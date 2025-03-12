Adam Thielen News: Sticking around in Charlotte

Thielen finalized a restructured contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Thielen said in early February that he wants to play for at least one more season, and he'll be able to do that as he returns for a third campaign in Carolina on a revised contract. The veteran wideout's 48 catches and 615 yards last season were his fewest since 2019, but he played in only 10 games due to a hamstring injury and still managed to catch five touchdowns. Despite the missed time, Thielen led Carolina in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season, and he'll likely continue to be a top target for up-and-coming quarterback Bryce Young in 2025.