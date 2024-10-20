A.J. Brown News: Finds end zone in Sunday's win

Brown caught all five of his targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

The Eagles didn't need to air it out much in the rout, as Jalen Hurts only attempted 14 passes in total, and Brown wound up as the only Philadelphia pass-catcher with more than two receptions or 11 yards. Most of his production came in the first half, highlighted by a 41-yard score on a deep toss by Hurts down the sideline. Brown has found the end zone in all three of his games this season sandwiched around a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, a streak he'll look to continue in Week 8 against the Bengals.