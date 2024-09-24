Adam Thielen Injury: Lands on IR

The Panthers placed Thielen (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Thielen sustained a hamstring injury while hauling in a 31-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Raiders and will miss at least the next four games. Carolina signed wideout Jalen Coker from the practice squad to replace Thielen on the 53-man roster, but second-year player Jonathan Mingo and rookie Xavier Legette will be first in line to see added reps behind No. 1 receiver Diontae Johnson while Thielen is on the mend.