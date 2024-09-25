Brock Purdy: Full practice Wednesday

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (back) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan revealed Monday that Purdy was tending to back soreness in the wake of this past Sunday's road loss to the Rams, and while he considered the quarterback day-to-day, the injury won't affect Purdy's practice reps to kick off Week 4 prep. Purdy thus is in line to continue leading the 49ers offense Sunday against the Patriots, but the skill-position players available to him remain up in the air. Running back Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) is on injured reserve for the foreseeable future, wideout Deebo Samuel (calf) won't practice Wednesday, and tight end George Kittle (hamstring) will be a limited participant, which leaves receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings and running back Jordan Mason as the 49ers' healthy weapons for the time being.