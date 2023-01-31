Will Bill O’Brien Help The Patriots Super Bowl Odds In 2023?

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New England missed the NFL playoffs after finishing 8-9 in 2022, but are the Patriots set to bounce back in 2023 after hiring Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator? Below are the Patriots Super Bowl Odds in 2023, as well as cases for and against the Bill O'Brien hire helping New England return to being among the NFL's elite.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds In 2023

We have yet to crown a Super Bowl champion for the 2022 NFL season, but eligible users can already bet on the Super Bowl LVIII winner on mobile sports betting apps. The early Patriots Super Bowl odds in 2023 are +4500 on Caesars Sportsbooks and +5000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, so a winning $100 bet would pay out an additional $5,000 using the latter.

The Patriots Super Bowl Odds in 2023 are tied for 20th-longest among the 32 NFL teams on DraftKings Sportsbook. All three other AFC East teams are considered more likely than New England to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Why Bill O'Brien Could Help The Patriots Super Bowl Odds In 2023

At +5000 odds, this could be the perfect time to buy low on the Patriots Super Bowl odds in 2023. After all, New England already has a championship defense helmed by legendary head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots led the league with seven defensive touchdowns in 2022 while limiting opponents to 20.4 PPG.

O'Brien and Belichick have a strong working relationship, as O'Brien worked in various assistant roles for New England from 2007-2011, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011. He's set to reprise both roles in 2023, which should help the development of 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones under center.

Jones had a promising rookie season in 2021, averaging 223.6 passing yards per game with a 22:13 TD:INT. Rather than focus on the young quarterback's growth, New England chose not to employ an offensive coordinator in 2022 while leaving play calling duties to former defensive coordinator and current offensive line coach Matt Patricia. Jones predictably regressed, averaging 214.1 yards per game with a 14:11 TD:INT.

The Patriots almost made the playoffs in 2022 despite Jones' struggles, but they ultimately fell just short at 8-9. If the former Alabama quarterback makes a third-year leap under O'Brien, New England would be a tough out given its stingy defense and strong running game led by Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots are also believed to be looking for an upgrade at wide receiver, and the Patriots Super Bowl odds in 2023 could change rapidly if they acquire a star such as DeAndre Hopkins.

Why Bill O'Brien May Not Help The Patriots Super Bowl Odds In 2023

Working with Patricia certainly didn't help Jones, but Jones' ceiling is probably just a game manager anyway. Playing in a conference with quarterback talent that includes Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, as well as a division that has Josh Allen and may well be adding Aaron Rodgers, the Patriots are at a noticeable disadvantage under center, regardless of who's coaching the offense.

Speaking of the AFC East, the Bills have been a postseason staple in recent years, and the Dolphins made the playoffs last year despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing a chunk of the season due to concussions. The Jets have the leading candidates for both 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year (Garrett Wilson) and Defensive Rookie of the Year (Sauce Gardner), and New York could be adding Rodgers to finally plug its leaking hole under center. There's a reason New England has the longest Super Bowl odds in the division at top mobile sportsbooks such as Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.