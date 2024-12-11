Fantasy Football
CeeDee Lamb Injury: Still tending to shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 2:09pm

Lamb was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

An AC joint injury in Lamb's shoulder has flared up from time to time since he sustained the initial injury Week 9 in Atlanta. In five games in the meantime, all with Cooper Rush under center, Lamb has racked up 32 catches (on 47 targets) for 313 yards and one touchdown and four carries for 18 more yards. Lamb may need to practice in full Thursday and/or Friday to enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest at Carolina.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
