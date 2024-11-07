Adam Thielen Injury: Still not practicing

Thielen (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With three consecutive DNPs stretching back to last week, Thielen seems to be trending in the wrong direction with his right hamstring in the middle of his 21-day window in which to practice while on injured reserve. The Panthers must activate him by next Wednesday, or else he'll miss the rest of the season, so it wouldn't surprise if he tries to give it a go at Friday's session. Ultimately, though, Thielen very well could be ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Giants.