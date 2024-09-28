A.J. Brown Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With both DeVonta Smith (concussion) and Brown out, the Eagles' passing attack will have to rely on a collective group of newcomers between Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell and John Ross. As a result, Saquon Barkley could be a featured option continuously out of the backfield, but should the Eagles find themselves behind early, it's anyone's guess as to who becomes the featured receiver.