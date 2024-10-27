CeeDee Lamb News: Two TDs in stellar fourth quarter

Lamb caught 13 of 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Lamb scored a seven-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 30-17 in the fourth quarter, then produced a catches of 21, 29 and 20 yards on three consecutive plays, the last of which was a touchdown to make it a one-score game before Dallas' comeback bid fizzled out. Prior to the late surge, Lamb was busy on short and intermediate routes, catching seven of eight targets for 48 yards before halftime. Lamb's up to four touchdowns heading into a Week 9 trip to Atlanta, and he finally has his first 100-yard receiving performance of 2024 after exceeding 100 receiving yards eight times and catching 12 touchdown passes during the 2023 regular season.