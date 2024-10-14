Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Out 4-to-6 months after surgery

Hutchinson's surgery on a fractured left tibia went well Sunday, and he's expected to be out 4-to-6 months, coach Dan Campbell said Monday, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Campbell's update is encouraging, and the head coach intimated that he wouldn't rule Hutchinson out from a return in the playoffs. Hutchinson's still expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, and even a postseason return would have to occur before the optimistic end of his projected absence. Nonetheless, this is positive news given the serious concern over Hutchinson's injury as soon as it occurred.