Adam Thielen Injury: Another limited session

Thielen (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Since Carolina designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Thielen has managed a pair of capped sessions as he closes in on his recovery from the right hamstring injury that he suffered back in Week 3. Fellow WR Diontae Johnson hasn't practiced this week due to a rib issue, so the team may feel compelled to get Thielen back in the lineup Sunday in Denver if Johnson isn't able to suit up. Ultimately, the Panthers will need to activate Thielen from IR by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET for him to have a chance to play this weekend.