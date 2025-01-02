A.J. Brown Injury: Another DNP on Thursday

Brown (knee/rest) didn't practice Thursday.

During both Week 16 and 17 prep, Brown showed up on the Eagles' injury report Thursday as limited due to knee and rest before getting cleared ahead of the last two contests. This week, he's been a non-participant with the same listings, but the team isn't expected to play QB Jalen Hurts (concussion), RB Saquon Barkley and a number of other starters Sunday versus the Giants, so Brown very likely is among that group of players. Philadelphia may make a ruling on Brown's Week 18 status as soon as it posts it final report of the regular season Friday.