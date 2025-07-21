B.J. Hill Injury: Limited as precaution
Hill (foot) will be limited to start camp for precautionary reasons, coach Zac Taylor said Monday, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hill had a walking boot on for voluntary workouts in May. He seems to have progressed in his recovery since then, but the Bengals have little reason to rush the veteran defensive tackle's return with the regular season over a month away.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now