brian Daboll said that Jones will start next week against the Steelers.
29.Mason Rudolph TEN at DET
30.*Spencer Rattler NO at LAC
Note: Rattler was forced out last week with a hip injury, but he will be available to play this week if Derek Carr (oblique) isn't ready to return.
31.*Andy Dalton CAR at DEN
Note: Dalton was involved in a car accident Monday - so far there are no details of an injury.
32.*Gardner Minshew LV vs. KC
Note: Minshew is back as the starter with Aidan O'Connell out with a thumb fracture.
33.*Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CHI
Note: Daniels is week-to-week with his rib cartilage injury, though the Commanders are 'hopeful' that he can play this week against the Bears.
34.*Justin Fields PIT vs. NYG
Note: Fields didn't take any snaps after all, including at the goal line when Russell Wilson scored with a quarterback sneak.
35.Joe Flacco IND at HOU
36.*Will Levis TEN at DET
Note: Levis (shoulder) is week-to-week after sitting out last week against the Bills.
37.*Tyler Huntley MIA vs. ARI
Note: Huntley injured his shoulder in the loss to the Colts and had to leave the game. It looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be back this week anyhow.
38.*Derek Carr NO at LAC
Note: Carr (oblique) took part in a throwing session Monday and was scheduled for another session Tuesday. It's possible he returns this week, and if he doesn't then it's a really good bet he'll be back for Week 9.
39.*Aidan O'Connell LV vs. KC
Note: O'Connell suffered a fractured thumb during the loss to the Rams and is expected to land on IR.
40.*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. BAL
Note: Thompson-Robinson was the backup to Deshaun Watson last week ahead of Jameis Winston, but then injured a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand. It's not expected to be a multi-week issue, but it's also noteworthy that the Browns also signed Bailey Zappe.
41.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL
Note: Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the loss to the Bengals and is out for the season.

Running Backs

1.Derrick Henry BAL at CLE
2.Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
3.*Saquon Barkley PHI at CIN
Note: Barkley had a monster revenge game against the Giants and now has another positive matchup against the Bengals.
4.Bijan Robinson ATL at TB
5.Breece Hall NYJ at NE
6.Joe Mixon HOU vs. IND
7.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TEN
8.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. BUF
9.*Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
Note: Mason's game was a bit unlucky - twice the Niners went with QB sneaks at the 1-yard line instead of giving it to him.
10.Alvin Kamara NO at LAC
11.*Kareem Hunt KC at LV
Note: Hunt's usage remains through the roof - he's the one reliable component of the Chiefs' offense right now.
12.*James Conner ARZ at MIA
Note: Conner was involved in two prominent fumble plays in the first half Monday night. On the first drive, Conner forced a fumble on the return after an interception. Later on he had a long reception on a screen play and fumbled at the end of it, but a teammate was able to recover. Without that fumble luck, the Cardinals probably don't win that game.
13.*Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
Note: Jones (hamstring) was estimated as limited on Monday. The Vikings have the short turnaround this week to play the Rams.
14.De'Von Achane MIA vs. ARI
15.Josh Jacobs GB at JAX
16.*James Cook BUF at SEA
Note: Cook might have been hurt by the acquisition of Amari Cooper, as he wasn't involved in the passing game last week.
17.*David Montgomery DET vs. TEN
Note: Montgomery took a knee to the back of his knee and had a bad bruise, but it appears that he escaped a long-term injury.
18.*Tony Pollard TEN at DET
Note: Pollard was cruising early, but the Bills tightened up against him over the second half. That might be in small part due to a big hit that briefly had Pollard sidelined as he was checked for a concussion.
19.Javonte Williams DEN vs. CAR
20.Najee Harris PIT vs. NYG
21.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. GB
22.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. NO
23.Chuba Hubbard CAR at DEN
24.*Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
Note: White played 37 snaps and played a big role in the second half as the Bucs tried to catch up against the Ravens. White should see a bigger role with the Bucs down their top two receivers, with Chris Godwin out for the year.
25.D'Andre Swift CHI at WAS
26.*Brian Robinson WAS vs. CHI
Note: Robinson managed only 12 carries because the Commanders were blowing out the Panthers.
27.*Bucky Irving TB vs. ATL
Note: Irving was solid in his share of the Bucs' three-headed monster, even catching three passes for 54 yards.
28.Chase Brown CIN vs. PHI
29.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
30.Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
31.Devin Singletary NYG at PIT
32.Rico Dowdle DAL at SF
33.Tyrone Tracy NYG at PIT
34.Alexander Mattison LV vs. KC
35.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. ARI
Note: Lost a fumble that led to the Colts' lone touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss.
36.Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CHI
37.*Tyler Allgeier ATL at TB
Note: Allgeier played only 16 snaps against the Seahawks due to the Falcons falling far behind in the second half.
38.*Sean Tucker TB vs. ATL
Note: Tucker played a tertiary role in the Bucs' three-headed monster at RB on Monday night, netting 15 snaps and five carries. Though he proved capable in the passing game against the Saints, he wasn't as involved in that role as the Bucs tried to catch up against the Ravens.
39.Justice Hill BAL at CLE
40.Roschon Johnson CHI at WAS
41.*Tyler Goodson IND at HOU
Note: If Taylor doesn't play, Goodson has been the better option over Trey Sermon as of late.
42.Isaac Guerendo SF vs. DAL
43.Ty Chandler MIN at LAR
44.Ray Davis BUF at SEA
45.Zack Moss CIN vs. PHI
46.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at SF
47.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NYG
48.Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. CHI
49.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. IND
50.Trey Sermon IND at HOU
51.Braelon Allen NYJ at NE
52.Jaylen Wright MIA vs. ARI
53.D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. GB
54.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. BUF
55.Ty Johnson BUF at SEA
56.D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. BAL
57.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at CIN
58.Pierre Strong CLE vs. BAL
59.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. CAR
60.Kimani Vidal LAC vs. NO
61.Samaje Perine KC at LV
62.Miles Sanders CAR at DEN
63.Blake Corum LA vs. MIN
64.Emanuel Wilson GB at JAX
65.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. IND
66.*Zamir White LV vs. KC
Note: White (groin) returned to action but was a distant second behind Alexander Mattison.
67.Carson Steele KC at LV
68.Trey Benson ARZ at MIA
69.Jamaal Williams NO at LAC
70.JaMycal Hasty NE vs. NYJ
71.Cam Akers MIN at LAR
72.Emari Demercado ARZ at MIA
73.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. GB
74.*Antonio Gibson NE vs. NYJ
Note: Gibson left with an undisclosed injury in the first quarter and saw limited usage after that.
75.*Kendre Miller NO at LAC
76.*Tyjae Spears TEN at DET
Note: Spears (hamstring) could potentially return this week.
77.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. BAL
78.*Jonathan Taylor IND at HOU
Note: The Colts are hopeful that Taylor (ankle) will return to practice this week in advance of their big division game against the Texans.
79.*Cordarrelle Patterson PIT vs. NYG
80.*Raheem Blackshear CAR at DEN
Note: Blackshear suffered a dislocated shoulder on a kickoff return against the Commanders - noteworthy for those of you who play in leagues with kickoff return yards, like the Scott Fish Bowl.
81.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DAL
Note: The Niners are hopeful that McCaffrey (Achilles) can play after their Week 9 bye.
82.*Jonathon Brooks CAR at DEN

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
2.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TEN
3.A.J. Brown PHI at CIN
4.CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
5.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PHI
6.Drake London ATL at TB
7.Tee Higgins CIN vs. PHI
8.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
9.Malik Nabers NYG at PIT
10.Romeo Doubs GB at JAX
11.Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
12.*DeVonta Smith PHI at CIN
Note: Smith was targeted just twice in the Eagles' rout of the Giants.
13.DJ Moore CHI at WAS
14.Brian Thomas JAC vs. GB
15.Davante Adams NYJ at NE
16.Stefon Diggs HOU vs. IND
17.*George Pickens PIT vs. NYG
Note: Pickens (five catches, 111 yards and a touchdown) had his best week of the season with Russell Wilson starting at quarterback.
18.Jayden Reed GB at JAX
19.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. ARI
Note: It's a bit of blind faith in Tua to put Hill even this high.
20.Michael Pittman IND at HOU
21.*Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
Note: Flowers appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter Monday night and saw his production limited accordingly. It's worth watching his status in practice this week.
22.Christian Watson GB at JAX
23.Amari Cooper BUF at SEA
24.Marvin Harrison ARZ at MIA
25.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. ARI
Note: The Dolphins barely even tried to get Waddle and Tyreek Hill involved in the loss to the Colts, garnering two targets apiece. Can Tua salvage his value?
26.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PIT
27.Keenan Allen CHI at WAS
28.Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
29.Xavier Worthy KC at LV
30.Darnell Mooney ATL at TB
31.Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE
32.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. NO
33.Christian Kirk JAC vs. GB
34.Josh Downs IND at HOU
35.Khalil Shakir BUF at SEA
36.Allen Lazard NYJ at NE
37.Michael Wilson ARZ at MIA
38.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. BUF
39.*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. BAL
Note: Tillman had 12 targets last week, catching eight for 81 yards in the loss to the Bengals.
40.Tank Dell HOU vs. IND
41.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CAR
42.Rome Odunze CHI at WAS
43.Jalen Tolbert DAL at SF
44.Dontayvion Wicks GB at JAX
45.*Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. BAL
Note: Jeudy managed just one catch on five targets last week despite seeing Amari Cooper getting dealt away.
46.Tre Tucker LV vs. KC
47.Calvin Ridley TEN at DET
48.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. BUF
49.*DeMario Douglas NE vs. NYJ
Note: Douglas missed most of the second half Sunday with an illness.
50.Troy Franklin DEN vs. CAR
51.Tutu Atwell LA vs. MIN
52.Alec Pierce IND at HOU
53.Diontae Johnson CAR at DEN
54.Keon Coleman BUF at SEA
55.*Tim Patrick DET vs. TEN
Note: Patrick could have a bigger role the next two weeks while Jameson Williams serves his suspension.
56.*Ricky Pearsall SF vs. DAL
Note: Pearsall might be forced into a bigger role as early as this week, with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season, Deebo Samuel (pneumonia) just getting out of the hospital and Jauan Jennings (hip) being sidelined last week. Jacob Cowings, Ronnie Bell and Chris Conley (hamstring) are other options.
57.*Sterling Shepard TB vs. ATL
Note: Shepard has gone from being on the Bucs' practice squad to possibly being a top-two receiver for them thanks to injuries to Chris Godwin (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring).
58.Kayshon Boutte NE vs. NYJ
59.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at TB
60.*Jalen McMillan TB vs. ATL
Note: McMillan will be asked to do a lot more with both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out.
61.Bub Means NO at LAC
62.Gabe Davis JAC vs. GB
63.Elijah Moore CLE vs. BAL
64.Darius Slayton NYG at PIT
65.Adonai Mitchell IND at HOU
66.Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. IND
67.Jacob Cowing SF vs. DAL
68.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. NO
69.Greg Dortch ARZ at MIA
70.Noah Brown WAS vs. CHI
71.DJ Turner LV vs. KC
72.Ronnie Bell SF vs. DAL
73.Jalen Coker CAR at DEN
74.Andrei Iosivas CIN vs. PHI
75.Mike Williams NYJ at NE
76.Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. CHI
77.Cedrick Wilson NO at LAC
78.Devaughn Vele DEN vs. CAR
79.Mason Tipton NO at LAC
80.Dyami Brown WAS vs. CHI
81.Xavier Legette CAR at DEN
82.Zay Jones ARZ at MIA
83.*Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. NYJ
Note: Polk left with a head injury in the loss to the Jaguars.
84.*Curtis Samuel BUF at SEA
Note: Samuel injured his shoulder in the win over the Titans.
85.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. BUF
Note: Metcalf has a 'minor MCL sprain' and will do everything to try to play Sunday against the Bills.
86.*Jauan Jennings SF vs. DAL
Note: Jennings (hip) should be stepping into a big role once he heals, with Brandon Aiyuk out for the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that he was hopeful that Jennings would be able to return this week - I'll move him up once Jennings begins practicing. I suspect if he's fully cleared I'll have him in my top 30.
87.*JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LV
Note: Smith-Schuster (hamstring) played only seven snaps last week and has already been ruled out for Week 8.
88.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at DET
Note: Hopkins is dealing with lower leg soreness.
89.*Cooper Kupp LA vs. MIN
Note: Kupp (ankle) was estimated as a full participant on Monday. He's also been rumored to be shopped around by the Rams in advance of the trade deadline. In a related note, never trust the Rams.
90.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. DAL
Note: Samuel (pneumonia) was hospitalized Sunday with a buildup of fluid in his lungs and was released from the hospital on Tuesday. The Niners don't currently have a timetable for his return to practice and games.
91.*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. NO
Note: Johnston (ankle) sat out Monday night's loss to the Cardinals.
92.*Chris Olave NO at LAC
Note: Olave was still in the concussion protocol as of Monday.
93.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. KC
94.*Jordan Whittington LA vs. MIN
Note: Whittington (shoulder) played only nine offensive snaps and didn't have a target in the win over the Raiders. He sat out Monday's walk-through and was listed as limited Tuesday.
95.*Puka Nacua LA vs. MIN
Note: Nacua (knee) has been designated to return from the IR this week, which clears him to begin practicing.
96.*Adam Thielen CAR at DEN
Note: Thielen (hamstring) will have his practice window open up on Wednesday.
97.*Jameson Williams DET vs. TEN
Note: Suspended for two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.
98.*Mike Evans TB vs. ATL
Note: Evans suffered a moderate right hamstring injury Monday night and will be out through the Bucs' Week 11 bye.
99.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. DAL
Note: Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL and is out for the season.
100.*Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL
Note: Godwin suffered a dislocated left ankle late in the Monday night loss to the Ravens and is likely out for the season.

Tight Ends

1.Trey McBride ARZ at MIA
2.*George Kittle SF vs. DAL
Note: Kittle has a foot sprain and is day-to-day.
3.Brock Bowers LV vs. KC
4.Evan Engram JAC vs. GB
5.Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
6.*Cade Otton TB vs. ATL
Note: Otton was heavily targeted Monday night, with most of his action coming in the second half when the Bucs were trailing and while Mike Evans (hamstring) was out.
7.Travis Kelce KC at LV
8.Cole Kmet CHI at WAS
9.Sam LaPorta DET vs. TEN
10.Dalton Kincaid BUF at SEA
11.Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
12.Tucker Kraft GB at JAX
13.*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku had a team-leading 14 targets in the loss to the Bengals.
14.*Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
Note: Andrews scored twice Monday night on four targets, playing 29 snaps.
15.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NYG
16.Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ
17.Zach Ertz WAS vs. CHI
18.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. IND
19.*Noah Fant SEA vs. BUF
Note: Fant could be very busy against the Bills, who struggled to cover the Titans' tight ends early on last week.
20.Colby Parkinson LA vs. MIN
21.*Will Dissly LAC vs. NO
Note: Dissly had a near-career game Monday night, catching eight balls on 11 targets for 81 yards against the Cardinals.
22.Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE
23.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. ARI
24.Mo Alie-Cox IND at HOU
25.Tyler Conklin NYJ at NE
26.Grant Calcaterra PHI at CIN
27.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at DET
28.Foster Moreau NO at LAC
29.Mike Gesicki CIN vs. PHI
30.Brenton Strange JAC vs. GB
31.Lucas Krull DEN vs. CAR
32.Juwan Johnson NO at LAC
33.Noah Gray KC at LV
34.Dawson Knox BUF at SEA
35.Erick All CIN vs. PHI
36.Charlie Kolar BAL at CLE
37.*Dallas Goedert PHI at CIN
38.*Taysom Hill NO at LAC
39.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at LAR
Note: Hockenson (knee) was estimated as limited on Monday.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Derrick Henry BAL at CLE
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at LAR
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TEN
4.A.J. Brown PHI at CIN
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at SF
6.Kyren Williams LA vs. MIN
7.*Saquon Barkley PHI at CIN
Note: Barkley had a monster revenge game against the Giants and now has another positive matchup against the Bengals.
8.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. PHI
9.Bijan Robinson ATL at TB
10.Breece Hall NYJ at NE
11.Joe Mixon HOU vs. IND
12.Drake London ATL at TB
13.Tee Higgins CIN vs. PHI
14.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CHI
15.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TEN
16.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. BUF
17.*Jordan Mason SF vs. DAL
Note: Mason's game was a bit unlucky - twice the Niners went with QB sneaks at the 1-yard line instead of giving it to him.
18.Malik Nabers NYG at PIT
19.Alvin Kamara NO at LAC
20.*Kareem Hunt KC at LV
Note: Hunt's usage remains through the roof - he's the one reliable component of the Chiefs' offense right now.
21.*James Conner ARZ at MIA
Note: Conner was involved in two prominent fumble plays in the first half Monday night. On the first drive, Conner forced a fumble on the return after an interception. Later on he had a long reception on a screen play and fumbled at the end of it, but a teammate was able to recover. Without that fumble luck, the Cardinals probably don't win that game.
22.*Aaron Jones MIN at LAR
Note: Jones (hamstring) was estimated as limited on Monday. The Vikings have the short turnaround this week to play the Rams.
23.Romeo Doubs GB at JAX
24.Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
25.*DeVonta Smith PHI at CIN
Note: Smith was targeted just twice in the Eagles' rout of the Giants.
26.Josh Jacobs GB at JAX
27.*James Cook BUF at SEA
Note: Cook might have been hurt by the acquisition of Amari Cooper, as he wasn't involved in the passing game last week.
28.DJ Moore CHI at WAS
29.Brian Thomas JAC vs. GB
30.Davante Adams NYJ at NE
31.De'Von Achane MIA vs. ARI
32.Stefon Diggs HOU vs. IND
33.Trey McBride ARZ at MIA
34.*George Kittle SF vs. DAL
Note: Kittle has a foot sprain and is day-to-day.
35.*David Montgomery DET vs. TEN
Note: Montgomery took a knee to the back of his knee and had a bad bruise, but it appears that he escaped a long-term injury.
36.*Tony Pollard TEN at DET
Note: Pollard was cruising early, but the Bills tightened up against him over the second half. That might be in small part due to a big hit that briefly had Pollard sidelined as he was checked for a concussion.
37.Javonte Williams DEN vs. CAR
38.*George Pickens PIT vs. NYG
Note: Pickens (five catches, 111 yards and a touchdown) had his best week of the season with Russell Wilson starting at quarterback.
39.Jayden Reed GB at JAX
40.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. ARI
Note: It's a bit of blind faith in Tua to put Hill even this high.
41.Brock Bowers LV vs. KC
42.Evan Engram JAC vs. GB
43.Najee Harris PIT vs. NYG
44.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. GB
45.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. NO
46.Chuba Hubbard CAR at DEN
47.Michael Pittman IND at HOU
48.*Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
Note: Flowers appeared to injure his ankle in the first quarter Monday night and saw his production limited accordingly. It's worth watching his status in practice this week.
49.*Brian Robinson WAS vs. CHI
Note: Robinson managed only 12 carries because the Commanders were blowing out the Panthers.
50.*Bucky Irving TB vs. ATL
Note: Irving was solid in his share of the Bucs' three-headed monster, even catching three passes for 54 yards.
51.Chase Brown CIN vs. PHI
52.Christian Watson GB at JAX
53.Amari Cooper BUF at SEA
54.Marvin Harrison ARZ at MIA
55.Jake Ferguson DAL at SF
56.*Cade Otton TB vs. ATL
Note: Otton was heavily targeted Monday night, with most of his action coming in the second half when the Bucs were trailing and while Mike Evans (hamstring) was out.
57.Travis Kelce KC at LV
58.D'Andre Swift CHI at WAS
59.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
60.Nick Chubb CLE vs. BAL
61.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. ARI
Note: The Dolphins barely even tried to get Waddle and Tyreek Hill involved in the loss to the Colts, garnering two targets apiece. Can Tua salvage his value?
62.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at PIT
63.Cole Kmet CHI at WAS
64.*Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
Note: White played 37 snaps and played a big role in the second half as the Bucs tried to catch up against the Ravens. White should see a bigger role with the Bucs down their top two receivers, with Chris Godwin out for the year.
65.Devin Singletary NYG at PIT
66.Keenan Allen CHI at WAS
67.Jordan Addison MIN at LAR
68.Xavier Worthy KC at LV
69.Darnell Mooney ATL at TB
70.Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE
71.Rico Dowdle DAL at SF
72.Tyrone Tracy NYG at PIT
73.Alexander Mattison LV vs. KC
74.Sam LaPorta DET vs. TEN
75.Dalton Kincaid BUF at SEA
76.Tucker Kraft GB at JAX
77.Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
78.*David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
Note: Njoku had a team-leading 14 targets in the loss to the Bengals.
79.*Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
Note: Andrews scored twice Monday night on four targets, playing 29 snaps.
80.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. ARI
Note: Lost a fumble that led to the Colts' lone touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss.
81.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. NO
82.Christian Kirk JAC vs. GB
83.Josh Downs IND at HOU
84.Khalil Shakir BUF at SEA
85.Allen Lazard NYJ at NE
86.Michael Wilson ARZ at MIA
87.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. BUF
88.*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. BAL
Note: Tillman had 12 targets last week, catching eight for 81 yards in the loss to the Bengals.
89.Tank Dell HOU vs. IND
90.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CAR

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL at SF
2.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND
3.*Will Reichard MIN at LAR
Note: Reichard is now 12-for-12 on field goal attempts.
4.Justin Tucker BAL at CLE
5.Younghoe Koo ATL at TB
6.Chris Boswell PIT vs. NYG
7.Harrison Butker KC at LV
8.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. NO
9.Jake Bates DET vs. TEN
10.Tyler Bass BUF at SEA
11.Austin Seibert WAS vs. CHI
12.Jason Myers SEA vs. BUF
13.Evan McPherson CIN vs. PHI
14.*Joshua Karty LA vs. MIN
Note: Karty had a rough game coming out of the bye, missing a 35-yard field goal and an extra point.
15.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. ATL
16.Jake Elliott PHI at CIN
17.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NE
18.Brandon McManus GB at JAX
19.Daniel Carlson LV vs. KC
20.Cam Little JAC vs. GB
21.Chad Ryland ARZ at MIA
22.Matt Gay IND at HOU
23.Cairo Santos CHI at WAS
24.*Anders Carlson SF vs. DAL
Note: Carlson will likely kick again this week, as Jake Moody (ankle) won't be available again this week.
25.Joey Slye NE vs. NYJ
26.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. BAL
27.Wil Lutz DEN vs. CAR
28.Jason Sanders MIA vs. ARI
29.Blake Grupe NO at LAC
30.Nick Folk TEN at DET
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR at DEN
32.Greg Joseph NYG at PIT
33.Graham Gano NYG at PIT
34.Matt Prater ARZ at MIA
35.Jake Moody SF vs. DAL

Defenses

1.*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYG
Note: The Steelers get to tee off on Daniel Jones, minus Andrew Thomas trying to protect him. Seems like a pretty good formula.
2.Denver Broncos vs. CAR
3.Kansas City Chiefs at LV
4.Baltimore Ravens at CLE
5.*Los Angeles Chargers vs. NO
Note: Joey Bosa (hip) has missed three games in a row. But even without him, this is a great matchup.
6.New York Jets at NE
7.Detroit Lions vs. TEN
8.Houston Texans vs. IND
9.Minnesota Vikings at LAR
10.Buffalo Bills at SEA
11.Los Angeles Rams vs. MIN
12.Miami Dolphins vs. ARI
13.Green Bay Packers at JAX
14.*Philadelphia Eagles at CIN
Note: The Bengals will likely be without LT Andrew Thomas.
15.*Atlanta Falcons at TB
Note: Baker Mayfield won't have his top two receivers, but can Atlanta do anything about it?
16.*Arizona Cardinals at MIA
Note: I'm not sure that Tua's return will fix all of Miami's offensive woes.
17.San Francisco 49ers vs. DAL
18.Cincinnati Bengals vs. PHI
19.New Orleans Saints at LAC
20.Chicago Bears at WAS
21.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL
22.Washington Commanders vs. CHI
23.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. GB
24.New York Giants at PIT
25.Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC
26.Indianapolis Colts at HOU
27.Dallas Cowboys at SF
28.Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
29.Tennessee Titans at DET
30.New England Patriots vs. NYJ
31.Seattle Seahawks vs. BUF
32.Carolina Panthers at DEN
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Guillotine League Strategy: Week 8 Waiver Wire Sleepers
Guillotine League Strategy: Week 8 Waiver Wire Sleepers
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 8 Waivers Preview
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 8 Waivers Preview
NFL Injury Analysis: Scale Back Expectations for Daniels
NFL Injury Analysis: Scale Back Expectations for Daniels
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Pickups