CeeDee Lamb headshot

CeeDee Lamb News: Cleared for Thanksgiving Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 9:34am

Lamb (back/foot) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After the Cowboys estimated Lamb as a limited participant on their first two Week 13 practice reports, he got back to a full listing Wednesday and thus will be available for the team's Week 13 contest. He turned in a 7-98-1 receiving line on eight targets back in Week 4 in a road matchup with the Giants, but Lamb will be working with Cooper Rush (knee) instead of Dak Prescott (hamstring) this time around. In Rush's three starts to date, Lamb has earned double-digit looks on each occasion, but he's managed a 24-181-0 receiving line on 34 targets during that stretch.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
