Ashton Dulin News: Only two catches in 2024

Dulin secured two of eight targets for 67 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season appearances with the Colts in 2024. He also rushed five times for 45 yards and compiled 148 yards on kick returns.

Dulin spent the 2024 campaign contributing largely in a depth role on offense for Indianapolis, while also handling a career-high 292 snaps on special teams. On offense, Dulin largely operated as a blocker or occasional deep threat. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.