Albert Okwuegbunam Injury: Not activated for Week 7

Okwuegbunam (abdomen) was not activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Okwuegbunam had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this week on Wednesday, but he's not yet ready to return to game action. He'll miss a sixth straight game to open the 2024 campaign, and it's notable with Dallas Goedert (hamstring) ruled out for Week 7. Grant Calcaterra is expected to handle pass-catching duties at tight end for the Eagles against the Giants, while Jack Stoll likely focuses on the blocking responsibilities.