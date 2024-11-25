Fantasy Football
Bud Dupree News: Set to suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Dupree (foot) is not among the Chargers' inactives for Monday's Week 12 contest against Baltimore.

Dupree dealt with a foot injury throughout the week and was listed as questionable coming into Monday, but he'll be able to play against the Ravens. The veteran pass rusher typically plays around half to two-thirds of Los Angeles' defensive snaps, and he ranks second on the team with 5.0 sacks. Dupree could have his work cut out for him Monday against Lamar Jackson and a Ravens offense that is tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (15) this season entering Monday.

