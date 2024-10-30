Adam Thielen Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday
Thielen (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Thielen, who remains on IR, continues to practice in a limited capacity. The veteran wide receiver will work to prove his health and be cleared to suit up in time for Sunday's game against the Saints. He could be in line to handle an increasingly key role on offense once healthy, following the trade of Diontae Johnson (rib) to the Ravens. Of course, the Panthers are playing for the future, so the team could opt to maximize opportunities for rookies Xavier Legette (a first-round pick) and Jalen Coker (UDFA), even once Thielen has retaken the field.
