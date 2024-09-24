Adam Thielen Injury: Bound for IR

The Panthers are expected to place Thielen (hamstring) on injured reserve this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thielen exited Sunday's 36-22 win over the Raiders with a right hamstring injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. While the results of the MRI haven't been disclosed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relays that the injury is "fairly significant," and Carolina isn't preparing for Thielen to be available for any of its next four games. Expect the move to be made official later Tuesday or Wednesday, with Thielen's absence opening up more reps for youngsters Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette alongside No. 1 wideout Diontae Johnson.