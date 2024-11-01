Adam Thielen Injury: Doubtful for Week 9

Carolina lists Thielen (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thielen has missed the Panthers' last five games with a right hamstring injury and remains on injured reserve, but he took part in practices for the second straight week and seems to be making progress. He was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session entirely, but head coach Dave Canales said that Thielen didn't suffer any sort of setback in his recovery. The veteran wideout presumably just needs to get in some more practice time before he's ready to play, and Canales added that the expectation is that Thielen will be available for the Panthers' Week 10 game against the Giants in Munich, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Whenever Thielen makes his return to the lineup, he'll likely take over as the Panthers' No. 1 option in the passing game after Carolina traded Diontae Johnson to Baltimore earlier this week.