Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Rodgers headshot

Aaron Rodgers News: In contact with Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

The Steelers remain in contract with Rodgers and hope he'll eventually sign, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Trading WR George Pickens to the Cowboys makes Pittsburgh a less attractive destination for a QB in general, but it won't necessarily impact Rodgers' decision between the Steelers and retirement, especially if he already expected Pickens to be dealt. Reports in mid-April suggested the 41-year-old was focused on his personal life and eventually would either retire or sign with Pittsburgh. There's been no report on a specific timeline for that decision, but the Steelers presumably would appreciate knowing before OTAs begin May 27.

Aaron Rodgers
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now