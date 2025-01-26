Alex Anzalone News: Limited by injury in 2024

Anzalone finished the 2024 regular season with 63 total tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over 10 games.

Anzalone was a crucial piece of Detroit's defensive identity in 2024, but he suffered a broken forearm injury in Week 11 versus the Lions, which sidelined him for six contests. The linebacker saw a dip in overall production as a result of the injury while second-year player Jack Campbell also emerged as the team's most consistent option at middle linebacker throughout the season. Anzalone is still under contract with the Lions for one more season in 2025 and he'll look to get back on track after producing back-to-back seasons with at least 125 tackles in 2022 and 2023.