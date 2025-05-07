Aaron Rodgers News: In contact with Steelers
The Steelers remain in contract with Rodgers and hope he'll eventually sign, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Trading WR George Pickens to the Cowboys makes Pittsburgh a less attractive destination for a QB in general, but it won't necessarily impact Rodgers' decision between the Steelers and retirement, especially if he already expected Pickens to be dealt. Reports in mid-April suggested the 41-year-old was focused on his personal life and eventually would either retire or sign with Pittsburgh. There's been no report on a specific timeline for that decision, but the Steelers presumably would appreciate knowing before OTAs begin May 27.
Aaron Rodgers
Free Agent
