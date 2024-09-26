Adam Thielen Injury: Set to avoid surgery

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that Thielen won't require surgery for the right hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Raiders, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Carolina seemingly expects Thielen to make a full recovery from the injury through rest and rehab. After landing on injured reserve Tuesday, Thielen will be required to miss at least the team's next four games, and he won't be eligible to resume practicing until Week 8. Diontae Johnson should serve as the clear-cut No. 1 option in the Carolina passing attack sans Thielen, while young wideouts Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo will both move up a spot on the depth chart.