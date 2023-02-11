This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Super Bowl LVII MVP odds will be one of the most popular markets to bet on correlating with the Big Game. And since the current-day NFL is a quarterback's league, it only makes sense that the quarterback position has won the award the most times in Super Bowl history. Signal callers have won the Super Bowl MVP honor 31 times in 56 games.

Bet on Super Bowl odds now at all of the most popular NFL betting apps.

What are the MVP Odds for Super Bowl LVII?

Here are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII MVP and their odds at BetMGM.

Jalen Hurts: +135

Patrick Mahomes: +135

Travis Kelce: +1100

A.J. Brown: +1400

DeVonta Smith: +3000

Miles Sanders: +3000

Haason Reddick: +3000

You can bet on these Super Bowl 57 MVP odds at BetMGM using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet offer today, which is one of the best sportsbook promo codes available ahead of the game. This offer will get the full stake of your first bet reimbursed to your account in bet credits if your initial wager settles as a loss.

Who Are The Favorites To Win Super Bowl LVII MVP?

The favorites to win Super Bowl LVII MVP are Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. Both Hurts and Mahomes are marquee quarterbacks in the NFL today. They are also fan favorites who can make big plays and turn the momentum in a game on the drop of a dime.

The best way to bet on Super Bowl MVP is to correlate your bet with the team you think will win the game outright. For example, if you think the Chiefs are going to win, you will bet on Mahomes' MVP odds. But if you think the Eagles are going to win Super Bowl 57, then you will back Hurts' MVP odds.

The reason why this correlation is a must is that there was only one time in the 56-game history of the Super Bowl when a player won the award while playing on the losing team (Cowboys LB Chuck Howley, 1971). Furthermore, it also makes sense to bet on an offensive player. Super Bowl MVP honors have gone to offensive personnel 46 times out of 57 games with a signal caller winning it 31 times.

In the recent 10-year history of the Super Bowl MVP award, four players who did not play quarterback won the award. Cooper Kupp, Julian Edelman, Von Miller, and Malcolm Smith. Kupp and Edelman were wideouts while Miller and Smith were defensive linebackers.

Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Value Pick

If you are looking for value when it comes to the Super Bowl LVII MVP award, then Travis Kelce is your play. Although Kelce has the third-best odds to win the award, his number is at +1100 while Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are both at +135.

Although there is an immense drop off in odds, there is a case to be made for Kelce to win the award. Kelce would be the first tight end in NFL history to win the Super Bowl 57 MVP award. It has yet to happen in 56 games.

Furthermore, Kelce has been sensational this season, notably, in the playoffs, en route to the Chiefs getting to this point. Kelce has a 21/176/3 stat line on 25 targets, scoring at least one time in both playoff games. He's also scored a touchdown or went for 133 yards on 10-of-15 targets in his previous Super Bowl appearances. Kelce scored in the game the Chiefs won and went for 133 yards in the Super Bowl the Chiefs lost.

You can bet on Super Bowl LVII MVP odds using the best NFL betting promos now to get a generous new user welcome offer from all of the top sportsbooks on the market today. Taking advantage of these betting promos is a great way to protect and pad your bankroll from your very first bet on a new sportsbook.