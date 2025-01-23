Alex Bachman News: Staying in Las Vegas

The Raiders signed Bachman to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bachman bounced between the Raiders' practice squad and 53-man roster during the 2024 regular season. He ended up playing in six games and finished with three catches for 31 yards, all of which came in Week 6 against the Steelers. Bachman will be on Las Vegas' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12, which will allow him to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp ahead of the 2025 campaign.