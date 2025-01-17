A.J. Brown News: Clear for Sunday's contest

Brown (knee/rest) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams.

As has been the norm for Brown since Week 16 prep, Brown endured some practice restrictions this week due to knee/rest, sitting out Wednesday before returning as a limited participant one day later. With a full session under his belt Friday, he again is good to go versus a Los Angeles defense that has allowed 7.97 YPT (13th in the NFL) and 20 receiving touchdowns (tied for fourth most) to opposing wide receivers in 18 contests between the regular season and playoffs.