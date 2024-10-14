Fantasy Football
Brayden Narveson News: Inconsistency continues

Published on October 14, 2024

Narveson made two of three field-goal tries and all four extra points he attempted in Sunday's 34-13 victory over the Cardinals.

Narveson converted six of his seven scoring opportunities on a wet and dreary day at Lambeau Field, which isn't too shabby for most kickers. However, he finished less than perfect for the fourth time in six appearances with the Packers and is now just 12-for-17 on field-goal attempts -- and he has not even attempted a kick from further than 49 yards. Green Bay has given no indication that they are considering a change at the kicker position, but Narveson's hold on the spot remains tenuous.

