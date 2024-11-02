Adam Thielen Injury: Not returning Sunday

Thielen (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Considering he put together an LP-LP-DNP practice regimen this week, Thielen appears to have been testing out his right hamstring to see if a return to action was possible Sunday. His subsequent listing of doubtful indicated it wasn't, and Carolina has confirmed as much before game day. Thielen thus will turn his focus to Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Giants as his next possible chance to suit up for the first time since Week 3.