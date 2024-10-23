Adam Thielen Injury: Practice window officially opens

The Panthers opened the 21-day practice window for Thielen (hamstring) on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Thielen can be activated from IR at any time within his three-week practice window, making him eligible to return as early as Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos. The veteran wideout has sat out Carolina's last four contests due to a right hamstring strain. Once fully cleared, Thielen will be slated to resume starting in three-wide sets alongside Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette.