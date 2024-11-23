Bud Dupree Injury: Iffy for Week 12

Dupree (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens.

Dupree was a limited practice participant all week due to a foot injury, and he joins Khalil Mack (groin) as the Chargers' two edge rushers with an injury designation heading into Monday's game. Joey Bosa and Tuli Tuipulotu would see a heavy snap count if one or both of Dupree and Mack are unable to play, though Nick Niemann and Troy Dye would also be candidates for additional snaps on defense. In the six regular-season games since the Chargers' Week 5 bye, Dupree has logged 12 tackles (nine solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.