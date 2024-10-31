Adam Thielen Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Thielen (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Thielen maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session, and he now has one more chance to get back to full participation Friday before the Panthers potentially make a ruling on whether or not to activate him from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game versus the Saints. He's been sidelined since Week 3 due to a right hamstring injury, and whenever he's able to return, he'll bolster a receiving corps that lost Diontae Johnson via trade to the Ravens earlier this week.