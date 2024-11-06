Brandin Cooks Injury: Not cleared to practice Wednesday

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Cooks (knee) is progressing, but the receiver won't practice Wednesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dallas has yet to open the 21-day evaluation window for Cooks, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 5 due to an infection in his right knee that required a procedure. Though Cooks has missed the required four games while on IR, his absence from practice to begin Week 10 prep suggests that he's likely to remain out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.