Adam Thielen Injury: Expects to practice Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) said Monday he expects to have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thielen has missed a requisite four games since being placed on IR in September due to a right hamstring injury. It remains to be seen whether the veteran wideout could be a realistic candidate to get back on the field as early as Sunday's game against the Broncos, but when healthy, Thielen will rejoin Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette atop Carolina's wide receiver depth chart. With the Panthers currently on a four-game losing streak and Andy Dalton having been pulled out of the lineup late in the team's Week 7 40-7 loss to the Commanders, it's possible a change back to Bryce Young could be in consideration by the time Thielen retakes the field.