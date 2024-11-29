CeeDee Lamb Injury: Misses end of game with shoulder injury

Lamb dealt with a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Giants and didn't play in the fourth quarter, dallascowboys.com reports.

Lamb took 97 percent of snaps in the first half, dropping to 60 percent in the third quarter and none at all in the fourth. The Cowboys listed him on their Week 13 injury report with back and foot injuries, neither of which was serious enough to warrant a game designation. Lamb went down clutching his right shoulder after a hard fall in the second half Thursday afternoon, less than a month after suffering an AC joint injury in the same shoulder during a loss to the Falcons on Nov. 3. He'll at least have extra time to prepare for his next game, with the Cowboys coming off a Thanksgiving matchup and now hosting the Bengals on Monday (Dec. 9) in Week 14.