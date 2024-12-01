Bijan Robinson News: Eclipses century mark on ground

Robinson rushed 26 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and brought in all six targets for 33 yards in the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Robinson logged a career-high carry total while eclipsing the 100-yard mark on the ground for the third time this season, including the second time in the last three games. Robinson added his seventh rushing touchdown of the campaign on a two-yard run to open the scoring on the afternoon. Robinson also finished second on the Falcons in receptions, making it a highly productive afternoon in every sense. The second-year star next takes aim at a tough Vikings defense on the road in a Week 14 matchup.