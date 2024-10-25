Adam Thielen Injury: Not yet ready to return

Thielen (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thielen, who remains on IR, logged two limited sessions after having his 21-day practice window opened, but he downgraded to a 'DNP' listing Friday. With Diontae Johnson (rib) also ruled out for Week 8, quarterback Bryce Young will have to overcome a depleted receiving corps in his return to the starting lineup. Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, David Moore and Jonathan Mingo will have to serve as Young's top wideouts versus a stingy Denver secondary led by star cornerback Patrick Surtain.