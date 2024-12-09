CeeDee Lamb News: Productive in Week 14 loss

Lamb brought in six of seven targets for 93 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for one yard in the Cowboys' 27-20 loss to the Bengals on Monday night.

Lamb paced the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also recording a first-quarter 11-yard touchdown grab on fourth down. The star wideout continued to display solid chemistry with Cooper Rush, and Monday night's total tied Lamb's highest since Rush took over starting quarterback duties for Dak Prescott (IR-hamstring). Lamb heads into a favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Panthers with at least six catches in seven of the last eight contests and double-digit targets on five occasions in that span.